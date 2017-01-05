Prince Harry already met Meghan Markle’s father… ‘about six months ago’

I strongly suspect that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently together, on vacation somewhere. It’s been days since either of them got pap’d in London or Toronto. Harry spent Christmas as Sandringham, then he got photographed in London a few days after Christmas… and then nothing. Meghan got photographed in Toronto with her mom around Christmas too, and since then there’s been nothing. So did they manage to sneak away somewhere and the press has no idea? Probably. Maybe. Until we get a confirmation of their holiday – or a confirmation of an engagement, lord help us all – we just have to make do with the crumbs of reporting out there. Did you know that Harry has already met Meghan’s father? Interesting.
Prince Harry has met his girlfriend Meghan Markle’s father, who is said to be “proud” of the relationship, according to reports. The actress’s older brother revealed the meeting between the 32-year-old royal and Thomas Markle, a 72-year-old former lighting director, took place during one of Harry’s visits to Toronto, Canada.
Thomas Markle Jr told DailyMail.com: “My dad knew about (the relationship) from the start. He first met Prince Harry about six months ago out in Toronto. He goes once every couple of months – (Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr) are very close and they stay in close contact. He’s pretty happy about Harry and he’s extremely proud of her. They have an amazing relationship, they’re very close and they always have been.”
However Mr. Markle said he was not sure whether Harry had met her mother yet.
I think the “he’s extremely proud of her” comment is a general one, as in her father is very proud of her generally, for who she is and how she lives, not that he’s proud of her for dating a ginger prince. Being “proud” of someone for “landing a prince” is sort of gross (and Middleton-esque). But here’s what struck me – Meghan introduced her dad to Harry “about six months ago.” So, in June or somewhere around there? They had only been dating a few months at that point. Is that too soon? Or is just further proof that Meghan and Harry got really, really serious about each other really, really quickly?
Photos courtesy of WENN, PCN.
The first rule of dating a royal is you don’t talk about dating a royal. Meghan should not have let her brother speak to the press. Bad PR move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They won’t marry anyway. I don’t think they want her in the BRF and no, my comment has nothing to do with her skin color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t this her much older half-brother who wasn’t really part of her life and isn’t now? How is she supposed to reel this fellow in? If she tried an NDA he’d run to the press and sell the story.
This is how we end up with tidbits about the Middletons, by the extended family talking. Top brick in the chimney, KM not being interested in anything or able to focus on things that aren’t interesting to her, etc. Whether they think their comments are helping or they’re doing it for the cash, it is out of the other person’s control.
The Middletons, with all of their media pull and advice, cannot reel them in. I don’t see how Markle can be expected to have supreme control of her extended family either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Nota says.
Loose lipped extended family ( hello uncle Gary, several Middleton and Goldsmith cousins) and one time friends ( Jessica Hays) is how we know so much about the Middletons.
It’s not always PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Meghan has a say in what her 50 year old brother does. Yup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her sister Samantha has tweeted that this news is wrong and that her father has not met PH. She also said that she and meghan are not close with their brother!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sister that completely bashed her a few months ago to the press? I’d take anything she says with a huge grain of salt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His extended comments talk about princesses, fairytales, and what a lucky man Harry is. Not cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is on him, not on her. What he chooses to say is out of her control.
Any day of the week I’d prefer these harmless comments from him rather than Uncle Gary’s comments about Kate Middleton’s prowess in the bedroom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Media Meg is back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somehow I doubt that they have met each other’s parents. Don’t know why…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why though? They’ve been dating since at least last summer. Harry has admitted they’re in a relationship, but other than that have been pretty private. Why is this relationship so hard to believe for some?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she met Prince Charles back in August at Harry’s birthday party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I finally watched the most recent season of Suits (I hadn’t watched in a couple years) and I’ve got to say they really wasted her character. She’s just mooning about as the main characters put-upon girlfriend. Gina Torres (fan girl since Firefly) and Sarah Rafferty had much stronger plot lines. I’m just saying she could easily be written off the show and she wouldn’t really be missed. Not that she isn’t a good actress (I’ve always liked her character on the show), it’s just they aren’t putting a lot of thought into writing her character anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, her facial expressions are horrible. She always looks like she is constipated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s a realistic crier and whiner (which she has to do a lot this season), but I also know she can play a good boss b***h when they need her too and I wish they would let her finish law school already so she could be more of a player in the show. But they’ve set her up nicely for a “I just can’t put up with this anymore” departure should she need to leave to marry a prince!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard that she signed on for two more seasons, but have no idea whether it’s true or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they have been dating longer than 6 months. Who knows? I hope the are not in Toronto right now because we are in a deep freeze.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah there is no way to really know WHEN they first met or got together – all there is is speculation…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
6 months? But she was dating a cook around that time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t believe a word any of her half-siblings say. They only see Dollar signs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Megan is ok with her brother talking. He had her back when her sister attacked her and he is confirming the meeting 7 months later. Not exactly running to the press. I think she obviously trusts him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sooo over her. Former fan (not of her TV show, but I loved that she was mixed and seemed real/natural). After the DM published pictures of her from when she was 22 and her nose was so obviously taken in (nostrils and bridge) to look more generic/less black. Plus the dumb articles like this one that make it obvious her PR team is releasing details to keep her in the headlines (e.g. “The actress’s older brother revealed the meeting”)… Gross and cringe worthy
“Last time I saw her it was over some family stuff and it was nice, it was good. We spent a long time together, over a weekend – a lot of good quality time and it was nice.” – it doesn’t sound like they are estranged and he’s not some secret source. In my mind I’m going back to that blind that suggested her team was going to release a bunch of stories to make her seem more family-oriented and charitable. I think this is more from that campaign.
Sincerely,
A grumpy mixed person who wishes we could just accept how we look instead of buying into the you-don’t-look-white-enough crap
P.S. I can’t wait until she goes away… Either they’ll marry and the media will get bored or be less enthralled by her or they will break up… Either way I can’t wait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flying Elvi for 2017. It’s the least we are owed for making it through 2016.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe we can get either her dad or older brother to start working on the Flying Elvi. They are probably booked far in advance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ glass coach and swans in the fountains outside St Martin-in-the-Fields
Teck crescent tiara and NO lace on the gown period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Assuming it is true (I’m skeptical)….this could be the fathers public blessing.
Maybe PH and MM are some where eloping similar to Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. Assuming he got TQ’s permission is he bound to follow strict royal protocol? Enjoy your life, kids because Charles and the Middletons are about to go to war.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel he could be bound to strict royal protocol when it comes to weddings. Andrew is Elizabeth’s favourite child (he could probably murder somebody and she’d still probably consider him her favourite) and I think he still had to do the big show of a wedding and everything else that went along with it.
Weddings and babies are really the only interesting thing about the royal family (well, besides scandal, but Charles and Diana can’t go at it anymore for obvious reasons). Weddings remind people why having a royal family can be kind of fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as I want to see Flying Elvi, I don’t think Harry is bound to anything as far as his wedding goes. He may want to honor tradition, and for our sakes, I hope that he does. It will be more fun for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is the big deal about meeting parents. If dad was around when Harry was visiting in Canada – sure meet him. It doesn’t mean they are getting married or in a serious relationship. All my boy friends met my parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with this as well. I live in the Midwest (work) and my family lives on the West Coast. I always try to introduce people to my family and friends when I can. And since I watch too much Investigation Discovery it’s just a safety precaution in case I go missing. 😕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Midwesterner here also (my whole life). Maybe it was just the way I was brought up because it didn’t matter if it was a girl or guy friend or someone I was dating. My parents knew them and met them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even think she wants to marry PH. Can’t imagine she wants to give up her life (her blog, acting career, …). I know she has a lot of fans here but I think in the end she uses him to further her career and to become famous. Only people who watched Suits knew her before he issued that statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she fell madly in love and will give up her acting career to marry Harry because that’s what she wants. There are other important roles for her if she becomes a duchess that she can champion, her work with World Vision, for example, would be a great place to start.
I’m glad she has fans on here because she’s crapped on in every royal blog by nasty, bitter, judgmental commenters that seem to have an irrational hatred for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maxima, Letizia, Mathilde, Daniel, Kendra Spears, Angela Brown (of Liechtenstein), Grace Kelly, etc. They all gave up their careers to marry their royal partners. If these two decide to marry, they will. He’ll stay in succession and she’ll put her work ethic to work for charity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing as Megan’s pretty much estranged from her fathers side- it’s complete and utter bullshit. Her half sister has already tweeted saying that this brother doesn’t even talk to their father anymore so he doesn’t know anything about their relationship let alone if they’ve been introduced. The media need to stop acting as if any of these people are credible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lainey is that the half-sister who is estranged from the family? If so, I’m wondering how she would know what their current relationship is. If not, good point.
Edited to add: “Samantha is now 51 years old and lives in Florida with her three children, reports The Sun. Unlike her sister, her life is a private one and she is not active on social media.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The family is kind of a mess. The sister still seems to have some info on their dad. (though her info could be bad info too) She’s the one who said that their dad was in bad financial shape and had to file for bankruptcy after paying for private nursing care for one of his parents and paying for Megan’s Northwestern education out of pocket. IIRC she basically called Megan an ungrateful brat for not offering to help out their father once she made it big in Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In June wasn’t she still with the high profile chef or just breaking up with him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just thinking the same thing… It’s making me side eye the timeline of the relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As far as I know she was still in a relationship with him in May/June which means she gave Harry her number when she was dating someone. Well, yeah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, I can kinda understand that some UK citizens don’t like her. You don’t read many positive comments about her on British websites. Playing with the media through her Instagram account, releasing that statement (for which Harry still receives many negative comments ["don't bite the hand that feeds you"]), etc was not very smart. His other girlfriends also managed to be discreet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what Chelsy and Cressida think of the kid glove treatment/protection MM is getting from KP. MM seems to have the right idea if she was pushing for protection or even that statement. Chelsy and Cressida’s discretion and playing by the rules got them jack in the end. Chelsy was physically assaulted by paps. She had a GPS tracker put on her car. She was hacked. Paps followed her onto her school’s campus and into buildings both at undergrad and law school. They’d use the same pictures of her coming out of a club over and over again to say she was partying all the time. The media onslaught against her was relentlessly negative for 7 years. Then there were all of the online comments about her looks and character. She got nothing by way of assistance or defense from the BRF. Same goes for Cressida, though to a lesser degree because her mother had pull with the media. Guess it just goes to show both women made the right choice in walking away from him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsy’s treatment was horrible, just awful. I always wondered in their story would have ended differently had she been treated better. Chelsy dated Harry while he was still under his father’s people. So Charles was probably calling the shots. And Charles is big on never explain, never complain. Harry did try to stand up for her in the interview for his 21st birthday, and he tried to assault a photographer in defense of her I thought. So at least a statement is more mature than that…
Cressida got treated with kid gloves by the media so she didn’t really need a statement in her behalf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse