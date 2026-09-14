Prince William & Kate scheduled a royal premiere for Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’

Last Thursday, Prince Harry’s office confirmed his upcoming public engagements, including the WellChild Awards and an Invictus gala. Within 24 hours, Kensington Palace rushed out announcements of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ upcoming events. Royal reporters smugly claimed that Harry was trying to pull focus from the Windsors, even though William and Kate’s big “conflict” event was a thrown-together visit to a pub. But whatever. As I said, even though the Sussex family is now living in the UK, all of this “competition” would have happened regardless. Harry was always going to be in England this week for his events, and the Waleses were always going to schedule a flurry of busywork around Harry’s events. Speaking of, did you know that Willy is making a point of doing some duchy work on Harry’s birthday?

Prince William won’t be playing a part in Prince Harry’s birthday celebrations on Tuesday, with the Prince of Wales instead travelling down to Princetown.

William is due to launch a new regeneration scheme in the isolated rural community, which is located close to Dartmoor Prison. The Princetown Community Fund is due to release £250,000 into the local community to help with locally led social, economic and environmental projects.

During his visit, the heir to the throne will head to Gather & Moor, a new community and cultural hub for the area where he will meet representatives from heritage business Princetown Press. William is also set to meet local residents at a youth club, which recently received money from the Duchy of Cornwall to improve their facilities.

[From Hello via Yahoo]

We don’t even know if Harry will have any “birthday celebrations.” I’m assuming his birthday plans involve his wife and children, and maybe his uncle, the Earl Spencer. I doubt any of the Windsors will say anything about Harry’s 42nd birthday, much less see him.

Meanwhile, it was just announced this morning that Prince William and Kate will attend “the royal film performance” of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger. My first thought was “what a random choice for a royal premiere,” but then I remembered that Tom Cruise is all about his royal connections. Cruise also organized a royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick several years ago (and Willy wore his big-boy plane shoes). The premiere is scheduled for September 22nd. Prepare the wiglets and buttons!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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45 Responses to “Prince William & Kate scheduled a royal premiere for Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’”

  1. Tessa says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:03 am

    Movie premieres are mine harold. Will scooter wear airplane themed slippers

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      September 14, 2026 at 8:13 am

      September 22? You mean (checks notes) the day that Earl Spencer’s book about Diana comes out?

      WHAT A COINCIDENCE!

      Reply
      • Monika says:
        September 14, 2026 at 8:21 am

        Thank you Lady Esther, i heard the date and I knew something else was on that date but I could not remember.

        Yeah, what a coincidence.

      • Interested Gawker says:
        September 14, 2026 at 8:58 am

        Well that’s not subtle. That’s a little sinister too. Tom Cruise called CNN of his own volition to complain on air about aggressive pap photographers on motorcycles when it was first announced there was an accident in Paris and bland early rumours Diana had a broken arm.

        Then word came she had died.

        Tom, and his then wife Nicole Kidman, also attended Diana’s funeral.

      • Donety says:
        September 14, 2026 at 10:21 am

        In fairness to Tom Cruise (because he literally travels the globe), his press tours and premieres are scheduled months in advance. I seriously doubt that the studio chose September 22nd with any awareness of a book release.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 14, 2026 at 11:21 am

        I dont think anyone here thinks Tom Cruise chose the premiere date to coincide with Charles Spencer’s book. i think William and Kate chose to attend to coincide with it.

    • SunnyDays says:
      September 14, 2026 at 9:49 am

      I was wondering if Kate would wear the padding on her backside like she did for the Top Gun premiere.

      But seriously, her looks for these Hollywood type events are always SO bad, I can’t imagine what she’ll turn up in.

      Reply
      • kelleybelle says:
        September 14, 2026 at 10:47 am

        Why is she so afraid to gain even a pound? The elaborate chest details in her dresses to give her some semblance of a bust are bad enough; if she needs backside padding that is dismal.

      • Blujfly says:
        September 14, 2026 at 12:00 pm

        She’ll have to to look anything other than a board. I wonder if she’ll wear another dress that’s a secret merch deal with Jenny Peckham where the off the rack version goes on sale immediately after Kate wears it.

  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:10 am

    Cruise must be a devoted royalist. Otherwise, he would never want to hang out with two people so much taller than him. What W&K get out of spending time with a lunatic Scientologist is anyone’s guess.

    Reply
    • Jegede says:
      September 14, 2026 at 8:18 am

      “Cruise must be a devoted royalist. Otherwise, he would never want to hang out with two people so much taller than him”.
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    • Pumpkin says:
      September 14, 2026 at 8:20 am

      Rumour has it that Scientology have been trying to grow in the UK. Having your most famous member hang around the future King and Queen is certainly one way to increase influence.

      What do W&K get? They get to go to glitzy movie premieres and probably get flattered with compliments all day long by a big movie star.

      Reply
      • Jegede says:
        September 14, 2026 at 9:01 am

        Very possible.

        Cruise’s daughter, Isabella – who’s hard into Scientology – lives in the UK.

        I think she married a UK S- member.

    • Becks1 says:
      September 14, 2026 at 9:18 am

      They like celebrities and Hollywood. Their view of royal work is Wimbledon, Ascot (sometimes), movie premieres, and then a few local events begrudgingly thrown into the mix so they can say they live a “life of service.”

      In general I get them attending movie premieres that have a british focus or feature a British cast or have a british director – that fits with his BAFTA role. But to me it seems very off when he does basically nothing to champion British film and then goes to movies with Tom Cruise.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        September 14, 2026 at 10:24 am

        At least a James Bond movie has a British connection but this is just looking sad.

        And attending premieres won’t make them look glamorous. Neither of them can pull it off.

    • tamra says:
      September 14, 2026 at 12:29 pm

      In their minds, he’s a really big star when, in fact, he’s a cuckoo Scientologist, who’s had too much plastic surgery and his star is fading. LOL

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      September 14, 2026 at 2:36 pm

      Kate- tom pair were expected to be compared to diana Travolta, pair. But it didn’t happen during james bond Premier. So they are digging this time. And British royal connection to scientology superstars are weird. John Travolta was the first big star of scientology and now Tom cruise. Both men helped expand this dangerous cult.

      Reply
  3. Kaye says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:15 am

    My main recollection of the Top Gun premier was how courteous and “gentlemanly” Tom was with Kate, like it was second nature and no big deal. Can you imagine William offering her his hand? William let her walk down stone steps carrying one of their newborns without any assistance or appearance of concern.

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:17 am

    Kate Middleton is 100% Tom’s type.

    He would have her running away from Scientology by now, if she were single.

    Reply
  5. Crystal says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Jesse Plemons was in this and Kirsten Dunst and Cruise are still close (or so I gather from that coconut cake story). Maybe we’ll get a sighting lol.

    Reply
  6. Over it says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:32 am

    3 terrible people hang out together. Seems about right

    Reply
  7. 411fromdownunder says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:53 am

    Wouldn’t it be crazy if Will and Kate are Scientologists? Like the past few years pointed leaning away from his religious responsibilities as incoming head of the church… it would be a total scandal.

    Reply
  8. 411fromdownunder says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:55 am

    Will depleting all of the coffers to the org for his and Kate’s readings…

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    September 14, 2026 at 9:03 am

    A royal “launching” is pretty much the same as a ribbon-cutting, something William said he has no interest in doing. See what horrors he’s forced to endure and it’s all Harry’s fault.

    Reply
  10. Blujfly says:
    September 14, 2026 at 9:07 am

    William and Kate haven’t attended a single other movie premiere but will throw out the red carpet for this deranged cult member? Who hasn’t seen his youngest child since she was something like 8 years old? Who alienated his older children from
    Their mother? Whose cult and personality are so controlling and abusive his second wife had to make arrangements under the cover of darkness to leave? Can’t make
    It up. Wonder how much he’s giving them.

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      September 14, 2026 at 5:29 pm

      They’ve gone to multiple premieres. A Streetcat Named Bob, Spectre, War Horse, No Time to Die, Mandela. But Cruise is the only one who seems to bring them out for non British films.

      Reply
  11. Blujfly says:
    September 14, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Oh, and I forgot – one of the world’s most public figures against psychology and psychiatry and any psychiatric medication. Heads Together, indeed.

    Reply
  12. BaileyS says:
    September 14, 2026 at 9:21 am

    9/22 is a school night…who is going to take care of the children?? :/

    Reply
  13. Rachel says:
    September 14, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Well, Harry has certainly motivated William to get iff his ass. In that respect, the monarchy does need him!

    Reply
  14. Where'sMyTiara says:
    September 14, 2026 at 10:04 am

    The buried lede tho:

    “The Princetown Community Fund is due to release £250,000”

    Is William the head of this fund? I very much doubt he has any connection to it whatsoever, fiscally or organizationally.

    But this is what he does. Shows up to other people’s endeavors and tries to take credit for it. Unlike Harry, who does his own work.

    Meanwhile Totally Normal Bill is still pulling £1.5m a year from the Dartmoor prison lease even though it’s vacant.

    William is hands down the worst PoW since George VI was Prince Regent.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    September 14, 2026 at 10:05 am

    The Harry and Meghan effect is influencing KP scheduling. The royalists and derangers are going to be gloating about Kate and William going to a movie premiere. I still remember when they looked down at anything involving Hollywood.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 14, 2026 at 11:13 am

      Wasn’t there an article recently about how William and Kate planned to turn up the glamour in order to compete with the Sussexes? And I commented that the only way they could turn up the glamour is to do more celeb and Hollywood-type events. Bc they cannot up the glamour on their own. So this makes sense to me, despite the fact it’s not a British film? Maybe filmed in the uk though idk.

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      September 14, 2026 at 11:19 am

      Me too. That sure changed, didn’t it? So did hugging and selfies. They were all suddenly allowed, lol.

      Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    September 14, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    I remember that previous premiere with Cruise only because TC offered his hand to Kate at one point as she was navigating a step in her gown while William completely ignored her.

    Cruise is a creepy cult leader but at least he has manners, unlike Willy.

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    September 14, 2026 at 1:50 pm

    I can’t even look at their pictures anymore. My dislike for W and K is reaching trump-reaction proportions. I might have to start a no Kings protest against Will and Kate, that miserable pair.

    Reply
  18. MangoAngel says:
    September 14, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    All I remember about their appearance at the Top Gun premiere was how bad Tom made William look by nonchalantly being more of a gentleman to his wife than Willy has ever been. It’s just natural for Tom, and William looked like an absolute clod in velvet slippers next to him. It was hilarious.

    That, and how skeletal Kate really looked. Terrifying. She must hate herself as much as she hates other women, to punish herself that way.

    Reply
  19. martha says:
    September 14, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    £250,000 is cheap cheap cheap!

    These people are not serious.

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      September 14, 2026 at 5:35 pm

      It’s kind of crazy. I was doing research in British magazines and came across a story of George VI personally donating £7000, Queen Mary £2000 and other royals various amounts to a charitable fund. That money today? £618,959.60 and £176,845.60! And that was just one instance. There were dozens. Could you imagine the royals donating almost a million pounds to anything nowadays? Let alone multiple times?

      Reply
  20. jferber says:
    September 14, 2026 at 6:22 pm

    Bqm, No. 5 pounds from Will and Katie would do it for them. Unless they decided to forego the money and show up only with a smile, as they usually do (unless Will is looking at Kate and won’t smile).

    Reply

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