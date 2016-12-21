Tori Spelling did an exclusive reveal for the sex of her fifth baby (update)

It's a boy! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are having a blue Christmas this year: https://t.co/mhf6u9dv5t pic.twitter.com/X69Rz8su14
— E! News (@enews) December 20, 2016
Tori Spelling is currently pregnant with her fifth child at 43. Nevermind the fact that she’s been crying poor for years, has ostensibly downsized her home, and is in arrears on her taxes and credit card payments. Her bread and butter is selling her family life and she knows babies are the most valuable. So she’s pregnant again, her husband Dean is surprised because at one point he wanted a vasectomy (but obviously didn’t get it) and their last kid just got out of diapers. Tori and Dean have reportedly sold a reality show about her pregnancy and their first months at home with the new baby, so what better way to prepare for that than a traditional baby gender rollout complete with a Christmas theme? Tori did the exclusive gender reveal with E!, which was the first time her children, who range in age from nine to four, found out as well. Spoiler: it’s a boy, although the blue Christmas tree in the background probably gave it away. Here are some brief quotes Tori gave and E! has a video but it’s oddly anticlimactic. It’s more about the pictures, which you can see at E!
“With Liam and Stella we found out at the doctor’s office. Hattie and Finn, we didn’t find out, we didn’t know until they were born,” Spelling explained. “So this is the first reveal. We really wanted to do it with the kids because they were so excited, and we wanted to do it as a family!”
Tori wanted to capitalize on the gender reveal so she did that. This makes me wonder which network picked up her upcoming reality show. Page Six reported on that last month and I can’t find any follow-up, but I doubt E! is working with Tori. She and Dean had a couple of specials on the Cooking Channel earlier this year but that’s it. Is this E! gender reveal a test to see how much interest there still is in Tori and her family? I guess we just played into that by reporting on it, but it is the week before Christmas after all. It’s not like there’s a whole lot else going on.
Update: Tori and Dean have been sued for nonpayment of a loan by City National Bank. TMZ reports that they took out a $400k loan in 2012 and have defaulted. They currently owe $188k.
photos credit: WENN and FameFlynet
these gender reveal parties hace to be the stupidest things in the world. why would anyone want to do this?
Specially when you’ve already had so many kids.
And I hate myself for clicking and commenting on this post. I wish everyone would just ignore Tori. Maybe then she’ll go away. She’s no better than those Duggars now – breeding for fame and money.
Your comment is 100% what I was thinking so I didn’t have to write it. +1!!
The D family came to mind as well. Breeding for bucks.
It is the most ridiculous new phenomenon associated with pregnancy. People only ask “is it a boy or a girl” when someone is pregnant as there isn’t much else to say. And the bio gender doesn’t dictate who the kid will be personality wise, it’s just so boring. Ugh.
I think gender reveals are cute. Plus it goes along with registry items. I did an announcement but couldn’t get my hubby to agree to a gender reveal. It’s usually something that posts on social media accounts, so no harm no foul.
I never had one and I’m not sad about. My sister had one though because her SIL begged to throw one. It was her first and her and her husband were the last ones in his family to have a baby after being married for seven years. It was just immediate family and it was fine. More of a get together with everyone to celebrate them having their baby then anything else. They just had two cupcakes for the two of them to reveal the gender, no cake or balloons or anything.
My sister in law has had two parties. It was definitely a little odd, but I also hate all her friends so that could have added to it (I like my sister in law- just hate her friends lol!)
2 kids myself, and they still come across as tacky grabs for attention. So. Lame.
This…. so much. My sister in law and I were both pregnant with our third at the same time and she threw a huge reveal party, then got angry that people asked me if I knew the gender of my baby at the same time.
Then she wrote a very lengthy woe is me Facebook post she SCREENCAPPED and send to my husband as neither of us have Facebook about how no one cared enough to throw her a THIRD baby shower.
I don’t understand this new trend of gender reveals and baby showers for each kid. I get having a second if your kids are really spaced out, but we both popped a kid out every year to 18 months. Our family would be on the streets and destitute if they threw us a party every time we got pregnant.
We also decided that with 10 nieces and nephews now we should do secret Santa so each family isnt buying 10 gifts. She was not amused by that either. I feel like EVERYTHING is being blown way too big these days.
Cosigned! A shower is ok for your first. Beyond that it’s tacky.
these gender reveal parties have to be the stupidest things in the world. why would anyone want to do this, apart from angling for a reality show?
+1,000,000
In Tori’s case, it’s because she’s is so far in debt she’ll do anything to make a bit of money and get a lot of attention at the same time. He and her husband are so pathetic. Didn’t she almost die with her last pregnancy? Why go through it again if not for attention? I really feel for their kids.
Yawn.
Tori Spelling Duggar?
My thought exactly.
So much ickiness with these two. Feel bad for the kids.
Wasn’t the story behind Dean not getting a vasectomy, was that they couldn’t afford it? But of course they could afford trips to Europe. Grandma Spelling better get her chequebook out for newest member of the family
Haha! Yes! Vasectomy procedures are really very affordable. So ridiculous!
> Grandma Spelling better get her chequebook out for newest member of the family
Maybe that’s why she keeps getting pregnant. Cause she knows this is how she gets her mother to give her money.
(ETA) ok, I just read down below that she gets a certain sum for every kid?
Dear Tori, you were only on TV because of your dad. Get a real job. Signed, Everyone.
The color should have been green because that’s what it’s all about with this one.
On a side note wasn’t her last pregnancy close to life-threatening? Time to shut down the baby maker. Five is PLENTY.
I don’t remember her last pregnancy but everything with her is life threatening (same as Kim K). Should we take bets on which childbirth problem she will have but miraculously overcome? I do hope she has a healthy baby without complications, but there has to be some drama somewhere!
I think she had pre eclampsia, and multiple c sections aren’t really great for you. I think she had legit issues and probably went against doctors orders.
@Belle-You are absolutely correct. The drama is a given!!
She had the last 2 too close together for C sections, and it ended up with some really serious health complications.
Her poor, poor children.
I really feel for the kids. Can’t be fun having parents like these two.
Bleh. Shelf-life on these two expired years ago.
Her face looks like it’s expanding horizontally.
For some reason I thought she had very dangerous pregnancies in the past. Is that right? I know she is only doing this b/c her mom is giving her a certain amount of money per child but this is SO SELFISH! I used to like her but now I can’t stand her.
It’s not like 5 kids is approaching Duggar territory, but given that her finances and marriage are a mess, she has had dangerous pregnancies, her age, the fact a couple of her kids were super close together…..Get that vasectomy!
These “gender reveal” parties are beyond stupid. Find out or don’t find out, nobody really cares but you ……..& maybe grandma.
Having a party to announce it borders on arrogant IMO.
+Eleventy billion!
Yep
My parents maintain that they had me so they’d have a third person for board games (specifically, “Clue”). Though that turned out not to be true (they hate board games), I still think that’s a pretty good reason to bring a kid into the world, and a kinder motive than money.
Ok glad I’m not the only person annoyed by gender reveal parties…ugh! I get baby showers and the excitement for the baby to come but my God, a party to celebrate what sex you’re having?? People like to party and celebrate, yea ok but the constant need for attention and spectacle. No thank you. Can’t wait for the naked pregnancy pics and then photo shoot for the new baby. Blah
In the picture of them kissing- it kind of looks like they hate each other, especially him.
Or am I just imagining it?
Her youngest daughter is OVER IT!
I agree-am over the gender reveal cake too. Each to his own, but it seems a bit “stale” now. Yuk yuk.
However one of my most favorite things to watch for a pick me up are the youtube videos of grandparents-to-be finding out about the grandbaby on the way. A lot of the reactions are just pure joy. I love that.
Tori is in desperate need of counseling. She cannot control herself with money. She spends it in a flood when it’s coming in in a trickle. Who has multiple storage units filled with thousands of dollars of goods when they can’t afford either the units or the contents?
I’m paraphrasing, but she’s used the excuse in the past that her dad wouldn’t want her to economize. Maybe not – if he were still living and providing her an income, but he’s gone and those days are over.
She seems think that if she continues to spend like a rich girl some magic will happen that makes it true. She’s out of control and it seems nobody can stop her. I’d be willing to bet there are nights when her kids go to bed hungry.
Just read on D Listed that Tori and Dean are being sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars from unpaid bank loans, unpaid taxes and unpaid credit card charges. What will it take to wake them up?
I don’t intend to be mean, but her older three children are overweight. I’ve noticed that over the past year. Food=love?
Or worse food. The moment I moved out of my parents’ house and had to cook myself I gained 10kg because all I ate were cheap processed foods.
Without being rude, but at child no 5, when you already have both sexes… is a gender reveal party REALLY nessecary?
I’m so disappointed with myself for clicking. Dammit man!
This entire thread is Delicious and I love you all for it, I didnt even read the write up, I just knew what I came for and got my fix El. Oh . EL!
Isn’t a gender reveal party tempting fate a little?
Also I know someone who was told she was having a little girl at her first scan – 8 month scan and it had turned into a boy!!!
And baby showers are a formalised begging/blackmail.
Grump, grump.
SHE is disgusting for so many reasons…….. they’re being sued by banks, she’s staying with a repeat cheater, and now turning into a Duggar! Get a REAL job and pay your freakin’ bills like all the rest of humanity!!! ARG!
Gender reveal parties are for the parents. There’s never enough attention, is there? Everything is turned into something bigger than life. These people want to BE the babies: endlessly pampered, needy, and the center of attention. I cannot believe how irresponsible and stupid these two are. If you can’t afford a vasectomy, you can afford a condom.
