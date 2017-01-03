Kendall Jenner got her new, white Italian greyhound puppy a diamond necklace

I was trying to track this during the holidays but I got SO confused. Kylie and Kendall Jenner love dogs, as most of us know. Kylie in particular is obsessed with her greyhounds and to be completely fair, Kylie seems like a half-decent dog-mom. I’m not so sure about Kendall though. So, it seems like Kylie and Kendall got each puppies for Christmas? There was a husky puppy and a white greyhound puppy in the mix. I’m not completely sure who owns the husky puppy (I think Kendall gave it to Kylie??). But I’m pretty sure Kylie gave Kendall a white Italian greyhound puppy for Christmas – she was out walking with the puppy last week. Here’s a photo (from Kendall’s Snapchat):

If you look closely, you’ll see that Kendall had to bling out her puppy – that’s a diamond-encrusted monogrammed necklace/collar with the initials MEW. Or is his name MEW? Because that would not be the worst name for a dog. It would be like naming a cat BARK. Which would be really cute.

Anyway, I don’t really have high hopes for Kendall as a dog-mom. She’s always traveling for work and I think she’s probably more like Kim, in that she doesn’t really give a crap about animals (RIP Mercy Kardashian). I also think that giving people puppies for Christmas is a bad idea, unless the person has said they specifically want an animal and maybe even pick it out. That being said, I’m going to get an animal in 2017. I’m not really a New Year’s resolutions person, but I had to put my dog down in 2016 and it was fairly devastating, but now I’m ready to fall in love with a pet again. I think I want a rescue dog, but an older dog. I’m not sure I can do the puppy thing. Which is one of the reasons why I’m worried about poor MEW – Kendall doesn’t have the time to do the puppy thing either.

Here’s a Snapchat with Kendall’s MEW.

And here’s the mystery husky puppy. Is this puppy Kendall’s or Kylie’s? Or both?

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Instagram.

 

11 Responses to “Kendall Jenner got her new, white Italian greyhound puppy a diamond necklace”

  1. CItyHeat says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:02 am

    What? No “K” name?

  2. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I can see the puppy disappearing in the $50,000 ball couch. If they don’t want the husky I’ll take it!!!!!!

  3. Emily says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Kendall has help. I’m sure the dog will have a more pampered life than most of us.

  4. thaliasghost says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    My wish for the new year is that outlets stop posting any stories about any Kardashian/Jenners. Remember Paris Hilton? She went away from our consciousness and it was a blessing. There are enough people, even outrageous people, to write about. There are even lots of British celebrities that make for thought provoking stories. Anything but these people.

  5. mkyarwood says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Because of course she did. Also, those jeans: OUCH.

  6. lulu says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:33 am

    hasnt kendall had other dogs/puppies in the past that seemed to just disappear from view?? the beautiful great dane puppy i remember… I just googled and there are quite a few listings of dogs they had and never seen again. Sad!!!

    • Ama says:
      January 3, 2017 at 8:45 am

      God forbid, they get old (aka: grow up) and what’s the use of a grown up puppy dog?! (Sarcasm off). Another dog in the dog shelter. If it would be legal, some people would give theur babies away once they start throwing tantrums or are to heavy to carry… :-(

  7. Nancy says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Well I got a Dyson Ball Vacuum….and can wear my diamond necklace while sucking up dog hairs….who did better I wonder!!!

