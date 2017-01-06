Jude Law: ‘I think without children & family in your life, you’re not living’

Jude Law has a feature in the new issue of Modern Luxury to promote his new HBO miniseries, The Young Pope. I thought Jude was playing the so-called young pope as an Italian or some kind of European, but apparently his pope is an American. I’m not worried about that – Jude can do a decent American accent, and The Young Pope actually looks really good. I suspect Jude will be up for many TV awards for the miniseries in the coming year. Anyway, you can read the full Modern Luxury piece here. Some highlights:
He’s figured out the meaning of life: “It’s about having a family around you and being yourself in that family and learning who you are through it. I mean, what else is there, to be honest? I think without children and family in your life, you’re not living. It’s a wonderful, vital element.”
His research for The Young Pope: “I have great interest in faith and how faith evolves through different influences, but I had very little solid understanding of the Catholic faith. So I read the history of the Vatican. I read the history of the popes and the papal order. I read around the history of the church. It was a never-ending library. … I didn’t really feel like it was getting me particularly any closer to this character.”
Being so good-looking when he was young: “I think for me, personally, for a few years I felt I was doing some really good work as a young actor, and it seemed people just wanted to talk about what I look like, as opposed to the work I was doing.”
He’s happy that people recognize his work now that he’s in his 40s: “I guess, you get into [your] mid-40s, as a man anyway, they don’t want to seem to emphasize that quite as much. Or maybe the emphasis isn’t there anymore because there are other young, good-looking types coming along, and they’re probably more interesting to write about. I love how age has such an influence on the job I do. The career you’re having as a 40-year-old actor is completely different than you have as a 20-year-old actor. … I could never have played Lenny when I was 25 because there’s a certain amount of experience he has that a 45-year-old has that a 25-year-old doesn’t have.”
Playing the press game: “There are ways in which I can have people think that I’m public property without being. You learn to play the game to a degree, where you go, ‘Okay. I give them that, but they’ll never have this.’”
He’s currently dating 30-year-old psychologist Phillipa Coan: “She’s mine and no one else’s. I’m very, very happy. A large part of that is the fact that she’s a very private person. And our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that.”
Fatherhood: “I love being a dad. It’s emotional and exhausting. But it’s also wonderful…. Teenagers are going through such a hellish time, and the people they love the most, they’re going to get it in the neck. It’s like a rite of passage. When they come out of it—hopefully unscathed, a little wiser—and they return to the fold and sort of realize you’re not the ogre they thought you were, it’s a beautiful thing.”
I do think Jude’s teenage kids – the ones he had with Sadie Frost – are probably going to end up going into acting and modeling and singing, much like the Beckham kids. They’ll be the nepotism models/actors for Britain, just like the Hadids, Jenners, Baldwins, etc of America. As for Jude’s relationship with Phillipa Coan… he has been very low-key with her. They’ve been dating for a year and there are only a handful of photos of the two of them. My guess is that they’ll be going strong… until they aren’t. Until she gets pregnant with Jude’s sixth child, probably.
Here are some pics of Phillipa and Jude at the ATP Finals in London in November. She reminds me of Mamie Gummer.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He’s wrong. Children don’t automatically confer “living” and celebrities usually shouldn’t wax philosophical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, speak for yourself Jude.
Although generally having a support network of friends and family is good for you (studies have shown this).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, he’s ridiculous, (1) breeding doesnt give you meaning or happiness and (2) how many families does he need even if this is his philosophy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know what he means about family but a lot of people have AWFUL families who make life a misery. If you have a great family, then nothing can beat it. But a terrible family? It’s the same as awful friends or an abusive relationships….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, he didn’t say parents or siblings. My bio family is a nightmare and I cut them out long ago, but the family I’ve made with my partner is wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got through adolescence by promising myself that asap I would move far, far away with my cat and never have to live with family again. And mine wasn’t anywhere near as awful as so many others, they were not evil but just emotionally draining to be around even briefly. My opinion has remained unchanged over the past few decades. Even phone calls with them are wearing. Dysfunctional families do not promote living….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Samesies. My family is very loving and caring and sweet, and controlling and incapable of dealing with differing opinions.
I made the same promise to myself you did, and we cut the 5th year off on highschool when I started, so I was pumped.
Would never, ever, ever go back. I convince myself it wasn’t bad every once in awhile, because they are wonderful on the face, but it always bites me in the ass.
I love them greatly, but mostly from afar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help but like Jude, even with his various Lothario issues. He’s taken his acting seriously and you can see that it has improved substantially over the years. Also, I watched The Young Pope. It’s beautifully made and acted but I didn’t understand it at all. A bit like Jude and his research really. What story was being told entirely escaped me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree about The Young Pope. The whole time I was watching it I wasn’t entirely sure what was going on and what Jude Law’s character’s motivation was. The show is almost Twin Peaks-like in its oddness. But it has stuck with me and I have been thinking about it and some of the visuals ever since I finished watching it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I was completely absorbed by it but it was like, oh, I don’t know, a daydream? I didn’t understand what the beginning-middle-end of the story was supposed to be or what it was trying to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like him, even though his life has been quite messy. I’ve always found him a fascinating actor and am looking forward to The Young Pope.
As for Philippa “she’s mine and no one else’s.” Sure, Jude, but are YOU anyone else’s? That has always been your problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has plenty of twattish tendencies, doesn’t he? I think I’m inclined to let him off because he doesn’t really try to make us believe that the plonker aspects of himself aren’t there. Or, I don’t know why I let him off. Unlike me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I took it to mean that as an actor it’s like he is public property and the world knows so much of his life. She isn’t in the business and doesn’t seek the limelight while with him. The relationship with her is his and no one else’s, meaning the public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am intrigued by it, but I am about to ditch my HBO subscription and I can’t decide if I want to keep it long enough to watch it.
On a lighter note, a bunch of people have tweeted about the show even though it hasn’t aired yet and the result is hilarious. Buzzfeed compiled a list.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/keelyflaherty/young-pope-tweets-that-will-make-you-laugh?utm_term=.hxWYMOPyM#.tqEWxE81x
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, thank you, hilarious. That’s the funniest tweet compilation I’ve read since Trump’s book reports. *wipes tears*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just a young pope, from a pope family!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lightpurple, I liked that one since my son has been playing that song on the piano. I also liked “who let the popes out” and most of them, really. I don’t tweet and I’m developing a real aversion thanks to Trump but sometimes the twitterverse really comes through with wit and humor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THE CAT! A papal moggie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which family is he talking about? Because he has several across the globe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, ugh. Maybe that’s why he feels like he’s “really living” with having kids because he’s got to keep on his toes.
We’ve talked about this here before, that a person does not have to bear children to have a full life, ffs. It’s insulting and he should know better than to make generalizations like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging others based on his current situation, the moral thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His two oldest are already models. The daughter I get being a model, but the oldest boy, Rafferty is like Brooklyn Beckham. He’s just a plain looking kid, who can’t pose, doesn’t exude anything interesting in his photos and is only getting jobs because of his family. But hey, I am not going to knock them for using their family connections to make moves for themselves. If I had big time connections through family members I would’ve used them too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to disagree, Rafferty has that male model look that comes across well in his shoots. Brooklyn is the plain one who can’t pose for sh!t and shouldn’t be a model. Rafferty looks like his father and he will grow into a fine looking man – i think he would have prob been approached to model anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he has potential and when the baby fat comes off his face I’ll see what you see. But in the things I have seen him in he just screams poser chav too me tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know….I tend to agree with Jinni. He’s cute for sure and he does look a lot like his father but the thing that always made Jude so striking were his eyes. Rafferty doesn’t have Jude’s eyes. I think he’s an attractive young man, but not unique at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m reading the comment and thinking..
hmmmm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a cruel and ridiculous statement to the many people in this world who have neither family they can rely on or children. Sometimes “families” have to be random kind strangers or friends. I think he was speaking for himself but it comes across as a bit arrogant imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it doesn’t sound like he’s speaking for himself at all. It’s pretty obnoxious whether he meant it that way or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. He sounds privileged and arrogant af in this interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol at “being so good looking when he was young.” Ouch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Family doesn’t have to be children or biological relatives, it can just be the people you choose to have in your life. I hope that is what he means, otherwise it’s rather insensitive.
Also, 5 kids with 3 exes, I honestly can’t imagine how much family time he has with each.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I want to hear what the 5 kids and the exes have to say about being a family…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Plus he’s an actor, a job that is incredibly time-consuming: it requires being on-set for long stretches of time as well as all the promotional duties.
It doesn’t leave a ton of time to split between 5 kids who are presumably in 3 different locations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a killer profile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder how much time he actually spends with his many children by many women? I doubt he was actually being a real father to any of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought also. It’s easier to have an idealistic view of kids if you aren’t around them parenting 24/7. Makes for a very different relationship. Not necessarily a bad one, but still more in the uncle who visits occasionally category. If he had joint custody and the kids spent half their time with him, then the relationship would also be different. Juggling schedules with so many kids by different mothers must have been interesting, regardless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think without children and family in your life, you’re not living. It’s a wonderful, vital element.
I don’t think he meant this as cruelly dismissive as it sounds but I wish he had chosen his words more carefully.
There are a hundred different reasons why people don;t have family or children around them and their lives are as wonderful and vital as those who do. And frankly, family is as much what you create as what you are born into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh another celebrity is trying to enlighten us about life. Entitled to say the least. Especially if it comes from someone who just impregnates any woman he meets and has offsprings all over the place. I doubt he spends enough time with each of them.
What he said is very disrespectful for those people who cannot have children and to those who choose to not have children. Life is life, with or without children.
I am so sick of hearing this. My life is worth just as much, thank you very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000,000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao at the obvious father of the year gambit. As if people who are genuinely close to their families announce it to a magazine. PR, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a good actor, but really, he should keep his deep thoughts to himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know quite a few non living people who mysteriously enjoy a vital life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I guess, you get into [your] mid-40s, as a man anyway, they don’t want to seem to emphasize that quite as much. Or maybe the emphasis isn’t there anymore because there are other young, good-looking types coming along, and they’re probably more interesting to write about. I love how age has such an influence on the job I do. The career you’re having as a 40-year-old actor is completely different than you have as a 20-year-old actor. … I could never have played Lenny when I was 25 because there’s a certain amount of experience he has that a 45-year-old has that a 25-year-old doesn’t have.”
Must be nice to be a guy huh? As men in Hwood get older, they get more interesting roles and more respect and they’re still seen as handsome as they age. Sadly, none of these things hold true for most women actors.
I normally like him, but this interview annoyed me for a myriad of reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in mid 40s w endometriosis and had several miscarriages. I love my parents and niece and nephew but Jude’s words are painful even if unintentional. Not all of us win the biological lottery.
Trust me the pain is so great some days that you feel like you are not living or are just making it it through. But you push on.
And I would adopt, my hubby who I love says it’s honestly not for him. Relationships are more complex than yelling at me to adopt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the previews ….i got the sense of a House of Cards of sorts with the young pope….
I’m a sucker for meglomaniac/power driven, mecurial pro (an)tagonist, with major flaws and unwavering ego:
*inserts:
- How to Get away with murder
- House of cards
- Damages
- Sopranos
- Boardwalk empire
-Scandal (only olivia’s dad and cyrus)
Report this comment as spam or abuse