Prince William & Kate scheduled a royal premiere for Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’

Last Thursday, Prince Harry’s office confirmed his upcoming public engagements, including the WellChild Awards and an Invictus gala. Within 24 hours, Kensington Palace rushed out announcements of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ upcoming events. Royal reporters smugly claimed that Harry was trying to pull focus from the Windsors, even though William and Kate’s big “conflict” event was a thrown-together visit to a pub. But whatever. As I said, even though the Sussex family is now living in the UK, all of this “competition” would have happened regardless. Harry was always going to be in England this week for his events, and the Waleses were always going to schedule a flurry of busywork around Harry’s events. Speaking of, did you know that Willy is making a point of doing some duchy work on Harry’s birthday?
Prince William won’t be playing a part in Prince Harry’s birthday celebrations on Tuesday, with the Prince of Wales instead travelling down to Princetown.
William is due to launch a new regeneration scheme in the isolated rural community, which is located close to Dartmoor Prison. The Princetown Community Fund is due to release £250,000 into the local community to help with locally led social, economic and environmental projects.
During his visit, the heir to the throne will head to Gather & Moor, a new community and cultural hub for the area where he will meet representatives from heritage business Princetown Press. William is also set to meet local residents at a youth club, which recently received money from the Duchy of Cornwall to improve their facilities.
[From Hello via Yahoo]
We don’t even know if Harry will have any “birthday celebrations.” I’m assuming his birthday plans involve his wife and children, and maybe his uncle, the Earl Spencer. I doubt any of the Windsors will say anything about Harry’s 42nd birthday, much less see him.
Meanwhile, it was just announced this morning that Prince William and Kate will attend “the royal film performance” of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger. My first thought was “what a random choice for a royal premiere,” but then I remembered that Tom Cruise is all about his royal connections. Cruise also organized a royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick several years ago (and Willy wore his big-boy plane shoes). The premiere is scheduled for September 22nd. Prepare the wiglets and buttons!
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22/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall. Their Royal Highnesses met performers and bursary recipients from The Prince William BAFTA Bursary.,Image: 1077470360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
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Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise arrive for the Top Gun Maverick Premiere, London, UK,Image: 692795122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and actor Tom Cruise (L) acknowledge the crowd as they attend the “Top Gun: Maverick” Royal Film Performance at the Odeon Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 693083242, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
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Willian and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards held at The Royal Festival Hall,Image: 1077540488, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lounis Tiar/Avalon
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UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Top Gun Maverick Premiere in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Top Gun Maverick Premiere in London.
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall, London
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall, London
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UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
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Movie premieres are mine harold. Will scooter wear airplane themed slippers
September 22? You mean (checks notes) the day that Earl Spencer’s book about Diana comes out?
WHAT A COINCIDENCE!
Thank you Lady Esther, i heard the date and I knew something else was on that date but I could not remember.
Yeah, what a coincidence.
Well that’s not subtle. That’s a little sinister too. Tom Cruise called CNN of his own volition to complain on air about aggressive pap photographers on motorcycles when it was first announced there was an accident in Paris and bland early rumours Diana had a broken arm.
Then word came she had died.
Tom, and his then wife Nicole Kidman, also attended Diana’s funeral.
In fairness to Tom Cruise (because he literally travels the globe), his press tours and premieres are scheduled months in advance. I seriously doubt that the studio chose September 22nd with any awareness of a book release.
I dont think anyone here thinks Tom Cruise chose the premiere date to coincide with Charles Spencer’s book. i think William and Kate chose to attend to coincide with it.
I was wondering if Kate would wear the padding on her backside like she did for the Top Gun premiere.
But seriously, her looks for these Hollywood type events are always SO bad, I can’t imagine what she’ll turn up in.
Why is she so afraid to gain even a pound? The elaborate chest details in her dresses to give her some semblance of a bust are bad enough; if she needs backside padding that is dismal.
She’ll have to to look anything other than a board. I wonder if she’ll wear another dress that’s a secret merch deal with Jenny Peckham where the off the rack version goes on sale immediately after Kate wears it.
Cruise must be a devoted royalist. Otherwise, he would never want to hang out with two people so much taller than him. What W&K get out of spending time with a lunatic Scientologist is anyone’s guess.
“Cruise must be a devoted royalist. Otherwise, he would never want to hang out with two people so much taller than him”.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rumour has it that Scientology have been trying to grow in the UK. Having your most famous member hang around the future King and Queen is certainly one way to increase influence.
What do W&K get? They get to go to glitzy movie premieres and probably get flattered with compliments all day long by a big movie star.
Very possible.
Cruise’s daughter, Isabella – who’s hard into Scientology – lives in the UK.
I think she married a UK S- member.
They like celebrities and Hollywood. Their view of royal work is Wimbledon, Ascot (sometimes), movie premieres, and then a few local events begrudgingly thrown into the mix so they can say they live a “life of service.”
In general I get them attending movie premieres that have a british focus or feature a British cast or have a british director – that fits with his BAFTA role. But to me it seems very off when he does basically nothing to champion British film and then goes to movies with Tom Cruise.
At least a James Bond movie has a British connection but this is just looking sad.
And attending premieres won’t make them look glamorous. Neither of them can pull it off.
In their minds, he’s a really big star when, in fact, he’s a cuckoo Scientologist, who’s had too much plastic surgery and his star is fading. LOL
And now looks like a woman lol
Kate- tom pair were expected to be compared to diana Travolta, pair. But it didn’t happen during james bond Premier. So they are digging this time. And British royal connection to scientology superstars are weird. John Travolta was the first big star of scientology and now Tom cruise. Both men helped expand this dangerous cult.
My main recollection of the Top Gun premier was how courteous and “gentlemanly” Tom was with Kate, like it was second nature and no big deal. Can you imagine William offering her his hand? William let her walk down stone steps carrying one of their newborns without any assistance or appearance of concern.
Kate Middleton is 100% Tom’s type.
He would have her running away from Scientology by now, if she were single.
Jesse Plemons was in this and Kirsten Dunst and Cruise are still close (or so I gather from that coconut cake story). Maybe we’ll get a sighting lol.
3 terrible people hang out together. Seems about right
Wouldn’t it be crazy if Will and Kate are Scientologists? Like the past few years pointed leaning away from his religious responsibilities as incoming head of the church… it would be a total scandal.
They’re too cheap to be Scientologists.
Agreed, $cientology is all about the money.
Will depleting all of the coffers to the org for his and Kate’s readings…
A royal “launching” is pretty much the same as a ribbon-cutting, something William said he has no interest in doing. See what horrors he’s forced to endure and it’s all Harry’s fault.
William and Kate haven’t attended a single other movie premiere but will throw out the red carpet for this deranged cult member? Who hasn’t seen his youngest child since she was something like 8 years old? Who alienated his older children from
Their mother? Whose cult and personality are so controlling and abusive his second wife had to make arrangements under the cover of darkness to leave? Can’t make
It up. Wonder how much he’s giving them.
They’ve gone to multiple premieres. A Streetcat Named Bob, Spectre, War Horse, No Time to Die, Mandela. But Cruise is the only one who seems to bring them out for non British films.
Oh, and I forgot – one of the world’s most public figures against psychology and psychiatry and any psychiatric medication. Heads Together, indeed.
9/22 is a school night…who is going to take care of the children?? :/
The nanny. Or her assistant. Or the assistant’s assistant!
Well, Harry has certainly motivated William to get iff his ass. In that respect, the monarchy does need him!
The buried lede tho:
“The Princetown Community Fund is due to release £250,000”
Is William the head of this fund? I very much doubt he has any connection to it whatsoever, fiscally or organizationally.
But this is what he does. Shows up to other people’s endeavors and tries to take credit for it. Unlike Harry, who does his own work.
Meanwhile Totally Normal Bill is still pulling £1.5m a year from the Dartmoor prison lease even though it’s vacant.
William is hands down the worst PoW since George VI was Prince Regent.
Interesting sums a profit for £1.25 million I wouldn’t mind that.
The Harry and Meghan effect is influencing KP scheduling. The royalists and derangers are going to be gloating about Kate and William going to a movie premiere. I still remember when they looked down at anything involving Hollywood.
Wasn’t there an article recently about how William and Kate planned to turn up the glamour in order to compete with the Sussexes? And I commented that the only way they could turn up the glamour is to do more celeb and Hollywood-type events. Bc they cannot up the glamour on their own. So this makes sense to me, despite the fact it’s not a British film? Maybe filmed in the uk though idk.
Me too. That sure changed, didn’t it? So did hugging and selfies. They were all suddenly allowed, lol.
I remember that previous premiere with Cruise only because TC offered his hand to Kate at one point as she was navigating a step in her gown while William completely ignored her.
Cruise is a creepy cult leader but at least he has manners, unlike Willy.
I can’t even look at their pictures anymore. My dislike for W and K is reaching trump-reaction proportions. I might have to start a no Kings protest against Will and Kate, that miserable pair.
I ESPECIALLY cannot stand the sight of Waity
All I remember about their appearance at the Top Gun premiere was how bad Tom made William look by nonchalantly being more of a gentleman to his wife than Willy has ever been. It’s just natural for Tom, and William looked like an absolute clod in velvet slippers next to him. It was hilarious.
That, and how skeletal Kate really looked. Terrifying. She must hate herself as much as she hates other women, to punish herself that way.
£250,000 is cheap cheap cheap!
These people are not serious.
It’s kind of crazy. I was doing research in British magazines and came across a story of George VI personally donating £7000, Queen Mary £2000 and other royals various amounts to a charitable fund. That money today? £618,959.60 and £176,845.60! And that was just one instance. There were dozens. Could you imagine the royals donating almost a million pounds to anything nowadays? Let alone multiple times?
Bqm, No. 5 pounds from Will and Katie would do it for them. Unless they decided to forego the money and show up only with a smile, as they usually do (unless Will is looking at Kate and won’t smile).