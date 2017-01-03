Viggo Mortensen on Trump: ‘Nothing he’s done has been really surprising’

Captain Fantastic got a limited release months ago, and while the reviews of the film were great, I think many people were surprised to see Viggo Mortensen’s lead-actor nominations at the SAGs and Golden Globes. It seems like Viggo has a better shot at an Oscar nomination than Joel Edgerton for Loving, which is sort of crazy to me. Viggo is also going to be honored at the Palm Springs Film Festival, and I imagine he’ll probably pick up a few more honors before all is said and done with this awards season. That means he’s going to do more press, which has already started. Not only is Viggo being asked about the film, he’s also being asked about politics. Viggo was one of those people like Susan Sarandon – he publicly endorsed Jill Stein, and he criticized Hillary Clinton for months ahead of the election. Unlike Sarandon though, Viggo didn’t get much criticism for doing his part to elect an orange madman. Anyway, let’s see what Viggo has been saying over the past few weeks about politics, Donald Trump and more.
On Donald Trump: “What can I say? It’s not surprising. Nothing he’s done has been really surprising. [His Cabinet so far] is controversial, and it’s not gonna please everybody. No politician is gonna please everyone, but especially him. In his brief history as a politician, he has been about dividing people, pitting people against each other, irritating people, and that’s not gonna stop with the presidency.”
Whether liberals should go off the grid during the Trump presidency: “Just turning off the phone, even if it’s only for half a day, is gonna do you a world of good. You’ll suddenly start noticing what the color of the sky is and what people’s faces look like as you walk down the street. It’ll come to you.”
What Captain Fantastic says about parenting & democracy: “I think it’s a matter of degree and being flexible,” he says, urging people to “turn the dial” figuratively and literally, to force themselves to take in other views. “Democracy, parenting, they’re not fixed things. Relationships. They’re not fixed; it’s a process. We say, ‘This is a democratic country.’ It is, as long as we work to keep it so, and progress and evolve.”
[From The LA Times & Vanity Fair]
As I said, no one is really asking him, “Do you regret endorsing Jill Stein?” or “Do you feel like you did your part to contribute to Donald Trump’s electoral victory?” Which I find… sexist. People went HAM on Susan Sarandon, and those people were completely justified. Just as they would be justified in asking Viggo some difficult questions about his political stances. Why should he get a pass? Because he’s a “hot guy” and he’s participating in an Oscar campaign? As for yelling at Viggo in general – I said everything I wanted to say in this Susan Sarandon post. I stand by it, and direct it at Viggo.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Mild criticism of Trump.
“no politician is gonna please everyone.”
Yea, hiring oil guys to run the EPA, which they want to destroy.
Hiring people that have worked to demonize teachers and defund public education, who want to shutter the Dept of Ed.
Wow Viggo.
Hard hitting.
By all means, turn off your phone and look up at the sky.
Life will be even better for wealthy middle aged white guys like you who do that. I’m a woman of color who needs to watch where I’m going and stay alert, they’re trying to frack in my effing neighborhood too. Environtnental racism y’all… Heeeeyaay.
Fu viggo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also lives almost full time in Spain now and his son is grown. He has a very remote connection to all this.
Did anyone see Captain Fantastic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it. Hated it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Although maybe we *should* all look up to the sky to notice the color change when our environment is irreversibly ruined and/or nuclear bombs blanket the ozone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Turn off your phone and put on some blinders and pretend it’s not happening. Denial doesn’t change a thing Viggo, the sky is still blue but mostly cloudy from now on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, but he is just so pretty….
In all seriousness, they both really screwed up. I wonder if privately they realize it? Too late now….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did they though? She won the popular vote and anyone that was waiting on Susan Suradan or Viggo to tell them how to vote probably already lives in a blue state. Neither of them caused Hillary’s loss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both voted for Nader in 2000 and remain unapologetic. They both remain unmoved by the criticism levelled at them this time around. So no lessons learned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is amazing in Captain Fantastic, totally deserving of all the kudos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry Viggo but turning off my phone, doesn’t stop me from having to deal with racism, bigotry, or misogyny on a daily basis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so cute, I refused to read any of the article because Im not taking a chance! (I’m not usually so shallow!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still don’t understand the mindset that this guy who did not support or vote for trump is responsible for a trump presidency. Same goes for Susan. I don’t know how anyone can get on board with that idea.
Pretty sure there were plenty eligible voters that made the effort to get out and vote for Obama but didn’t care to make that same effort for Hillary (for whatever reason)… They are worse than Viggo or Susan backing the candidate of their choice. It was their choice.
Trump presidency is due to trump voters. The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pragmatic much? 🤓
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw Captain Fantastic last week and Viggo was great in it, totally deserving of an Oscar nom (I really enjoyed the movie overall and am planning to start celebrating Noam Chomsky Day every December 7 ).
That being said – I disagree with what he’s saying here. Liberals and, really, anyone who cares about the future of this country cannot afford to stick our fingers in our ears and ignore what’s going on around us. We need to remain vigilant, we need to keep paying attention, and we can never stop trying to remove Trump and the Republicans from power (even though, as I mentioned on another thread, that may be impossible).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
cosign all comments, 100% .. (that’s some weak shit, V.)
but I gotta say…
why is his haircut making him look like an old woman.
it bugs, concerns & confuses me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I can understand the idea that Viggo should get the criticism Susan is getting, Viggo also did not go so hard against Hilary like Susan did (didn’t she say while she would not support Trump, she’d rather see him win over Hilary?) which is probably why he is not getting that criticism. Honestly, I would take issue with the people in this country who did not vote versus the people who voted third party, at least they voted.
I did not think his turn off the phone comments were that bad. Turning off the phone for a couple of hours is not bad advice really no matter where you fall politically nor do I think it equals sticking your head in the sand about what’s going on in the world. I don’t think he was advocating sticking your head in the sand as well.
He’s a good actor, well liked by the industry (I don’t hear anything bad about him) and he pretty much tries to stay out of gossip. I don’t always agree with him on his political views (i.e. Jill Stein was a better candidate for president then Hilary for instance) but he has a right to pick the candidate he feels best suits him as I do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is the kind of attitude that got us into this mess! Oh don’t worry, binge watch shows instead of reading multiple outlet news because it’s depressing , and Trump will never get elected so stay home or protest vote! Wake up people! They just eliminated the ethics oversight committee yesterday! And if you don’t know what that is look it up. They can do whatever they want in secrecy now! We need to pay attention and rise up like the 1960′s. These people are supposed to work for us and we pay their salaries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse