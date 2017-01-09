Tracee Ellis Ross in the best Zuhair Murad at the Golden Globes, gave an amazing speech

Tracee Ellis Ross really killed it in this strapless silver sequin Zuhair Murad. I’m so glad she chose this gown because she sometimes gets too experimental with her fashion. She looks like a million bucks and I love her jewelry. Tracee won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, for Black-ish. Her speech was so impressive, heartfelt and to-the-point. She said “This is for all of the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, ides, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important. But I want you to know that I see you.” You can read most of her speech here and watch it below. She added at the end “44 feels nice,” which I loved. I’ll know how that feels in a couple of months.
"This is for all the women of color, and colorful people." — @TraceeEllisRoss 💁🏽💁🏾💁🏿 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JqzMsqa2GE
— The FADER (@thefader) January 9, 2017
Sofia Vergara was in Zuhair Murad and wow this dress was just very unfortunate. I appreciate that Sofia went out of her mermaid gown comfort zone but this was too much, especially on screen where she was made to tell a really terrible “anal” joke while she was presenting. The writers of last night’s jokes should be ashamed with the stupid sh*t they came up with. An orgy joke, an anal joke, and making Goldie Hawn “forget her glasses” so that she couldn’t read the teleprompter. So funny, an older lady who can’t read from afar and misinterprets things.
I bought a little ceramic painted tealight holder in the Bahamas when I was on a cruise. It’s got a colorful cityscape on it and I keep it on a shelf in the bathroom. If you enlarged that cityscape and put it on a dress it would look like this Zuhair Murad that Olivia Culpo is wearing. All you can do is stare at the picture on the huge gown though, you don’t even notice that there’s a body and head above it until you look up, and then your eyes are drawn down to the dress again.
Lily Collins got the worst Zuhair Murad but this was very much her choice. She was in this pink overworked gown with fussy floral embroidery. Lily told Giuliana Rancic that she tried on seven dresses but that this was the first and she knew it was ‘the one.’ It’s very little girl princess. I’m surprised this isn’t Marchesa. Lily was actually nominated last night, for Rules Don’t Apply. Is Warren Beatty calling in favors or what?
Finally here’s Elsa Pataky, also in Zuhair Murad. This is the second best of the ZM dresses I think. It would be a more sophisticated dress without the sheer skirt, but it’s still quite pretty.
photos credit: WENN and FameFlynet
I LoVE Olivia’s dress!!
I love the bottom of it, the colour and the pattern. The upper part is ugly. And such a huge dress is more suited for a best actress nominee at the Oscars. It’s too much on Olivia who was there, why?
My feelings exactly – that skirt is SPECTACULAR.
It looks like a toilet paper cover/dress to me.
I love it too! The print, especially toward the bottom, reminded me of Gustav Klimt’s art for some reason. I get the criticism, but I personally loved it. This is the first time I ever thought Olivia really looked striking and I finally got the fuss about her.
I love this gown, too. It’s refreshing to see something different and so dramatic, rather than the pale, glittery, see-through dresses, or the strips of cloth draped over every second woman, masquerading as a dress and showing off all her bits. I don’t know anything about her, but this lady looks beautiful.
I love this dress, it’s really balls to the wall – which is appropriate for a big awards show.
Elsa’s dress was fine until you get to the bottom half.
I love Tracee. I love Blackish. I love that Tracee won for her performance on Blackish. I do not love this dress or the jewelry. I don’t know what could save it for me. Maybe remove some of the rings or chosen a different shoe. I do like the length. Her hair and makeup are stunning.
Everything else needs to be burned and then the ashes need to be burned.
I love her dress. The jewelry, not so much. Tracee is awesome.
Dress, pretty close to perfect.
The jewellery is just a no. It’s like if you let 15 year old me loose in a Claire’s with no budget and told me to look ‘badass’. Which is too bad, because my inner 15 year old does love a finger piece like that.
I love Blackish too. She is great in that role.
Call me crazy but I like lily’s dress very much. It’s really pretty in a whimsical way.
Same! It seems so delicate and the color does look fantastic on her. I also thought Sofia’s dress color was very flattering – though the design is cheap, Vegas showgirl-esque.
Elsa needs to do something with her hair.
I agree, I think she looks great in it.
It is a very good look on her.
I like it too
Agreed. She’s one of my best dressed. She looks gorgeous.
Agree, Lily’s dress is very pretty on her.
Gotta say I’m a fan of it too!
There is nothing wrong with a “princess dress” of it is well executed and you don’t wear them all the time. This was beautiful. Not my favorite of the evening but I have seen on top of some best dressed lists and I can see why some would pit it there.
I would love Tracee’s and Elsa’s if the skirts weren’t transparent. Tracee’s isn’t quite as obvious, but I think it is.
Lily’s is way too fussy, and Olivia’s is interesting but just a little too much.
Sofia looks like she rolled around that sparkle aisle of a Michaels craft store.
Tracee looks amaaaaaaazing <3 She's beautiful, she's glowing, she looks like a rockstar.
I hope 44 will feel great too, I can't say the 40' have felt fantastic here so far :/
46 here. Mentally and emotionally, it’s the best I’ve been. Physically, I feel like I’m falling apart.
44 and agree, nastywoman! the brain and heart are all here, but the body…not so much. lol
love and shout outs, celebitchy, hitting those double fours.
<3
I love Olivia’s gown. I thought the lovely hue of pink for Lily’s gown was beautiful.
Agree on both counts. The color of Lily’s gown really works with her skin tone – she’s glowing. Olivia’s gown is bold and beautiful… she just needs to quit posing so hard.
I loved the print in Olivia’s gown but the top thing was a bit too much, it should have been more simple. And agreed with tegteg with the posing.
I couldn’t tell if that Goldie Hawn/Amy Schumer thing was a joke or not…
Goldie needs to take a serious step back from the plastic surgeon.
Too late for that, to be honest…
Lily Collin is a sight to behold…. with the pale skin dark hair, red lips… i love her look here… that said, she does look like a victorian/edwardian child bride….
Love Tracee and her speech. She deserved the win.
Lily’s dress was a little much but I sorta like it and the styling.
What is going on with Olivia’s pose/face? I can’t stop laughing, I hope they just caught her in the middle of trying to form a pose. I like Lily’s dress! It’s a bit wrinkled at the bottom, but it’s cute.
I just commented on her posing above! I’m surprised it wasn’t mentioned in the article…. she looks ridiculous. She’s beautiful and her gown is killer, she doesn’t need to pose so hard. I’m getting secondhand embarrassment for her.
that was a great speech and yes, it’s time to tell different stories that includes us all. she also looks gorgeous.
all these other dresses are so big and ugly though.
eta: why does hemsworth’s wife get photos on her own?? lol, is she even anyone famous other than his wife?
I’ll have you know that it’s because Hemsworth’s wife was in Queen of Swords, that’s why!!!
I’m being sarcastic if you couldn’t guess Got no idea why she warrants her own photo…
Lol. Thor’s wife is always like that. She loves the camera/attention, which is probably part of why they moved to Australia. She can’t call the paps (hard to say they just happened to find you when you live in a small town down under) and she joins him on every red carpet so she can pose her ass off.
I actually love Lily’s dress. I adore that color and I think I would pick something similar for the red carpet.
Tracee Ellis Ross is amazing and deserves all the awards and I am so glad she got this recognition but she has earned it. Also she is unbelievably gorgeous and her dress fit like a dream, I just wish it was full length instead of tea length
Agree, with all you’ve said. I really liked Lily’s dress as well although I’m not normally a princess fan. She wore it well and it was a really pretty colour. LOVE Tracee’s dress and her jewels are FIERCE!! So glad she won – big fan of Blackish. I like these tea length gowns – they make the dresses a bit less “all that” …
I loved it as well although I think it would have been more proportionate for lily if the dress was tea length, I think the natural fall would have been perfect. It looks overworked with the extra ‘tier’ at the bottom.
If you are not watching blackish you are missing out. That show literally makes me laugh out loud!
Tracee’s jewelry is Everything, Amazing, Awesome, Fabulous, Glorious. I love it and I love her. Good that she won! That Golden Globe is exactly where it should be.
What’s with Lily Collins’ eyebrows?
They look like the had an argument and still are not ready to make up.
They are completely different! WTF?
Tracee looked amazing. I loved how she was happily displaying all of her rings.
About Lilly Collins, I was very surprised when I heard her talk, i thought she was british! Was I the only one???
Does anyone ever think about the fact that Tracee Ellis Ross and Ashlee Simpson are Sisters in Law? Like what do they even talk about at family holidays?
I’m pretty sure the Ross side of the family don’t want to associate too much with the Simpson side.
I Love Tracee’s dress and Rings I woulda done earrings, I Actually Like Olivia Culpo’s dress minus not knowing where she is from/ Who!?! etc and her stupid posing, also zero hate for Lily Collins, that embroidery is pleasant
I honestly dont even know who oliva culpo is, but the dress is amazing. I actually quite like Lily’s dress. Sure, maybe it is a little princess-y but its firs big award that shes nominated for so I can understand wheres shes coming from.
Are Lily’s fifteen minutes of nepotism over yet?
Also, I normally don’t like the sheer skirt look, but I do like Elsa’s dress (to me, that’s how sheer should look, as compared to Tracee’s, where it kind of looks like it’s sheer because of the flash). But Elsa needed to do a bit more with her hair – that’s exactly how my hair looked yesterday when I ran errands.
Love the bodice structure of Tracee’s dress and although I wish the skirt wasn’t see through (seriously I’m so over this trend) she looks really good. Wonderful speech as well.
I can’t believe I’m typing this but I really like Lily Collins’ dress. I even like the bold lip though I think it would have looked better if it wasn’t matte. Shame she’s on the Hollywood diet though. I know she’s tiny but she didn’t use to be this tiny.
Elsa and Tracee had the best gowns. There were a lot of “no honeys” to the rest of them. Lily Collins dress would have been fine without the fussy hem.
Sofia’s dress reminds me of aluminum foil.
Tracee was so fabulous, I loved her look, although I think I wouldn’t have had so many rings on and maybe a simple earrings.
The cityscape dress was beautiful but it was overwhelming and almost too much.
I liked Lily’s dress until you get to the bottom part. I agree, it was overworked.
ETA: I loved Tracee’s speech as well and I’m 43.
….Tracees dress is very nice but the industrial strength underwear its covering is vile…all the women in their zm frocks look divine…just like movie & rich tv stars should….
Ouch. Tracee’s dress is major scroll down fug. Her lip, so nice, her bodice, lovely… And then, just what? Is her underskirt bunching up? Or is the fit bad? What’s with the horisontal lines? And that unflattering length? Noooo!
Is it wrong that I am OVER everyone’s damn underwear?
I love the way Tracee Ellis Ross dresses on Blackish. Very unconventional. Her dress for the GG is fine – despite the sheer skirt part and dead color – it doesn’t look unflattering, but it’s dull, imo. The diamond rings were a little much, but the rest of her styling was good. Loved her speech, love that show – everyone is great on it.
Sofia Vergara’s golden thing looks disposable! Probably the pressure to NOT wear a strapless mermaid dress was so strong she agreed to that metallic mess.
Zuhair Murad was lucky to get to dress so many nominees, but he needs have a bigger variety of more flattering styles on hand next time.
From the best (Olivia) to the worst (Sofia).
