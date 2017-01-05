Anthony Bourdain: Trump got elected because liberals are smug & contemptuous

As many of you know, I’m not really an Anthony Bourdain fan-girl. He’s grown on me a little bit over the past few years, but mostly I think he’s a loudmouth sh-t talker who needs to grow up a little bit. Anyway, Bourdain has a new-ish interview with Reason, and I did find it interesting. I don’t think he’s right about everything, but… he has opinions. He traveled all around America and all around the world, and he has thoughts about Donald Trump, Trump voters and liberal smugness. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
What concerns him about Trump: “What I am not concerned about with Trump? Wherever one lives in the world right now I wouldn’t feel too comfortable about the rise of authoritarianism. I think it’s a global trend, and one that should be of concern to everyone.
He’s liberal, but he criticizes political correctness: “I hate the term political correctness, the way in which speech that is found to be unpleasant or offensive is often banned from universities. Which is exactly where speech that is potentially hurtful and offensive should be heard. The way we demonize comedians for use of language or terminology is unspeakable. Because that’s exactly what comedians should be doing, offending and upsetting people, and being offensive. Comedy is there, like art, to make people uncomfortable, and challenge their views, and hopefully have a spirited yet civil argument. If you’re a comedian whose bread and butter seems to be language, situations, and jokes that I find racist and offensive, I won’t buy tickets to your show or watch you on TV. I will not support you. If people ask me what I think, I will say you suck, and that I think you are racist and offensive. But I’m not going to try to put you out of work. I’m not going to start a boycott, or a hashtag, looking to get you driven out of the business.
On red-state America: “The utter contempt with which privileged Eastern liberals such as myself discuss red-state, gun-country, working-class America as ridiculous and morons and rubes is largely responsible for the upswell of rage and contempt and desire to pull down the temple that we’re seeing now. I’ve spent a lot of time in gun-country, God-fearing America. There are a hell of a lot of nice people out there, who are doing what everyone else in this world is trying to do: the best they can to get by, and take care of themselves and the people they love. When we deny them their basic humanity and legitimacy of their views, however different they may be than ours, when we mock them at every turn, and treat them with contempt, we do no one any good. Nothing nauseates me more than preaching to the converted. The self-congratulatory tone of the privileged left—just repeating and repeating and repeating the outrages of the opposition—this does not win hearts and minds. It doesn’t change anyone’s opinions. It only solidifies them, and makes things worse for all of us. We should be breaking bread with each other, and finding common ground whenever possible. I fear that is not at all what we’ve done.
His opinion on Bill Maher: “Insufferably smug. Really the worst of the smug, self-congratulatory left. I have a low opinion of him. I did not have an enjoyable experience on his show. Not a show I plan to do again. He’s a classic example of the smirking, contemptuous, privileged guy who lives in a bubble. And he is in no way looking to reach outside, or even look outside, of that bubble, in an empathetic way.
First of all, Anthony Bourdain describing someone else as “insufferably smug” and “self-congratulatory” is a bit rich. Is Bill Maher smug and self-satisfied? Yes. He is. So is Bourdain. They are birds of a feather. As for what he says about red-state America… that whole section reminded me so strongly of the arguments Jon Stewart made following the election. Do I think the left has its own echo chamber? Sure. Do I think that “East Coast elites” should dial down the smugness sometimes? Sure. But I reject this notion that we should treat Trump’s ideas and his supporters’ ideas with anything less than contempt. The reality that millions of “red state” people voted for an unhinged fascist moron/sexual assailant speaks volumes about their values and how little they respect themselves and this country. Are we supposed to hold their hands and listen to them regurgitate Trump’s white-supremacist talking points? Because that’s what it feels like Bourdain wants us to do.
No – Trump got elected because of Putin, Assange, Comey and the rear of the republicans who chose party over country.
And Trump supporters all deserve what is going to happen to them with no medical care, high tax etc.
It will poetic justice if Trump pisses of China so much that they release their info on Trump and RNC. Let’s see if the republicans then brush over that as well.
@Maya. And let’s not forget, the wages are going to so low, they will ask how are they going to feed their families. The trump supporters made their beds, they will lay in it. The republicans will wallow in their own filth and that includes that P**** Paul Ryan.
Exactly – this is the time for the Democrats to stay silent, observe, collect evidence and then arrack the republicans during local elections.
The democrats have to go full war when it comes to senate and house elections and regain both back on such a way that the Republican Party will forever be labelled as traitors.
I supported Hillary but she did not make even one visit here in Wisconsin.
Maya, I totally agree with your comment, “and trump supporters all deserve what is going to happen to them…”. We have to remember we all are going to suffer for what they did on Election Day. I’m so sick of the whole lot from the Pres elect ect. I turn the tv when they are on. I’m really afraid for what is going to happen to this country.
So the sheep elected the wolf to get back at the smug shepherd… Sounds reasonable.
This ^ exactly.
Oh, Anthony. You just dusted-away the last vestiges of my crush.
“The utter contempt with which privileged Eastern liberals such as myself..”
He’s including himself in these statements. I don’t agree with every single thing he says but he sounds really self-aware to me, which is not a quality that I typically associate with celebs.
“denying them their basic humanity”…..um no. As a black woman, I can safely say that no one is denying people in the red states their basic humanity. People are allowed to disagree with you. You deny people their basic humanity by agreeing with sentiments such as all Mexicans are murders and rapists, all black women are welfare queens etc… which is what Trump supporters overtly/covertly agree with. They have no problem stereotyping people, which dehumanizes them so they can rationalize their actions. That’s denying people their basic humanity. Don’t even go there. No Satan-not today.
Exactly. Stop making excuses.
He is very orange.
I strongly dislike both sides.
Bury them and let something new rise from the ashes of the old.
Amen to this post! Agree with you 100%. Another thing that bothers me about this is the whole idea about political correctness being a political issue (which I think you reference tongue in cheek-ly by “he’s liberal, but he criticizes political correctness”). It’s a cultural, issue, people! Trump, Hillary, Obama – no president gets to dictate how PC we are as a culture. Why do people keep connecting the two like the American executive branch is charge of whether Americans as a whole are overly politically correct or not?
I have learned that the second someone says “political correctness,” he or she is about to unleash something rude and bigoted. What is wrong with being polite?
I agree with Bourdain whole-heartedly. And I respectfully disagree with you. I think we need to understand why people voted for someone who seems to betray what many of us believe is sacred about our nation. I promise you, there are things they believe sacred, and most of them love this nation just as much. So instead of demonizing these people, we need to understand them. Understand why they voted for a man whom I find abhorrent, and whose personal issues many of them disagree with. I have met so many who dislike Trump, but are so sick of the status quo they could overlook it. Is that right to me? No. But just listen. And see ourselves as no better than them.
Nope, I’m better than them. I’m not going to try and normalize their racist, sexist, homophobic stances. The status quo was too much for them, but this Cheeto was going to do what? Be on their side? I do understand them. I understand that they are uneducated and ignorant.
Agree! I live in a red state. It’s so sad when you see the poverty in rural areas. It’s a struggle to find sustainable safety net programs and stop the drug abuse. Far more challenging than inner city, I can tell you that (public health worker from LA to Kentucky). So I’ve met good people. Black and Hispanics who’ve expressed that they felt forgotten and just want jobs and they saw him as the one to do that. One even said she hated herself for it bc he made fun of the disabled reporter, but she had to get a job. This is a woman who gives her kid mtn dew bc it’s cheaper than bottled water. We shouldn’t have contempt for these people. KKK, yes! But not those hurting so badly.
But he is NOT going to create jobs for those people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On every political thread there’s this same type of inane comment, and every time AT LEAST 5 people (eloquently and with multiple points) explain why the whole “they’re decent people, they’re just desperate1!!!1″ theory just does not hold water. At. All.
It’s tiring. It’s annoying. It’s honestly stupid. These are the same people who’ve consistently been voting against their self-interest for decades. Staying in their little bubble is a source of pride for them. At the very least they’re uncomfortable with the fact that formerly disenfranchised people around the world are starting to get their piece of the pie through globalization/social change. Trump voters want a status quo which frankly doesn’t exist anymore, and elected the worst possible candidate to attain their goals. No amount of mental gymnastics will change the fact that many people were willing to overlook the fact he’s a piece of scum and supported said piece of scum for a pipe dream that tramples on the rights of others. (As one poster said below desperation is not an excuse for lack of critical thinking.)
Agreed. Literally EVERY. SINGLE. POST.
It’s tiring as hell.
You’ve missed the point then. Their poverty has different root causes. They are low ses, low literacy. They don’t “stay in their bubble” out of choice. They are prisoners of their circumstances. They have nothing to pull them out of it and learn better. And desperation IS a reason for lack of critical thinking. Honestly your logic sounds more right then left, as thought people should get over their hardships. Have you ever witness true desperation? its heartbreaking and easy to watch people slip into this mindset where they will grab at anything they think will save them. Including trump. But sure, have contempt for them….don’t show them any remorse.
Indeed Lynnie. Informed liberals have to make the effort to understand their displacement and bitterness, but they can’t make the effort to inform themselves. It’s only emails and Benghazi to them, never mind that Republican Bush also had the same issues. Everything Hillary does is a damn abomination but everything Trump stands for or has said is misunderstood or a rumour. Everywhere in the world is the same. You have to change your mindset, upgrade yourself and of course the government must also invest in education and new industries. Not go back to the past. And who is in Trump’s team now? People who look at the bottom line! These disgruntled people blame everything else and the Democrats but will be the first to feel the pain once the cheap things that are made by China (and they willingly consume) are no longer affordable. You can live with your choice.
From the two Trump voters I know I have yet to hear a reasonable argument for having supported him. I think we do need to engage with the people who felt he was their best option, but they too have an obligation to think critically and be informed.
That’s kind of the problem, right? People keep calling for civility, kindness, and rationality but that’s hard to do when the very people you’re trying to engage with put their hands over their ears and shut “But Hillary” over and over again.
He looks like he’s made of leather.
When one’s opinion is “deny other people their basic human rights based on one uncontrollable metric”, then no they don’t deserve to have their views legitimized.
Ok, what is going on with his skin color? Is he finally getting some karma after being so mean to Guy Feiri? Did he get the George Hamilton special at the tanning salon?
I love Bourdain. Parts Uknown is amazing. And he’s nowhere near as smug as Maher, and he’s usually very respectful towards the people he’s talking to, which Maher isn’t. Also, I dont remember Bourdain being sexist.
I don’t know if I agree with him about Trump supporters. Besides, didn’t rich east and west coast people also play a huge part in electing him?
I do agree with him about liberals ( and I am very left liberal) preaching to the converted and being self-conglaturatory.
I agree with all your points. I just watched the Parts Uknown: Iran episode last night. Fascinating stuff.
I will forever unapologetically love Bourdain but I’ve reached my breaking point as far as “understanding the other side”. How about the other side attempts to understand US?
🙄 I lived in an area of God, guns, and ‘merica. Yes the people there will help you push your car out of a snow bank, or bring you a casserole when someone dies. That doesn’t mean they aren’t racist rubes who think that other people (blacks) are poor because they are of bad character, and they themselves are struggling because the government favors minorities. They believe the only thing standing between themselves and success is affirmative action and undocumented immigrants. They believe that women are lesser, should not govern their own bodies, and owe their husbands obedience. Rich white men need to stop telling us to sympathize with “the poor downtrodden white rural people”. They’d rather loose health care, see schools stripped of funding, live next to industrial waste, and watch social security die, than admit a black man or a woman can offer anything of value, than loose what little privilege they still cling to. I’m not smug, I’m infuriated at their ignorance and selfishness.
Your point is an excellent one that always gets lost in these binary arguments.
People can be good and kind to their white neighbors but that doesn’t mean that they can’t be racist towards a black stranger, for instance.
They can even be very kind to their black neighbor, but still vote for someone like Trump.
Well, I will agree that Bill Maher is king of the smug a**holes. I hate that guy. And he’s a sexist douchebag.
As a lefty, I DO think we carry a lot of blame for what happened in November and we can be very smug and dismissive.We didn’t plan. Man y were lazy and uninvolved because they didn’t get the outcome they wanted in the primaries. We acted like spoiled children. However, I am really over being asked to understand and bow to people who absolutely refuse to engage in a normal conversation and that can’t be bothered to express their dissatisfaction with anything but foaming at the mouth Fox News talking points.
A guy posted this list on FB the other days about how “we” created this and among his reasons-
When we tried to take away free speech-I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve tried to explain that people being pissed and disagreeing with you and saying mean things when you say something they don’t like isn’t having your free speech taken away. When people do that AND throw you in jail, then your free speech right is being violated.
When we took away everyone’s guns-honestly, now you’re just making shit up as this literally never happened.
When we emasculated men- GROW UP. I’m sorry we’re not living in the fifties anymore and the age of the white man being able to do whatever the hell he wanted without question is coming to and end. Did you know that women actually don’t think it’s cool when they get beat up and can’t have their abuser prosecuted? That they actually like having jobs and being able to speak their minds and be respected JUST LIKE WHITE GUYS? Crazy, huh?
When we called them racist and xenophobic-I’m speechless. Your Orange Fuhrer advocated for a registry list for Muslims and is being lauded by the KKK and Neo Nazis. People at his rallies were throwing up Nazi salutes left and right and he said nothing.
And that is a fraction of it. Why should I try and pander to someone who thinks this way? Nothing I say or do is going to change a mind like that. And I don’t know how to get through to people that live in regions where they patently refuse to accept that they are in industries that are dying and never coming back-like say, coal.
Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania are not flyover states. Just had to smugly point that out.
Trump should thank Putin and his hacker minions, that’s why he won.
I agree with Bourdain that alot of liberals are smug and contemptuous and many red state people are pissed off about it. Hell that may have played a significant part in Trump’s win but it’s such a piss poor reason to vote for him. Trump supporters just have to own up to the fact they voted for an ignorant authoritarian demagogue kleptocrat that peddles in racism and Islamphobia. The most benign thing I can say about them is that they clearly do not CARE about racism, Islamaphobia, etc at least not as much as they care about abortion, the economy (god knows why they think Trump will be good in this area), gun rights, or their hurt little feelings etc. I’m sorry I’m still so pissed that this man won. I’ve never been one to run down or country and say I’m ashamed of it. But when he won that’s one of the first things I thought “I’m so ashamed of my country right now.”
Well said my friend.
Creme brulee anyone?
I’ve never seen Bourdain on Maher’s show, but if he had a bad experience on it then that’s no excuse to rail on Maher. My guess is that Maher ridiculed Bourdain in such a way that Bourdain didn’t realize until 30 minutes after the show ended.
That’s Bill for you: he’s very very bright and, as much as like Bourdain, he got outsmarted by Maher. What really stings Bourdain is that they are birds of a feather (east coast arrogants) and this happened.
