Alan Ritchson & his wife Catherine have split after twenty years of marriage

This news really surprised me! Alan Ritchson and his wife Catherine have split after twenty years of marriage. I’ve covered Ritchson’s interviews in recent years, and he always talked about his wife with awe and respect. Catherine really got him through some of the toughest moments of his life, and he’s always prioritized her and their sons. Ritchson has also been targeted by right-wingers in recent years, especially after he publicly bad-mouthed Donald Trump and his supporters. Like, I’m sure that’s taken a toll, and I’m sure we don’t even know the half of the MAGA backlash on Ritchson and his family.

Alan Ritchson and Catherine Ritchson are separating. The Reacher star, 43, and his wife Catherine announced their split after two decades of marriage in a joint Instagram post shared on Saturday, Sept. 12.

“After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” the post began. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” their statement continued, referring to their three sons Calem, Edan and Amory.

They went on to say that “nothing can diminish” the years that they spent together and “the love and respect we will always share.”

“The best gift we can give one another — and our boys — right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be,” they wrote, adding, “We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming.”

They shared on the Instagram post, which restricted comments, that “change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in” and asked for “privacy” for their family at this time.

“We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion. Thanks for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority,” concluded the message, which was signed by “Cat and Alan.”

TMZ, citing legal documents in a Sept. 12 report, said that “he actually filed for divorce in December” and that “the two reconciled back in March” before they shared their separation news on Instagram on Saturday. PEOPLE reached out to Alan’s reps for comment on Sept. 12 but did not receive an immediate response.

The Runner actor met Catherine while attending high school. They eventually reconnected when Catherine was attending the University of Florida when Alan visited Miami for a modeling shoot. The couple wed on May 12, 2006. While they have mainly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they have shared tidbits over the years.