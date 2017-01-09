Tom Hiddleston gave the worst acceptance speech of the Golden Globes

I always forget that, oh right, Tom Hiddleston is THE WORST. This guy cannot get around a microphone without being so, so extra. He cannot do live television at all. We learned this when he won an MTV Movie Award several years ago and his speech was so… ridiculous. I actually went off of him for months back then. I re-learned the lesson again in 2015, when he made me cringe so hard during an appearance on Graham Norton. Do not make Tom Hiddleston give a speech. Do not make him do live TV. Do not pay attention to him at all, because he will become a needy dancing bear.

So, Hiddleston won a surprise Golden Globe for The Night Manager. Most people expected Courtney B. Vance to win, and maybe Tom thought that too, because he didn’t have a speech prepared. Which is why he started to riff and the story just became… awful. His story was that he was on a UNICEF trip and some of the aid workers loved The Night Manager. But the way he told the story… my God.

.@twhiddleston wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television! Congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2hDCKNXVNN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

“A dirty beer, in humanitarian language…” UGH STAHP. Like, if he wanted to give a shout-out to UNICEF, God bless. But his story wasn’t about UNICEF’s work or humanitarian work around the world. His story was “these humanitarians I met thought The Night Manager was cool!” And that’s so cheap and craven. Everyone is criticizing him. Twitter had a field day, and Christian Slater’s cutaway went viral. Bless!

96% of Britons agree that Tom Hiddleston should have went with a simple "Thanks guys, sorry about the whole Taylor Swift thing." — Stats Britain (@StatsBritain) January 9, 2017

Tom hiddleston winning over riz ahmed in a category he wasn't predicted to win is truly the whitest thing that's ever happened to me — emi 💫 (@plantblogger) January 9, 2017

Christian Slater's face listening to Tom Hiddleston's "people in South Sudan love me" speech should be on US currency. pic.twitter.com/8HbZScXbH2 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2017

The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017