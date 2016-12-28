Kylie Jenner looks like Kardashian 2.0 from the front and the back now

Seriously though, it’s worth pointing out that Kylie Jenner is NOT a Kardashian. She is a Jenner. While Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got their dad’s small-framed-but-curvy Armenian genes, Kylie and Kendall got their father’s long, lean genes. But you wouldn’t know it from how Kylie Jenner has remade herself into the new version of Kim. At this point, Kylie looks like Kardashian 2.0, now with an even faker butt.

So, yeah, Kylie posted this photo on Tuesday. Many sites have pointed out that Kylie’s actually giving a shout-out to Fashion Nova jeans, and that’s a problem because Khloe’s got a new denim line called Good American and Kylie’s not promoting her sister’s line. But this isn’t just mindless promotion out of the good of her heart – Kylie is absolutely being paid to shill for these high-waisted monstrosities. Beyond all of that though… look at how Kylie has gone “full Kardashian” from the back. I’m sorry, but no. Kylie was always going to be built like Kendall – long and lean, and not curvy in the least. But now she’s got the fake boobs and a butt that looks more “Kardashian” than Kim’s. It’s almost a full Khloe-esque Pinocchio Butt.

What else is going on with Kylie? Well, she was criticized for her Christmas presents to her nieces Penelope and North. North is three years old, Penelope is four. And Kylie made them special “lip kits,” because small children love high-end lipstick.

Last thing: Kylie’s lips look like she’s having an allergic reaction to something.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photos courtesy of Kylie’s social media.

 

28 Responses to “Kylie Jenner looks like Kardashian 2.0 from the front and the back now”

  1. Angel82 says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:14 am

    She looks so plastic. It is so sad.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:16 am

    I’ve often pointed this out. Underneath the dark hair dye, concrete foundation and plastic surgery, is a freckley, lighting haired slender Northern European descended child. She is NOT a dark Armenian temptress.
    Plus, BOAK go away

    Reply
  3. Gaby says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:17 am

    Damn! How can anyone think this looks remotely good? She legit scares the hell out of me.

    Reply
  4. NOLA says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:17 am

    She isn’t recognizable anymore. I have no words.

    Reply
  5. Teatimeiscoming says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:17 am

    What she has done to herself is grotesque

    Reply
  6. Sam says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:18 am

    It’s like the Kardashians and Jenners don’t realize that your boobs or butt don’t get big like that over night. That’s why we can tell everything is fake. They’re one way one day and then the next day they’ve got a new butt, boobs or lips to show off. Fake. Fake. Fake.

    In regards to the lip kit. I think it’s the right idea. My 4 and 3 year old nieces love lipstick but I wouldn’t get them an actual lip kit. More like kids lip gloss or something like that. They have cute Disney ones and stuff.

    Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:18 am

    North’s favorite colors are pink and purple? Not black and gold?

    Reply
  8. MissMerry says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:19 am

    I feel like when you see her in person it’s like looking at a doll you shouldn’t touch, or it’ll fall apart.

    how does she kiss anyone?

    and WHAT is that going to look like in 5 years…10 years…i don’t even want to imagine the sagging, extra skin, etc…

    Reply
  9. Shijel says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:21 am

    Sigh. The Jenners never had a chance, did they. I’m torn. I want to talk sh-t about them so bad, but with a family like this + no discernible intelligence or even book smarts, these girls were screwed from the start. Did they even finish high school? I know Lucifer’s Homegirl pulled them out of school to be homeschooled at some point.
    And to think before all the plastic surgery Kylie really was the cutest. I can’t believe she was dubbed the “ugly Kardashian”.

    Well, they’re lost to the mouth of madness now. A crying shame.

    Reply
  10. Mari says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:21 am

    I’d say she’s well on her way to looking like Jocelyn Wildenstein. So sad.

    Reply
  11. SM says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:21 am

    Shouln’t this be treated like some sort of mental health condition? She is clearly not well and her mother is ignoring that.

    Reply
  12. Lifethelifeaquatic says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:22 am

    This is so sad. I have no words. Her body does not look human any longer….I wonder how she will feel about it 10 years from now…or when huge asses aren’t “in style” any longer….I think it’s a trend that’s dying. I hope.

    Anyway, she looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  13. Nancy says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:23 am

    She must hate herself and worship or be over the top jealous of her step sisters to want to look like them so desperately. I remember years ago she said she is curvy (which she wasn’t) like a Kardashian and Kendall was thin like a Jenner. If she’s carving up her body so much at 18, what will she look like at 30. Good mothering Kris, all of your children are officially damaged.

    Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:25 am

    What “doctor” would agree to do that to a human body?

    Reply
  15. laur says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:25 am

    I just hope it’s padding and not injections/implants because that thing looks ridic on her…

    Reply
  16. Jem says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:25 am

    Kim did it and made mega-bucks; she’s just following the formula, I guess. If your part of that family this is the pressure you grow up under. This will be North someday too.

    Reply
  17. WhatThe says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:33 am

    I would think that all that plastic crap in your face, boobs, butt and elsewhere must be a little painful. And she’s so young. Wait until gravity sets in.

    Reply
  18. Nemera34 says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:33 am

    She has obviously been influenced a great deal by Kim and her rise to “success”. She wanted the life that Kim has. And she is doing whatever to get there. It reminds me of All About Eve. And as many here have said; it’s very sad what she has and is doing to herself. But look and Khloe. She is doing the exact same thing. just on a different scale. The two of them are trying to be Kim.

    Reply
  19. Bess says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:40 am

    The doctor who did this work should lose his or her license to practice medicine. Kylie has already gone overboard with the fillers & she’s only 19.

    Also when did huge hips become stylish?

    Reply
  20. JulP says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:43 am

    Based on those recent pics of Kim, it looks like she transferred some of her excess butt fat to Kylie.

    I really can’t believe she thinks this looks good. Had she just left herself alone, she would have been a beautiful young woman. But, as some posters above mentioned, she probably has low self-esteem (thanks to her shitty family & upbringing) and/or BDD. I just feel sorry for her at this point.

    Reply

