Evan Rachel Wood in Jonathan Simkhai at the BAFTA tea party: lovely or dated?

Here are some more photos from Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party. One of the best side-effects of Westworld is that Evan Rachel Wood is back and wearing interesting clothes. I’ve always had such affection for ERW, and I think she has style, even if I don’t always love what she’s doing. ERW wore Jonathan Simkhai to this event… I think we’re calling this a jumpsuit? Sure. All I can see is her super-structured hair. She has the face for short hair, absolutely (I actually think she’s a million times more striking with short hair), but this is the same haircut that every skater boy had in the ‘90s.

Emma Stone in Diane von Furstenberg. This reminds me of the brown-and-white polka dot dress Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman, and now that’s all I can see. I don’t love or hate this. I do hope Emma brings it, fashion-wise, to the Globes tonight. Bonus Ryan Gosling! My dream is that Ryan brings Eva Mendes to the Globes!

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. It’s a cute dress and those are cute shoes too. But she looks like a ghost. It’s the combo of pale dress + pale skin + white hair. Betty White looks more youthful.

Ruth Negga in The Vampires Wife. I actually really like this. I want to make some edits on it (the ruffle on the bottom needs to go and I would put her in different shoes), but she looks amazing.

Lily Collins is a Golden Globe nominee… and Michael Shannon isn’t. Keep that in mind. Lily wore this Dior dress to the BAFTA tea party. I kind of hate it. I’m glad Jennifer Lawrence didn’t wear it.

Naomie Harris in Thom Browne. Yeah, no. Too many patterns, too many different fabrics. I understand the idea behind this, and to be fair, this is a well-tailored and smart version, but I still don’t like it.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

10 Responses to “Evan Rachel Wood in Jonathan Simkhai at the BAFTA tea party: lovely or dated?”

  1. Caitlin Bruce says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I hope Ryan brings Eva too I’m getting sick of all the Ryan/Emma shippers. He has two kids for Christ sake. I wonder if Eva gets mad because she always has to take a back seat to Ryan. I’ve heard he’s very controlling(which was sad to here)

  2. lightpurple says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I love ERW’s look.

    Emma has worn something similar or even that exact same dress before.

    I like Naomie’s dress. I LOVE Naomie’s shoes and NEED them desperately. But they should never be in the same room together.

  3. Emom says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I like ERW’s look because it’s so different. I think Naomi’s is my next favorite of the bunch, quirky and light without looking seasonally inappropriate. I am not a fan of how Emma’s dress and hair are the exact same shade.

  4. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I like ERW’s and Ruth’s.

  5. ichsi says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Ruth all the way forever, this is weird but in a pretty way, ergo exactly the style she rocks. ERW looks amazing in this and I think I would too, so I want it xD. LV continues to pump out really tragic fashion and I feel sorry for Michelle.

  6. pix says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Yes, it’s the Pretty Woman dress on Emma! Well done – whoop whoop.

  7. Alix says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:10 am

    “Betty White looks more youthful.” Nailed it!

    Ruth Negga is lovely.

  8. kri says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:16 am

    What is happening with everyone’s fashion sense? Gorgeous hair and makeup, and then….just no. It’s heinous.

  9. Sansa says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I was rolling my eyes at ERW but after seeing what the other women wore she looked good lol

  10. cleveland girl says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Michelle Williams used to be so cute, but she looks so washed out and pale. She is also scary skinny. When your calves are bigger than your thighs I think it’s time to eat a burger.

