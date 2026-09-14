Jim Curtis chose antibiotics instead of surgery for appendicitis: ‘victim to empowered’

We’ve talked about Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis framing his health problems as victimhood. He’s been open about struggling with chronic back pain and mobility issues and overcoming that with a positive mindset. If Curtis were an actor or had a job other than self-help guru we would not be discussing this. He’s a manifestation expert though and it’s problematic that he’s talking about his health problems this way. I bought his new book, The Book of Possibility: Release, Align, Become, and my initial impressions of him seem correct. In the opening chapter, he tells two stories about emergency room visits. In the first instance, he left against medical advice, taking out an IV and leaving despite extreme pain and reduced vision. Here’s part of that section:
The chaos around me echoed what I felt inside. The doctor came over and told me he wanted to do a spinal tap. He said I would need to stay in the hospital overnight for more tests. At first, I felt myself succumbing to a familiar paralyzing fear.
But then something inside me snapped.
I thought, No. This is not going to happen! I was never getting another spinal tap. I was not spending the night in that hospital. I had a dog at home who I loved more than life itself, and I was not going to leave him alone all night. I was not accepting this fate. I was done living in fear.
I stood up and said out loud the words that changed my life: “This is not my reality.”
The doctor tried to stop me from leaving, warning me, “This is against medical advice!” I didn’t care. They couldn’t make me stay there. After more stalling, I finally got up, still blurry from the dilation, and I made my way to the nurses’ station. “I’m taking this IV out if you don’t.” They removed the IV, and I walked out to the lobby. I asked the security guard to take my phone and get me an Uber as I could not see well, and I went home.
I got in bed with my dog and said, “Tomorrow everything changes.”
And it did
[From The Book of Possibility: Release, Align, Become]
Curtis then started eating better, went back to school, and got sober. In the second ER visit he describes, about two years later, he was told by a doctor that he could take antibiotics for appendicitis instead of having surgery. A lot of people would take this option, and it was a legitimate medical choice. He frames it in victim vs. victor terms, as if he manifested that outcome. The rest of the book is full of advice on how to live your best life through his three step system. Here’s that section about his appendicitis.
My progress was tested two years later. I was back in another emergency room, this time with severe abdominal pain. I knew what it was, I had done all the googling anyone else would do. It felt like appendicitis, and I was right to be worried. As I walked into the emergency room that night at seven thirty, fear tried to take hold. Was this going to be another thirteen-hour ordeal? Tests, surgery, days in the hospital?
But this time it was different. Because I had become different. I identified with the positive outcome I wanted. I visualized this experience going exactly how I wanted it to. I became a positive outcome. I repeated to myself: I am whole and complete. I am walking out of here by nine thirty.
Things started to go remarkably well for an emergency room visit. The nurse took me quickly. The CT scan I was supposed to wait two hours for happened within minutes. Even in a busy ER, things flowed. Then the nurse returned with the results. “I’m sorry, the tests are positive for appendicitis,” she said. For a split second, my old programming kicked in. I had a brief thought: Oh shit, this stuff doesn’t work. But I caught myself immediately. I reminded myself I was not attached to a specific outcome. I would identify with a positive outcome, regardless of how it showed up.
I didn’t slip into my old passive fear. I stayed in my power. When the surgeon came down to talk to me, he told me I had appendicitis, but it was my choice to have surgery or simply take antibiotics and go home! I thought that wasn’t an option, and he told me that typically it wasn’t. But in this case, it was. That was an easy decision. I took the antibiotics. The usual hours-long wait for discharge papers took only minutes, and the visit was quickly wrapped up.
As I walked out of the front door, I glanced at my watch: 9:32 p.m. Just two minutes past my intention. Not bad! The appendicitis resolved without surgery, and it has not come back.
That night reinforced the shift I had embodied, from victim to empowered. From fear to possibility.
I realized that my health relapses and setbacks were my wake-up call. My opportunity to take advantage of and step into an entirely new level of growth and possibility. The pain and struggle were not happening to me… but for me. And my life could be a reflection as me.
[From The Book of Possibility: Release, Align, Become]
I have not read the entire book yet, but it seems to have useful tools and suggestions, like recognizing patterns, coming up with a new vision for the future and stepping into a new identity. All of these things are helpful, well-trodden self help ground. These little Hallmark card stories about medical emergencies he sidestepped with his mindset are so reductive though. The first story could have turned out much differently. In a doctor’s opinion his appendicitis wasn’t severe enough to need surgery. He made a medical decision based on two legitimate options given to him by a doctor. He didn’t wish his way to a more favorable outcome in the moment, down to the timing.
Photos credit: Backgrid, Avalon.red
Look, I’m at the point where I think we should let white men gamble with their health like that if they want to. If they want to manifest their way out of appendicitis, fine. As long as no kids are harmed or other adults impeded, let them clear the hospitals of space.
Hard agree.
He’s lying. No insurance company is going to pay to remove an appendix when $3 generic antibiotics are an option.
Beautifully said.
I believe this is what scientists would call “thinning the herd.”
You win the internets today Lucy!!!
Love this!
Fair, but what about his dog?
If Jen doesn’t take the dog, I will….
Yup!
Nah. I’m done with snake oil salesmen. I’m not going to give money to this quack or any other quacks for that matter.
I genuinely have no problem with self help books. Most of them are good advice or common sense. And sometimes you just need someone to point it out to you, to get it.
I just wince when they steer into anything medical. I haven’t forgotten what James Arthur Ray did letting people die in that sweat lodge. Pushing them to physical extremes. Then abandoned them all. James also died in 2025 and his cause of death has never been revealed to my knowledge.
Steve Jobs thought he could mentally cure one of the few curable pancreatic cancers. By the time he went to traditional methods it was too late for him.
But let’s face it the only reason he is getting media attention is due to dating Jennifer Aniston. If they split he goes back into the self help abyss.
Nothing wrong with getting 2-3 medical opinions to make an informed medical decision.
Didn’t know about James Arthur Ray. Will look it up.
I will say this is question is timely, giving the Clancy trial.
I’m all for thinking positive but if he’s going to tell people you can outthink serious medical issues that’s not great. 9/11 has obviously been on my mind since last week’s anniversary. Would the people who were forced to jump from windows have lived if they just believed it hard enough?
I’ve seen for myself how my mind and thoughts can decrease suffering from the chronic back pain I have but I have also seen how toxic positivity can actually cause suffering, especially for loved ones when their person won’t deal with the reality of the situation. My question is this, why does he bother going to the ER when he already has the mindset of not taking the doctors advice? The time/space being used for him to empower himself would be better spent helping someone else.
🎯
Sounds like he just makes things up as he goes along.
Pretty sure they had a note in his file from the first time and when he came in again they just wanted him out of their hair with as little fuss as possible.
Adorable that he thinks he manifested a fast track through the ER. Medical emergencies are not his reality! :)))
Christ!
I’ll give him leeway, as he has suffered from several injuries and everyone is on a different path…. but this is giving Tom Cruise vs Brooke Shields Pt II.
I appreciate aspects of what he is saying – people feeling disempowered when interacting with medical personnel is a very real thing and worries and fear over our health can lead to people handing over their agency and their decision making skills. We should not do that.
I agree, I was thinking the same thing. If there’s anything I’ve learned in my almost 60 years here it’s that doctors aren’t perfect and we really need to advocate for ourselves and our loved ones when faced with serious medical issues. But that requires thought and research, and, like you said, sound decision making skills. It does NOT mean listening to propaganda trying to undermine the medical and scientific communities. I wish more people understood that.
He and JA also both kind of dumb. I could stand to hear less from both of them; his woo woo hero of his own story nonsense, and her outdated and backwards hot takes.
I REALLY hate this kind of BS – because it paints chronic illness as a mindset. It is NOT. I said he was a charlatan and this further proves he is IMO. He also seems like someone Jennifer would be into. So it tracks.
And frankly I am tired of rich white men lecturing everyone else about how they should live
I so agree Ameerah M. I used to be a big fan of Jennifer, but her choice in men as of late is questionable, and she’s really all in with this dude. When I tweak my back my mindset doesn’t relieve the pain. The pain management specialist and months of PT does. And since the pain pills are a narcotic I can’t drive on them so I suffer until I get home from PT. As JEM said, I don’t want to hear from these two anymore. Was is her mindset that got her the new nose and all the other crap she does to her face? Don’t think so.
Yes Ameerah!
Agree. Two entitled people with tons of privilege thinking they hit a home run when they started about a foot away from it. They can live their pretty, smug life together, but pretending that he willed himself out of a medical emergency or chronic illness and that we can too is garbage.
This is a slap in the face for chronically ill people, not to mention parents of children who have serious diseases. Are they supposed to manifest for their children in the cancer ward? Unplug them and take them home at the manifested time, expecting them to live a healthy healed life?
This is bull shit. I thought he was supposed to be some sort of zen guru. No radical acceptance for this guy! Or relentless optimism. Finding agency where you can in challenging medical situations… you can have a positive mindset within your own sphere of control without pretending you’re a deity you know?
I agree with your last sentence so much! Well put!
I recently had appendicitis and was given option of antibiotics. I can’t recall the stat, but the odds that you would still need surgery at a later date was so high, I wondered who would opt to forgo the surgery?! An appendicitis attack is hell; I’d never want to go through it again, so had surgery same day.
My MIL had appendicitis once, got antibiotics and was fine for a couple of weeks. Then it recurred and she needed a surgery. He makes it sound like he decided on his own to try antibiotics, while it is a legitimate line of treatment, but with its risks.
I don’t know why he doesn’t feel cringe … he has to know he’s only being given a platform because of JA. But women do it, too. I follow two male dating coaches and once they got girlfriends, their partners started appearing in their youtube videos with them. It’s cringe. Unless they’re a dating coach or psychologist themselves, why are they on there? No one goes to the office with her husband every day.
I’ve always thought this dude was sketchy
Reminds me of Denise Richard’s ex.
Yeah antibiotics are a legitimate approach if the appendix is intact and merely inflamed. It’s called uncomplicated appendicitis. But at least half wind up needing surgery down the road. You’re rolling the dice on whether you’re willing to eventually deal with a burst appendix.
Strongly Agree! As A retired OR. Ruse, I vote for getting it removed if a doctor thinks it should be done. It’s a relatively minor but sometimes urgent surgery where patients can often go home the same day! Why take the chance to wait and only to have the situation recur?
Agree with @Heygingersnaps that he’s a snake oil salesmen. And I hate that he, goop and whoever does this even gets attention.
I understand feeling frustrated and disempowered within the medical system sometimes, and wanting to find your own voice and ability to heal within it. On the other hand, my daughter is a nurse. Patients who won’t listen, are dismissive and or even downright rude and mean are no picnic for the people on the other side of this either.
Do your research, take care of your body and be familiar with it. Also take advantage of competent experts when possible or necessary. Which, to be fair, it sounds like he did.
He is clearly courting the maga audience when talking about rejecting a doctor’s advice, demanding the nursing staff to remove his IV, leaving ama, and being so determined to do so that he made a security guard use his phone when he was unable to do even that. He is painting himself as an anti-medical team hero for the ignorant.
He ~ got sober ~ ???
He’s kinda burying the lede there, no? I mean, if he was in active alcoholism, then of course that is not going to help his mobility issues. Nothing woo-woo about that.
No idea why Aniston would date someone like this, i.e., someone who leverages their relationship to publicize himself.
I want to know why he was in the hospital in that first story. Back pain & dilated pupils? Why is he always getting spinal taps? Who gets days in the hospital anymore? They usually kick you out PDQ.
But sure, eat well & get sober. 🙄
I understand the stance against catastrophizing, but he sounds like he’s assuming semi god-like powers. So why can’t he “manifest” himself into perfect health and mobility?
This is going to turn out well.
In this messed-up world, if I am getting advice on my health I want to see graduate degree certificates first. I can tell myself it can be dreamt away or prayed away or chanted away with buying books or podcasts, no thanks.
I’ll pass on this memoir / self-help book. What he should write about is how to empower yourself and manifest an A-list celebrity who will fall in love with you, pay off the mortgage on your apartment, promote your psychobabble and support you in a lifestyle most could only dream of. That I might read.
Wow. She paid off his mortgage? Yikes.
I have had an ‘ick/shady’ vibe from this guy since JA started dating him. Something’s off. I have NO evidence that he’s shady or icky. He may be perfectly lovely. It’s just a vibe.
Darwin has taught us that this kind of stupidity sorts itself out.
I have a chronic illness and I give thanks every freaking day for medical science, which has allowed me to live a normal and happy life. My doctors are compassionate and smart as hell and so I follow their advice — that’s MY reality.
The nonsense that you can overcome illness by just willing yourself out of it is so harmful and dumb. Cancer patients can’t cure themselves by having sunny attitudes. Smiling a lot and being feisty aren’t going to cure you of any serious illness.
Ameerah M, I’m with you. This guy said he took antibiotics for appendicitis rather than getting an appendectomy. I’m no doctor, but I’d be terrified of my appendix bursting and possibly (probably) killing me while waiting for antibiotics to take effect. Also, was it a doctor who recommended antibiotics or was he self-diagnosing and self-medicating? I wouldn’t trust him (or his book) even if he did say his doctor advised it. People, all people, including white men, lie about stuff or convince themselves that something is true when it’s not. This is dangerous territory and how you end up with nut/moron Bobby Kennedy Jr. as the head of the federal health agency in the U.S. I’m getting my vaccines tomorrow because I’m afraid that Bobby will start banning vaccines because he’s an anti-vaxxer. My sister told me that all of his six children got their vaccines, so he didn’t try that crap with his own families (first wife, 2 children, 2nd wife, 4 children, third wife, no children). So no to charlatans. Too bad Jennifer Aniston is getting him the publicity he would not have had if it were not for her.
My younger brother stopped taking his heart medication and regulating his diabetes in favor of lifestyle gurus who advocated taking mega vitamins and “clean eating,” rather than advocating for paying attention to actual medical science. Guess who died of a massive coronary?
Guys like this this are dangerous.
The way the rich and famous people treat their own medical care can kill innocent people as well as themselves. It should make everyone mad. Not JA’s boyfriend, who sounds like a wanker, but didn’t endanger anyone but himself.
Steve Jobs had a Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor (pNET). If someone had to pick a type of pancreatic cancer, pNET, which is pretty rare, would be that choice. It grows slower, stay contained longer, and if caught early, can have a 95% survival rate. The “other” type of pancreatic cancer has.a survival rate close to 0% after a certain stage. All pancreatic cancer has a grim outcome after it spreads.
My therapist had the same cancer, caught at the same stage, but overlapping Steve Jobs. She wouldn’t know about his until it hit the news that he was dying. Her doctor insisted, initially against her will, that she begin treatment the next day, with surgery soon after.
That was about 23 years ago, and she has no signs of cancer. Steve Jobs was used to getting his way, and refused to treat his pNET for almost a year, until it had spread to other organs. No one could tell Steve Jobs “no”. It killed him and possibly others.
Steve Jobs had an infinite amount of money, and could afford to have a private jet waiting. When his cancer spread, and he needed a liver transplant, he could be on most transplant lists in the Lower 48. To get on a list, you have to meet that list’s criteria, including time. Can you quickly be where the organ is? He had the means to make that happen. Livers require fewer biological match criteria, basically blood type and anatomy, compared to say, kidneys which have a long list of required criteria, making them much harder to get.
Jobs positioned himself in the middle of the country, Tennessee, iirc, to qualify for livers on many different lists. When you see rich people get organs quickly, this is how they usually do it. This is not illegal, but it is scummy.
Organ matches have to not only match the person’s biology, but the patient has to need it more than the next guy on the list. Outcome matters. You can be at the top of the list, because you match, but be disqualified because you’re now too sick. Plenty of people die while waiting. The national average for livers is over 10 months.
Jobs got his liver in a few weeks. Amazing, right?
People who can’t get on multiple lists are already at a very serious disadvantage. Rich people who can help steer funding toward a transplant center often magically fly to the top in no time flat.
The danger I foresee is if at some point in the future Jennifer needs serious medical intervention, or early medical treat to prevent a condition from worsening, and her failing to, or being persuaded to will her way out of it because of this man’s “reductive” (idiotic, to my mind) beliefs.
I hope she is more sensible than that.
He’s a good looking man, ageing well, but sounds very dumb.
An acquaintance recently developed appendicitis in Japan and was surprised to be given antibiotics and sent on his way. And I guess this is totally normal there? It did get me thinking about how quick doctors are to recommend surgery — to excise the tissue or organ, an invasive procedure that demands a period of recovery afterward — rather than medication and watchful monitoring. This ties into preventive care vs life-saving care; we typically show up at the ER once a would’ve-been-preventable health issue has snowballed into a crisis. Exorbitant healthcare costs have eroded access to preventive care in the U.S., so while I appreciate the points he’s making, I do feel like Jim Curtis is speaking from a different tax bracket than the rest of us.
I’m neutral on him. I read once that Lisa Kudrow based her characterization of Phoebe on real-life Jennifer Aniston — very woo-woo! — so it doesn’t at all surprise me if he’s Aniston’s dream guy.
Really not far from “I cured my cancer by thinking really hard that I didn’t have cancer”. I get that an operation is not always necessary for appendicitis but this risks people reading his words and not going to get checked and ending up having peritonitis which is pretty dangerous.