Viggo Mortensen on Trump: ‘Nothing he’s done has been really surprising’

Captain Fantastic got a limited release months ago, and while the reviews of the film were great, I think many people were surprised to see Viggo Mortensen’s lead-actor nominations at the SAGs and Golden Globes. It seems like Viggo has a better shot at an Oscar nomination than Joel Edgerton for Loving, which is sort of crazy to me. Viggo is also going to be honored at the Palm Springs Film Festival, and I imagine he’ll probably pick up a few more honors before all is said and done with this awards season. That means he’s going to do more press, which has already started. Not only is Viggo being asked about the film, he’s also being asked about politics. Viggo was one of those people like Susan Sarandon – he publicly endorsed Jill Stein, and he criticized Hillary Clinton for months ahead of the election. Unlike Sarandon though, Viggo didn’t get much criticism for doing his part to elect an orange madman. Anyway, let’s see what Viggo has been saying over the past few weeks about politics, Donald Trump and more.

On Donald Trump: “What can I say? It’s not surprising. Nothing he’s done has been really surprising. [His Cabinet so far] is controversial, and it’s not gonna please everybody. No politician is gonna please everyone, but especially him. In his brief history as a politician, he has been about dividing people, pitting people against each other, irritating people, and that’s not gonna stop with the presidency.” Whether liberals should go off the grid during the Trump presidency: “Just turning off the phone, even if it’s only for half a day, is gonna do you a world of good. You’ll suddenly start noticing what the color of the sky is and what people’s faces look like as you walk down the street. It’ll come to you.” What Captain Fantastic says about parenting & democracy: “I think it’s a matter of degree and being flexible,” he says, urging people to “turn the dial” figuratively and literally, to force themselves to take in other views. “Democracy, parenting, they’re not fixed things. Relationships. They’re not fixed; it’s a process. We say, ‘This is a democratic country.’ It is, as long as we work to keep it so, and progress and evolve.”

As I said, no one is really asking him, “Do you regret endorsing Jill Stein?” or “Do you feel like you did your part to contribute to Donald Trump’s electoral victory?” Which I find… sexist. People went HAM on Susan Sarandon, and those people were completely justified. Just as they would be justified in asking Viggo some difficult questions about his political stances. Why should he get a pass? Because he’s a “hot guy” and he’s participating in an Oscar campaign? As for yelling at Viggo in general – I said everything I wanted to say in this Susan Sarandon post. I stand by it, and direct it at Viggo.