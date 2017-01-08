Evan Rachel Wood in Jonathan Simkhai at the BAFTA tea party: lovely or dated?

Here are some more photos from Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party. One of the best side-effects of Westworld is that Evan Rachel Wood is back and wearing interesting clothes. I’ve always had such affection for ERW, and I think she has style, even if I don’t always love what she’s doing. ERW wore Jonathan Simkhai to this event… I think we’re calling this a jumpsuit? Sure. All I can see is her super-structured hair. She has the face for short hair, absolutely (I actually think she’s a million times more striking with short hair), but this is the same haircut that every skater boy had in the ‘90s.

Emma Stone in Diane von Furstenberg. This reminds me of the brown-and-white polka dot dress Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman, and now that’s all I can see. I don’t love or hate this. I do hope Emma brings it, fashion-wise, to the Globes tonight. Bonus Ryan Gosling! My dream is that Ryan brings Eva Mendes to the Globes!

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. It’s a cute dress and those are cute shoes too. But she looks like a ghost. It’s the combo of pale dress + pale skin + white hair. Betty White looks more youthful.

Ruth Negga in The Vampires Wife. I actually really like this. I want to make some edits on it (the ruffle on the bottom needs to go and I would put her in different shoes), but she looks amazing.

Lily Collins is a Golden Globe nominee… and Michael Shannon isn’t. Keep that in mind. Lily wore this Dior dress to the BAFTA tea party. I kind of hate it. I’m glad Jennifer Lawrence didn’t wear it.

Naomie Harris in Thom Browne. Yeah, no. Too many patterns, too many different fabrics. I understand the idea behind this, and to be fair, this is a well-tailored and smart version, but I still don’t like it.