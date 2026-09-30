Deacon Phillippe: I’m not looking to prove anything to anyone but myself

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The new crop of nepo babies is making me feel old because I remember when most of them were born. It’s blowing my mind. This is the case with Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s children, Ava Phillippe, 27, and Deacon Phillippe, 22, who are both trying to forge careers in showbiz.

Deacon, who graduated from NYU in May, is a music producer model and actor. He stars in his first feature film, Brother Save Us, which premiered at the Nashville Film Festival. Reese, Ava, and Reese’s mom, Betty Witherspoon, all came to the premiere and posed together. InStyle has more details including some quotes from Deacon:

Deacon recently graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and Brother Save Us marks his first film role. As Cole, he plays a farmer in a dystopian version of America who is battling to save his family farm as AI bots threaten to take over. “I just remember feeling surprised that someone could write exactly how I feel about my little brother,” Deacon said of the role to Variety, referring to his younger brother Tennessee Toth, whom Reese shares with ex-husband Jim Toth. “That depth of love in a script is just something you rarely get to see.” Deacon also opened up about his famous parents. “I acknowledge that I’m extremely lucky, but you know, at the same time, I hold myself to a standard,” Deacon said of Reese and his dad, Reese’s ex-husband Ryan Philippe. “I’m not really looking to prove anything to anyone but myself to try to be the best version I can be, the best person I can be and work as hard as I can. A lot of people are going to assume things … All I can do is do my thing, and show that I want to work extremely, extremely hard.” Deacon’s older sister Ava is also following in her parents’ footsteps. Last year, for instance, she appeared in Ransom Canyon looking just like her mom in the ‘90s. She is also set to star in the titular role in the upcoming show Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me based on Mariko Tamaki’s novel.

[InStyle]

Deacon’s quote about how much he loves his little brother made me go, “Aw.” My sons are 12 and eight. They fight all of the time but would step up for each other in a heartbeat. Deacon’s take on nepotism is better than his dad’s. I like that he acknowledged that he’s lucky to have famous parents. The part about not looking to prove anything misses the mark, though. Of course you have to prove yourself. That sounds like something his parents told him in a pep talk.

Everyone looks great. Ava and Deacon have such a blend of Reese and Ryan’s features that they look like whichever parent they’re standing next to. All four Witherspoons look so much alike. They all have the same eyes and forehead, (including Tenneesee). Deacon’s brown ensemble looks sharp and fall-appropriate. I like how Ava’s dress complements it without looking coordinated. Betty looks classy and Reese looked great. Her outfit was very Nicole Kidman-esque, right?

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