Donald Trump’s inauguration might include an English singer doing ‘Strange Fruit’

I know that there are so many disturbing, frightening and disgusting stories to discuss regarding President Baby Fists, but I find it fascinating that Donald Trump’s inauguration is going to be a total sh-tshow. It’s going to be so bad, you guys. No one wants to perform. The Radio City Rockettes are getting woke. Garth Brooks took a hard pass. Elton John laughed at the orange clown. Celine Dion – arguably the nicest person in the world – absolutely refused to appear. So what’s the latest? First of all, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir agreed to perform. Only much like the Rockettes, the organization had to say that the appearance isn’t mandatory, which is good because some of the members are vocally opposed to President Baby Fists.

Last week, Donald Trump caught a break when the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir agreed to perform at his inauguration after seemingly every other musician on the face of the planet rejected him. Now, one singer has publicly announced her resignation from the official singing group of the Latter-Day Saints, writing that she could “never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect” if she remained in the choir. Jan Chamberlin informed the choir president of her resignation in a letter which she later posted to Facebook, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. “Since ‘the announcement,’ I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony,” she wrote. “I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul…I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.” According to LDS spokesman Eric Hawkins, performance at the inauguration is voluntary, and only 215 of the 360 singers in the choir are expected to attend. Chamberlin evidently felt that remaining in the group would be against her conscience after they performed, even if she didn’t attend herself. The Rockettes, who are also performing on a voluntary basis at the inauguration, have had at least one member speak up against Trump as well. “The majority of us said no immediately…Doing this would cause trauma for some people,” a Rockettes dancer said in a pseudonymous interview with Marie Claire. So far, only the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Rockettes, and America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho have agreed to perform at this month’s ceremony. Barack Obama, in case you’ve already forgotten, had Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin.

[From Spin]

You can read more about Jan Chamberlin’s refusal to appear here. I remember before the election, CNN did a series of pieces about how Trump’s candidacy was tearing apart the Mormon community. While Mormons are largely politically conservative, a significant chunk of them loathed Trump and everything he said and stood for. So it doesn’t surprise me that even in the deep-red of the Church of LDS, there are still so many people who don’t want anything to do with him.

Meanwhile, English singer Rebecca Ferguson was also approached to perform. She tweeted this:

Inauguration ceremony: I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing “strange fruit” a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington. Best Rebecca X

[From Rebecca’s Twitter]

Just FYI: “Strange Fruit” is about lynchings in the South. The most famous version of the song was done by Nina Simone. I feel strongly about how the song should really only be done by African-American women, but I admire Ferguson for speaking out and saying this. Updated note: Ferguson is an English singer and a woman of color, which is why I specified that I felt “Strange Fruit” should only be sung by African-American women. It’s an American song about a brutal and tragic American history, told through the perspective of an African-American woman.