Kylie Jenner looks like Kardashian 2.0 from the front and the back now

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans 🍑 Get them at https://t.co/8gtalP8TTW 😍 pic.twitter.com/E2b8tgikJl
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 27, 2016
Seriously though, it’s worth pointing out that Kylie Jenner is NOT a Kardashian. She is a Jenner. While Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got their dad’s small-framed-but-curvy Armenian genes, Kylie and Kendall got their father’s long, lean genes. But you wouldn’t know it from how Kylie Jenner has remade herself into the new version of Kim. At this point, Kylie looks like Kardashian 2.0, now with an even faker butt.
So, yeah, Kylie posted this photo on Tuesday. Many sites have pointed out that Kylie’s actually giving a shout-out to Fashion Nova jeans, and that’s a problem because Khloe’s got a new denim line called Good American and Kylie’s not promoting her sister’s line. But this isn’t just mindless promotion out of the good of her heart – Kylie is absolutely being paid to shill for these high-waisted monstrosities. Beyond all of that though… look at how Kylie has gone “full Kardashian” from the back. I’m sorry, but no. Kylie was always going to be built like Kendall – long and lean, and not curvy in the least. But now she’s got the fake boobs and a butt that looks more “Kardashian” than Kim’s. It’s almost a full Khloe-esque Pinocchio Butt.
What else is going on with Kylie? Well, she was criticized for her Christmas presents to her nieces Penelope and North. North is three years old, Penelope is four. And Kylie made them special “lip kits,” because small children love high-end lipstick.
Kylie's custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favorite color 💕💜 pic.twitter.com/ueLh5YJq8n
— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 26, 2016
Last thing: Kylie’s lips look like she’s having an allergic reaction to something.
She looks so plastic. It is so sad.
I’ve often pointed this out. Underneath the dark hair dye, concrete foundation and plastic surgery, is a freckley, lighting haired slender Northern European descended child. She is NOT a dark Armenian temptress.
Plus, BOAK go away
Yes. It super bothers me the extremes she’s gone to look more like her Armenian sisters — it’s cultural appropriation at its worst. I don’t know why more people don’t call her out on it more.
Sometimes she will post a “no-makeup” photo and she really is loaded up with freckles and much more pale. That makeup is really caked on.
I noticed the butt expansion during her birthday in Turks…her hips had really blown out. It’s like an episode of Nip/Tuck.
Damn! How can anyone think this looks remotely good? She legit scares the hell out of me.
She isn’t recognizable anymore. I have no words.
What she has done to herself is grotesque
It is really sick and she is still so damn young. Can you imagine what she will have done to herself by the time she hits 30?
It’s like the Kardashians and Jenners don’t realize that your boobs or butt don’t get big like that over night. That’s why we can tell everything is fake. They’re one way one day and then the next day they’ve got a new butt, boobs or lips to show off. Fake. Fake. Fake.
In regards to the lip kit. I think it’s the right idea. My 4 and 3 year old nieces love lipstick but I wouldn’t get them an actual lip kit. More like kids lip gloss or something like that. They have cute Disney ones and stuff.
North’s favorite colors are pink and purple? Not black and gold?
I feel like when you see her in person it’s like looking at a doll you shouldn’t touch, or it’ll fall apart.
how does she kiss anyone?
and WHAT is that going to look like in 5 years…10 years…i don’t even want to imagine the sagging, extra skin, etc…
Sigh. The Jenners never had a chance, did they. I’m torn. I want to talk sh-t about them so bad, but with a family like this + no discernible intelligence or even book smarts, these girls were screwed from the start. Did they even finish high school? I know Lucifer’s Homegirl pulled them out of school to be homeschooled at some point.
And to think before all the plastic surgery Kylie really was the cutest. I can’t believe she was dubbed the “ugly Kardashian”.
Well, they’re lost to the mouth of madness now. A crying shame.
I’d say she’s well on her way to looking like Jocelyn Wildenstein. So sad.
Shouln’t this be treated like some sort of mental health condition? She is clearly not well and her mother is ignoring that.
Not only ignoring it-but clearly encouraging it. Some of those procedures she had when she was a minor.
My thoughts exactly! I am disgusted that her family is ignoring this (or, more likely, actively encouraging it). She needs help – therapy, a psychiatrist, a good mother-daughter heart-to-heart, etc. I worry about her mental health. This level of plastic surgery does not seem healthy at all
This is so sad. I have no words. Her body does not look human any longer….I wonder how she will feel about it 10 years from now…or when huge asses aren’t “in style” any longer….I think it’s a trend that’s dying. I hope.
Anyway, she looks ridiculous.
She must hate herself and worship or be over the top jealous of her step sisters to want to look like them so desperately. I remember years ago she said she is curvy (which she wasn’t) like a Kardashian and Kendall was thin like a Jenner. If she’s carving up her body so much at 18, what will she look like at 30. Good mothering Kris, all of your children are officially damaged.
Half sisters. Same mother.
What “doctor” would agree to do that to a human body?
A good question. I think some cosmetic surgeons need to examine their ethical standards. But they are too busy stuffing their bank accounts.
I just hope it’s padding and not injections/implants because that thing looks ridic on her…
Kim did it and made mega-bucks; she’s just following the formula, I guess. If your part of that family this is the pressure you grow up under. This will be North someday too.
Yeah I’m starting to come to terms with the fact that North doesn’t have a chance which is a shame 😢
I would think that all that plastic crap in your face, boobs, butt and elsewhere must be a little painful. And she’s so young. Wait until gravity sets in.
She has obviously been influenced a great deal by Kim and her rise to “success”. She wanted the life that Kim has. And she is doing whatever to get there. It reminds me of All About Eve. And as many here have said; it’s very sad what she has and is doing to herself. But look and Khloe. She is doing the exact same thing. just on a different scale. The two of them are trying to be Kim.
The doctor who did this work should lose his or her license to practice medicine. Kylie has already gone overboard with the fillers & she’s only 19.
Also when did huge hips become stylish?
Based on those recent pics of Kim, it looks like she transferred some of her excess butt fat to Kylie.
I really can’t believe she thinks this looks good. Had she just left herself alone, she would have been a beautiful young woman. But, as some posters above mentioned, she probably has low self-esteem (thanks to her shitty family & upbringing) and/or BDD. I just feel sorry for her at this point.
