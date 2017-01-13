Ava DuVernay: This is a new era of ineptitude, misogyny & ignorance

I believe that Ava DuVernay’s documentary, The 13th, is eligible for nomination in the Best Documentary category at this year’s Oscars. The 13th was already nominated for a BAFTA, plus a slew of other awards (mostly critics’ awards), and I hope she gets Oscar-nominated for the film. Since I became aware of Ava through her excellent work directing Selma, I’ve followed her winding career. What I appreciate is that she works consistently on a variety of projects, from directing TV episodes to doing a documentary for ESPN’s Nine for IX on Venus Williams and pay equity in tennis, to this doc, The 13th. Her next project is with Disney: A Wrinkle in Time (so, $$$). In The 13th, Ava traces the roots of the 13th Amendment and how the prison-industrial complex is basically the modern-day slavery. The doc has been used to push criminal justice reform and start a lot of important conversations. Here’s an excellent promotional piece for the film:

Yeah. This conversation is vital. So props to Ava, once again. Ava sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about politics and more this week and I’m always blown away by how even-tempered she is. If I had to deal with half the sh-t she has to deal with, I would be screaming at people right and left and calling Trump a “baby-fisted motherf—ker” in the middle of an interview. Here are some highlights from the VF piece:

The 13th could have been a lot longer: “I wanted to apply a rigor and a discipline to the filmmaking in this, because it’s such a sprawling topic that it could have easily been four or five installments. Easily, easily, easily, if not more. I just wanted to make it like a handbook of all the things that we all should know. I just feel like we should all be on the same page about some key things that happened . . . slavery, Jim Crow, you know, criminalization, what happened with Nixon in relation to black people, what happened with Reagan . . . all leading us to this Black Lives Matter moment, if you will.” The repetition of the word “criminal” throughout The 13th: “Before it was stylistic, it was fundamental and tantamount to the story that we were telling. The ways in which we used language, vocabulary, these labels to identify one another in ways that allow us to de-humanize one another. When you don’t call people by their name and you put labels on them that allow you to dictate who they are, it’s harmful. And this is historic. It doesn’t just have to do with black people and what has been done to African-Americans . . . we tried to do that in the film, to really show how the idea of “criminal” has been attached to the black body, particularly black men, in a way that’s been detrimental to a whole swath of society and has led pretty directly to 2.3 million people behind bars. The majority of which are black men, with a growing population of black women in that count.” How the stocks for private prison companies shot up after Trump’s victory: “It’s a different era of ineptitude and audacity and misogyny and ignorance that we haven’t experienced, I don’t think. But it’s not as if we haven’t been in times before where we have presidents who’ve gone in and done damage to the very freedoms that forward-thinking people have fought for. It’s not as if we’ve not stood on the edge of a time like this before. This is super-sized, like times 10. But I also believe there will be some new thoughts, some new unity, some new art, some new hope and joy that comes out of it from people who are like-minded, gathering together to resist the current administration. . . . It’s happening, so the question is: Now what? My answer is not, “Well, give him a chance, see how it goes.” My answer is not, “Let’s just support and wait ’til another four years goes by.” My answer is to resist.

[From Vanity Fair]

She also says that she’ll be resisting and protesting on the day of Trump’s inaugural. This is so true too: “It’s a different era of ineptitude and audacity and misogyny and ignorance that we haven’t experienced, I don’t think.” That’s very true. And while some/many of us are justifiably scared by all of the terrible harbingers of chaos and destruction to come during the Trump administration, there simply is no roadmap. There is no historical perspective. President Baby Fists is going to turn America into a banana republic controlled by a manic, stupid and petty despot. And yes, it’s going to be so much worse for communities of color.