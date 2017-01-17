Duchess Kate in a $1876 floral Erdem in London: lovely or lollipop-chic?

The younger-royal trio came out for an event today in London. Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a Heads Together event at the Institute of Contemporary Arts to promote the London Marathon, which will be benefiting Heads Together. Heads Together is the mental-health umbrella organization that Will, Kate and Harry started last year. I’ve yet to see evidence that Heads Together does little more than provide photo-ops for Will, Kate and Harry though. Kate and William were already patrons of several mental-health-related charities, so why do they need an umbrella organization? I still don’t know.

As for the fashion, Kate chose a new frock, meaning it’s a dress we haven’t seen before. She wore a $1876 Erdem dress in black, with some kind of floral applique. The dress is okay, and I particularly enjoy this silhouette on Kate – she goes to the “floaty skirt” well too many times, and I’ve been dying to see her get into some pencil skirts and more streamlined looks. Unfortunately, whoever is styling her doesn’t realize that they need to look at the “full picture.” A streamlined silhouette plus big Dollywood hair = Kate looks like a lollipop. There’s too much bigness going on up top. Oh, and she doesn’t look pregnant at all here.

Will, Kate and Harry apparently gave short speeches about mental health. The @KensingtonRoyal Twitter conveniently did not publish videos of Kate’s speech, but one of the royal reporters got a video. I can barely hear Kate, but I can tell that she was completely unprepared.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

147 Responses to "Duchess Kate in a $1876 floral Erdem in London: lovely or lollipop-chic?"

  1. L84Tea says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Wait…the shoes. Uh….I’m no fashion expert, but don’t those sorta clash??

    Reply
  2. Lilo says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:25 am

    i wish she would stand up straight for once

    Reply
  3. Guest says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:26 am

    What’s up with that long mop on her head? I start to think she doesn’t cut her hair so she can hide behind it.

    Reply
  4. Red says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I like the dress, and her hair looks great too.

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Well, it’s just another Kate granny dress.

    Reply
  6. Kitty says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Horrible hair and dress. Also Harry looks peeved.

    Reply
  7. Jules says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Boring

    Reply
  8. Mel M says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Totally unprepared right? But isn’t this how all of her speeches look. She looks up at the audience the way she should be looking down at her notes for a second at a time. She’s looking down reading 98% of the time. Can someone please help her?! It’s just exhausting to watch after all of these years she still seems like she’s brand new to this job.

    Reply
  9. Llamas says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I can’t watch her speeches because her accent bothers me so much.

    At least they’ve done some engagements so far.

    Reply
  10. Tourmaline says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Hair is getting in Cousin It territory again………..maybe she’s growing her security blanket even longer to deal with her nerves about competing with Meghan and/or the imminent stress of having to live in London, oh horrors!

    That speech—somebody needs to teach her how to say more than 1 word without looking at her notes….. Maybe Meghan can help her out with that, since she is skilled at memorizing scripts!

    Reply
  11. . says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:32 am

    She’s really bad at giving speeches but I guess she doesn’t care.

    Reply
  12. Lainey says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Everything about her styling was wrong imo. Shoes and bag didn’t go with her dress and the hair is huge.
    This event was completely pointless. It was promoted as setting out their plans for heads together and that plan is to use the same vague points over and over again to make conversation. But what about those who talk doesn’t help, those not paying attention to heads together (most people) and those who even after hearing the conversations still think people with mental illnesses (still so vague, talking won’t help all mental illnesses -they need to be more specific regarding which ones) just need to make themselves happy, be more confident etc. They’re still so insulated from how cruel and ugly mental illnesses can be.

    Reply
    • chaine says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:03 am

      The few clips I’ve seen of the royals discussing mental health are things like “parents should pay attention to their children feeling sad” and “don’t be afraid to seek help for your problems” and that sort of thing, a very softball and euphemistic way of approaching a serious issue. It gives me the impression that they really know very little about mental illness and they haven’t bothered to learn.

      IMO they could do more to educate the public on the causes of various types of mental illness and the options for care, the fact that some of it is genetic predisposition, how much substance abuse is rooted in people trying to self-medicate for untreated mental health issues, etc. And even more, they should raise funds for research–I sort of assume that is part of what they are doing but I don’t really hear about it?

      Reply
  13. MostlyMegan says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Her clothes are so tightly tailored I wonder how she actually gets into them sometimes.

    Reply
  14. Shambles says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I think she looks pretty, face wise, and I like the dress. The hair is way too much though. She either needs to style it differently, straighter, stop adding extensions, or cut it

    Reply
  15. Clare says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:35 am

    These people are utterly tone deaf. Spending so much money on bloody dresses, while the rest of us are struggling to get a GP appointment because the NHS is underfunded. What a joke.

    I know this is becoming the usual tune from me..but for F*&Ks sake.

    Reply
  16. Frannydays says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I feel like William was watching over her like a hawk as she read.

    Reply
  17. Sansa says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I don’t get her clothing choices – but it’s time people/magazines stop calling her fashion icon.

    Reply
  18. vixi says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Isn’t that Sophie Hunter’s dress?!

    Reply
  19. Yolanda says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Dress is kinda cute, but not worth $2,000.

    Reply
  20. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Even the reporter filming it was bored. She was unprepared as usual, hiding behind Cousin It and she spent far too much time looking down at her notes and not enough time looking in front of her. Looking at your audience is one of the golden rules of giving a speech/presentation – if you are not engaged or interested neither are they.

    Harry looks pissed off in a ‘well that didn’t go so well’ kinda way.

    Reply
  21. Ever bloom says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:46 am

    She isn’t influential in any sort of way, not even fashion. Imagine the humongous possibilities….she could literally move mountains by her words, take a cause and fight for it. World doesn’t respect her, just flattering so they could sell magazines. I mean, look at Melinda Gates, Michelle Obama and the likes.

    Sonia Ghandi (an Italian) dedicated her life to a country which wasn’t hers (India). Talk about Kate Middleton, she doesn’t seem to give a damn about her own country which she parasites.

    Waste of space.

    Reply
  22. lobbit says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Wait – is there footage of the other speeches? Why are we only criticizing KM?

    Reply
  23. Cerys says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Yuk! Hideous dress. The hair is awful. She really needs a major makeover in all aspects of her appearance and posture. While it’s nice to see her not wearing the nude courts, the shoes she chose today look clumpy and don’t seem to match the dress. Two appearances since new year, a trip to Mustique must be on the cards soon.

    Reply
  24. lobbit says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Her hair looks great – it’s a bit beauty pageant contestant for my tastes, but it looks bouncy and shiny and healthy so whatever. The dress is cute, too. But…with all the criticism of what she spends and how little she works, I think showing up to a philanthropic event in a brand new $1000 dress is a bad idea. She could have spent a third of that on something just as pretty.

    Reply
    • Lisa says:
      January 17, 2017 at 10:45 am

      Actually that dress was almost $2000 US. (almost $3000 CDN)Absurd! Why does she need a new dress for almost every engagement? Her hair is embarrassing. Rather than spend hours fixing her hair for her 30min engagement, she should have invested it in practising her public speaking. There is no excuse for her lack of preparation after almost 6 years (!) in the RF. SMH

      Reply
  25. sarri says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Big hair and a skinny body don’t go along well.

    Reply
  26. Amanda says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I think she looks great except the shoes and the hair could be more polished but it’s still pretty.

    Reply
  27. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I like the dress. Her hair is repulsive in that piles of wiglets have been used to create the effect.

    I think Kate has explained why she looks and acts as she does. Wills likes long hair, Wills doesn’t care about her taking a professional role. He doesn’t care about himself having a public role. So no improvement in taking their royal responsibilities seriously.

    She tries to hit the marks that Wills does like about her such as the florid cartoonish hair. She is a few disparate parts adding up to nothing because Wills doesn’t really like her as a person. He likes Carole’s subservience and deference. This is why it suits Wills that he and the Midds can only step out into the outside world en masse. He does not enjoy KM’s company.

    KM is a very sad person totally dominated and controlled by her mother and Wills. There is nothing more to her.

    Reply
  28. Onika says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Why do you bother to ask? I know before I even click on the stories about Kate that they’ll be negative!

    Reply
  29. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:02 am

    She looks tired … maybe she’s working too hard?

    Reply
  30. Meow says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:06 am

    LOOOORD

    Reply
  31. Anitas says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:11 am

    The dress is meh. Too cutsie patootsie for a 35 year old, IMO. But compared to some of her shocking choices, it’s pretty good. Regarding her speech, I think she looks like she’s two minutes away from crying. Zero confidence and ownership of the words she’s saying. Public speaking is super hard, but we can all train and improve, if we set our mind to it. But that would require more effort than just skim reading the speech on the way to the event.

    Reply
  32. Rocio says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:20 am

    She looks good.

    Reply
  33. joannie says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:39 am

    I think she looks beautiful and very well put together. She has such a nice trim figure and gorgeous legs. She should show them off! Love that they are supporting mental health. It’s a very worthy cause.

    Reply
  34. khaveman says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Yay she is wearing something more modern and age-appropriate and NOT monochromatic! It’s a good look. And she changed up her shoe game!

    Reply
  35. Lorelai says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I actually love the dress and the way she picked up the burgundy in the dress with her accessories and think she looks great – from the neck down. The hair is ridiculous and the article in the DM was FULL of snark about how “newly voluminous” it was, alluding in almost every paragraph and caption to extensions without flat-out saying it.

    The event and speech, though – as Lainey said above, they just keep regurgitating the same exact phrases over and over again. What has this campaign actually *achieved*?

    Reply
  36. Lirko says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    As someone who has pretty severe social anxiety, it’s painfully obvious she struggles with the same issues. What I don’t understand is why she doesn’t get some help for it, especially being that she is advocating to destgmatize this very thing.

    Watching her white knuckle it through these speeches and events is heartbreaking. I think with proper treatment she could let her defenses down, and rather than being preoccupied with her feelings of panic, she might actually be able to relax, engage and grow.

    Treating my social anxiety really changed my life. My psychiatrist helped me realize that it would be most difficult to have a good quality of life if I didn’t adress this biochemical issue in my brain, and how I wish the fame for Kate.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      January 17, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      I think there is a lot more going on than social anxiety with Kate. However, she doesn’t white knuckle it throu ALL engagements just the ones like this one and ones where she’s not interested. Watch her at sailing events with Sir Ben Anslie – you will see a different person.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 17, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      Doesn’t it say a lot that she has obvious mental health issues and is supposedly championing the cause and telling people they should talk about it more when she doesn’t even bother to get treatment herself? It’s probably a better position for her to just be lazy and not care to practice her speeches because the alterntsive makes her a huge hypocrite for mental health issues and literally contradicts her poorly worded speeches on the issue b

      Reply
  37. vava says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Her speaking skills are pathetic after all these years. Just demonstrates how incredibly lazy this woman is. It’s made worse by the fact that she continues with this odd accent of hers – to the point where she sounds rather “breathy”. I hope Harry marries someone who can blow Kate out of the water. That might be the only way to motivate this loon.

    I don’t mind the dress. The posture is awful as usual. The hair is ridiculous. I’m just thankful she didn’t wear one of her gazillion black suede court shoes – but those Todd shoes don’t really work with this dress. I would have picked something a bit edgier.

    Reply
  38. LAR says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Should William just shave his head? Wouldn’t that look better or does he have a weirdly shaped head?

    Reply
  39. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Been perusing the Royal Reporter twitter feed and he’s been quite informative. Apparently a lot of ‘behind the scenes’ meetings by W&K and H are suddenly appearing in the Court Circular as official engagements – i guess thats what William meant by undertaking more public duties, making his ‘meeting’ official.

    Plus, i loved this tweet:

    “The royal press pack has decided that part of having a national conversation about mental health should involve saying hello to people.”

    Apparently they refused to acknowledge the press on arrival and departure – one photog called ‘bye’ when they were leaving and was met with stoney silence.

    Reply
  40. Canadi-Anne says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    My kingdom for a chic bob!

    Reply
  41. CrystalBall says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Horrible speech, horrible hair, horrible fake caring from all three.

    Reply
  42. artistsnow says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Kate must be reading the blog. Seems 2017 is going to be the year of the charity event(s).

    Reply
  43. seesittellsit says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    “Lollipop chic” is cutting it wayyyyy too much slack. It’s heinous.

    Reply
  44. Mimi says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    There’s no point commenting on Kate’s fashion. She has no style whatsoever and is a totally boring dresser. The most interesting thing about her outfit today is her left eyebrow which seems to have a life of its own.

    Poor Wills. How in the hell has he lost his looks so quickly? It’s not just the hair either. His face is just so beefy looking. He was a gorgeous young man with a cute smile and now he is just barely average with a watermelon head and big teeth.

    Harry needs a better tailor. His pants never fit him as well as they should.

    Reply
  45. YankLynn says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Does she seriously talk like that when in casual conversation with friends and family ? I’m not British so every British voice is an “accent” to my ears admittedly. But her breathy delivery, the very careful enunciation of each word sounds to me like what I sound like trying to imitate her — intense focus on how to pronounce each word that doesn’t come naturally.

    Reply

