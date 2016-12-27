Prince Charles & Camilla lead the royal family’s church trip on Christmas day

The royal family made their annual pilgrimage to Sandringham for the Christmas holiday, as always. But this year did feel very different. For one thing, Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their two children were not there – they decided to spend the holiday with Kate’s family. The holiday also felt different because the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Christmas plans changed at the last minute because they were both battling really bad colds. If their colds were anything like the cold I had last week (which I’m still feeling), they probably still feel rough, because this is a really lingering illness. While Philip managed to make it to church on Christmas Sunday, the Queen did not. The Queen’s spokesperson said that her doctors recommended that she stay indoors because she was still feeling terrible because of the “heavy cold.”

So these photos are of the royals who did make the trip to church on Christmas Sunday. Those in attendance: Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn and their daughter Savannah. You can see some better photos of the York princesses here.

What is there to say? Charles and Camilla look nice. I like Camilla’s butterfly pin. I think Autumn Phillips always looks so pulled-together, and she’s reportedly one of the Queen’s favorites. Harry looks hot. He’s probably already off to see Meghan Markle.