Kylie Jenner looks like Kardashian 2.0 from the front and the back now

Seriously though, it’s worth pointing out that Kylie Jenner is NOT a Kardashian. She is a Jenner. While Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got their dad’s small-framed-but-curvy Armenian genes, Kylie and Kendall got their father’s long, lean genes. But you wouldn’t know it from how Kylie Jenner has remade herself into the new version of Kim. At this point, Kylie looks like Kardashian 2.0, now with an even faker butt.

So, yeah, Kylie posted this photo on Tuesday. Many sites have pointed out that Kylie’s actually giving a shout-out to Fashion Nova jeans, and that’s a problem because Khloe’s got a new denim line called Good American and Kylie’s not promoting her sister’s line. But this isn’t just mindless promotion out of the good of her heart – Kylie is absolutely being paid to shill for these high-waisted monstrosities. Beyond all of that though… look at how Kylie has gone “full Kardashian” from the back. I’m sorry, but no. Kylie was always going to be built like Kendall – long and lean, and not curvy in the least. But now she’s got the fake boobs and a butt that looks more “Kardashian” than Kim’s. It’s almost a full Khloe-esque Pinocchio Butt.

What else is going on with Kylie? Well, she was criticized for her Christmas presents to her nieces Penelope and North. North is three years old, Penelope is four. And Kylie made them special “lip kits,” because small children love high-end lipstick.

Kylie's custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favorite color 💕💜 pic.twitter.com/ueLh5YJq8n — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 26, 2016

Last thing: Kylie’s lips look like she’s having an allergic reaction to something.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:39pm PST