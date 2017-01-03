Donald Trump’s inauguration might include an English singer doing ‘Strange Fruit’

I know that there are so many disturbing, frightening and disgusting stories to discuss regarding President Baby Fists, but I find it fascinating that Donald Trump’s inauguration is going to be a total sh-tshow. It’s going to be so bad, you guys. No one wants to perform. The Radio City Rockettes are getting woke. Garth Brooks took a hard pass. Elton John laughed at the orange clown. Celine Dion – arguably the nicest person in the world – absolutely refused to appear. So what’s the latest? First of all, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir agreed to perform. Only much like the Rockettes, the organization had to say that the appearance isn’t mandatory, which is good because some of the members are vocally opposed to President Baby Fists.
Last week, Donald Trump caught a break when the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir agreed to perform at his inauguration after seemingly every other musician on the face of the planet rejected him. Now, one singer has publicly announced her resignation from the official singing group of the Latter-Day Saints, writing that she could “never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect” if she remained in the choir.
Jan Chamberlin informed the choir president of her resignation in a letter which she later posted to Facebook, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. “Since ‘the announcement,’ I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony,” she wrote. “I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul…I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”
According to LDS spokesman Eric Hawkins, performance at the inauguration is voluntary, and only 215 of the 360 singers in the choir are expected to attend. Chamberlin evidently felt that remaining in the group would be against her conscience after they performed, even if she didn’t attend herself. The Rockettes, who are also performing on a voluntary basis at the inauguration, have had at least one member speak up against Trump as well. “The majority of us said no immediately…Doing this would cause trauma for some people,” a Rockettes dancer said in a pseudonymous interview with Marie Claire.
So far, only the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Rockettes, and America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho have agreed to perform at this month’s ceremony. Barack Obama, in case you’ve already forgotten, had Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin.
You can read more about Jan Chamberlin’s refusal to appear here. I remember before the election, CNN did a series of pieces about how Trump’s candidacy was tearing apart the Mormon community. While Mormons are largely politically conservative, a significant chunk of them loathed Trump and everything he said and stood for. So it doesn’t surprise me that even in the deep-red of the Church of LDS, there are still so many people who don’t want anything to do with him.
Meanwhile, English singer Rebecca Ferguson was also approached to perform. She tweeted this:
Inauguration ceremony: I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing “strange fruit” a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington. Best Rebecca X
Just FYI: “Strange Fruit” is about lynchings in the South. The most famous version of the song was done by Nina Simone. I feel strongly about how the song should really only be done by African-American women, but I admire Ferguson for speaking out and saying this. Updated note: Ferguson is an English singer and a woman of color, which is why I specified that I felt “Strange Fruit” should only be sung by African-American women. It’s an American song about a brutal and tragic American history, told through the perspective of an African-American woman.
I also feel that the song should be sung by a person of color. I bet the Trump Team would let her sing it too, because he probably thinks it’s some kind of insult to Hillary. I doubt he has any idea of the real meaning behind the song.
Lord, you guys, it’s really happening…
Rebecca Ferguson is mixed race, her father is black so I feel although she isn’t American it wouldn’t be offensive if she sang it.
I believe Rebecca was declining by way of a spot-on political statement.
Rebecca Ferguson is Black…
There are few things I think should be only done by a single race, but that song becomes almost insulting, and ironic if not sung by a black woman.
Rebecca Ferguson is black.
My bad, I did not see that. Thank you for the correction
It’s on the article that Rebecca Ferguson is black.
If it wasn’t so damn horrifying that it’s actually happening, this would actually be funny. Part of the Rockettes… part of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir… and a kid from a reality TV show who’s too young to understand anything more than trying to become famous.
For someone desperate for approval, respect, and admiration, all of this public rejection must be killing Trump. And that concerns me greatly because he is a toddler monster who expresses all negative emotion as anger, which has suddenly become very dangerous.
yes.
Blimey, absolutely everybody must have declined if they’re contacting somebody who came 2nd on X Factor 5 years ago (I was rooting for her!). This is a really classy refusal, because there’s no way she’ll be allowed to sing ‘Strange Fruit’.
is Rebecca not a brown woman? cause to me she looks as though she might be mixed… either way, Rebecca Is Invited to all cookouts in perpetuity!
She is a WOC. Her dad is Jamaican.
She is, her father is Jamaican.
For the uninitiated: Rebecca Ferguson is a WOC. And a great singer too. I’m just surprised that Trump actually asked her to sing at his inauguration.
Why? Everybody else in the United States turned him down. I’m actually baffled why some country artists, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent haven’t been announced. They are hardcore Trump supporters.
Just seems really random to me. Why Rebecca Ferguson and not, say, Paul Potts or Kathryn Jenkins if he’s going across the pond for singers? They seem more his ballpark. Unless he thought this Rebecca Ferguson was the blonde, Swedish, white actress Rebecca Ferguson and that she could also sing.
Since we are living in the Cheeto Mussolini era, i highly recommend these helpful chrome extensions
-Drumpfinator
-Make America Kittens Again
Billie Holiday’s version of the song was also memorable. Her version was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, which I didn’t know existed until now. Here’s more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strange_Fruit
Inauguration Day is going to be a very productive workday for me, no TV, no streaming the event, except for the time that I’ll be leaving voicemail messages for politicians at all levels of government.
Right?! I’m going to get so much work done that day cause I’m going to do a media/social media black out. Seeing any pictures or video from that day will probably make me sick to my stomach.
Dropping by to second Billie Holiday. I read the Simone reference and thought, “What?”
Holiday’s version is haunting.
Twitler has to bow down to the demands of a woman to sing her song of choice, her way at his inauguration. Billie Holiday is smiling from above. Way to go Rebecca!
Not to nit-pick but I always think of ‘Strange Fruit’ as a Billie Holiday song. She also wrote it.
She sang it first, but did not write it.
A man called Abel Meeropol wrote it
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abel_Meeropol
I really hope the public at large will not watch it nor talk about it. He will be insane. If there are any negatives he will spend his first day in office tweeting about how jealous everyone is of him and how mean they are.
Building that wall will have to take a back seat.
It’s like a train wreck, you don’t want to look but……I think the audience will start out big then dissipate. No matter the disdain for this person, we have to hope those with sane minds are watching closely no matter how hard I personally try to avoid him. I started hating Sylvester Stallone for going to his NYE’s party. I’m sure there are a lot of closet supporters.
I’m not watching and i know many people who will do the same. I hope it is the lowest rating inauguration in television history. Trump will be furious.
Props to Rebecca Ferguson and I feel really bad for Jackie Evianco. That 16 year old may have the #1 christmas album but still she will never have the recognition as a famous singer after she sings at Donald Trump’s inauguration “tisk, tisk”. On the other hand, I am very proud of the singers, most of the Rocketts and nearly all the Mormon Tabernacle for not being there at “Hitler 2.0″ inauguration, and this is just the being of people who have the sense enough to know that FASCISM is not allowed on this earth anymore.
Thank you so much, the good people of America and fight the good fight and I hope Europe (the breeding ground for Fascism and NEO NAZI SHITHEADS) follow suit.
Nope there were Fascist in the US before WWII
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascism_in_North_America#United_States
Some of them took their ‘inspiration’ from the Nazis’s nobody was really spared the lunacy but Hitler had a head start due to the social/political conditions in Germany created after WWI
I hope she was being sarcastic.
There is no way in Hell a man who was endorsed by the KKK is going to allow a song about lynchings to be sung.
Don’t you think it was her middle finger to him?
She’s a Person of color.
Also I agree this song should be sung only by people of color– despite the fact that it was written by Abel Meeropol, a white man. The history behind the song is fascinating btw. Meeropol was a communist, and he and his wife later adopted the orphaned children of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.
And yeah, this was exactly how she refused to sing for the Cheeto Mussolini. Spot on.
I’ll sing at his inauguration. It will be a shitshow. My singing will make people run for the hills. They’ll try to stop my incessant squawking but I will prevail. They will have to end the ceremony just to end the pain I have created. Cheeto will go back to his bed and weep. As he weeps he will wipe cheeto dust on himself to regain his confidence. Then he will go on a flurry of tweets about how bigly I ruined his day and how yuge of an ass I am.
Can I get tickets
When I read this headline I thought Drumpf had requested Strange Fruit and was all set to be outraged… thank goodness it was just Rebecca Ferguson showing more awareness of the racial and cultural history of the United States than the freaking President-Elect.
