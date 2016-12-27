Prince Charles & Camilla lead the royal family’s church trip on Christmas day

The royal family made their annual pilgrimage to Sandringham for the Christmas holiday, as always. But this year did feel very different. For one thing, Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their two children were not there – they decided to spend the holiday with Kate’s family. The holiday also felt different because the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Christmas plans changed at the last minute because they were both battling really bad colds. If their colds were anything like the cold I had last week (which I’m still feeling), they probably still feel rough, because this is a really lingering illness. While Philip managed to make it to church on Christmas Sunday, the Queen did not. The Queen’s spokesperson said that her doctors recommended that she stay indoors because she was still feeling terrible because of the “heavy cold.”
So these photos are of the royals who did make the trip to church on Christmas Sunday. Those in attendance: Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn and their daughter Savannah. You can see some better photos of the York princesses here.
What is there to say? Charles and Camilla look nice. I like Camilla’s butterfly pin. I think Autumn Phillips always looks so pulled-together, and she’s reportedly one of the Queen’s favorites. Harry looks hot. He’s probably already off to see Meghan Markle.
Harry’s soon bald lol
Savannah & Isla are adorable. Everyone looked happy and relaxed, inspite of the Queen’s illness and Zara’s miscarriage.
This site is kind of royal intense, and I thought more attention would go to the Queen missing church/public Christmas festivities since the first time since 1988!
Why won’t the Queen just retire? She’s like 135. I don’t understand why she won’t let Charles be king? What an a$$hole.
Now here are some women who can wear clothes & know how to accessorize . Kate please take notice.
I hope everything is okay. There are a ton of rumours here (UK) that either the Queen is much more ill than reported, or that it all (Queen missing, Will and kids being absent) is due to some kind of serious security threat. It’s probably nonsense and people getting paranoid about the end of 2016. But all the gossip feels weird.
Ah, the real court marches out! Not even pretending to be normal, which is smart. Everyone is looking good. Nothing strikes the eye as too strange, which is a nice change. Do miss the Queen.
Best dressed: Autumn Phillips and Prince Harry! Frankly everyone looks well put together. Glad to see Harry keeping up with tradition and showing respect for his family and the role he is compensated by the tax payers to do. Honking.
The illnesses are a prime example as to why William and Kate should have bit the bullet and tore themselves away from another Middleton Christmas.
