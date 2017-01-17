Duchess Kate in a $1876 floral Erdem in London: lovely or lollipop-chic?

The younger-royal trio came out for an event today in London. Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a Heads Together event at the Institute of Contemporary Arts to promote the London Marathon, which will be benefiting Heads Together. Heads Together is the mental-health umbrella organization that Will, Kate and Harry started last year. I’ve yet to see evidence that Heads Together does little more than provide photo-ops for Will, Kate and Harry though. Kate and William were already patrons of several mental-health-related charities, so why do they need an umbrella organization? I still don’t know.

As for the fashion, Kate chose a new frock, meaning it’s a dress we haven’t seen before. She wore a $1876 Erdem dress in black, with some kind of floral applique. The dress is okay, and I particularly enjoy this silhouette on Kate – she goes to the “floaty skirt” well too many times, and I’ve been dying to see her get into some pencil skirts and more streamlined looks. Unfortunately, whoever is styling her doesn’t realize that they need to look at the “full picture.” A streamlined silhouette plus big Dollywood hair = Kate looks like a lollipop. There’s too much bigness going on up top. Oh, and she doesn’t look pregnant at all here.

Will, Kate and Harry apparently gave short speeches about mental health. The @KensingtonRoyal Twitter conveniently did not publish videos of Kate’s speech, but one of the royal reporters got a video. I can barely hear Kate, but I can tell that she was completely unprepared.