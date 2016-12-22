Martin Freeman & Amanda Abbington split after 15 years together

I honestly didn’t know much about Amanda Abbington before she was cast as Mary, Watson’s love interest and eventual wife, in Sherlock. I knew she was a British actress and Martin Freeman’s real-life partner and that they had been together for years and years. After she was cast, I learned more about her, like she’s worked consistently on British television for decades, and she’s probably even more respected within British-acting-communities than Martin. I also learned that they have two kids together, Joe and Grace. Well, sad news. Just as Martin and Amanda have to promote the new season of Sherlock, they also have to confirm their split. Martin said so in an interview with the Financial Times:

British journalists often treat celebrities as our parents handled vegetables — pressure-cooking them to the point where no texture can possibly remain. But with Freeman, you do hit rawness. Such as when we stumble onto the topic of his Sherlock co-star, Amanda Abbington.

“I’m not with Amanda any more,” he whispers about the partner/possible wife/possible ex-wife who he met in 2001, and with whom he has two children. “It’s very, very amicable — I’ll always love Amanda.” Later, I ask if success has made him happier. “To a certain extent, yes,” he says. “Not as much as it might have done, and not as much as maybe I would have hoped it had.” It comes across as a tender admission.

[From The Financial Times]

While this surprised me, looking back on it… the signs were there, right? Amanda went to the Emmys this year by herself. They looked uncomfortable filming Sherlock together earlier this year. They looked awkward during the premiere event this week. Still, it’s sad. They were together for 15 years! And they were famously unmarried too. I always wondered if that was difficult for them to play on Sherlock, having him propose and having to do the big wedding scene. Like, what if one of them actually did want to get married? Was that why they split? Sad.

Also – Martin’s whole interview with the Financial Times is a good read. He talks a lot about politics (he’s ride-or-die Labour) and what other actors are like (he basically says Ricky Gervais is an a—hole and that he could talk to Billy Bob Thornton for hours).

23 Responses to “Martin Freeman & Amanda Abbington split after 15 years together”

  1. Miss M says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:48 am

    😢

    Reply
  2. ctgirl says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:48 am

    Nooooooooo

    Reply
  3. Loo says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:48 am

    I cannot stand Ricky Gervais. He comes across as the most smug A-hole.

    Anyway, too bad about Martin and his partner. People seem to act like unmarried couples last longer but I’ve seen no proof of this.

    Reply
  4. Anguishedcorn says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:49 am

    I’m so sad!!

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:50 am

    Freeman gives the same statement most celebs do after a breakup, but for some reason, and unlike what happens in most cases, I believe him when he says the split was amicable. Maybe it’s because he was directly asked and he answered at the moment, as opposed to giving a joint statement via his publicist.

    Reply
  6. Original Kay says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:53 am

    She is also in Selfridges. Love her in it.

    Sorry for her but I still loathe Sherlock.

    Reply
  7. Odette says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:57 am

    The interview article was a good read.

    Reply
  8. Felice. says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:03 am

    She also does malteser commercials.

    Reply
  9. ichsi says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:04 am

    Oh shit, I had a feeling but it’s still a little unexpected. 2016 really keeps giving on that front too.

    Reply
  10. Andrea says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:08 am

    I broke up this year with my long term partner of 9 years…If you don’t nurture the relationship, you become codependent and feel like brother and sister. I suspect that may have turned into the case here.

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:09 am

    Am sad to hear that esp as kids r involved but they seem mature enough to make it amicable. Sounds like they grew apart. Happens.

    Reply
  12. anya says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:14 am

    Very sad news

    Reply
  13. Insomniac says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:53 am

    Aww. That’s sad. Didn’t see that one coming.

    And he’s right; he’d get himself in a mountain of trouble if he were on Twitter. It’s good that he’s smart enough to recognize that.

    Reply
  14. Sarah B says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:54 am

    I give up. 2016, you’ve taken so much.

    Reply
  15. Abbess Tansy says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:39 pm

    Oh man, sorry to hear that. I thought they were solid together.

    Reply
  16. Likability says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    The weirdness around Abbington declaring bankruptcy while living in a multi-million pound house financed by Freeman has always made me sideeye her. But I still like her more than Freeman. He has nerve calling himself Labour considering his anti-multiculturalism, anti-diversity statements to the press.

    Reply
  17. slh121 says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    One more reason that 2016 is the worst year ever. ☹️️

    Reply

