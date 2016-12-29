Brad Pitt got to see the kids & exchange gifts over ‘Christmas weekend’

Just before Christmas, Brad Pitt took a big legal dump on Angelina Jolie. Brad filed a memorandum with the court, which was basically a statement about why his filings and Angelina Jolie’s filings should be kept under seal. Brad’s argument was that Angelina loves to publicize everything about their family and the divorce, she has “no self-regulating mechanism,” etc. Sources from Jolie’s side called bullsh-t to Vanity Fair, saying that Brad was just trying to smear her and that she’s already agreed to seal the records. Oh, and by the way, if Angelina really wanted to have no self-regulating mechanism, she would have already gone straight to People Magazine and told them exactly what went down on the plane (so said the sources).
So that’s where things stood before Christmas. Add to that the pity party Brad threw with Us Weekly about how he probably wasn’t going to see the kids for Christmas, and we had a recipe for months of tabloid grudges. Well, as it turns out, Brad did see the kids briefly over Christmas weekend, at least according to Us Weekly.
Brad Pitt saw his children over the Christmas weekend amid his divorce and custody drama with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.
“Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange,” an insider tells Us. The former couple share six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. A second source tells Us that Jolie organized the holiday get-together and that the kids’ therapist — who supervises their visits with the Allied actor — was also there. “[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial,” the insider adds.
The family reunion came shortly after Pitt, 53, accused Jolie, 41, of compromising their children’s privacy by making their divorce case documents public. In a December 21 court filing, Pitt requested to have the case sealed and slammed his wife of two years (and partner of 12 years) as having “no self-regulating mechanism.” He also claimed that Jolie is not considering their “children’s best interest [while] attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children.”
A source close to the Maleficent actress later told Us that the Fury actor’s latest legal move was “just a smear tactic” and claimed the former couple already signed a private agreement to seal the divorce case. A second insider disputed that claim, noting that Pitt would not have filed additional documents if there was already a privacy agreement.
Raise your hand if you believe Brad totally would have filed that memorandum with the court even if they had privately agreed to seal their divorce documents. Brad and Angelina are still due in court – or their lawyers are due in court – next week to deal with all of these filings and such. I strongly suspect that most of this will be dealt with between the lawyers, away from the courthouse, but that doesn’t mean Brad and Angelina’s teams will stay silent. They’re both leaking and playing to the media. Sigh…
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It was cordial … how sad
The only thing i get from this is the term “cordial”. Seems like Something in his relationship with his Kids is broken. He needs to concentrate on that.
Perhaps but I think its also wise to ask who leaked this bit. The therapist? Because if so he needs to go asap. Brad? This makes him look exactly as you said. Bad. The kids? Come On! Her?….. We had another tidbit from a therapy session, remember we were told that Maddox stormed out of the first session and the tension is later sort of confirmed in the emails. Who gains from leaking negatively about parental visits and once you know who, how credible is the report thereafter?
Good for him. Team Brad and the kids.
His behaviour ruined the family and you support him?
Then again – Angelina haters are truly pathetic. They hate her so much that they don’t care that they are supporting someone else who was in the wrong.
They’re both at fault for the family’s issues. And they are really both at fault for playing to the press and public. Those poor kids need and deserve so much better.
I’ve seen lawyers explain that the couple cannot seal court records by agreement. The records are sealed by motion to the court. The best they can do is agree not to dispute the motion. So given that the court date is already fixed, one of them had to file. Also, a commenter perhaps here or another site, pointed out that the holiday breaks and the statutory deadlines for filing such a motion, meant that whoever filed had to do it before the christmas break. Thats not to say that Brad didnt relish throwing in a few jabs with that filing like the “self regulating” quote but the filing itself and the timing of it, is as afar as I can tell completely expected.
Exaclty he and his lawyer didnt need to file and do that extra smear and media attack on Angelina. All Brad had to do is take time get reconnected with the kids and allown the thrapists do their work. All this has done is shown people how shaddy Brad was trying to force his way back to the kids and falsley blame Angelina. He sure has shown he is all in it to protect his image, not his kids and Angelina.
Exactly. This isn’t something you can just note down as agreed upon, one of them actually had to file.
Their both making idiots of themselves in the press, but the idea that Brad is being somehow sneaky or underhanded in his legal dealings is patently false. He’s just doing everything he should be doing.
Still needs the therapist there, that says it all. No woneder he tried to viloate his agreement glad the S&O is still in place, the judge was right. He still needs help.
Meh, they’ve both slung mud, they need to quit–those kids deserve better than what they’re getting, IMO.
In the LA Court System Brad had to file the memorandum with the court because the Court would NOT have sealed the case files if not. They don’t recognized a Private agreement as binding by the court regarding sealing documents. So even if he and Angie had a private agreement the court is not going to seal legal documents based on that alone. The memorandum and accompanying documents to support the seal must be filed as well. Which is what Brad/lawyer did. It has to be signed off by a judge. I don’t get why research is a dead art.
I hope the story is true. More so for the kids. They need to reestablish the relationship with their father. The longer this goes the worse it will be. it would be even better if Brad/Angie actually talk to each other. What a novel idea that would be. Talking to each other and letting your children see it. That would go a long way in helping these kids.
Brad was drunk and behaved in such a way that the children needs therapy but Angelina is the villain for protecting her children.
Brad made a deal with the media to be nice to him and he will give exclusives and yet, Angelina is the villain.
Brad has no issues with smearing the reputation of the mother of his children and yet, Angelina is the villain.
Brad travelled the globe for work and Angelina paused her career but no, Angelina is the villain.
According some people here who claims to be feminists – Angelina did one thing wrong by releasing that initial statement and Brad has done several pathetic things but no, they are equally bad. This is the whole Hillary email and Trump others pathetic things. The woman does one thing wrong and the man does several and yet they are equally bad and evil.
Women will never gain full human rights until women start supporting other women.
