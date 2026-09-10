Why was next week’s Diana Award fundraiser abruptly canceled?

Two weeks ago, the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths exclusively reported that the Duchess of Sussex would join her husband at a fundraising dinner for the Diana Award. Apparently, there was supposed to be a dinner on September 18th, and Griffiths claimed it would be Meghan’s first outing since the move back to the UK. Soon after the Mail published that story, the Sussexes’ spox told the Daily Express: “Despite the Daily Mail’s reporting to the contrary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not scheduled to attend a Diana Award event at Raffles Hotel, OWO London, on September 18. Facts matter. Accuracy matters. Apparently, neither made the guest list for this particular story.” I sort of had mixed feelings about that denial, because the original story wasn’t actually that bad, and many of us would love to see Meghan join Harry at various charity events. Well, here’s a curious update – apparently, there was absolutely going to be a fundraising dinner on the 18th, but it has now been canceled.
A major fundraising event for The Diana Award has been abruptly cancelled, with royal reporter Charlotte Griffiths claiming Prince Harry’s “paranoia” over security and secrecy surrounding his potential attendance was behind the decision.
The Diana Award, launched in 1999 in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, recognises young people who are working to create positive change in their communities. Its patrons include Diana’s sons, Prince Harry, 41, and Prince William, 44, who have both maintained ties to the organisation despite their bitter estrangement.
According to Griffiths, an upcoming black-tie gala dinner for the charity, which was set to be held at Raffles London at The OWO on September 18, was abruptly scrapped just over a week before it was due to take place. The cancellation came just days after Griffiths, the Editor at Large of the Mail on Sunday, reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned to the UK after six years living in the US, were expected to attend.
“There’s been a big mystery in royal land… because a very anticipated event has been cancelled – all of a sudden, it got cancelled,” Griffiths told Daily Mail Voices on Wednesday evening. “The event was the fundraising dinner for The Diana Award… and it was a very exciting event – I revealed it in the Mail on Sunday.”
“Strangely, mysteriously, everyone who was attending the event gets an email two days later saying that the whole event has been cancelled,” Griffiths said. “Now my sources are saying that there has been a lot of wrangling been going on behind the scenes and a lot of paranoia, a lot of fears that the fact that it (the event) had been reported might make it difficult or uncomfortable for Meghan and Harry to attend.”
Griffiths claimed there had been speculation behind the scenes that the Sussexes wanted their potential involvement kept “top secret”, raising questions over whether publicity surrounding their attendance contributed to the gala being scrapped. In a separate appearance on Palace Confidential, Griffiths shed further light on the delicate position The Diana Award occupies amid Harry and William’s fractured relationship.
“The Diana Award is the last remaining charity that both Harry and William are still patrons of,” she said. “I get a very clear impression, having worked on a lot of things to do with The Diana Award this summer, and speaking with them a lot, that they walk a very fine line when dealing with Harry and William. They take it in turns, the two brothers, to host events.”
William most recently attended an event for the organisation at London’s Truman Brewery in June, with Griffiths claiming the September gala would therefore have fallen on Harry’s side of the brothers’ informal arrangement. She said it was “technically Harry’s turn to host an event, or be involved in an event”, but claimed questions had emerged over whether Meghan would join him. “Harry naturally, I gather, wanted his wife there, but, for whatever reason, was always never going to happen. Meghan was not going to be involved in this event. And then, in the end, the whole event was cancelled yesterday – which is quite a major thing to do. Maybe The Diana Award is their last form of communication, because clearly The Diana Award would have to check any plans they have with Harry, with William, for example, ‘Is it ok if Harry brings his wife?’ Well, ‘possibly not’, if you’re Prince William.”
Sigh… what a mess. Here’s the thing: I actually believe that there was a plan to have a fundraiser this month, and that Harry was originally scheduled to attend, and maybe at some point, Meghan wanted to go or Harry wanted to bring her. And I think those plans changed, and then the fundraiser was canceled. Now, is this all down to Harry’s paranoia? Or did William throw a messy tantrum over the very idea that Meghan would attend? Or was it all of the above? I said this before and I’ll say it again – I am going to be so disappointed if Meghan came all the way back to Trauma Blender Island only to hide away and never leave the house.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“Despite the Daily Mail’s reporting to the contrary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not scheduled to attend a Diana Award event at Raffles Hotel, OWO London, on September 18. Facts matter. Accuracy matters. Apparently, neither made the guest list for this particular story.”
I believe the actual people who says they were not scheduled to attend whatever that is on the 18th. I hate when people ask them to clarify or speak up before a story/rumor gets out of hand and then dismiss their very clear statement only to run with tabloid talking points. The above statement could not be clearer.
I agree. The statement indicates they were not scheduled to attend. Never were, not that they pulled out.
I find it very strange that the supposed fundraiser wasn’t mentioned on the Diana Awards Instagram. At all.
First it was supposed to take place, as reported by Charlotte Griffiths, and only Charlotte Griffiths, and Harry and Meghan will attend. Then, after their spokesperson made it clear they won’t attend, it is suddenly cancelled? Attendees were informed by email? Did anyone except Charlotte Griffiths know about this “highly anticipated” gala? All I can find on Instagram is Charlotte Griffiths talking about the gala which apparently was supposed to raise money for the Diana Award Charity, not set up by the charity itself. Who set it up? People were supposed to pay GBP 1,000 per table, wouldn’t the money be already collected? Venue paid? Entertainment and food arranged? Cancelled 2 weeks before? Why does no one except Charlotte Griffiths talk about it? All articles from tabloids go back to what she reported and speculate why it was cancelled (blaming Meghan, of course). I cannot find who arranged the gala in the first place.
Can someone enlighten me who was supposed to hold the gala?
Thank you, SAME.
This lying woman, who HATES that Meghan refers to Prince Harry as her husband, was caught out lying and called out by Prince Harry’s spokesperson and instead of owning it she is doubling down and blaming them for another trumped up issue. So many reporters have been doing that over the past year: making up stories then doubling down when they have been slapped down.
You are absolutely correct. The statement was indeed very clear. That ought to have been the end of it.
We can’t demand that the Sussexes speak out then ignore what they say when they do.
Did we ever receive any confirmation that an event had actually been scheduled for that day?
Yo recuerdo esa declaración del portavoz de los Duques de Sussex y también recuerdo que se había publicado que nos estaba prevista ninguna cena ni ningún evento, y que los evento relacionados con la Princesa Diana, serían en formato virtual
I agree Luna, so do I!
And if Harry and Meghan were never scheduled to attend, then it’s hardly on Harry’s shoulders that the event got canceled. I don’t believe this whole ‘informal arrangement’ stuff between the brothers. If it’s not in writing, it’s not anything.
And I agree with @Lurker, have we seen any independent verification that this event was even going to take place? I looked at the hotel’s website & didn’t see anything. Easy enough to ask staff there wouldn’t you think?
The problem with being impulsive but also having highly controlled and rigid requirements is that they end up in conflict and it creates this type of mess. They need to decide whether they are willing to take action and run risks that it doesn’t go as planned, or they plan far ahead, take the safe road and tightly control their environment. It can’t be both. Then they end up looking idiotic, like how naive can they be not to realize that the Palace will try to sideline them and put them in their place, or people who they interact with them are going to run to the media and gossip about their plans? Especially people from an organization that also has William as a patron and presumably some of them are on his side.
You are giving the reporting of Rota Rat Charlotte Griffiths a lot of credence she does not deserve.
This was a fundraising gala FOR the Diana Awards Charity, not a gala arranged BY the charity.
Google all you want, there was no such a gala in the previous years mentioned. All that Google can find is what Charlotte Griffiths reported. No one else. The tabloids all jump on her report that it was supposed to take place and was cancelled. Not a word on who was organizing it, which she doesn’t say either.
Put Duchess Meghan “in her place”? Where do you think that is? Duchess Meghan’s place is beside her husband.
I think this is William’s doing. Has Kate ever attended a Diana Award event? I don’t think so. The only thing I can remember Kate attending with any kind of relationship to Diana was the Concert for Diana in 2007 and this was before Kate and William were married. Kate and William were in that awkward breakup era and Kate sat two rows behind William (Chelsy Davy was also there and sitting right next to Harry). But beyond that, I can’t remember her ever going to any kind of event commemorating Diana in any way.
William probably got wind of Harry wanting to bring Meghan and probably pitched a fit to the Diana Award people and probably threatened to never attend any kind of event again if Meghan attended. He’s never brought his wife and that’s intentional. He wants Meghan nowhere near Diana’s legacy. They (Diana Award) had the awkward task of going back to Harry to relay what his brother told them which probably incensed Harry. And so instead Harry probably canceled his attendance because he was naturally upset and that probably threw the event into disarray.
It probably didn’t go down that exact way but I wouldn’t be surprised if it went something along those lines. William pitching a fit about Meghan attending the event. He was probably enraged by the Althorp photo she posted this summer which I don’t understand because Meghan didn’t post a pic of Diana’s grave. I don’t even think it was a photo of the island where she is buried in the middle of the small lake.
There was NO gala.
Yeah, there was no event.
How about none of the above! This was never on the public calendar, which means the Mail was stirring the pot and broadcasting that a major gala was coming this month. But where is the invitation? Where is it on the social calendars of major galas in the papers? I suspect there may have been a cultivation event for potential donors or the likes but that is not a gala and when the Mail got ahead of itself, Harry and Meghan thought better of it and said to the granites that they would not be available. No paranoia and no drama.
Agreed. None of the above. They made a statement and that should be the end of the speculation. Facts matter. The news makes up stories and when it inevitably turns out to be untrue they lie and state that plans changed because of x, y, z.
Exactamente, yo recuerdo esa declaración del portavoz de los Duques de Sussex y también recuerdo que se había publicado que nos estaba prevista ninguna cena ni ningún evento, y que los eventos relacionados con la Princesa Diana, serían en formato virtual.
I see no reason for Meghan not to go with her husband. It is the sort of event where husbands and wives go together. I would expect to go to my MILs birthdays and funeral.
An event planned in connection with The Diana Award was canceled. If I was Harry I’d be concerned.
Do you have information who planned and organised it? I can’t find anything.
I see no reason for Meghan to attend an event with Harry he wasn’t scheduled to attend since it’s seemed quite imaginary. Charlotte Griffiths? is covering her tracks. She’s becoming Caroline Graham. Bad Dad’s caretaker/liar. If the imaginary event was abruptly cancelled, lol, it has NOTHING to do with the Suxxes.
Really, I’m just shocked that people are buying into the BM stories. Honestly.
Harry and Meghan weren’t going so I don’t see how this is a story.
Harry is not paranoid. Diana was not paranoid.
Thanks for posting this. I agree – it’s not paranoia. If it had said Harry’s anxiety that would have been better.
Thank you! @bisynaptic. It’s only paranoia until you find out it’s the truth. William & Charles have been gaslighting Harry for years. Harry knows. He too, has a long game. To his benefit, he has Meghan and military forces behind him.imo
We don’t really know what happened, just that Griffiths goofed by publishing something, that couldn’t be directly verified (their attendance) by a phone call to the Diana Fund, in hopes of having a great scoop and now has to cover her @$$ by publishing something sources speculating about privacy, security, and some sort of informal arrangement? with William. And if one of those sources works for the Diana Fund, then shame on them. H&M aren’t playing.
Made up event got fake cancelled. Sure Charlotte we believe you!
That’s it exactly! Made up event got fake cancelled!
Is this a new fundraiser. Was there an event in the first place? If there were, wouldn’t it have been on the Diana Awards website? Do they have an annual fund-raiser or do they need to refresh their funds? I thought it was strange that Harry and Meghan were slated to attend and William and Kate weren’t mentioned. This whole thing is a mess and not handled very competently. The whole thing seems to have such short notice and hush hush.
Asking the right questions. I’ve literally never heard of the Diana Awards doing a gala before. The ONLY source for this gala even existing is Charlotte Griffiths aka Thomas Markles handler. I don’t even know why anyone is entertaining this.
https://diana-award.org.uk/news/fleurs-de-villes-diana-in-support-of-the-diana-award-to-premiere-at-somerset-house
I did find this event on the website. It starts on 16 September at Somerset House and it’s possible that they were doing some sort of dinner on the 18th, as it’s a Friday? They claim the event is at Raffles, which is pretty close to SH. Who knows what’s going on?
Is this okay to link?
@tongdes
What’s happening is that no gala on September 18 was ever planned, at least the organizer didn’t write about it anywhere. The ceremony will take place in November, but virtually.
“The Diana Award’s own public information directly undermines the Mail on Sunday report. The charity has announced September activities, but it has not announced the September 18 Raffles gala the paper described. Its official 2026 Diana Award ceremony is scheduled for November 4 and will take place virtually.
The Mail published a specific date, venue and expected attendance without public confirmation from the Diana Award. The Diana Award confirmed it had not organized any event or attendance plans, and the Sussexes then flatly rejected the claim that they were scheduled to attend. That is not a minor discrepancy. It is a reporting failure.”
for Feminegra
How would Harry’s supposed “paranoia” be the cause of the cancellation of an event that Harry and Meghan were never going to attend?
Please, be serious.
That’s pretty much what they did to Meghan on the first go-round in the UK. She could never leave the house.
They said very clearly they weren’t scheduled to go to this event. What more is there to add. Why are we trying to make this about Meghan?
Exactly.
This is super last-minute. Much of the venue costs, catering, etc would probably be non-refundable. That’s a lot of money lost for the charity if that’s the case.
The Diana Awards Charity didn’t arrange this gala. As per Charlotte Griffiths it was supposed to raise money for the charity. She fails to say who arranged the gala. The gala no one except her ever heard about. I wonder if the Raffle knows there was supposed to be a gala next week?
Their website & Instagram doesn’t indicate that that’s the case.
The Diana Award is 25 days away. This “award” is not ihe same thing and I don’t believe they were going to attend it.
Nah, Charlotte Griffiths is trying to save face because she was caught in another lie. So now she’s saying it was cancelled. Some people online had found out that there wasn’t going to be a gala event in September but a virtual event in November.
Yep, this! 😀
Why do they think William has a problem with Meghan? I’m not saying he doesn’t, but publicly the narrative has been that William is mad at Harry for his book and revealing things such as William physically assaulting Harry. I’m sure William does have a problem with Meghan (for being black, for not kowtowing to him, for being successful and smart) — but that was not the narrative, it’s always been William mad about Harry’s book. So what reason do the tabloids have for William being really upset with Meghan, more so than with Harry?
William is behind 95% of the Meghan-hating deranger accounts and he sicced his flunkey Jason Knauf on her more than once, but especially with the “bullying” charges. Oh he hates her all right. Revisit that shot of him obsessively fondling his scarf on the Christmas walk beside her with an insane smirk on his face, plotting yet-to-be-told evils.
Multiple things could be true at once
There was some sort of gala planned for the 18th. The Diana award ppl didn’t know Harry would be in town until it was revealed that he moved back with his family and would in fact be in town.
There was discussion of inviting harry AND Meghan bc this is the first time in 4 years Meghan has graced the uk with her presence, and they know she in particular is media gold.
The Diana award ppl decided to ask William first if it would be alright if they invited both parties and he threw a complete shit fit at the prospect of Meghan being there.
The Diana award ppl decided to not go forward with anything bc god forbid they have to tell Harry that his own brother is banning his wife from an award gala. So no formal invitation was extended to the Sussexes which explains their very truthful and direct statement. They were never scheduled to attend bc they never received an invite/agreed to.
They were never scheduled to attend because an event was never scheduled to take place.
The Royals do not want Meghan to show her face. She’s the STAR here. I’m sure they blame her for everything, even Harry stepping away. They know they’re outclassed by her, and they hate it. I’m so tired of these trifling people dictating anything about Meghan’s life. She’s worth 20 royals of the blood. Let me say again, what is Harry thinking?
Most Funds contract out fundraising to companies that specialize in collecting funds or putting on events to raise funds. They get paid straight agreed amount or a percentage of the profits These companies can be very good and reputable – or not.
It’s possible the event was canceled due to lack of ticket sales?
I wonder who the event planner was for this. There’s possibly a story that has little to do with Harry & Meghan.
PS – Is this same yearly event that had Harry + William showing up at separate times?
There was never a Diana event planned on Sept 18th. It was a Daily Fail lie, which was debunked by the Diana Award Foundation and Prince Harry’s spokes.
There will be a Diana exhibition between Sept 16th – Oct 6th in London, named “Fleurs de Villes Diana”.
It is ticketed, so it will help fundraise nesserary funds to get the Foundation and the Awards scheme going.
I saw the information on the floral exhibition and it sounds like something everyone can support and enjoy, as opposed to a high dollar fundraiser. I’ve attended various exhibitions of this kind. One of the most interesting one was floral arrangements inspired by paintings.
Sorry, but the header picture just knocked me out. Gorgeous! What is the green in the corner blocking the full view of the beautiful couple? Fix it, someone.
Sorry, but f-cking Kate and William never have to worry about their security and the chance they will be targeted and killed. They are wrapped in cotton wool. William made sure that Harry would ALWAYS always have to worry about his and his family’s security while in England. And William would be glad if something happened to the Sussexes (and may even have a hand in it, but he is so well protected politically (as was Charles) it will never come out–just as the truth never came out about Diana’s death. This damned move back to England is a terrible idea. So Charles may be dying. So what? He’s an old man in his seventies. He’s done nothing but back stab Harry, Meghan and the kids forever. Poor Diana only lived till 36 and Charles may have been culpable in her death- we’ll never know. And still Harry pines for his old life? No. Let William tend to the dying Charles. But William can’t wait till Charles dies so he can take his place. Harry and his family should not be involved with whatever the scandalous, thieving, murdering Windsors do or don’t do now or forever. Get out of Dodge, Sussexes. Not ONE person in the royal family is thinking about the Sussexes’ needs and rights. They are all suspect and not to be trusted. Get out now!