Jude Law: ‘I think without children & family in your life, you’re not living’

Jude Law has a feature in the new issue of Modern Luxury to promote his new HBO miniseries, The Young Pope. I thought Jude was playing the so-called young pope as an Italian or some kind of European, but apparently his pope is an American. I’m not worried about that – Jude can do a decent American accent, and The Young Pope actually looks really good. I suspect Jude will be up for many TV awards for the miniseries in the coming year. Anyway, you can read the full Modern Luxury piece here. Some highlights:

He’s figured out the meaning of life: “It’s about having a family around you and being yourself in that family and learning who you are through it. I mean, what else is there, to be honest? I think without children and family in your life, you’re not living. It’s a wonderful, vital element.”

His research for The Young Pope: “I have great interest in faith and how faith evolves through different influences, but I had very little solid understanding of the Catholic faith. So I read the history of the Vatican. I read the history of the popes and the papal order. I read around the history of the church. It was a never-ending library. … I didn’t really feel like it was getting me particularly any closer to this character.”

Being so good-looking when he was young: “I think for me, personally, for a few years I felt I was doing some really good work as a young actor, and it seemed people just wanted to talk about what I look like, as opposed to the work I was doing.”

He’s happy that people recognize his work now that he’s in his 40s: “I guess, you get into [your] mid-40s, as a man anyway, they don’t want to seem to emphasize that quite as much. Or maybe the emphasis isn’t there anymore because there are other young, good-looking types coming along, and they’re probably more interesting to write about. I love how age has such an influence on the job I do. The career you’re having as a 40-year-old actor is completely different than you have as a 20-year-old actor. … I could never have played Lenny when I was 25 because there’s a certain amount of experience he has that a 45-year-old has that a 25-year-old doesn’t have.”

Playing the press game: “There are ways in which I can have people think that I’m public property without being. You learn to play the game to a degree, where you go, ‘Okay. I give them that, but they’ll never have this.’”

He’s currently dating 30-year-old psychologist Phillipa Coan: “She’s mine and no one else’s. I’m very, very happy. A large part of that is the fact that she’s a very private person. And our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that.”

Fatherhood: “I love being a dad. It’s emotional and exhausting. But it’s also wonderful…. Teenagers are going through such a hellish time, and the people they love the most, they’re going to get it in the neck. It’s like a rite of passage. When they come out of it—hopefully unscathed, a little wiser—and they return to the fold and sort of realize you’re not the ogre they thought you were, it’s a beautiful thing.”