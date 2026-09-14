‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #197: Harry & Meghan haven’t issued an official statement



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:00

I’ve been watching Lanterns and it’s decent. I saw Wicker Man and don’t recommend it. The movie Buddy is awesome if you like horror. Chandra has been watching Ted Lasso but the tone is off this season. She’s watching the US Open. When we recorded, it was before the first time that two Black men competed in a Grand Slam semi-final. Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe have since played their semi-final, with Shelton winning. Only two Black men in history have made a Grand Slam final, Arthur Ashe and Yannick Noah. Here’s a link to the story about Frances Tiafoe’s background. You can listen below and on YouTube.

Royals: Minutes 6:00 to 25:00

The last time we recorded was right after the Sussexes announced they were moving to England. They moved to somewhere in the Cotswolds about two weeks ago and their kids are in private school. We still don’t know why they moved, although there are theories it’s due to the July, 2027 Invictus games in Birmingham and/or that Harry wants his children to have a British education.

The biggest news this week is the letter that the Lord Chamberlain put out on King Charles’ behalf about the Sussexes move back to England. They only shared segments with the press. They wrote, in part, that the Sussexes are private citizens and are not working royals. Their security will be the responsibility of the relevant police agencies. This was a reiteration of the Sandringham agreement, which Meghan never signed. She wasn’t included in the summit about that.

A Sussex spokesperson spoke on the record to People Magazine to say that they were surprised by this letter. A source said that they think the timing was due to a security decision about to be made by Ravec. Buckingham palace denied that security had anything to do with it.

Harry went on the record last year when his security was denied to say that this was his father’s decision. As Chandra has been writing, Harry is trying to force the moment to its crisis. We don’t think it will work.

The royals have schemed to steal Invictus from Harry for years. We wish that Harry would make a statement about why he’s in the UK and if it’s for Invictus. We hope the Sussexes have good private security.

We read a quote from Chandra’s story on the Sussexes’ statement to the Telegraph about King Charles’ letter. We’re surprised that they’re surprised. Chandra thinks Harry did this on his own without assurances of security.

Rob Shuter reported that William was behind that letter. Chandra thinks the letter was issued to placate William.

I wonder why William wasn’t mad that the letter came out on the day that George first went to Eton. The letter served William’s interests so he was likely happy about it.

A Ugandan general who is the son of the Ugandan president announced on Twitter that Uganda would no longer participate in Invictus. They only just joined in July. It’s unclear whether he has the authority to do that, although outlets are reporting he does. A source close to Harry told ITV that this was a result of the Lord Chamberlain’s letter.

I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about Harry and Meghan’s move

Comments of the Week: Minutes 25:00 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Over it on the post about the Sussexes’ statement to the Telegraph.

My comments of the week are from BeanieBean and .EmmGee on the story about how Birkenstocks with socks are in fashion again.

Thanks for listening bitches!



