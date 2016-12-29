Brad Pitt got to see the kids & exchange gifts over ‘Christmas weekend’

Just before Christmas, Brad Pitt took a big legal dump on Angelina Jolie. Brad filed a memorandum with the court, which was basically a statement about why his filings and Angelina Jolie’s filings should be kept under seal. Brad’s argument was that Angelina loves to publicize everything about their family and the divorce, she has “no self-regulating mechanism,” etc. Sources from Jolie’s side called bullsh-t to Vanity Fair, saying that Brad was just trying to smear her and that she’s already agreed to seal the records. Oh, and by the way, if Angelina really wanted to have no self-regulating mechanism, she would have already gone straight to People Magazine and told them exactly what went down on the plane (so said the sources).

So that’s where things stood before Christmas. Add to that the pity party Brad threw with Us Weekly about how he probably wasn’t going to see the kids for Christmas, and we had a recipe for months of tabloid grudges. Well, as it turns out, Brad did see the kids briefly over Christmas weekend, at least according to Us Weekly.

Brad Pitt saw his children over the Christmas weekend amid his divorce and custody drama with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly. “Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange,” an insider tells Us. The former couple share six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. A second source tells Us that Jolie organized the holiday get-together and that the kids’ therapist — who supervises their visits with the Allied actor — was also there. “[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial,” the insider adds. The family reunion came shortly after Pitt, 53, accused Jolie, 41, of compromising their children’s privacy by making their divorce case documents public. In a December 21 court filing, Pitt requested to have the case sealed and slammed his wife of two years (and partner of 12 years) as having “no self-regulating mechanism.” He also claimed that Jolie is not considering their “children’s best interest [while] attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children.” A source close to the Maleficent actress later told Us that the Fury actor’s latest legal move was “just a smear tactic” and claimed the former couple already signed a private agreement to seal the divorce case. A second insider disputed that claim, noting that Pitt would not have filed additional documents if there was already a privacy agreement.

[From Us Weekly]

Raise your hand if you believe Brad totally would have filed that memorandum with the court even if they had privately agreed to seal their divorce documents. Brad and Angelina are still due in court – or their lawyers are due in court – next week to deal with all of these filings and such. I strongly suspect that most of this will be dealt with between the lawyers, away from the courthouse, but that doesn’t mean Brad and Angelina’s teams will stay silent. They’re both leaking and playing to the media. Sigh…