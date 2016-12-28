Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourde, will care for her French bulldog, Gary

Carrie Fisher had a sweet dog, Gary, a four year-old French bulldog who was certified as a therapy dog and thus able to go with her everywhere. Gary has so much personality and his tongue sticks out most of the time. Carrie talked about Gary during an interview on NPR’s Fresh Air last month, where she said she “got [Gary] here in New York in the village at a very tragic pet store” and that “everything is sort of wrong with him.” Gary has an Instagram and Twitter account, which broke my heart a little when I read it earlier today. Whomever is running the account on Gary’s behalf tweeted a photo of him at the window during Carrie’s hospitalization with the caption “I’ll be waiting right here mommy.” Then, after Carrie passed, the same photo of sweet Gary was tweeted saying he’s still waiting.
I'll still be waiting for you……. pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ
— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
Looking through Gary’s Twitter makes my stomach flip and gives me a lump in my throat. There are just so many pictures of Gary and Carrie together and you know that puppy is missing his mom terribly. The good news is that Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, will care for Gary. Plus Billie also has a French bulldog, a little white dog named Tina, who is a buddy of Gary’s and will hopefully help him through this difficult time. I’m not even being facetious I’m glad Gary has a friend.
Family friends are telling us Billie Lourd will take custody of the French bulldog, which was by Carrie’s side on the plane from London to LAX when Carrie’s heart stopped. The pooch also visited Carrie at UCLA Medical Center.
Billie already has a French bulldog named Tina, that’s best friends with Gary. We’re told she wants to make sure the 2 get along in the long term and she’s able to handle the added responsibility.
A family source told TMZ, Carrie always wanted Billie to take Gary if something happened to her. If, for some reason, Billie can’t care for Gary for the long haul, the dog will remain in the family.
Ok that makes me feel better for Gary. I’m trying not to think too hard about him being there when Carrie suffered a heart attack and then visiting her in the hospital later. He has a loving home with Bille and Tina and that’s what Carrie wanted for him. RIP Carrie Fisher, you will be remembered by your fans, family, friends and most of all, dear Gary.
photos credit: WENN.com and FameFlynet
Not going to lie I teared up thinking about the poor dog. Our pets are like family so I’m glad her daughter is going to be taking care of Gary and that he will remain with the family
Thinking about Gary actually worried me yesterday, so I’m glad for this tiny bright spot of good news. I’m also sad for Graham Norton; he and Carrie were close.
I always worry about people’s pets…glad Gary has Tina and a safe home. I’m still so sad about her dying.
I love that Carrie and her daughter gave their pets people names. This is hitting me harder than I thought it would.
When my mom died, I took in her 3 dogs. They adjusted really well. I hope everything works out.
What a great daughter you are. I’m sure your mom loved you very much and would be so proud of you.
I really choked up when I found out Debbie and Carrie lived next door to each other so they could always check on each other. Now, that’s a close mother/daughter relationship. Billie and Carrie seemed to adore each other. Close family. So I’m sure Billie will really be there for her grandmother and vice versa. What a sad holiday season this was for them. Poor Gary. I’m glad he is staying with family. But he must be so confused right now, still waiting for Carrie to come home. She had said he hated to be away from her.
Poor, poor Gary! Breaks my heart! Yes he will be cared for and probably ultimately happy, but he might not really ever understand what happened to his mom.
It always makes me sad to think of the distress my dog goes through because she doesn’t understand something
Carrie was always Princess Leia to me. I’ve been watching all the interviews and wow, what a rock star she was. She went through so much and lived through it all with humor. To say she was inspirational is putting it mildly for those who suffer with mental illness. I can only imagine Billie has inherited much of her mother’s class and wit and I know Gary will be loved. Debbie, Carrie and Billie, three class acts……and Todd, her brother loves her so much. RIP to an icon.
Just started crying again I still can’t believe Carrie is gone. She was such a talented, intelligent, witty person and there will definitely be a void in the universe now that she’s gone.
I’m glad her daughter is taking Gary and that he will continue to be loved and well-cared for. Those twitter pictures remind me of a local news story where I live. A man was dying in his hospital bed and his family brought his dog to visit him one last time, it was absolutely heartbreaking. I think pets do understand what’s going on. My husband’s father died when he was young and he told me that, during the funeral, his father’s dog put his paws on his casket and whined
