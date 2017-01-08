Bryce Dallas Howard in Victoria Beckham at the BAFTA tea party: striking or ill-fitting?

Bryce Dallas Howard famously buys her own dresses for events, which doesn’t always work out for the best. (To be fair, women with stylists don’t get it right a lot of times either.) In this case I think she’s working this check print green and black Victoria Beckham dress at last night’s BAFTA tea party. The fit is off though, like the top is too big for her and needs to be tailored. She looks like she lost some weight (she didn’t need to, this is just an observation) in that her face looks more thinned out. That could also be the result of whatever she’s been getting done. Bryce came with her dad, director Ron Howard, which was cute!

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_TEA_010717_52275634

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_TEA_010717_52275637

Here’s Christina Ricci looking fab in a sleeveless blue Carolina Herrera with wide dark blue stripes. I love this so much, but I do like Herrera as a rule. Hecate just got her hair cut in this short piecey lob style, similar to Cate Blanchett’s hair last awards season.

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_TEA_010717_52275651

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_TEA_010717_52275648

Octavia Spencer was in a merlot Tadashi Shoji skirt and scalloped lace top topped with a black leather jacket. This is a great look and I have to remember to wear a leather jacket over a skirt, that looks so cool. Octavia is nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for Hidden Figures.

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_SET2_010717_52275781

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_SET2_010717_52275780

Caitriona Balfe is nominated for a Globe for best actress in a TV series for Outlander, for which she was also nominated for last year, that went to Taraji P. Henson. She’s in Ferragamo and this is a snooze of a black dress but my goodness is she pretty.

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_SET2_010717_52275816

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_SET2_010717_52275814

Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things was in Kate Spade. She’s only 12 years old! This dress is both age appropriate and mature looking and was a nice choice. Her hair is so cute in those soft waves.

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_SET2_010717_52275818

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_SET2_010717_52275819

Photos credit: FameFlynet

 

5 Responses to “Bryce Dallas Howard in Victoria Beckham at the BAFTA tea party: striking or ill-fitting?”

  1. tracking says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Caitriona Balfe looks like she simply rolled out of bed and threw on that Ferragamo. With more polished/dramatic hair and makeup, she would have looked amazing.

  2. Rainbow says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:03 am

    The fashion in the Bafta party threads so far is terrible. Almost all the looks are awful. So many money and so little taste…
    I make the 1/10 of the money that these people are making and i dress way better.

  3. Meow says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Bryce looks awkward in that dress. Still an absolute stunner, though.

    All these ladies are talented and gorgeous, especially Catriona. What an effortless beauty.

  4. lightpurple says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I see Ron Howard put a lot of effort into his look for the evening.

  5. Megan says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Christina Ricci looks great!

