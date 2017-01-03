“Lauren Conrad & William Tell are expecting their first kid” links
  • January 03, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lauren Conrad & William Tell are expecting their first kid. [Dlisted]
Republicans gutted their own ethics committee. Awesome. [Jezebel]
Leonardo DiCaprio spent NYE with Nina Agdal. [LaineyGossip]
A royal retrospective of Princess Anne. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s another recap of Sherlock: The Six Thatchers. [Pajiba]
Hilary Duff & the rise of bandeau top bikinis. [Popoholic]
Daisy Lowe is in a bikini too, only hers is flattering. [The Blemish]
Countess LuAnn married that skeevy dude on New Year’s Eve. [Starcasm]
I wish I looked like Doutzen Kroes. [Celebslam]
Janelle Monae is not here for Kim Burrell. [OMG Blog]
Here are more photos of Jake Gyllenhaal on the beach. [Wonderwall]

3 Responses to ““Lauren Conrad & William Tell are expecting their first kid” links”

  1. Tourmaline says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Congrats to Lauren, but since it is a cold January post-holiday Monday and I am a bit cranky, I need to say that she bugs me. Maybe because I’m constantly seeing in magazines her party planning tips and it just all rings a bit annoying to me. I know her mommy tips will be forthcoming.

