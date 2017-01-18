Billy Eichner: Election Night in New York City felt almost like 9/11

Billy Eichner’s Billy on the Street show isn’t my favorite thing in the world, but I do watch clips from time and time and I enjoy the bits sometimes. I enjoy the fact that the show is basically a celebration of the diversity found on New York’s streets, whether it’s racial diversity, LGBTQ diversity or diversity in how people consume pop culture. Eichner is starting to get a lot more attention as more celebrity “guests” come on the show and as the Billy on the Street clips are increasingly going viral, like the time Nicki Minaj Instagrammed about the show. Anyway, Billy covers the latest issue of New York Magazine. I wasn’t going to cover it, but in the last half of the interview, he gets political and the whole thing is just very sad. What he says about Hillary Clinton losing was sad, I mean. He was at the Clinton event and the way he describes it so vividly… it just broke my heart. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Where he was on Election Night: “I was at the Javits Center waiting for Hillary to speak. A friend of mine had invited me, and I was so excited. I got there and there were thousands of people on the main floor where she was going to speak, we all assumed. It had the whole glass-ceiling element and there was music blaring and huge screens everywhere playing CNN. It literally took my breath away. I could not believe that I was going to be there live to hear her victory speech. And then it became clear that wasn’t going to happen. It’s a fascinating place to be because you’re surrounded by people who had put their blood, sweat, and tears into campaigning with her and for her. She wasn’t there. If she was, I didn’t see her. I was in New York during 9/11, and I don’t want to minimize 9/11 where thousands of people died by comparing it to anything, but it was the closest feeling I’ve had to that since, where you literally felt like an unexpected death had occurred. I’m not someone who thought Hillary was a perfect candidate, but the thought of what was to come was mind-blowing.
How surreal it was: “To make a surreal night even more surreal, I was in this room with Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Cher, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett, Tony Goldwyn, Busy Phillips, numerous senators and other big Democratic bigwigs. Once the tide started to turn, I stood in a corner with a couple of my friends who were also in this room. Slowly, people started to trickle out. People were crying. Around midnight or so, an older woman who clearly worked with the campaign came out. She screamed at everyone, “Everybody stop crying! It’s not over!” Then there was silence because I think the rest of us knew that it was over. It was bizarre.
When he left the Jarvis Center: “I snuck out around 12:30 and walked home because I don’t live too far from there. I remember eight years prior, when Obama won the first time, I was downtown celebrating with my friends, and I was living uptown at the time. I took the subway home around midnight or so, and I was by myself. The subway reached Times Square, and I thought, I have to get out. I have to see what’s happening in Times Square the night our first black president was elected. I have such a vivid memory of it. There were literally young people doing cartwheels in the street. It was like New Year’s Eve, but with a purpose. It was magical. Eight years later, I was walking from Javits Center on 34th Street — I live in Hell’s Kitchen — and you could see people, particularly people of color, who were leaving Times Square in complete silence. Everyone had little American flags they’d brought with them that were down at their hips. One guy was sort of waving it. No one was talking and you could tell that they’d all gone to Times Square expecting a big celebration. Now they were silent. It was the antithesis of before in the same part of town, and it really was breathtaking.
What he thought of Jimmy Fallon ruffling Trump’s hair: “I’m trying to think of the right word. I thought it was naïve and a bit of a slap in the face to all the people that I know for a fact Jimmy Fallon loves and celebrates: the LGBT community, women, people of color. I’ve done Jimmy’s show twice. I think he is a huge talent. I really, really do. There are three people in the world that can do that job well. Are you kidding? Hosting The Tonight Show every night? With the amount of people you have to satisfy while still trying to remain true to your own creative values? He is terrific. I don’t think that was a good moment. Moving forward, with how potentially dangerous these guys can be, you can’t be fluffing a Nazi sympathizer’s hair on television. After the interview, Jimmy did say something like, “Hey, have you ever seen my show? This is what I do.” In that instance, he just didn’t think it through. You’re doing your show every day, and sometimes things slip through the cracks. I hope that he’ll be more mindful of that because Jimmy does have a big platform. He gets double the ratings of the other guys. He is probably speaking to more Trump voters than you or I. And I do think there’s a responsibility to not take things lightly. Even if you’re a performer whose go-to is to focus more on the more lighthearted stuff. I could be wrong, but I have a feeling he wouldn’t it again.
He’s not comparing 9/11 to the election of Emperor Baby Fists, he’s comparing the mood, the experience, the terror and horror in the wake of those two events. And I personally think it’s an apt comparison, especially given that he is a New Yorker. As for what he says about that Jimmy Fallon moment – I think Billy is a mensch for giving Fallon the benefit of the doubt, but I also think Fallon and NBC corporate represent the kind of softball reaction to Baby Fists the entire way through. Now that we’re staring fascism in the face, I hope everyone learns to do better.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I live in NYC, was at the Javits Center, and cosign this 100%. It really did feel like a death had occurred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, for God’s sake. A person you didn’t want won a legally held election and you want to compare it to a terrorist attack on our country where almost 3,000 innocent people were killed. Stop it already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a similar vein I saw a Jezebel comment today that if bin laden deserved to die trump definitely does
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you miss the part where Kaiser said Eichner was comparing the mood, not the tragedy? I’ve heard from several people from NY who said the post-election somberness reminded them of the mood on 9/11.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the article you are commenting on: “He’s not comparing 9/11 to the election of Emperor Baby Fists, he’s comparing the mood, the experience, the terror and horror in the wake of those two events.” I don’t know if you voted Trump, but I have noticed that some Trump voters are having trouble with the fact that a majority (growing) of Americans actively dislike him and understand that he represents fascist anarchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CoKatie, these people are talking about the scared, shocked, depressed mood everyone around was in. People are still feeling this way, but when first announced it was like a shocking smack in the face leaving us all scared for the future
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CoKatie…. NOOO we’re never ‘stopping it’…. as an act of cyber terrorism got this trollop elected and the white misogynistic underbelly (now the new establishment) is trying to get everyone to unite and respect the election results.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah no. Not stopping it. Fragile special snowflakes on the Right who find everything offensive need to chill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leaving aside Russian interference, do you not get that Trump is not just a person people didn’t want; he is not just a person with terrible policies. Unlike, say, McCain or Romney. he has expressed views that put him quite close to neo-fascist territory. And that is no exaggeration. Whether those views are translated into action is yet to be determined. But it’s not business as usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…do you need a safe space?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well to be fair more than 3,000 will die when they lose health care so it’s kind of like slow motion 911…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Fiorella
oh, wow, 1 comment? That’s bad! Because there were 0 comments about how Obama deserves to die. *end of snark*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He said he was comparing the mood of the aftermath of the terrorist attack to that of nyc after the election, and he is rght. As a New Yorker who experienced both events, the feeling of total shock and confusion were similar. Yes he won the election, whether or not Russia was involved still requires investigating, but what people felt was not just Hillary’s loss. It was a fear of not knowing what to expect for this country and its people. What does this mean for us and how does the world view us now? The man has no political experience, and he is picking the worst of the worst for his caninet and administration. He is a leader who can offer no guidance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, there always has to be at least one who misses the point. Congratulations on being that person, CoKatie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CoKatie – agreed. I lived on Long Island at the time and was fortunate not to have lost anyone in 9/11 – but I have friends that did. One cannot even begin to compare “the mood” of being under terrorist attack to “the mood” on an election outcome that you did not agree with.
And Kitten: the fragile snowflakes on the left have to stop whining about the outcome they did not care for. The right is not whining.
No one missed the point. It was an offensive simile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Learned One:
It’s an analogy, not a simile…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend made a similar comment about how the post-election felt like post-Katrina in New Orleans to her. Like, you had to check in to see how people were handling things the first time you saw them after it happened before the conversation could go on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten – no, not a special snowflake on the right
@MoreSalt – no, I’m apparently the only one that doesn’t need a place to hide.
I’m simply a person who put up with, for 8 years, the man I DID vote for, be disrespected, “not MY president”, etc. As Michelle says “when they go low, we go high”.
Like it or not, and I don’t, he is the legally elected president to be of my country. I am going to go where those on the right couldn’t go: I am going to show respect for that office and for the process of being elected INTO that office. I am not going to despair since I believe my country is better than that.
I am not of the generation of special snowflakes. I lived through Reagan and Thatcher, and likewise Carter, where we were on some sort of abyss. We didn’t clutch our pearls. We got on with life, knowing that there are safeguards built into the body of government which we have that protects us from any “Emperor”. I also know history and realize there have been other unpopular choices who somehow squeaked in.
I want to be better than the other side has been for 8 years. I refuse to compare this to a national tragedy, and I certainly don’t need anyone from the blogosphere or the entertainment world directing my thought process. I accept what’s happened. I don’t have to like it. That’s just life. I wasn’t over the moon when either of the Bush men became president either. But I dealt with it. So rather than being called a snowflake, perhaps you should just think of me as a hardened bit of ice that just won’t melt. I’ve seen too much and somehow, because of the country we are, we always make it out okay. But if you need an underground bunker, I know there are a few of them still around from the Cold War days. Me? I’ll stay on the outside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CoKatie
so, you object to the way people feel and want to tell them that their feelings are wrong and should be different? Your point may be valid re: what we do, but it can’t possibly be a valid point about the way people felt. People feel how they feel. We are specifically discussing the hours if not minutes it became obvious that she lost. He is not saying that people are still walking around NYC crying, but I think those who worked their butts off for the campaign were allowed a couple of hours of sadness, wouldn’t you think?
Also, if you know history, you know that sometimes unpopular and even popular choices wreak havoc on the entire world, and there is never a guarantee that this particular choice isn’t going to be one of them. So, while I appreciate your optimism, I think that the pessimism of some could prove well-founded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CoKatie- You speak of getting on with life cause we know there are “safeguards to protect us from any Emperor.” For someone who has lived through so much, you are clearly not paying attention. Those safeguards are/will be slowly stripped away by Trump and his administration. His people are already threatening the head of the Ethics Committee for being “too political.” We are in a dangerous place here.
I’m not getting on with life when people need their health care protected, when people need to prevent being deported because of their race/skin color/nationality. Roe v Wade could be overturned. Schools will crumble. People will lose their retirements. I’m not getting on with things until I’m sure they’re alright. If you think they are, you are grossly underestimating Trump and the GOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. And the silence on the train the next morning. Everyone seemed in shock that this total asshat had won the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CoKatie, stop comparing this to just an election. This wasn’t just your typical run-of-the-mill election. If a moderate Republican had won, I wouldn’t have been happy but life would have continued on. I don’t know if you’ve been watching the news, but our new president is neither a Republican or a Democrat-he’s a narcissist and a Russian one at that. People aren’t mourning because Hillary lost, they’re mourning because we may have just lost everything this country stands for by electing this man. People are mourning their country which I think is apropos to 9/11 as well. Our whole reality just changed. #wakeup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t think of an example where dictatorship prospered because people overreacted to the earlier signs of it. I can think of many examples where it prospered because people underreacted to the earlier signs of it. The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It’s not partisan politics. It’s that this guy is just insane!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Billy Eichner. And I’m heartbroken about the election. I was in total denial and I didn’t want to be around the people saying “oh my God, she’s going to lose.” And when it became undeniable, I just started bawling. I can’t believe we’ve done this to ourselves.
My only hope is that it will inspire good people and young women to become more involved in politics and more people to vote in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is really unbelievable that we did this to ourselves. Makes me so sad and angry at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know who he is but I really loved everything he said here. Very poignant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check out his Twitter, he tweets some great stuff about Trump and co.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve just been getting in to Difficult People and started following him on Facebook recently. I really like him. He’s funny and smart and has some really good things to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend of mine was there- ditto. And it has felt like a death occurred. I’m dreading the 20th so much. Never has an election had this type of effect on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too about the 20th. I’ve DVR’d a bunch of shows about Obama and his legacy and I’m going to watch those instead of the inauguration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a smart plan @KB. I wold enjoy that even though I become a slobbering mess each time I read or watch something on the Obama’s sniff sniff 😢
Enjoy. I refuse to watch that 🍊 💩 be sworn in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s spot on. I almost went to the rally because my friend had an extra ticket but ended up not going because I wasn’t feeling well. That and I had a sinking feeling it would not turn out in our favor.
I started to cry around 11PM and when we lost PA I knew it was over. It was devastating. The only other days I’ve seen NYC so quiet was after 9/11. No one spoke the day after the election. It was a damn ghost town in one of the biggest cities in the world. It was eerie.
I’m having a day off with a bunch of friends. We plan to watch Obama docs and movies while we drink in our onesies. It doubles as a welcome back to school party for us. But yea we won’t be watching
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in NYC too and I remember having to go to work the next day. The subways were silent. I saw a woman openly crying on the train and I was so emotional at the time that I started crying too. A stranger patted me on the shoulder in comfort.
It was funereal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. I love in Brooklyn and the mood was so bizarre. I remember it being a gloomy day weather wise and literally people were walking down the street with friends in absolute silence, you could walk into a coffee shop and hear a pin drop. And a lot of us were crying. I’m still crying. But there was this sense of comraderie because everyone was struggling. I’m glad I live in a fairly democratic area- I didn’t have to suffer in silence and I didn’t feel alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t live in NYC but there was a similar feeling here. Everyone walked around work in stunned silence. It was the most bizarre day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here in LA. The mood was downright dismal, people were crying silent tears. I saw lots of hugs, lots of comraderie, but all being done in a silence that was unnatural. Like, almost as if no one wanted to talk about it, so we moved around with words unspoken but hearts on our sleeves and tears in our eyes.
Even now, with a little time between now and then, those following days seem so surreal. Like a really awful dream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m in Chicago and that’s how it was here, too. People had been SO upbeat and hopeful just 24 hours earlier, the contrast was so stark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same in Boston.
I compared it to the day after Game 7 of the ALCS Red Sox Vs Yankees in 2003. The night of that game I left the bar bawling my eyes out and the next day was very much like a funeral in this city. So quiet and you could hear a pin drop. Same feeling as HRC’s loss the next day. That palpability was just so strong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
New Orleans too. My work place was silent all day. It took us all a few days to even start talking about it with each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I envy all of you that live in progressive/ liberal areas. I live in Mississippi. I suffered in silence. I watched the results alone in my room with a bag of the good stuff and some wine ready to enjoy the wonderful night. I cried when I realized the results were real. Since then when anyone tries to celebrate his victory with me I simply say “I just hope that he is a good president for ALL the people.” That’s all I can say down here. Tons of intelligent, caring women that I know, many of whom have been sexually assaulted, supported this pos. There is no arguing with these dense people. Every now and then when I feel particularly brave I say something rude about him or roll my eyes. It’s met with vicious stares. Not worth it. I wasn’t meant to be a southerner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same for Seattle. Going into work everyone just looked kind of stunned and it was the same when I got to the building I work. A friend had posted that people in her office were really upset and trying to hold it together, but some people were crying.
I feel like my brain is trying to shield me from the reality that awaits us on Friday, like it is trying to scramble for the miracle that is going to stop this from occurring, but then real life kicks in and so does despair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and I were leaving the hospital with our newborn and the mood was surreal. Silent. Damp. Like a big sloppy tear had enveloped us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I pray the world will get better for your son or daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same in Philly. The weather was crappy, and I just decided to take a nap after my daughter went down for hers. I also had to get rid of facebook for a while (instagram and memes were a relief, though). Sooo many distant family members and acquaintances coming out and saying “wow all of you Hillary supporters are meaner and bigger bullies to us than Trump ever was” or “I voted for Trump and I’m not racist xyz.” I was like ugh… enough of this!
And it had to be just before Thanksgiving, too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the sentiment here, I really truly do. But actually BEING in NYC the day those towers went down, having a husband who worked in the towers regularly, it was more than just a death. It was horror, shock, grief, sheer terror. My husband couldn’t come home that night to my baby son and I, and it was the most terrifying experience I have had in my life.
So yes, the election felt like a death, for sure. My friends who live there said that was the atmosphere in NYC, at the center and beyond. But when people compare it to the biggest terror attacks our country has had, it still falls so flat, and I really am tired of hearing people make this comparison, because it DOES minimize things.
Can’t you just say it felt like a death and the city felt like the heartbeat was taken out of it? That would more aptly describe the feeling of loss, not comparing it to the horror and shock that happened the day those planes hit, and the days/weeks/months to follow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course not, because everything has to be over dramatic. People literally DIED, lives were ended, family members will never be seen again. Apparently that hurt is comparable to an election. But, what do I know? Just a measly girl who lost an uncle, my husbands best friend lost his cousin, and my boss’s wife who was pregnant at the time was lucky she woke up late because she worked on the 80th floor in the first building. But no, please, compare the election pain to that of actual, literal, anguish and death. And we still don’t realize why we lost the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree comparing the election result to 9/11 is over the top. I sort of get what he’s trying to say, but nothing so far in my lifetime compares to 9/11. It was more than just people in disbelief and silence. Far more. It’s almost insulting to those who actually had friends, relatives, and loved ones who perished that day. Gone forever in a horrific act of terrorism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it was because of hyperbolic comparisons to 9/11.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh??? I don’t see what his description has to do with Trump’s win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry we can’t all arrange our feelings to suit you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@dani, @Mari, @Little Darling
I dont think it is over the top in certain aspects (which is said as much)….you cannot qualify someone’s experience and feelings based on yours…. you may feel yours is more valid (as you had a direct impact), but you cant tell someone how to feel, which is kinda in the vein of what you doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA
I mean he prefaced it with this (did people just gloss over this part?) “I was in New York during 9/11, and I don’t want to minimize 9/11 where thousands of people died by comparing it to anything, but it was the closest feeling I’ve had to that since, where you literally felt like an unexpected death had occurred.”
He didn’t say it was the *same exact thing*— not even close.
I’ll explain it this way: if you live in a large city, you are essentially living alone.
Because even if you have friends that live in the same city, they might live 10-15 miles away from you and you may not actually be part of the same community.
Living in an urban environment, you are often forced to encounter and interact with a myriad of strangers every time you leave your house. Each stranger has their own separate problems, their own mindset and mood. You could walk outside one day feeling great and have a run-in with an angry stranger or like a poster described above, see a sobbing woman on a train. It often makes you feel disconnected from your fellow man.
It is very VERY rare that you are able to collectively share an emotion with an entire city of people you don’t know. It’s a unique feeling and THAT is what he was attempting to describe–that was the ONLY parallel that he was trying to draw–the collective sadness felt by an entire city and sometimes, an entire country or even an entire world. He said NOTHING about the sheer violence of 9/11 or the death toll or the pain suffered by first responders and their families–he was talking about a city uniting in sadness.
The day after the marathon bombing was an awful one here in Boston, but the comfort came from knowing that our country was united in feeling our grief. It’s that shared emotion that he is talking about here–nothing more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ash and @kitten.
“I was in New York during 9/11, and I don’t want to minimize 9/11 where thousands of people died by comparing it to anything, but it was the closest feeling I’ve had to that since, where you literally felt like an unexpected death had occurred. I’m not someone who thought Hillary was a perfect candidate, but the thought of what was to come was mind-blowing.”
He is comparing his “feeling” of death after the election to the feeling he felt (or closest feeling he’s felt) since 9/11. Great, those are his feelings, but I don’t agree with even uttering the comparison, even if it was accurate for him. Dig in the archives and come up with something that doesn’t disparage the real loss of life.
Yeah, I am just never, ever going to compare anything to that day. That day stands alone. Period. No qualifiers, no “it felt like”. I don’t GAF. That day is that day. No election, no matter how dire, will compare to that day.
Everyone has a right to feel the death with the election. Comparing it to a terror attack just doesn’t compare, in my opinion, on ANY level. Not in mood. Not in comraderie. Not in the feeling of loss or the death of democracy.
There are a million other things he could compare it to, anyone could compare it to (because it’s not just him). It simply doesn’t compare to THAT day. Sorry not sorry. I’m over people and the comparison, even if to just describe a *feeling/mood*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*shrugs*
Well you certainly don’t have to agree or be sorry but he’s not comparing HRC’s loss to a terrorist attack and his comments made that perfectly clear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s comparing the way he felt to how he felt that day, and it’s like, okay, I don’t agree and think it’s off color to bring that day up in ANY dialog except in memorium.
Shrugs, to each their own. You have your peas under the mattress, I have mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a disclaimer (because I’m going to go a little against the grain here): I’m a Muslim, born in Egypt, who looks visibly brown. Trump is no friend of mine and I am as far removed from a Trump supporter as possible. So, here goes…
I totally understand what you mean. But, I do think he could have phrased it better (even with the disclaimer he gave) or picked a different metaphor. We can’t pick and choose when an analogy is offensive or in poor taste just because we like someone. People who lost loved ones on 9/11 have said Eichner’s comparison was insensitive; I’m going to side with them. If someone on the right had said this, we’d be all over them with condemnation about their insensitivity.
I know: nuance, context, etc. But in a world where post-truth politics is a thing and people flick through click-baity bite size news rather than read in depth, we cannot afford to give the Cheeto army any ammunition, which, unfortunately, what Eichner said does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kitten explained it beautifully. He wasn’t comparing them, he was saying that the only other thing that was even remotely similar that he experienced was 9/11. I mean, if we take a scale from “underwhelmed” as 0 and “overwhelmed” as 100, then 9/11 is 100, and this election is, say, 51… Not even close, but still closer to 9/11 to your everyday life. Thus the comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He said he was living in NYC on 9/11 as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My little office was grieving the next morning too and it amplified the sadness. I can’t imagine the feeling in NYC, or at the event.
Like KB said, I too hope all of this inspires others to join the fight, run for office, suport the causes that will need help. The Bush 43 era brought us Obama, let’s hope this brings us another strong progressive to undo the damage and push us forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know who has a big late-night audience of Trump voters? Andy Cohen…weirdly! I remember he did pres polls and Trump always won by a lot, and on Twitter he is always getting these women tweeting at him all betrayed if he makes a Trump joke. We all should’ve paid closer attention to the reality show link and how that infected people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s interesting and not surprising given the intelligence level of the Real Housewives of anywhere series and their fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m not surprised that low information voters happen to also be RH fans.
The kind of people that hate Obamacare, but love the Affordable Care Act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bah, I feel badly for him *sometimes* because those ladies on his Twitter are nutso! And I am also not surprised that Trump supporting women would love the Real Housewives shows and then go after Andy Cohen on Twitter. They don’t seem too bright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It didn’t feel like death to me. Death feels real. Trump’s win felt like I moved into The Twilight Zone. It was surreal. And far more worrying than a death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Impending Doom.
For me, it felt like impending doom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had gone to breakfast with a dear friend. We were already celebrating and so excited. I surprised her with a Nasty Woman t-shirt and she immediately put it on. All day I was in such a great mood. I loved the image of all the women who went to Susan B. Anthony’s graveside to put their “I Voted” stickers on her headstone. I loved the tv coverage of mothers who took their daughters to election parties to celebrate the first woman President. Then the shock and heartbreak of the results. It wasn’t just that she lost; it was the sheer horror of who won.
Their is no honor, and certainly no depth in BabyFists. He refuses to listen to intelligence experts and anyone well versed in diplomacy or foreign affairs. I read an editorial that told of the court jester or fool who made a bored and dissolute court laugh. It ended by saying that we have elected the fool. Now that is truly sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too bad, so sad. For those of us who didn’t vote for Hilary, it was an awesome night. I would compare our mood to how people felt when the US beat the Russians in the Miracle on Ice hockey game-incredible and amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But this isn’t sport, this is human lives. People are genuinely fearful and mourning. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised you voted for a guy with zero capacity for empathy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What, you’re not excited at the prospect of hundreds of thousand of people losing their access to healthcare?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god, you’re going to get ripped to shreds for that comment.
I don’t like comparing things to atrocities that have resulted in deaths. 9/11, the holocaust. It just feels like it normalizes them. It’s just inappropriate to me. The people who lost loved ones on here are saying it’s not an apt comparison and i think they would know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think this election is not going to result in deaths?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess slow, painful deaths are ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, those have already been normalized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that thousands of people will lose their health insurance, there will be unfair deaths. Very inappropriate that the Republicans are taking it away without another plan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad that so can compare a sport to voting in someone who has no idea what to do except tweet mean comments. Will you “excited” people still be happy while needing health insurance that was taken away from you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations, I’ll be sure to let my disabled sister know how happy you are your guy won when she loses her healthcare. I’m sure she’d tell you how happy she is for you except, you know, she can’t speak. Fucking appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sincerely hope you don’t have to change your mind. It will be much harder for you than those of us who choose not to go through life with blinders on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow — you don’t even see a little absurdity in your reference to the US win over the Russians? Guess what? This time we LOST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a new yorker and was there after 9/11… it’s hyperbole, there’s been nothing like the days following 9/11. Still, let’s just say there’ve been worse comparisons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a tactless and senseless comparison. People died and lives were forever destroyed after 9/11. Years later, people are still dying of cancer because of it.
He does not sound half as intelligent as he wants to. So out of touch and tone-deaf – that comparison. He should be ashamed. Orlando was like 9/11.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? I’ll just echo what other people have been saying here: Trump’s presidency is going to cause thousands of deaths and destroy lives. And Eichner wasn’t comparing Trump’s election to 9/11, but even if he was, it would be an apt comparison in my opinion.
The CBO reported yesterday that in the first year alone after the ACA is repealed, 18 million Americans will lose their insurance. Prior to the implementation of the ACA, 45,000 people a year died due to lack of insurance. Roughly 3,000 people died on 9/11. The republicans’ vote to remove the requirement that insurance cover maternal/pre-natal care and contraception will lead to countless ruined lives and maternal deaths. If Trump is truly the fascist and authoritarian people believe him to be, we’re looking at internment camps for Muslims (and dissenters). And if he starts a nuclear war (which is likely, given his reckless tweets about China and North Korea), millions will die.
Trump’s presidency will be far worse than 9/11, I promise you that. And to many, his election signaled the beginning of the end of the United States and western liberalism. So no, I do not think comparing the mood after the election to the mood after 9/11 was hyperbolic or tone deaf at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It si not an act of terrorism, it is not a coup. It is the outcome of democracy. Stop these hysterics that people like you love reveling in. You are being so disrespectful toward the victims and their families.
I am Middle Eastern btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was clear that he is describing the mood of the people, not the act. He clearly states that he was in NY for both events and it is the closest to how he has felt since that day in September 2001. Me too. I was here for both events and I completely agree. There was a feeling on both days that the world as we know it was ending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a NYer and was in NY for 9/11 and election night and I AGREE. It as that same devastating feeling like the world as we know it was ending. I trickled out of a “party” and walked a lonely sad mile home. For days or weeks, the mood in the street was extremely solemn. Neighbors that I see daily at our local coffee shop were speechless and unkempt. Children were crying in school. It was a terrible feeling. Still is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like his comment about Fallon. I’m still mad at Jimmy Fallon for ruffling Trump’s hair but I think it’s probably easier for Jimmy to dismiss outrage like mine. Billy’s comment is the sort of gentle, “he should know better and I’m sure he would never do it again” that may actually sink in more with someone like Jimmy. (Although I’m also hoping Amy and Tina ripped him apart for it!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt physically ill as I watched the commentators on CNN realize what was happening. I felt like I was in the twilight zone. I cried. I went to bed before it was called because I couldn’t face it. My heart broke for Hillary.
I had been so happy all day. I was emotional watching the aerial of the motorcade head out in the late afternoon from her home heading to downtown NYC, knowing history was going to be made, and thinking about how Hillary must be feeling. I was unprepared for the devastating turn election night took.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is from the party of “but we accepted YOUR candidate with open arms”:
Carmelita Seda:
Obama should be shot before a firing squad! He is a disgrace to this country and to humanity as a whole! He wouldn’t be missed! – 14 likes
Charlie Goad:
I prefer a nice painful hanging. I’ll even volunteer to kick out the chair. – 4 likes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And this is TAME compared to some of the vile, racist sh*t I’ve read about Obama from people on the Right.
Short memories or do they just have a penchant for reinventing history like their idol Tinkles?
I’m so happy that I have people like you and the rest of my celebitches to keep it real, Timbuktu.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tinkles! 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a NY’er who was here during 9/11, and knew a mother who died in the North Tower, and had firefighter friends searching through the ashes Tuesday night. I do agree that post-election NY felt stunned and devastated in a similarly unifying way. It was weird. It was like a massive bomb had detonated across the country and changed everything, but physically things were the same. No smoking piles and funerals, but a sense of a profound and unstable shift in things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse