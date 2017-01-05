Oprah claims she no longer makes New Year’s resolutions: do you believe her?

Oprah is doing press to promote her new diet and lifestyle book, Food, Health and Happiness. We previously heard that she’s lost over 40 pounds on Weight Watchers, in which she owns a 10% share, in just about a year of dieting. That’s a sensible rate of weight loss which is still impressive. Oprah may have found her answer, or at least another way to get richer than she already is, at a time in life when many people are already thinking of retirement and not bothering. One thing Oprah isn’t doing is making New Year’s resolutions though. I was so amused by how she described resolutions, like wishes you make to a clever genie who always outwits you, that I wanted to write about it.
It’s a new year, but don’t expect Oprah Winfrey to join the list of celebrities making New Year’s resolutions.
“I don’t do them anymore,” Winfrey said on The Rachael Ray Show Tuesday. “For goodness sakes, I’m going to be 63! By this time, you gotta get it by now!”
Winfrey said she learned that lesson the hard way.
“For years I would do these kind of resolutions like, ‘God, let me know love.’ I remember writing that in 2004. And then what you get hit with is everything that isn’t love to see if love will show up. So I just said, ‘I ain’t asking God for nothing else.’ Don’t ask for courage cause you’ll get a whole lot of things that will cause you to have to have courage! So I don’t make them anymore.”
That doesn’t mean that Winfrey doesn’t look forward to certain things throughout the year — like graduation day at her 10-year-old Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. But most of the time, she said she’s focused on living in the present.
“The real truth of me is I have actually learned the great joy of being in the present moment,” she said. “So I can literally start crying over a leaf. I can walk in the morning and see the leaf [and cry] ‘There you are on the ground.’ ”
“I have been doing a grateful journal since 1995,” she added. “So I have volumes where every night I write down five things that I’m grateful for. And some days, it’s a rough day. Some days, it’s like ‘I’m breathing,’ I kind of live in the moment. I kind of try and appreciate the good that’s going on in any situation.”
You know what Oprah’s “be careful what you wish for” advice reminds me of? That book and program The Secret which was all the rage when it came out in 2006 and which Oprah helped promote. The Secret was this kind of hodgepodge of self help advice and spiritual philosophy which claimed that people create their own reality and that if you put your wishes out into the universe they’ll come true. It’s like Oprah still buys into that, but thinks that the universe will mess with you if you’re just asking for stuff. Unlike the way Oprah describes them, resolutions have always meant specific goals for me, not general concepts like “find love,” or “be more resilient.” I assumed that’s how most people did resolutions. Mine are usually like “quit drinking,” “lose ten pounds” and “exercise daily.” Resolutions are more of a to-do list for me than asking some higher power to make it happen.
So do you believe Oprah that she doesn’t make resolutions? She must be making goals considering how successful she is. Plus she’s lost weight, which is the most common resolution. Maybe she doesn’t limit her goals to the beginning of the year.
I don’t think she does anything unless it has a financial benefit to her.
Where on earth did she get the idea that a resolution is a wish? Also: “…then what you get hit with is everything that isn’t love to see if love will show up.”? Oprah has a weird way of looking at the world…
Whatever New Years resolutions I make I keep to myself. Nothing is more annoying and defeating to have that nosy friend/relative ( we all have one of those). Inquire about how is your diet going or battle to quit smoking when you are having a bad day. Genuine support is great, but some people just don’t know how to give it
Two years ago I “gave up” giving up stuff. My resolutions since have been to start something new or to learn something new. It was partly because I always failed the “this year I will diet away ten pounds” and partly I hated the idea that I would be more attractive/valuable/worthwhile if their was physically less of me. So far I have taught myself how to build a website and last year built my first complete site for a local charity, also I have started archery and this year will be competing in a sport for the first time ever at the grand old age of 36!
Awwwww Zapp..is it ok if i borrow this? It sounds waaaaay more fulfilling. I love it!!
Janet, please do borrow it and enjoy!
I do something similar for Lent and what I’ve found is that the shift in perspective, adding something that brings joy or value or challenge often has the side benefit of leaving less space or inclination for a less healthy habit. Often I end up doing away with or minimizing something that wasn’t great for me and that I might have struggled more and perhaps failed at giving up on its own. It’s easier to simply add something good and discover what it can replace in your life. Do you find the same?
OT: Her hair looks amazing.
This reads like she just wanted the good stuff and none of the work that comes with what she is asking for. A lot of people do that. Given how she grew up, I completely understand how she would feel that way. It’s like you just want to catch just one break after all the crap that you have to go through.
Resolutions can only be kept if you are committed to your task and set realistic goals for yourself. You also have to be flexible. Most people want fast results and when they don’t get them, they find every little reason to quit. I was like that for a long time until I figured out what works best for me and stopped comparing myself to others.
I used to really like her, but now I just have Oprah fatigue. I saw her special interview with Michelle Obama. Completely confirmed why I have so much respect for the First Lady, but I found myself cringing at Oprah’s standard checklist questions and her constantly injecting herself into Michelle’s answers. Reminded me of a high school “friend” who turned everything anyone else said into something about herself.
Congratulations for losing weight, living life on your terms, Oprah. But I don’t feel you have anything new to say to me.
Yeah, I believe her. I don’t do resolutions either, don’t see the point of them really.
I don’t make resolutions either. I know I won’t be able to stick to them, so what’s the point?
My NY resolutions are to buy more rounds in the pub (a lot of my friends are guys who are really keen to always get the rounds in), and to actually read some of the books I’ve owned for years rather than constantly getting new books.
I’ll never not love Oprah. Keep killing it lady!
