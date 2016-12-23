Brad Pitt thinks Angelina has ‘no self-regulating mechanism’ about their kids

When I read People Magazine’s headline – “Brad Pitt Slams Angelina Jolie for Revealing Details About Their Kids: She ‘Has No Self-Regulating Mechanism’” – my first thought was, “Did Brad really call up People Magazine to complain just days before Christmas?!” But he did not do that. People Magazine got their hands on Brad’s legal filing ahead of their January court hearing, and People is using Brad’s written statements to the court to create a story. Basically, we already know most of this, but having it in Brad’s words makes it newsworthy. Brad’s lawyers tried to get all of the documentation and filings pertaining to the divorce put under seal several weeks ago. There was an emergency hearing and Brad’s request was denied, but there will be another hearing in a few weeks. So Brad has filed a statement with the court explaining why he wants all of the filings sealed from the public:
In the latest salvo in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s bitter divorce proceedings, the actor has accused Jolie of releasing sensitive details of their custody agreement to the media through public court filings. Pitt filed a memorandum to his request to have divorce documents pertaining to custody sealed on Dec. 21, outlining specific reasons why information about their ongoing custody battle over their six children should remain private. In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pitt slams Jolie for, he says, compromising their children’s privacy.
Jolie “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” state the documents. Pitt claims Jolie “exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals.”
He asserts that Jolie has “no self-regulating mechanism” to prevent sensitive information from being released to the public. As evidence, he points to the re-release and filing of documents that contain private information. “Although she had already made them public, she did it again.”
Pitt’s legal team also drafted a proposed order, which the actor would like the judge to approve. Jolie’s team now has the opportunity to respond to the request before a judge makes a decision. This filing comes just weeks after Pitt’s request for an emergency hearing to have all documents sealed had been denied. Laura Wasser, Jolie’s attorney, previously said the actress does not oppose sealing documents to prevent details from becoming public, but that Pitt’s team didn’t consult with them before the emergency hearing, which is why she opposed it at the time.
Once again, if you go back to the (now public) disclosure of the emails between Jolie’s lawyer (Laura Wasser) and Brad’s lawyer (Lance Spiegel) ahead of the temporary hearing, you might get a better sense of what led to this current situation. Wasser and Jolie felt like Brad wasn’t paying attention to the therapists’ advice and that Brad was merely thinking about his own reputation. Spiegel and Pitt felt like Brad had every right to short-cut the temporary custody agreement. As for Brad claiming Angelina has “no self-regulating mechanism”…um… okay, well, that’s one argument. Another argument is that Jolie’s legal strategy is shortcutting Brad’s ability to paint her as The Villainess in the press. The Leg is not amused.
Update: Several commenters noted this Vanity Fair article on Pitt’s filing has some interesting quotes from an unnamed source close to Angelina. The source claims Jolie has already signed an agreement to seal the records, and that Pitt’s statement to the court makes no sense. There’s also the suggestion that Jolie could have gone public at any time with what really went down on the plane, but she hasn’t.
Trashing your kids’ mom in the name of protecting their privacy isn’t helping.
“No self-regulating mechanism,”
Really Mr. Brad “Alleged drunk psycho on a plane terrorizing his kids” Pitt, which is why and how we got here. #letusnotforget
Actually he sounds a lot like the jerk who is “missing a sensitivity chip,” that Aniston always claimed.
I might have to re-assess her.
Also, that new husband of hers who told Brad to ‘eff off’ in a meme.
They may start growing on me.
Because this dude right here…is almost as gross acting as Depp these days.
Absolutely👌🏼
Agree totally
You know one of Aniston’s friends did say Pitt was diabolical (in that famous VF interview).
Yeah, it’s code for “the little lady is crazy” which is standard for the bully male partner. Eff him.
That’s just dirty pool and it’s opening him up to a similar charge. He was the one who was drunk and out of control on the plane. Where was his self-regulating system then?
This latest news has been pulled off a court filing, not phoned into TMZ. If the records were sealed, we would not be privy. Catch-22.
Neither one of these parents is acting very grown up and sadly it’s all in public. But it does see he genuinely wants to see his kids more and if reports are correct, he hasn’t seen them much. I’m finding it increasingly difficult to understand what the problem is. Whatever happened on the plane there’s no investigation now. People make mistakes. Why can’t he see his kids more? She spent a lot of time in the not so recent past praising him as a father. I work in family law and one things for sure: these kids are not going to thank her if she’s making it difficult for their father to have a genuine relationship with them. She may be too close to it to see. Now I know I’m gonna get s..t for saying this cause the comments on this site really seem to hate him. Just my opinion.
Trashing your kids father and keeping court records doesn’t help either.
He is being a big jerk. As for self control, didn’t his lack of self control on a plane start this whole thing. He should be thanking his lucky stars that the leg has more self control than he does.
Exactly
That’s the first thing I thought when I read his “no self-regulating mechanism”–he is not one to talk.
Couldn’t he pick a better argument to trash his ex than this? We all know he has no self-control because something that involved the authorities and his children happened on a plane. If Angelina is such a big-mouth, why don’t we know what that SOMETHING was?
Obviously all parties benefit from privacy and Wasser’s assertion that they objected because they weren’t notified in advance is the height of hypocrisy. Why would they need to be notified of something that clearly benefits the children…..total BS
My only thought it they were trying to establish precedence that if they let this get through without going through proper channels of advance notification, then Pitt would feel empowered to try other stuff without properly notifying them. They also may have been trying to NOT to reiterate publicly that the original filing of the custody agreement had been due to Pitt’s trying to circumvent the therapy and in some weird way protect Pitt’s reputation in this whole thing.
@Lucinda – exactly
My understanding is that he requested an “emergency hearing” but the judge denied the request (for an emergency hearing) and said that they have to wait until January. It was the “emergency hearing” that was denied – not the reason for the hearing. At least that is how I understand it.
that is exactly what happened. And to the point..they are both trashing each other. Some people don’t seem to be able to see that each of them is doing the same thing and hiding behind the children. Brad and Angie both.
@nemera77
I’m really tired of BOTH-ISM.
NO. SImply put. Only one parent was a drunk aggressive mess on a plane. Only one parent is in a modified personal type rehab it seems, only one parent is being drug tested several times a month, only one parent caused his kids to have to enter into therapy to get over the mess he caused. That is Brad Pitt.
Only one parent has been deemed responsible and has sole physical custody. That is Angelina Jolie
BOTH parents however, agreed upon the actions and therapy that one parent (Pitt) must go through to prove himself responsible enough to parent his kids unsupervised.
Instead of buckling down and doing the work needed on himself and to aid his kids through this, he’s playing games.
Again, Angelina never said anything about Brad not having joint physical custody when he’s well and completes therapy. These weren’t her recommendations anyway. They were the recommendations of the professionals which…
BRAD AGREED TO.
@almond
the therapist job is to counsel the kids. They should not be in charge of saying when a parent should be seeing their kids. Any good therapist would recommend child and parent reestablishing a relationship as soon as possible. taking months and months to do this is not in the best interest of the children. And I don’t buy for a minute that these children are that traumatized over that incident on the plane. And I don’t buy that all 6 children are living in fear of their father. Children that are actually physically abused by their parents are given more visitation than Brad is. And I for one think he was dumb to sign the original agreement. He probably did it to assure Angie and the kids. But that agreement is being used to now hinder his contact with the children. Are there issues. sure; but this just all seems so blown out of proportion. These children are not “special” and are no different than other children. I have seen children that have been hurt by a parent and put in foster care.. Trauma.. but even then there procedures in place where the children are seeing that parent; even having sleep overs. There has been no evidence of abuse by Brad on these children. This is just a divorce and custody case. The level of therapist being involved is just over the top and disproportionate to what we know and the fact that DCFS didn’t file any court documentations.
@almondmilk: thank you for the cogent recognition that there is no moral “equivalency” between the parents in this situation.
@Nemera77
Oh well gee Nemera, if you “don’t buy it,” i guess it never happened then.
So you think “he was dumb to sign off,” and you think the only reason was to “assure Angie and the kids?”
Assure then of what?
That he wouldn’t be an irresponsible out of control alcoholic and decide one day to take his kids jet skiing or atv riding?
…and you think that he shouldn’t have tried to assure them of that when he perhaps may have first come down from the chaotic drunk plane high and was lucid enough to think straight and feel guilty as h*ll.
Because i think that was the best decision he ever made.
Maybe saved his life.
“Any good therapist would recommend child and parent reestablishing a relationship as soon as possible.”
No, any good therapist would NOT recommend that. Any good therapist would watch out for physical and emotional safety of the kids. They are the most vulnerable party here, yet each week it is all about what Brad wants and needs. Not kids, Brad. Seriously, you would think that being an adult should be about responsibility and freaking giving your own children time to process?! Apparently not, because daddy’s desires are not being catered to fast enough.
@almondmilk
It is BOTH. We have no proof of what he did. I just have a simple question. Please do not be offended and go on the defensive, but why is this so personally important to you for you to be right? As the public, we have no idea what is and has transpired, except for what both parties choose to leak and that may not be true. Your posts are extremely aggressive and it is quite abrasive. For those of us that don’t know these people, it just strikes me as strange. But I wholeheartedly understand if you have had a similar experience.
Team ALMONDMILK here; for Nicole to say ALMONDMILK seems too invested is like a no argument!! ALMONDMILK listed clearly and concisely all the reasons she/he is pro-Jolie, but the only rebuttal is she seems to care too much?! +100 to all ‘MILK’S statements.
@dotdotdot: Thank you. I am a licensed CSW and I can tell you that a reputable therapist will recommend reestablishing a relationship when the children are ready, not because the non-custodial parent is demanding to see the kids ASAP.
I expect there will be a major meltdown on December 26, when Brad claims Angie sabotaged his Christmas visit.
@Carmen,
I don’t think anyone expects Pitt to spend Christmas Day with any of his children. The most he may get is a couple of monitored hours with some of them at some point before 2017 if the therapist/s and AJ agree to it. That is all per the agreement that he , no doubt, regrets signing.
I would be shocked if Pitt and the children spent any significant time together until a court ordered custody arrangement is settled and enforced. In other words, not until well after the January 17 hearing and whatever motions Pitt then files to guarantee him access to his children.
@Nikki
I care about the kids, not the grown ones acting less mature in the situation. Read downthread, upthread, all the threads. No reason to attack people.
So messy.
Privacy is only going to happen for the kids if BOTH parties stop commenting via the media. Brad’s side keeps making it worse by continually complaining about her.
But he hasn’t complained, has he? The only thing he has said repeatedly is “this should be sealed.” And I tend to agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he cared about their privacy, why not start all the way in the beginning and talk with Angie about sealing everything? Why wait until now? If not talk with Angie, then talk to Laura who would then bring it to Angie. Angie would not have had a problem with it at all. He wants everything to go his way and she is not having it. She is not the one that needs to compromise here, he does. All he has to do is follow the agreement that he originally set up until the kids are ready, not when he is ready.
Aiobhan – But that’s exactly what happened; his attorney filed an emergency motion asking the case to be sealed. Angelina’s attorney initially opposed. The emergency motion was denied. However, it now sounds like Angelina DID agree to seal the proceedings. And divorce sounds contentious – I doubt they (Brad and Ang) are even speaking. This is all being done through the attorneys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NEMERA77
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LUCY2
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has a winning public argument because 90% of people are going to agree and say this should be sealed.
That being said, both of them could end this…well, Angelina could end this, since it appears she is the hold-out. Just let it go, draw up a custody agreement, and move on. You know all those kids have internet access, so they are aware.
They are both behaving badly. BOTH OF THEM. When Angie and Wasser filed the S&O Wasser released a lot of personal information about The Children and Brad. If the goal was to show what Brad has agreed to do following the DCFS investigation then fine.. but it was not necessary to release all the stuff about the children. That could have been seal. And Angie and Wasser didn’t do that. So Brad filed to have things sealed. His filing was denied because it was not deemed an emergency and it was too broad. Now Spiegel has refiled and condensed things to just sealing documents. We all know and have known through Angie’s released statements what Brad is doing regarding therapy and drug testing. There was no need to make everything so public. And they did that 2 times. One with the S&O which was an agreement that could be filed by either of them but was not required to be so. Then all the information about the kids was released again when Angie filed another motion. I think Brad and his lawyer are doing what they need to do in order to be ready for the court case on Jan. 17th; but with the added tit for tat to do what they think Angie and Wasser did to them. Angie and her attorney were notified of the filing and Wasser wanted to have 16 days notice. this gives her that plus 11 days.. so 27 Days.
It is clear to me that Angie and Brad are mad as hell with each other. Angie wanted it known what Brad is doing and that is the reason for the S&O filing. Because both of them should have requested this all to be sealed and kept private. Protecting the children is not what either of them are doing. Brad and his lawyer offered a request to have the case sealed in September. Angie didn’t agree. That then is on them both because Brad could have requested the Seal then. They are both shitting on each other. and Neither of them is doing what they should for their kids. They are not talking to each other. The children have been taken from their home. Moving over and and over. I’m sure that is very traumatic. To be taken from home, see your parents acting like total asses and know that you life is quite different. Brad and Angie are both playing PR Games. And neither of them is innocent. I have been a fan of them both for 12 years.. and I can see that they are BOTH GUILTY. No one has clean hands. I hope a Judge ends up making the decision. Then they are both going to have to accept that they messed this up by acting like children and not parents that love their children.
Both of them are wrong…
There wasn’t anything bad about that documents it just headline that kids have therapists and their names but it was bad for him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We know from the beginning that Brad had volunteered for drug testing. The thing is Bad for him or not DCFS/FBI cleared him. and if things had been that drastic they would have filed some report. Not closed the case. Yes Brad agreed to the recommendations. and according to the emails he had complied with everything asked of him.
And if the names of the therapist were listed don’t you think the media has been contacting them. Hell people call anyone associated with these 2 all the time. I am a fan; but I can see that Angie wanted the world to know this about Brad. And that is what this was all about. And sadly that is not about the kids.. it is about Brad and that she and he are mad at each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe her, he’s acting like an entitled brat. He probably heard from the therapists that the kids don’t want to see him for Christmas or something like that and now he is taking it out on her. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Brad had a signed agreement then why wouldn’t his lawyer add it to the filing and then Angie and Wasser could reply and the Jan. 17th case could be cancelled. If there is an agreement maybe it hasn’t been sent to Brad/Speigel with a signature. And if there was an agreement why didn’t Wasser or her staff file it. Because they are filing all documents. See the S&O. Which was another private agreement; but they filed it with the court.
Brad maybe being a brat like you say. but his filing this is not bratty. Just following what he has to legally do.
Angie doesn’t produce evidence neither for Pitt’s alleged substance abuse problems nor for Pitt’s abuse of the children because the child protection agiencies didn’t consider that “incident” on the plane to be serious enough to file a suit or even impose restrictions on Pitt.
Yes– Daily Mail reported same, and made it the headline. Team Angie called this a “Press Move” since she also supports sealing the files. ( Just not as an emergency measure. It will happen next month I’m sure…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope I never get divorced. “Winning” the divorce seems to always be the only game in town. What on earth happens to otherwise reasonable people when they get divorced?
I don’t see any self-regulation by any parties here. She’s releasing details and he’s right – it’s better for the children to keep the media storm minimised as best you can, whatever the truth of what happened. More media = more re-traumatising of children. She’s bang out of order. He seems to only care about it because it makes him look bad. She’s right. How charming. Not. He’s bang out of order.
But there are children involved. It doesn’t matter who is right in the public eye.
I’ll never look at these two the same again.
This, sixer. I’m so disgusted with these two. Those poor kids
Makes Gwen and Chris look fantastic, and I never thought I’d say that about Gwen.
But it seems they really did it, managed to divorce quietly, respect each other in public and keep their children’s needs first and foremost.
I may have been the only person on the planet but I was always impressed by Gwyn and Chris. I didnt even have a problem with that conscious uncoupling blog post, it let the kids and their entire world know that mummy and daddy would not be squabbling for the world to see. Same goes for Ben Affleck and Jen Garner. As I recall, they actually spent last Christmas together, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its pretty obvious who Kay and I are talking about Leela.
Agreed. Neither side seems capable of being mature or big enough to put their kids’ needs and well being first. It’s gross.
@esmom
What part of trying to make sure an alleged irresponsible alcoholic person with problems, gets the help that he needs so that he can one day parent his children safely and responsibly unsupervised….called not putting your kids well-being first?
How is getting a divorce, and just letting your drunk ex drive them to soccer practice the responsible thing?
If you’ve found yourself bashing Angelina in the past for no reason, one should really refrain from commenting – it’s not like you’re objective.
Also, how can anyone compare two couples where no one is a raging alcoholic to Brad and Angelina?
Gwyneth and Chris were high on nothing but macrobiotics.
..and sure Nanny-gate was about Ben’s wandering d* which has zero to do with him being able to parent unsupervised. Heck, he had the nanny right underneath him (guffaw)
@almondmilk….where is the proof that Brad is a “raging alcoholic”! Did he get drunk on the plane? Yes…but, I know tons of people, who have been drunk before, but are not alcololics. Did he screw up big time, being drunk in front of his kids? Absolutely! But, he has passed all his drug tests, since the incident on the plane. And as for Brad wanting to spend and extra hour (supervised, by the way) with his kids, is not askng for a lot. I would be pissed at Brad, if he didn’t care about seeing the kids. And, sealing, everything, about the custody issues, can only be good for the children. I am not for or against either of them. I hope they can make their divorce work for the sake of the kids. I like and respect Angelina. But, she is a human being, with human feelings, and I can only imagine, that she is pissed at Brad, and sometimes, because we are all human, emotions, can rule our actions.
Do you have any proof he every drove them under the influence?
He may have been on the precipice of alcoholism or had a substance misuse issue but I find it highly unlikely that an alcoholic would be able to go cold turkey and maintain the commitments that he has. I think the diagnosis would have come up in the e-mails and that one of the top addiction specialist would not have signed off on informal, weekly outpatient counseling if he was an alcoholic and had a repeated history of endangering his children or putting them in situations compromising their safety due to substance misuse. There are people who have done much worse and get more visitation. It is a punitive agreement and a harsh overreach that will be remedied by the judge.
almondmilk – Angelina can deal with whatever Brad did in privacy. Nobody is even saying that she shouldn’t. What she shouldn’t do is leak details to the press. What he shouldn’t do is leak details to the press. Each time either one of them does it, it is re-traumatising their own children. To my mind, it’s abuse. Every leak, including the ones made by Angelina, is an extra occasion of abuse heaped on those children. He’s done it. She’s done it. In the course of this divorce, they have BOTH tried to win in the public eye by abusing their children.
Do you think if Brad was a raging alcoholic/drug user that fact wouldn’t have been included in the emails Angelina’s lawyer sent to Brad’s lawyer? Do you honestly think that Angelina wouldn’t have put some reference to that in the email rather than just say “let’s wait until Monday to see what the therapists says” ? There is NO WAY Angelina’s lawyer wouldn’t have brought that up if it were an acknowledged fact when she was replying to Brad’s lawyer. The lawyer would for sure have put in a reminder of Brad’s issues if those issues were established fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An actor’s currency is likeability; and I’m liking both of them a lot less these days. Him for the pettiness and she for the histrionics in the divorce filing and the leaks that followed. Hard to believe the kids are so traumatized that they can’t spend any time with their father. (And, yes, I know the talking point is that the therapist decided the kids are not “ready” based on what the kids are saying. Because kids are so rational…)
Never really liked them, so this just affirms it for me. They are being so hateful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any war and any battle that you avoid is a war that you have won.
But unfortunately Angie didn’t quite go for a quiet divorce. She called the authorities on Pitt and the authorities didn’t find anything against Pitt. She wanted drug tests on Pitt and those tests are negative. When Pitt wanted the files sealed she opposed. And then she agreed to the sealing of the files because she was made to understand that it would make her look bad if she disagreed. The alleged opposing to an “emergency sealing” is just a lame excuse. Once her children grow up they will understand.
I take it you were there since you know for sure she’s the one that calling the authorities on Pitt? IMO, both Jolie and Pitt are not really thinking about their kids at this moment. At this point it doesn’t even matter who started it first. If Jolie was guilty for wording the separation as for the health of the family ( and thus, opening up a speculation), don’t tell me that Pitt was not doing the same by using the word no self-regulation to described her? Don’t tell me he’s not using the public sympathy and the media for his own benefit, too? They are both playing the PR games and none of them coming out from this smelling like a rose.
Once their children grow up, they will understand what BOTH parents did.
With that said, I do hope that someway, somehow (perhaps since it’s a holidays season)— they could cast aside their anger and hurt to start working together repairing their family. I’m wishing the best for them all as a family.
@Rhea
+1,000 way too many people acting like they know what happened on that plane, be it they are overzealous with supporting Brad or Angelina. The way Brad and Angelina are acting team kids all the way!
Completely agree, Sixer! NEITHER of these two are behaving in their children’s best interest.
No matter what side you’re on or which way you look at the issues involved, this whole thing is disgusting from BOTH sides and a tragedy for the children. The two of them are quickly dimming their stars, as far as I’m concerned.
Brad really is showing his true colors isn’t he? He’s so petty. Now we Know how all the thrashing Jen Aniston in the press came by. He has zero honor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very much doubt it as Depp and Jolie both have the same lawyer-Laura Wasser.
Johnny depp hit his ex wife. Photographic evidence supported her assertion. Domestic. Violence against Joliet is not even suggested in this case. Conflating the two men does a disservice to Amber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That doesn’t look like Jolie’s motions are regulated or even rational.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angie was complaining about the therapist too. Which is why she was requesting they bring in another therapist. Because she felt too that the kids were not opening up and progress was not being made. I think that the kids are not reacting to the therapist because maybe they don’t like them or don’t like people watching them. People change doctors. And from reading the email exchanges they were both (Angie and Brad) not happy with the progress.
No another therapist but trauma specialist not the same she never complained even her lawyer said to his lawyer come sit together with the therapists and get their opinion before they do file the RFO documents for an unsupervised visit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jolie accused Pitt of having committed an “incident” on the plane and she publicly accused him of drug abuse. She has not delivered evidence for either accusation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems to me like Angelina fired the first public shot with the initial separation announcement for the “protection/safety of her family” or whatever. That was NOT required and we can expect a lot more sniping to come between the parties. Brad had to STFU during the investigation but no more so I would expect him to come out swinging.
And a third party, non aligned therapist would be a good idea for all. The initial therapist was assigned as a result of the plane mess and its time for a new therapist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
a judge is going to give Brad Joint custody. That is a given. Hell Chris Brown has custody of his daughter. So they better get it together and come to some agreement and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of this. I was afraid to have the unpopular opinion that each seems to be trying to one-up the other on who is a better parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly. too many people in the kitchen. and Brad acted like a fool and caused this.. but damn this is just all over kill. And these children are not special little beings that need a freaking army to assess them. If they had been any other children of just regular people this would have been over by now. MONEY can be a curse. and it this case they are making all of this bigger than it is. The plane incident whatever the hell it was is not major enough to equal all of this mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nastywoman, I’m with you.
@NastyWoman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!! And after arguing with their parents kids will hide and not face the consequences until they can’t hide any more. I’m seriously wondering what kind of therapist they are using that thinks letting the kids stew on this is the best route….
YES. I’m still hung up on what started this whole mess. Dad acted like an a$$. He said and did regrettable things one night on a plane. Apologize from the bottom of your heart and then DO BETTER. Why on earth three months later the kids are considered “traumatized” is beyond me. Really Angie? What you see in your humanitarian efforts is trauma. Ugly fight with Dad just doesn’t cut it for me. And since when do kids get to call the shots? Isn’t that the very definition of raising entitled kids? The power does not belong in the hands of teens. It’s called life. Get over it. Move on. People make mistakes. This aspect of it has been blown WAY out of proportion.
Please note: My comments relate only to this incident, NOT to children raised by a truly abusive father. THAT father can rot.
@someone
I agree. This therapist does not seem to have the interests of the children in mind. So sad, but it seems like money is making his decisions.
Agree with you all above. This is a power struggle between Brad and Angie. (I think this whole mess is going to boil down to where the kids will live.) And I think splitting 50/50 with both traveling the world and having home bases in different countries is going to get messy.
And yes kids being “traumatized” 3 months later after working with a therapist? Something isn’t right. Maybe the kids are “traumatized” because their dad was yanked out of their lives all of a sudden, and they’re normal life of globe trotting has come to a screeching halt. They could be upset from picking up on Angie being upset about the divorce and pissed at Brad. Kids will pick up one’s parent’s feeling for the other, even if it’s not intentional. Maddox and Pax could feel that if they see Brad that would disloyal to their mom so they are refusing to go. They need a better therapist to help them work throught this whole mess.
I think it seems like the unpopular opinion because most of us just aren’t posting. I mean people are calling Brad a raging alcoholic and just straight going after people who might not believe that. They’ve decided there’s a good guy and a bad guy and they know all the details. It’s just not worth it to jump into the fray, IMO. But I don’t think we’re in the minority.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyways, happy festive season everyone, peace and love to mankind and all! 😊
Exactly! It is strange that people think that yelling at a teen is some horrible child abuse. Really? If someone can’t handle a raised voice then how will they ever handle any adversity or less than ideal situation in life? It’s not great to be yelled at but I can’t see how it’s this hugely traumatic event in life. Maybe I’m wrong but I try to emphasize resilency and dealing with hardship and unpleasant situations in a realistic way, which isn’t flying off the handle and calling a team of therapists every time precious juniors have a sad feeling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What ever Brad,you’re just worried about your own Pr!…Angie gave a statement regarding Brad being cleared from charges such as she’s relieved he’s not being charged….Had Brad came to Angies Defence regard the Tabs claiming she’s keeping the kids away from him,I have little doubt we’d be here…he could’ve given the statement & in public they’d look like “a united front”for the sake of “The tug of war”…but since Brad let Angie take the bad press due to HIS bad behaviour,those documents shed light that Brad is the one in the wrong,so “brand”Pitt…quit the leaks against the mother of your kids & this could go smoothly as I don’t believe Angie has “turned up the heat”as yet….By now we’d know exactly what happened…she’s no angel(none of us are)…but I’m side eye-I got u Brad
Brad Pitt – the man who feels his reputation is more important that his children and their mother’s happiness and welfare.
He was the one who behaved badly and didn’t have any control and thereby traumatised his children.
He was the one who told the media to be nice on him and he will give exclusives in return.
He is the one who constantly attacks Angelina for something he did.
Angelina – I am glad you aren’t taking this bs and is fighting back with facts. The truth will come out one day and you will be exonerated and praised for being a good mother.
Agreed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why don’t we all just agree now that Brad Pitt is God, walks on water, and does no wrong. Something happened on that plane that was caused by Brad. All Brad had to do was issue a statement, any kind of statement, saying he made a mistake, apologize to his wife and children, and agree to get treatment if this is his way of righting a wrong. Did he do that? No. He’s to busy worrying about HIS image. Never mind Angie’s. God doesn’t like ugly. I’m stating that’s why his movie Allied Flopped. How does any one of us know the other children want to even see him? I’m betting Vivi is upset that Mommy is upset and could care less about Daddy at this time. I’m also like Celie in the Color Purple. Until Brad does right by Angie, everything he touches is going to flop. Man up Brad. Admit you were wrong. What I want for Angie and “HER” children is to become even more famous, make more money, find a man who really, really loves her, and move on! After all, living well is the best revenge. After this, Brad will have his “good guy” image, but may be not the kids. Almond Mile, Maya, and other who are not blinded by brad’s I”m a good guy image, keep posting the truth. So sick of seeing all these “commenting doctors” stating Angie’s menopause drove him to him. It’s all Angie’s fault. Let’s just all agree on that and let Brad keep on enjoying his good guy image. Besides, after looking at his recent pics, I’m not so sure he wasn’t off somewhere recuperating from a face lift. Besides this, he isn’t the one currently looking after 6 kids. He needs to STFD and STFU!
I bet “Vivi” and both of her parents would be super creeped out by your assumptions about their family. You weren’t there, you don’t know them, and your comment is incredibly inappropriate, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so sick of these two’s mess. I loathe divorcing couples who can’t see beyond their own ego (and in this case public images) to just play nice for the children’s sake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad.
Just days before Christmas his lawyer had to file this which include insults toward angelina, both have 2 smart teenagers boys that already protected their mother and still don’t want to speak with their father because of that accident not because of Angie, what you think these boys will do when they see online that their father lawyer is insulting their mother and all the headlines said (Brad slams…), so how do they spend their holiday with their kids when there are still a tense between them and some of these kids saw this headline and not forget their daughter will be 13 on January, 8th
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The reason why the motion was filed yesterday is because of the holidays it was the last court day to file before the hearing (16 court days are required before a motion). The only thing in the docket of documents filed from petitioner regarding the motion to seal was filed 12/7 at the ex parte request was a Responsive Declaration which stated “the request to seal is a thinly veiled attempt to shield himself , rather than the minor children, from public view”. This last assertion that she ‘already agreed to seal’ is meant to mislead the public. Sealing a file MUST be requested if the Court. It cannot happen via ‘agreement’ or Stipulation. A formal motion must be filed and a decision/ order made by the judge. IMO it is fact that AJ’s side is misleading the public and filing the Custody Agreement was an agregious invasion of the children’s privacy. These acts constitute an ‘at any cost’ approach. To be sure, they are preparing for a major response for custody via RFO and my feeling is it will contain information about AJ that is much worse than a bad drunken night on a plane, but it will be done AFTER the file is sealed which makes Brad and his team the more interested in what is best for the family. I believe both parents deserve custody here. AJ would do well by hammering out the joint custody agreement in mediation sooner rather than later. There are always two sides,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quick question, does either this or the previous filing limit info/documents being released to the public ONLY about the children? Does either or both filings privatize info/documents on each parent as well?
I hope you don’t mind the question if you have time to answer.
Hi Tulip:
A party requesting that a record be filed under seal must file a motion/application for an order sealing the record, accompanied by a memorandum and declaration with facts sufficient to justify the sealing. Cal Rules of Court 2.551(b)(1). These facts include (Cal Rules of Court 2.550(d)(1-5)):
-there is an overriding interest that overcomes the right of public access
-a substantial probability exists that the overriding interest will be prejudiced if the record is not sealed. ETC…
The courts have held that overriding interests such as the protection of minor children apply here. After the motion is granted by the court, the judge will detail in the order the manner in which records will be sealed. Could be the entire file, or not but certainly anything related to the children’s privacy in this matter. You can google the rules if Court I cited for detail.
Thank you for your answer. This seems to confirm my general idea that the judge will decide if anything beyond matters dealing with the children are sealed in January.
I hope he seals the whole file.
I thought exactly the same about the term self regulating mechanism, which is often applied to people with borderline or full blown personality disorders. I suspect, too, this is the line they will be persuing in the custody battle. Not saying this is true as I obviously don’t know and haven’t assessed AJ, but there have been suggestions made about this in the past, so it’s highly possible this will Pitt’s strategy
Poor kids, it is going to get very, very, very dirty. They will need all the support they can get.
Brad didn’t file a RFO. The 17th court date is about sealing the documents. The hearing isn’t for a custody agreement. Brad is already slinging mud. His kids can now go online and read stories about his father slamming their mother. Brad and Angelina don’t know what that judge will tell them especially with the way they’re acting. If they choose to fight dirty it will only make matters worse for the kids not help the situation. They can’t even talk to each other. It’s been almost four months, and only speaking through their lawyers is making it worse for their kids. Instead of divorcing eachother the kids need a divorce from their parents. They have parents that are acting selfish and are more concern with how they look in the media than how their actions are hurting their kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never meant to imply he had filed an RFO re modification yet. I’m saying he will once he is free of the public view. It won’t be a nice declaration toward the mother of his kids. I am pretty certain of that. If he doesn’t file a Request for Order to modify his parent time then I am a monkeys uncle. This will also trigger a mediation process and possibly an evaluation. Parties are required to enter into mediation before the RFO will be heard. Hopefully they get their order for joint custody written by the mediator, but I do not think Angelina will go for that. My instinct tells me that both sides will be heard by a judge and he will still come out with joint Custody because it is in the children’s best interest. It may not happen immediately, but over months it will happen. We may never hear about it though, unless one of the parties or clerks leaks it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*egregious
*must by requested OF the court — not IF the court. ETC. Lol. I do my best with the autocorrect
Anna- I agree with you in regards to Pitt’s team’s strategy. The ‘no self-regulation mechanism’ is usually associated with BPD. They’re going to use her mental health in this case. Which is probably another reason he wants the case sealed.
And then she retaliates by telling the whole world exactly what went down on that plane. I think Brad is living in a very fragile glass house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine he will tear apart her mental/emotional issues and then agree to leaving his kids with her half the time..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Anna
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re already fighting dirty. Both of them. We wouldn’t know anything about anything if they weren’t.
Hi Dana. I’m not on anyone’s side. I’m pointing out that there has only been one side filed with the court. Her declaration states that he has a problem with drugs, anger and alcohol. He does not wish to have any dec filed with the court about her until he knows the file is sealed. We don’t know what he will say, but it will include his defenses against what she alleges. IMO he will not bring up the past. It will be related to the kids and the relationship and in almost every case I’ve seen, both parties when exposed have less than favorable behavior to hide. I have opinions regarding both of their parenting and they are both responsible for what can be perceived as an unstable home life. No school, fighting in front of children, etc. I believe they are both worthy parents. I believe the incident was blown out of proportion by Angelina and I DO NOT BELIEVE that these children are traumatized. DCFS would not hesitate for a moment to monitor Pitts visitation and put him in anger management for at least 6 mos. if there was an indication of abuse. And, incidentally, DCFS would make sure visitation took place weekly and it would not be left up to 6 therapists. He is the father of these children, he cooperated, he passed the tests and jumped through the hoops and now harm is being done to the children by separating them from him. The number one problem in these cases is parental alienation. I think in terms if what’s best for the kids and my belief is that AJ is dropping the ball on this. You are entitled to your opinion as well. In the end, both are their parents and nothing will change that. The answer is mediation, not alienation and mudslinging, but he must get his side of the story in the record. Pleas remember, he didn’t “slam her” in the press with this filing. The snitch in the clerks office getting paid by TMZ released the public document drafted by his attorney which IMO is absolutely right on point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s vicious cycle that won’t end. Brad didn’t slam Angelina but it looks that way in the media because of Spiegel’s shady comments. It’s like Laura’s comments about Brad. The lawyers and Brad and Angelina only care about winning, but who cares about the children? At least four of their children have access to the internet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tumultuous and difficult relationships are a fundamental aspect of BPD. So is the ‘either you are with me or against me’ construct. BPD is a horrible thing to live with, both for the person affected and the others in their lives. It is typically a result of very poor/dysfunctional attachments in early life, which hugely impacts the ability of that person to form healthy attachments. Substance abuse, eating disorders, suicidality and self harm are very common. Emotional regulation is poor, so there are huge extremes of anger and other emotions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as the methods of the DCFS are questionable, to fight against it is not the advice of any specialist lawyer in this area or any family that had the involvement of the DCFS, which in the beginning did not take seriously and had their children taken,
And to get the investigation closed would take more than months, years, without almost contact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get why people are still thinking that DCFS is involved in this actively. The case is closed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do have to question why all this court stuff to do with the kids hasn’t been sealed..if I was their mother that would’ve been the first priority. Who cares if Pitt is bashing her to the media, children should come first, not the image of the parents. They both look bad in this situation
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they are exactly the same. Well, excepting for the fact that Aniston was not married to Heidi Bivens, and there were no kids whose well-being was at stake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sensity chip statement was made about Brad but was triggered by what they (Brad and Angie) both did. With all the rumors swirling, before the divorce had come through, in the midst of that humiliating period for Jennifer, they did a ridiculous happy family photo shoot (for Vanity Fair?) It was basically them and five kid models photographed as a suburban family. Even if the guy I was dating was this insensitive, I most certainly would never participate in something like that. Jen is too diplomatic to say it but both those people had a mean streak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to think that Brad has stuff on Angie also and doesnt wanna spill it in public because the kids will have access to it later…..
maybe thats another reason he wants everything sealed, so he can get his possibly inflammatory statements about her in front of a judge without hurting the kids?….
just some random thoughts, feel free to expound lol
“The leg is not amused.” Thank you for that!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the new year bring them peace. Sad this is them. They owe us for the wasted time supporting what was a mess… Lols
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no. I believe there was a major family fight on that plane with Brad being the a$$. He admitted as much. BUT i think that type of thing happens in most households somewhere along the way, and is handled perfectly well without therapists, claims of “trauma” and, quite frankly, children sulking for 3 months.
We don’t know how many times it has happened. Plus in a confined place like an airplanes got to be scary. Especially for the kids. Brad just needs to take responsibility for his actions and move on. I would have more respect for him. Right now he seems more concerned about saving his image. Praying for Angelina and the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He agreed to all the temporary safety demands put in place while the investigation was underway. That is being responsible.
I’m sure he’d like to move forward after all this time but is being held to the original temporary agreement, which he finds ill-fitting at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even though people are saying angie fired the first shot? I seem to remember that she asked brad to release a joint statement together before she filed for divorce & he said No. The reason she released the statement ” for the health of the family”? You have to remember,at the time child services were fully involved in the investigation. Angelina had to prove in no way was she protecting & siding with brad, otherwise they would not have given her custody of the children. I believe at the time she did what she thought was right. In hindsight anyone can say what was she thinking? But until you are in the same postion i don’t think we can judge her decisions at the time.
I do remember reading that he denied releasing a joint statement with her, but I can’t remember where I read it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ANNA
Could you please try to explain why Brad doesn’t want the kids to have a minor counsel. You seem to have a lot of legal input and I am generally puzzled with this. I do think he cares more about his reputation than protecting the kids but I still don’t see why that would work against him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
California Rule of Court 5.240 sets forth specific factors the court should take into account in determining whether to appoint minor’s counsel, including whether (1) the issue of child custody is highly contested or protracted, (2) minor’s counsel would be likely to provide the court with relevant information not otherwise readily available, (3) knowledgeable counsel is available for appointment, and (4) the best interest of the child appears to require independent representation. Since Family Code 3151 charges minor’s counsel with representation of the child’s best interests
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still think he should allow it. I know we are all projecting here but imo there’s no way Maddox would ever choose Brad over Angie, even if there was no incident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish they would stop it, it is so damaging for the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s possible she’s holding on to the details as her trump card, but given all the other details leaked and given how hard he’s fighting her, I don’t think she’d have the patience to hold on to it. If it was truly terrible or race related as others have surmised on other posts about it, I think she would have already taken that swing. It probably serves her to not explicitly state what happened because clearly people’s minds go pretty dark when they don’t know for sure. The case will probably be sealed mid January so she’s got a couple more weeks to leak new details if there is more to be released. The “self regulation” term which may be setting the stage for accusations of borderline personality disorder is clearly a sign he’s coming to fight.
So, if I’m reading this correctly – Brad filed court documents that were not sealed, which People then got their hands on, in which he complained about Angelina not sealing her documents???
My head hurts.
Don’t we all?😅😅
She’s way less comfortable/natural around Brad Pitt but that’s ’cause she’s just closer buddies with Billy Bob, but the yareally point is even a guy like Brad Pitt tries to elevate the people around him and sees value in the people around him that don’t necessarily see that value in themselves
Amazing how love can turn to hate just like that. Spouses aren’t real family. No one can divorce their family.
From VF 10 years ago: Aniston’s intimates note acidly that Pitt could have done more to refute the mean-spirited rumor that his wife wouldn’t bear his child, which reinforced the impression that he had good cause to leave her for Earth Mother Jolie. To some, this looks like sheer hypocrisy.
“When Brad and Jen were in the marriage, having a baby was not his priority—ever,” says one mutual friend. “It was an abstract desire for him, whereas for Jen it was much more immediate. So is there a part of Brad that’s diabolical? Did he think, I need to get out of this marriage, but I want to come out smelling like a rose, so I’m going to let Jen be cast as the ultra-feminist and I’m going to get cast as the poor husband who couldn’t get a baby and so had to move on?”
History repeats itself.
I remember the twisted logic used to cast Jennifer Aniston as the witch who wouldn’t have babies when he moved on to Angie. People built their careers on hating Aniston and I always thought Brad could have said more to stop the meanness.
Brad used everyone in his life for his so allege clean image, but this time he messed up with his kids life whether he cleared of any wrongdoing is not the problem, the problem is because of that accident his kids need therapy to cup with the aftermath of that accident, and that’s fact
Now he’s using his kids to protect his image, this court filing mostly protect him not particularly the kids
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much worse use the children as an excuse, to protect yourself …..
Good thing that Angelina seems to have someone very prepared and with a past to face Brad’s lawyer …. this Lance Spiegel is very low
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The shoe doesn’t feel so good on the other foot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
