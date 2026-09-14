Prince William & Kate scheduled a royal premiere for Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’

Last Thursday, Prince Harry’s office confirmed his upcoming public engagements, including the WellChild Awards and an Invictus gala. Within 24 hours, Kensington Palace rushed out announcements of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ upcoming events. Royal reporters smugly claimed that Harry was trying to pull focus from the Windsors, even though William and Kate’s big “conflict” event was a thrown-together visit to a pub. But whatever. As I said, even though the Sussex family is now living in the UK, all of this “competition” would have happened regardless. Harry was always going to be in England this week for his events, and the Waleses were always going to schedule a flurry of busywork around Harry’s events. Speaking of, did you know that Willy is making a point of doing some duchy work on Harry’s birthday?

Prince William won’t be playing a part in Prince Harry’s birthday celebrations on Tuesday, with the Prince of Wales instead travelling down to Princetown. William is due to launch a new regeneration scheme in the isolated rural community, which is located close to Dartmoor Prison. The Princetown Community Fund is due to release £250,000 into the local community to help with locally led social, economic and environmental projects. During his visit, the heir to the throne will head to Gather & Moor, a new community and cultural hub for the area where he will meet representatives from heritage business Princetown Press. William is also set to meet local residents at a youth club, which recently received money from the Duchy of Cornwall to improve their facilities.

[From Hello via Yahoo]

We don’t even know if Harry will have any “birthday celebrations.” I’m assuming his birthday plans involve his wife and children, and maybe his uncle, the Earl Spencer. I doubt any of the Windsors will say anything about Harry’s 42nd birthday, much less see him.

Meanwhile, it was just announced this morning that Prince William and Kate will attend “the royal film performance” of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger. My first thought was “what a random choice for a royal premiere,” but then I remembered that Tom Cruise is all about his royal connections. Cruise also organized a royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick several years ago (and Willy wore his big-boy plane shoes). The premiere is scheduled for September 22nd. Prepare the wiglets and buttons!