Bruce Springsteen: ‘There’s plenty of good, solid folks that voted for Donald Trump’

I don’t have the time to regularly listen to Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, but when I have listened to specific interviews – the John Oliver interview, the Barack Obama interview – I’m always impressed by the conversations. Maron is a good interviewer, and he creates a space for interesting and funny dialogues. Maron’s latest interview is with Bruce Springsteen. Bruce is, as we know, a big-time liberal/progressive guy. He wasn’t all over the place for Hillary Clinton last year, but he did endorse her and make one late-in-the-campaign appearance for her campaign. Bruce hasn’t said much since Donald Trump was elected president… until this interview. You can hear the podcast here. Some highlights:
His reaction to Trump’s electoral victory: “I’ve felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now. It’s as simple as the fear of, is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job? Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in the position of such responsibility?”
Why people voted for a ‘toxic narcissist’: “I understand how he got elected…” Many Americans were “effected deeply by deindustrialization and globalization and the technological advances and you have been left behind, and someone comes along and says ‘I’m gonna bring the jobs back,’” as well Trump’s promises to combat against terrorism with Islamophobia and illegal immigration by building a wall. “These are very powerful and simple ideas. They’re lies, they can’t occur. But if you’ve struggled for the past 30 or 40 years – and this has been the theme of much of my creative life for all those years – if someone comes along and offers you something else… it’s a compelling choice… There’s plenty of good, solid folks that voted for Donald Trump, as well as people who had other agendas.”
The new wave of hatred: “When you let that genie out of the bottle — bigotry, racism, intolerance… they don’t go back in the bottle that easily if they go back in at all. Whether it’s a rise in hate crimes, people feeling they have license to speak and behave in ways that previously were considered un-American and are un-American. That’s what he’s appealing to. My fears are that those things find a place in ordinary, civil society.”
He’s not giving up: “America is still America. I’m still believe in its ideals, and I’m going to do my best to play my very, very small part in maintaining those things.”
[From EW & Rolling Stone]
Yeah, pretty much. When Barack Obama was elected, I heard some people say that they didn’t really recognize America, and I always felt like, “Well, this IS America – multicultural, tolerant, progressive and willing to embrace an intelligent, thoughtful man.” Now I feel like all of those people mystified in 2008 – how did we get here? Is this really America? This isn’t the America I know. And while I love Bruce and I think he’s a thoughtful, intelligent, interesting man, I really need everyone to stop making excuses for Trump voters. It makes me sick to my stomach.
While driving through Tennessee, I saw a billboard. It was black with white letters.
It read, “Trump: Let’s take our country back.”
It was the most terrifying, implicitly racist piece of propaganda I’ve ever seen in public with my own eyes.
And those good, solid folks who voted for Trump? They’re okay with this kind of implicit and explicit racism. They’re okay with pussygrabbers. They said, “ok,” to all of it. No passes.
No one gets a pass, but Trump voters motivations need to be understood and addressed if progressives want to take back the government in 2020. It’s easy to dismiss Trump voters as ignorant racists, but right now those ignorant racists have political power they have not had in years, if ever, and they are not going to use it to push for traditional Democratic remedies.
I don’t dismiss them, but I also don’t let their cries of “BUT THE ECONOMY,” distract me from the fact that a handful of jobs that will never come back were more important to them than basic human decency. And sure, they need to be understood. Just like they tried so hard to understand Barack Obama.
@Shambles You must have a living wage job, otherwise you would be more sympathic to families who live one step away from homelessness for years on end. I am extremely fortunate that I have been able to live without the stress and desperation of being one illness or car repair away from total destitution. But for people,who do, it is the economy. It is always the economy.
@megan agreed. we will not win if we continue to dismiss everyone who voted for him. That’s what got us here.
Thank you. The lack of willingness to learn from the very real democratic mistakes and continually blame others with no look in the mirror is part and parcel to the result we got. In particular I’m so tired of demonizing the working poor who voted what they believed to be their interests. It’s ok — in fact encouraged and expected of others — but not this demographic? And almost as bad as demonizing them is the inevitable labels of ” ignorance …because they don’t know what is good for them”. They are already demoralized — demonizing them and diminishing them as incompetent is no way to win future elections.
@CItyHeat
but they often ARE voting against their best interest, how is that demonizing them? It’s telling the truth.
And it’s not just working poor that voted for Trump, I think saying that is doing the opposite – sanctifying them and painting them as victims. I see troves of them shouting that they have successful businesses and work hard and that they will finally force the liberals to get off their butts and do some work, so it’s a lot more nuanced than you present it in order to make us feel sorry for them.
The problem is there was no other motivation besides racism and a superiority complex.
There is nothing else to address, there is nothing left to save, to discuss, to agree on.
I’m extremely agitated and sick to my stomach this morning. The House Judiciary Committee voted in a secret meeting late yesterday to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics and bring most ethics reviews back in House to them. It goes to the full House floor today. With what we know about Trump’s conflicts, this is incredibly disturbing. I have been emailing and leaving voice mail messages all over Capitol Hill since late last night and I’m demanding the resignations of those who did this. I know that won’t happen but I want it on record that I demanded it.
It feels like the beginning of the end, doesn’t it? As in, people will look back and say, how did that happen? Why’d they let it happen?
But honestly, what can we do? I have been wondering about this for a long time, and I loved reading “the Book thief”: I’m sure there were a lot of reasonable Germans who watched in horror what their country was becoming, too, but short of putting their life and – worse – the life of their family on the line, they couldn’t really do anything.
I really think people can be unstoppable if united as an overwhelming majority, which is why politicians have always found ways to divide us.
@Timbuktu There are many great organizations gearing up to fight Trump’s agenda. Please consider volunteering or donating to these groups, or becoming more active in local politics since change starts from the ground up. There is strength in numbers and it’s time for us all to stand together.
My favorite groups are:
Brennan Center for Justice
Southern Poverty Law Center
Public Citizen
League of Women Voters
Natural Resources Defense Council
@Megan
I live in a very blue state, so I am reasonably happy with my state’s politics and do get involved on a very local level.
I will consider your other advice, thank you.
Someone … a former friend with whom I’d lost touch … kept popping up on my FB posts with political comments he thought were ‘funny.’ Last week the rant — somehow broadening out to all people criticising about Trump – called me Senator McCarthy and asked how my HUAC is going. So ignorant, given how McCarthy enforcer Roy Cohn was Trump’s mentor. Given that I doubt that person had any idea about that, it is likely he picked it up from right-wing media. And it would be a harbinger of the next wave of projection, this time coming from the reactionaries in the House. Getting rid of independent investigation is probably just the first strike. It’s going to go fast and be brutal.
I don’t agree with that Vox graph. ALL of those groups are anti-feminist to some degree.
I’m a huge fan of less government and I would NOT consider myself a part of some nasty group…..the idea that anti gov’t people are a part of hate groups is OTT. J consider myself a feminist. I’m agnostic etc. etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they mean anti-government groups as in armed militias, not just people who believe in less government. Those groups are hate groups.
I have a hard time believing that only 1 of 7 hate groups listed up there are considered anti-feminist.
OMG THIS…. THIS…. THIS….
The new wave of hatred: “When you let that genie out of the bottle — bigotry, racism, intolerance… they don’t go back in the bottle that easily if they go back in at all. Whether it’s a rise in hate crimes, people feeling they have license to speak and behave in ways that previously were considered un-American and are un-American. That’s what he’s appealing to. My fears are that those things find a place in ordinary, civil society.”
**************
And this is what I fear the most and this is what we are seeing. And it scares me to my heart. Because it is going to get so bad and it will take another generation to cover it again. He is the the worse thing. And I don’t understand how this country could do this to itself.
You’re right, Kaiser – he is indeed a thoughtful and intelligent man, and his prodigious outpouring of lyrics and music over the decades, championing the common person and his/her dreams, fears, experiences and hopes, certainly attest to that sensitivity. I don’t think he’s necessarily “making excuses” for Trump voters – or perhaps I would use a different phrase – I think he’s really being very empathetic and trying to *understand* just how desperately left behind a lot of those people must have felt, to have sacrificed reason and common sense to vote for that maniac. (Of course, that’s not to ignore the solid group of far-right ideologues, Bible-bashing-”holier-than-thou”ers, bigoted haters, grasping capitalists, and all others for whom Trump really does represent something they believe in. The sad fact is that the people Springsteen is referring to are the ones who stand to lose _most_ under Trump’s regime). BTW: Springsteen’s autobiography, “Born to Run”, is garnering the accolades all over the place – solid positive reviews in The Guardian, New York Review of Books, etc. An all-around great guy.
I wish I shared his optimism, but I can’t. This country is finished as a Democratic Republic and one of the worst things to see is how even now, there are people still defending the Cheeto Messiah and his ilk. Like, House Republicans are voting to basically gut an independent Office of Ethics and one guy’s comment was “As long as it pisses off Obama, I’m good with this” and he probably isn’t alone in that mentality.
Most tyrannical governments have to work at least a little to take over and shut the opposition down, but not here, In America we can’t hand over our freedoms fast enough.
The sensible part of me understands that this is how dictators have gotten people to fall in linesince forever-provoke fear and uncertainty, find a convenient source of blame etc. But, so far I still can’t find it within myself to be understanding of the kind of people that voted for this idiot and continue to defend everything he says and does no matter how stupid, ugly and vicious.
It’s done, next step. We need, allies, voters, education on issues if different areas, we need unbiased journalists giving the community facts. Get ready for the mid term election.
Name calling, bird flipping, crying and screaming in the faces of others accomplishes none of that.
No not all trump voters are racists, evil or stupid. They are the people we need to change the minds of. The people we need to meet us in the middle. Many voted because they lost or can no longer afford health coverage, lost jobs, had children shoved along in underfunded school, had family members in the military affected by Clinton’s time as Secretary of state. The vote wasn’t about race, there needs to be compromise on both ends if we want to quell bigotry.
I mean, if racism is at the top of our list, there is a lot we can do to help with other things the right desperately wants so less people have to suffer.
Well, I tried to analyze people I know who voted for Trump and they were none of those things.
All of them had jobs and were thriving, except 1. That 1 is comfortably retired and gets financial assistance from a Democrat son.
One of them just started her own business (but Obama’s economy sucks).
Two of them have medical-type businesses and are mostly pissed that they now have to provide healthcare to their employees. They won’t go broke over it, they live very very comfortably, but yes, their margin of profit probably shrunk under Obama.
None of them have special needs children or children in bad school districts, they all live in very posh communities with good schools.
So, as far as I can tell, their reasons for voting were the following:
1. Hate of “welfare queens”. All 3 business owners seem convinced that only they work hard. I have been insulted by them for being a teacher, my husband was insulted by them for being a federal worker – notice that neither one of us is a welfare queen, but we are still, apparently, “moochers”. I’m sorry, but that is not a rational argument I’m willing to “understand”.
2. Being anti-abortion and anti-choice, therefore always voting Republican no matter what.
3. Being anti-Muslim. One of those people is Jewish and she openly told me that since Ivanka’s husband is Jewish, she is confident that the Jewish minority won’t be touched, and every other majority does pose problems and needs to be put in check.
I’m sorry, but none of those positions are something I’m willing to compromise on and meet them middle-of-the-road.
A lot of my mom’s friends voted for Trump because upending the status quo and electing a woman scared them. It made my mom really sad to realize how deeply ingrained gender roles are for so many women of her generation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you read Paul Ryan’s pamphlet on what the right plans to do? They WANT to cause suffering. None of their goals will result in any positives for the working class, the poor, or even most of the middle class
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why he’s such a twisted soul. It’s beyond “small government” ideology and into sadism.
Thanks. The myth of the “white working class” needs to be put to rest. A lot of Trump voters are doing fine economically. They may be ‘solid people’ but what does that mean, really? That they won’t set puppies on fire? That they’re not welfare cheats or food-stamp fraudsters or migrant workers or day laborers?
In my value code, they may be “solid” (IE what sounds to his mind like white working class) but they are not “good” and they voted in support of evil.
So tired of hearing about the “good Germans.”
We don’t need to waste our time on those people. We need to waste our time on the 46% of the people who did not get out to vote at all. Find out who those people are and how to get them to vote for Democrats without throwing liberal values and lPOC under the bus to get votes.
Trump voters and supporters are a lost cause. I will continue to say this: if you can listen to what he said he was going to do and still thought it decided to vote for him, you are a racist or a racist enabler. You call it demonizing them, we call it “telling it like it is” ignoring their behavior for some faux Kumbaya hand-holding is not an option. Putting my anger aside to coddle them is no longer an option. Our opinions and place in this world is just as important as theirs.
They voted for a monster for a half-assed promise of making things better for them and only them. They stood by and listened and cheered for a man who has demonized so many “other” people for a pack of lies. Some of them voted for him, even though they know he was lying and it was against their interest. I will not stand by and not acknowledge how selfish and racist they were for what they did. We can eventually learn to move on but first they need to acknowledge the problem they created and then atone for the wrong they have done.
In order to change things, they have to open their eyes for themselves and see what havoc they have caused. We cannot move forward as a group if half of us are blind to where we are going and the other half is forced to coddle the blind.
Co-sign.
The Democratic party has failed miserably by following the Republicans over to the right; it lost its left wing and appears rudderless. Big money has been corrupting them too.
If the Democratic party is ever going to win another election we have to stop demonizing each and every Trump voter. The more they are demonized by the left the less likely they will ever vote for a Democrat again. When Trump fails they are not going to come crawling back begging for forgiveness they will double down and vote for the guys who haven’t been calling them names and putting them in different categories.
The time for anger is gone, now it is time for solutions and plans.
Trump won by demonizing us and calling us names, all of us, as a very diverse group, we were all “libtards”, “snowflakes”, “moochers”, and – the funniest one of them all – “stupid” and “brainwashed”. His supporters on FB routinely reduce us to a horrible caricature even as “gracious” winners. Trump just called us “enemies” in his tweet.
I’m honestly not sure that the situation isn’t the exact opposite of what you’re saying.
Okay then you go continue to berate trump voters and spew your hatred for them, and I’ll go do community outreach that helps break racial stereotypes and push to continue register voters and raise awareness about elections and help people be informed on the issues.
We’ll meet back here in 2 years and we can see who changed more for the good.
@lingling yaasssss thank you.
People who berate Trump voters are just as likely to be politically active. I think it’s okay to try to process emotionally why your fellow citizens seem to be so hateful.
I totally get what you are saying but please do not forget that HRC called a good portion of Trump voters deplorables, and since the election trump voters have constantly been called racists, anti-feminists, etc. Name calling has been going back and forth, there is no innocent side to the name calling.
The time for excuses and name calling is over, it’s not going to get anyone anywhere.
@Lingling .. All Timbuktu is saying is that Trump supporters are still spewing the left as well. Not that we shouldn’t be doing everything we can do to change what we can.
She used “deplorable” ONE TIME and he and his supporters used overt or coded racist, sexist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic language countless times — they are not equivalent. Honestly, I think part of right-wing outrage was because she used a fancy dictionary word for ‘po white trash.’
THIS! As angry and upset as I get, you are absolutely right. We go high!!!! (and hopefully bring some of them with us)
By now the Democratic party has gone so high that it has floated away.
You can’t oppose and be nice at the same time.
Yes!!! So glad to see people starting to say this here. We need to figure out why our message wasn’t resonating with people desporate or upset enough to vote Trump, and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes in 2018 and beyond
We need to figure out how to reverse gerrymandering and voter suppression, get a moderate judge to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, find some way to get rid of or contain Trump, block as many of his cabinet appointments as possible, get strong candidates running for local and state office in 2018, send big money to legal defense funds supporting civil liberties, and get Vladimir Putin the hell out of our politics. Oh, and educate voters, especially young people, about the dangers of third-party voting in a two-party system.
The margins of victory were so close that any one or two of these things could help. Otherwise, people get what they pay for.
The people I know who voted for Trump aren’t upset or desperate. They are smug, comfortably employed, right-wing conservatives, and some of them used that line about “wanting to shake things up” to mask their childish glee.
Ok It’s 2017 and i’m done with this Excusing these “salt of the earth good people” twatwafflery, this is the last article with anywhere near this hand wringing and parsing about people that Low and high key would never in their lives extend this same nuance and delicate careful review to me and One.. #F*ckThisSh!tfor2017
I’m with you. This is all so much B.S. Black people got hurt more than White people in the financial crisis – lost more jobs, more health care, more houses, and more rights.
Here is a little insight. I go to people’s homes and help them with medicare and insurance issues. How many homes did I go into and encounter people crying over Obamacare premiums? How many people have I met who can’t find jobs because of the lack of industry? How many people did I meet who cared less Clinton was a woman but could no longer stand the complete and total arrogant way so many politicians treat people who live in “fly over states”. How badly are politicians, celebrities, and even the creators of this site are SO out of touch with the very day American. It’s an insult to millions of people to slap a racists label on them just to make YOU feel better about the loss of the election. I use to love this site but it’s no longer enjoyable. I wanted my escapism not to read everyday left wing rants. Especially when it’s rooted in so much extreme bias. I voted against Clinton not for Trump. Clinton has no one to blame but herself. Here some advice. Put down your latte and go outside of your bubble to find some compassion for your neighbor. Pull out that almighty “tolerance” flag you so dearly wave and maybe extend it to all people.
I’m screaming. And Trump cares about people??? Look who he wants in his cabinet. The guy he wants for Labor Secretary doesn’t believe in minimum wage or overtime. Good luck, buddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the thing Mel, Trump could have run on an economic platform without all the racism. Unfortunately, it’s intrinsically entangled with Trumps platform and people are experiencing hate crimes daily. People are actually being assaulted because of the colour of their skin/race or church they go to. You can’t make that go away and it’s not a ‘one off’. Until those who voted for Trump get just as vocal about their stance against hate crimes as they are about their economic situation, they’re going to have to get comfortable with that label. And by the way, it’s not only Trump voters who have had economic challenges over the last few years. Everyone is feeling it, the difference is, many others don’t feel they have to use racism to solve an economic problem.
A little insight, I left China when it was still Communist, the fact that that ALL Americans refuse to “check their privilege” and make EVERYTHING about internalpolitical racism, when racism in America is really small scale compared globally. I would give anything to go back to China to see family and have the only racism I experience be a “microagression” or just a sign in could choose to ignore and treat my children that view is wrong.
I’m from the outside, so to me seeing minorities say they can’t be racist the scream that all white people are horrible, or the elderly who won’t be affected by trumps actions should die or shouldn’t vote kind of rings true to the type of things I grew up with in CHina and honestly, a lot of stuff in the media reads like straight propaganda, and I’m talking about cnn, huff post and other mainstream outlets. Media, media censorship and straight omission of facts is frightening. One should not have to fact check the nightly news.
Ah, the tried and true, tired latte liberal jibe. How will you console your clients when they’re no longer crying over an Obamacare premium, but a catatrosphic, crippling debt incurred because they needed an emergency room visit for something as benign as food poisoning? How about when the incoming congress guts Medicare, how will you advise your clients then? I certainly don’t denigrate hard working people who fight tooth and nail for a living, but spare me the jibes when those same people vote in mass against their own interests.
I don’t drink lattes. I have lots of compassion for my neighbors and actively help those who have less. You voted for Trump; you did not vote for compassion. You voted to hurt.
I’m in no way a cheeto messiah (lol thank you for the laugh!) supporter and at the same time there are moderates who voted for Chester the cheeto. It is important to note that I’m not including the back ass wards far far right trump supporters in the “moderate reps category. Now, unfortunate I believe that the extremists in either end of the political spectrum are a lost cause. exercise the tolerance that is preached about, towards decent republicans. I know MANY MANY republicans who are very tolerant. And to people that think differently. They don’t support racism and all that baggage. They are good welcoming people. It is important to realize that. A refusal to accept good people because they think differently IS intolerance.
I’m not sure I get the “intolerance of intolerance is intolerant” argument. I reject the idea that undocumented immigrants are more likely to be criminals, the statistics refute that claim. I reject any and all discrimination against the LGBTQ community, denying people civil rights is not a matter of opinion. I reject the idea that America is for white Europeans only, my ancestors were on this continent 10,000+ years before any European. I reject the idea that women can be freely groped by any man with a tic-tac in his pocket. We can disagree on economic or foreign policy. We can talk about school vouchers and fracking. Balancing environmental protection with economic growth is something to discuss. Best way to deliver health care? I want to hear different ideas. Those are all matters on which it is ok to disagree. Denying others fundamental human rights and their basic humanity is not just a matter of “thinking differently”.
What Alleycat said. And Trump is “IN TOUCH” with every day American? Are you kidding me? So, you punished 1 billionaire by voting for another billionaire?
And honestly, HOW MANY people did you see crying over Obamacare premiums? And now – how many people would’ve been still crying without Obamacare because premiums have been going steadily up for years ? Do you know that?
How many people who can’t find jobs lost their jobs or had it coming for years, there’s very little Obama could do about it?
And I’m sorry, if you voted against a candidate because she was “arrogant”, then you are the special snowflakes who need safe spaces and participation trophies.
Mel, you ask several questions but provide no answers. How many homes? How many people?
And also, I’d like to know what US politicians did to these ‘fly over states’. If they suffered, it was more than likely the policies of the state and local politicians. I suspect this horrible treatment is a more of a myth perpetrated by Fox News and the ilk than actual factual evidence.
I am curious. These are genuine questions, not nastiness. What in Trumps platform made your clients believe that medical insurance premiums would go down if the ACA was repealed? Just his promise of “something better”? If they were receiving subsidies *as the majority buying insurance on the exchanges were* the premiums should have remained relatively affordable. More so than buying insurance in Medicaid high risk pools will be.
Also, what industry do they believe Trump will revive?
Well, Mel, I would buy a Costco sized box of Kleenex because your clients’ tears are just going to get worse, not better.
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs in action. I suspect most people who voted for trump didn’t like it, but they couldn’t/were afraid they weren’t going to be able to attend to their basic needs without a change.
There are the terrible racists too, of course. I’m not here for them though; they’re lost.
I hear you, I had hoped we were done with the election coverage here and getting back to gossip and Royal gossip.
And yes even with the ACA insurance premiums have gone up, and the thought of politicians knowing what is good for us is tiring to many American’s.
I’m probably being naive but I think the Trump voters are going to be in for a rude awakening. I think a couple of things could happen – most of Trump’s promises won’t happen and things that do get passed or things he does will have people saying “WTF!!!”. I don’t know what I want to happen – Trump to be an incredible failure or to do a 180 on most policies to be somewhat reasonable.
Now that I’ve had time to really think about it all, this is exactly how I feel!
While I agree we need to be more open minded about who and what motivated people to vote Trump, it’s impossible to ignore their willingness to ignore basic moral principle.
Eh, I’m a bit (a lot) uneasy about this narrative of Trump voters being the poor put upon folks who have been ‘left behind’ by deindustrialization and globalization – those poor folks who have lost their jobs and way of life. I mean sure, I believe those people exist, but let’s not kid ourselves – many many many Trump voters are educated and well-off (even wealthy). Many Trump voters are those who have been explicitly advantaged by globalisation and technological advances.
Let’s be honest – loads of Trump supporters voted for him because he was openly and proudly racist, sexist and biggoted.
I am not saying that ALL trump supporters are hateful tw*ts, but come on. Who are we kidding with this salt of the earth poor folk narrative? Sure, many of them may fit into that neat little box of the poor disenfranchised white man, but facts and figures show that that is not the entire picture. Some people are just di*cks – can we stop making excuses for them?
I agree. Plenty of Trump voters are perfectly comfortable citizens. With jobs. Who aren’t buying insurance on the exchanges. Yet, to vote for him, they either turned a blind eye to racism and sexism or they actively support such philosophies.
Remember that Seinfeld episode when George ate the eclair out of the garbage and tried to justify it by saying it was on top, above the rim? Jerry responded “adjacent to refuse is refuse”. That’s how I feel about Trump voters. Willingly on the same team as racists, misogynists, anti-semites, anti-science climate change deniers, religious fanatics, homophobes, etc…means you are one of them. I don’t care what your economic excuse. And I do not live in a bubble. I was born into poverty on an indian reservation, half my extended family still lives there and relies on casino revenue to live a decent life. The other half of my extended family are rednecks from north east Appalachia and personify the typical Trump voter. I see the struggle, I lived the struggle. I accept no excuses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if you think that Trump is going to do wonders for USA economy, how can anyone overlook the fact that Trump called mexicans criminals and rapists? the fact he wants to make a register of muslims just like the nazis did with the jews? the way he brags about sexually assaulting women?
they want economic,social, political stability for them while millions are treated like second class citizens?
is that what they want?
Because that’s the definition of fascism, and that’s inexcusable
