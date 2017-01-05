Kylie Jenner’s app gets revealing: ‘a very personal post I would never approve’

You’d never think Kylie Jenner, who posts seemingly every life moment to social media, would ever be accused of “TMI,” but there’s a time for everything. The 19-year-old makeup maven over shared on her personal app in a short-lived post describing, in part, how she keeps her love life with beau Tyga spicy.
Fans who paid the $2.99 per month to allegedly receive “premium paid content from Kylie’s world, bringing you closer to her than ever before,” were treated to a post on Tuesday in which Kylie shared her secrets to keeping her man happy, which included “[spicing] things up with lingerie, toys and massages.” The post was quickly taken down, but, since we live in the electronic age, there’s a screenshot.
WHY would someone put this on KYLIES APP without KYLIE knowing that's weird pic.twitter.com/qH23wCUyEp
— bella (@lilbIonde) January 3, 2017
After the post was removed, Kylie took to Twitter to apologize to her fans. Of course, she took no responsibility, instead throwing her staff under the bus:
Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore…
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017
a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve.
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017
And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I'm sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017
Later, fully aware of who signs their paychecks, the app team posted an apology of their own:
This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval,” a statement posted to her app read. “We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for his mistake … We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.
Seems like a case of “much ado about nothing,” don’t you think? I honestly know relatively little about Kylie, but I don’t see what is so “scandalous” about what she wrote. When you post a photo of you and your guy in a topless embrace on social media, I think it’s safe to assume that you’re probably doing the nasty. The “scandal” may be that the post reads like it was lifted from Cosmo.
Oh, and I’m not a betting woman, but I’d lay down a huge chunk of change that not one word of this was written by Kylie herself. Pop culture expert Cate Meighan told FOX411 that with the revenue social media promotion can bring in, “celebs will go out of their way to make sure that these particular posts are perfect so that they get paid. That means having someone else draft it with the necessary details.” PR and branding expert Scott Pinsker added that celebrity ghostwriters may be more prevalent than you might think, telling Fox:
Not every celebrity is a skilled communicator, and many are extremely busy, hard-working people, so delegating social media activity to third parties isn’t as uncommon as you might think,” he said. “They view Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as promotional platforms, rather than as an intimate window to their day-to-day lives. It’s more about monetization than honesty, and more about feigned intimacy than authenticity.
What I really want to know is why, with the amount of posting she does on her own social media amounts, paired with the fact that her life just isn’t that interesting, would anyone pay $2.99 a month for even more vapid commentary and self-promotion? I know I should probably follow that question up with “Now, get off of my lawn,” but really? She’s all over Twitter and Instagram for free and she’s got merchandise from clothing to a calendar (which, hilariously, has Kylie’s birthday listed on the wrong date) – do people really need more from her?
Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner, Pacific Coast News, WENN.com
Anything from the Kardashian/Jenners: SSDD
There was no mention to “paying his bills”, so it’s obvious she didn’t wrote it.
LOL!
Ding! Ding! Greatest comment of the day!!
She paying for all those gifts he gets her must be making her broke. Probably why she’s charging her “fans” $2.99a month
“would anyone pay $2.99 a month for even more vapid commentary and self-promotion?”
thats not even her own words and thoughts! i mean why do people pay for that stuff when it not even comes from the vapid celeb themselves? “personal app” yeah right.
We’re all shocked -shocked!- that a Kardashian/Jenner’s social media is as enhanced as her lips, boobs, and butt. Shocked!
And they’re not even pretending! “This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval”
If I was subscribing to her app, I would feel very ripped off.
Her fans have been complaining so why are they paying if its not from her, but do celebrities really run all their social media, maybe twitter or Instagram because I suppose its easier and instant but apps with video production etc I doubt it.
There are photos of her vacationing in Mexico with her new ass. I find it all very amusing. New booty rollout
Her ass honestly looks painful and pink,i think she got implants like Nicki Minaj and not fat transfers like her elder sisters.
Yes, she now has the Kardashian Klassy Kaboose™.
Of course most celebs have a social media handler. You are a brand, and like the lady said, these are hot people, not always smart people.
Posting pix of those “bloated” boobs again, I see.
Bahahahaha
Of course Kylie didn’t write a lick of that post. The apology from the app team says she didn’t write it or approve it.
That black and white photo is terrifying. She looks like a creepy sexy drawing, not even like a real human anymore. Reminds me of that episode of It’s Always Sunny where Dennis drew a “perfect model”.
Will this ridiculous family ever go away?
So, Kim re-emerges with no ass and Kylie goes on holiday with a new one.
Do the sisters just squirrel the fat from one body to the other? They are so gross and think we are blind.
Wait really where? I saw pics of Kim walking around with those ridiculous ripped jean rags and she looked like her a$$ was as big and ridiculous as ever.
The whole post wasn’t even that scandalous and the tips aren’t anything groundbreaking. Just sounded like an outdated cosmo article about ways to please your man. If anything, I think she made a big fuss about it because nobody would have paid any attention to it otherwise.
More likely she didn’t get Demon Mother’s approval to put up that post. Kris probably thought it would damage the “family brand” and told Kylie to take it down. But it did bring more attention to the family. Keeping the public somewhat interested until Kim drops the divorce bomb.
More manufactured scandal from the stunt queen first family.
Also, if she isn’t posting personally on her own app anymore, what is the incentive for people the buy it? I mean, I’m not saying they won’t, but it doesn’t make sense.
Mmmhm. Okay, so she talked too a writer about what goes down with her and her dependant… They wrote that stuff cosmo style to satisfy the 16 year olds paying $3 a month to get “exclusives” on one of the most boring teens on the planet.
And the back pedalling begins.
She doesnt want the world to know just how Tyga is playing her 19 year old brain?
Mmmmhm
Surprise him with gifts by getting him something for his birthday? My boyfriend would be surprised if I did NOT get him something for his birthday.
And personalized chopsticks! That must have gone over so much better than the car.
What she wrote makes no sense…she won’t he posting personally, but on the flipside, she never wrote this very personal post. WTF?!
I guess she just likes to hint at sex, not talk about it.
That entire post can be summarized by “Cook for him, cook for his friends, buy him things and boink him frequently.” I realize she didn’t write it, but it still made me sad.
I mean she’s only 19 and and started getting groomed by him around 16. I’m sure he’s manipulated her into bending over backwards to please him and that in addition to her immaturity makes for a sad one-sided relationship.
That being said we’re the same age and you couldn’t pay me enough money in the world to be a glorified hostess for my BF’s friends 😒😒. She has too much time on her hands.
good question posed at the end. I think it’s all fake: the fans, the followers, the popularity.
honestly, i dont think as many people ‘like’ her and her family as much as it seems or they claim online. you can make up followers, claim anything you want and unless somebody digs and does research, we just kinda believe them.
why anybody would pay to know more info about anyone is beyond me, but especially these people.
also, i dont think she has sex or keeps it spicy with anyone. i feel like she can’t be touched, or she might deflate.
Nothing these people do is ever NOT on purpose.
God, looking at pictures of Tyga make me sick. How can anyone in that family approve of him dating Kylie. I get that normally this family doesn’t care about anything other than vapid stuff, but he’s not even successful. He’s literally mooching off this teen. And he’s so unattractive. Blech.
Did she include anything about helping him raise his kid who technically is also her nephew? Or anything about helping your man when his car is repoed for the 17th time?
Honsetly, if I met these peple in the street, I’d cross the street. They look like a very cheap pimp with his very cheap hooker. I’m so glad I don’t have kids, because if they’d rebel against me by “following” that sort of thing, i’d have to shoot myself.
Yet she had no problem posting a picture of Tyga naked from the waste down and her bent over with him behind her.
