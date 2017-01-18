Aaron Rodgers on his family estrangement: he’s not going to be on Oprah crying

I know there are many Cowboy fans out there who are still wishing a pox upon Aaron Rodgers’ house after last Sunday’s defeat. Well, you’re in luck because his family is a mess. Back in July, Aaron’s brother Jordan, then a contestant on The Bachelorette, admitted that he doesn’t speak to big brother Aaron. Aaron refrained from discussing it at the time. However, since Aaron’s dad Ed decided to give a lengthy interview to the New York Times on the subject, Aaron has finally issued a comment. For those of you hoping to find out once and for all why the family has been torn asunder – sorry. Aaron did little more than confirm that they didn’t speak and that he when he dealt with it, it would be in private.

Aaron Rodgers may not be on speaking terms with his family, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is making an effort to not worsen the ongoing feud.

“Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” a source close to the NFL star tells PEOPLE. “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

During Jordan’s time on the reality competition series, Aaron revealed to ABC’s WISN 12 News that he hadn’t been following his younger brother’s quest for love on the small screen.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” said Aaron, adding that he didn’t want to elaborate on his relationship with his family.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” he said

I don’t know about you but my first question was why the hell is his dad doing a NYTimes interview about this? In the interview, Ed once again alludes to “fame” being the problem, that it changes a person, which is funny when you consider what Jordan has done to keep his name in the headlines. The one thing that made me sympathize with any part of Ed’s side was that apparently all of his chiropractic clients peppered him with questions about Aaron’s games. I imagine everyone wanting to know about your attendance at your son’s games because they didn’t know you didn’t speak would be pressure. Still, a whole Times interview on your pissing match with your son?

Jordan said that he didn’t think about how this would blow up when he brought it up on air. He claims, “I just wasn’t familiar with the show… ” and I claim, “bullsh-t.” He needed something to give him the edge because he was being exposed as a jerk and the sob story of ‘big bro doesn’t talk to me’ was his ticket. I mean, the melodramatic visual of having the empty chairs at the table for Olivia Munn and Aaron was so over-the-top. The majority of fingers in this sordid tale are pointed at Olivia because the rift happened only months after Aaron and Olivia got together. I just don’t get this – what could happen only months in that would leave him not talking to the family? I’m not intentionally being obtuse. I, unfortunately, know all too well what it’s like to have your in-laws disapprove of you (one of them, at least) and it sucks. But the immediacy of this rift after the relationship began makes me suspect that if something happened with Olivia, it was just the last straw.

The only thing all of the players involved can agree on is that, “it’s complicated,” in which case I wish they would figure it out before they speak out about it again.

Photo credit: Fame/Flynet Photos and Getty Images

 

  1. Lingling says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:37 am

    You know what, good for him, and shame on his family for publicly exploiting the situation. Seems like that may have been the whole issue in the first place.

    Reply
  2. Don't kill me I'm French says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:38 am

    In this family,the most famous person seems to be the most private and he dates a celebrity in more

    Reply
  3. OSTONE says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Sad when a family is estranged. Who knows what caused the rifts, and I know sometimes you got to put distance between yourself and family. I am lucky I grew up in a tight-knit family, I couldn’t imagine not being on speaking terms with my parents and siblings.

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Paul Ryan is a Packers fan. I’m trying to not hold that against them.

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Totally a guess, but it feels like his family members are taking advantage of his success looking for their own 15 minutes? But who know.
    But he seems to want privacy, and that should be respected, so good for him for not engaging via the media.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      January 18, 2017 at 7:56 am

      I get that but if that was the case why weren’t they doing this earlier? Aaron has been a famous QB for a while now. I should know he’s been to a few of our college games when his brother was our QB. Obviously I’m not going to pick sides at this point we are just speculating but Jordan is probably the worst of them all. His family wasn’t speaking about this until they were on the Bachelor which opened up the floodgates.

      Reply
      • Miss M says:
        January 18, 2017 at 8:13 am

        Jordan wants to hang on his brother’s coattails. It is so obvious…
        He was even “acting” on Pitch perfect 2 as one of the Green Bay Packers players…

      • Nicole says:
        January 18, 2017 at 8:28 am

        Yeaaa but his brother invited him to do that. It’s not like the producers sought him out. They wanted the Packers, Aaron invited his brother. Anyways my point was more for the rest of the family not Jordan. They had years to be spilling to the press and they didn’t. Jordan opened those floodgates. Something bigger is going on here (at least for the rest of the family)

    • Lorelai says:
      January 18, 2017 at 11:56 am

      I don’t know – I didn’t read the article as “an interview with Aaron’s dad” – it seemed more like an article about Aaron with a couple of quotes from his father, and even those were vague.

      I’m not a football fan and have no horse in this race, but it just didn’t read to me as “his dad went running to the Times.”

      The whole situation is sad.

      Reply
  6. Miss M says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:46 am

    They are probably p!ssed because Aaron is not letting them take advantage of him anymore. Stay classy, Aaron!
    Jordan is a tool…

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:12 am

      This is kind of what I think, too. From reading the posts about his brother’s Bachelor gig, it seems like Jordan is pretty bitter about his brother’s success, which has to add to the tension.

      Reply
      • Miss M says:
        January 18, 2017 at 11:15 am

        He does seem bitter not only for not having Aaron’s success but for not having access to Aaron’s connections and life style that he longs so much to have. I am a Pats fan, but I truly admire Aaron. I saw an interview of him a while back on HBO “any given Wednesday” (I think) and really liked him. What a classy guy!

  7. detritus says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:49 am

    If we’re wildly speculating, I think it’s likely his family said something to/about Olivia that crossed a line. Questioning her motives dating him, racism, pure spitefulness, it’s one of the few times people cut contact and it fits the timeline.

    Reply
    • Ary says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:10 am

      Co-sign. I’ve been in relationships before where my SO has chosen not to attend events or we’ve both agreed I wouldn’t go if certain family members were going to be there. Just because your SO is accepting doesn’t mean his family will be.

      Reply
    • InVain says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:55 am

      If I recall… or maybe I’m just making it up, there was something said involving Olivia, and I think she took the high road and that’s when all communication ceased. I know it’s never pleasant to cut your family out, but I do think it takes a big person to remove themselves from a cycle of abuse… not saying HIS family is necessarily abusive, but from the outside looking in, it reminds me of my own EFFed up one.

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Yeah, the people I know who’ve cut ties, its because a family member said something racist about their mixed kids.
      Or over vaccination and health concerns.
      Or because they are toxic.

      But I also have great aunts that haven’t talked in years and neither seems to know why anymore, and family that cut someone off over a cat biting a kid who pulled his tail, so who knows, people can be petty af.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      January 18, 2017 at 11:32 am

      So, wildly speculating…. but the word has been that it’s not Olivia, but that Aaron’s family is incredibly religious and conservative and that he’s actually gay and in the closet (apparently his live in assistant who moved out right before Olivia came along was very public when he moved out). I don’t know if it’s true or false, and I’m not taking it as gospel, but it is a possibility.

      Reply
      • Mommy2b says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm

        I think it’s discusting to spread gay rumors about someone simply because you want to sesationalize a situation for your own intertainment.

      • Bridget says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:10 pm

        So it’s much more palatable to speculate that it’s because his girlfriend is awful? That’s your line of whether or not it’s okay?

      • hunter says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

        THIS IS WHAT I WAS THINKING

        Thank you for mentioning it.

      • Erica_V says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        Bridget – I remember thinking hummmmmm there seems to be SO MUCH more to this story about his ex assistant/roommate. There was also that big deal a few years back about how a top QB was going to come out publicly in SI but then backed out of the cover story.

      • Bridget says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:44 pm

        In this instance, it’s germane to the discussion, especially since there’s long been the rumor that it’s actually the Rodgers family that is intensely conservative and anti-gay (which also explains why Aaron would have skipped his grandfather’s funeral, when the two had been close). But serious question: what do you expect when you click on a story about a family rift like this? Aaron Rodgers is known as a decent guy – so if he’s completely cut off his family, did you think it wasn’t going to be something ugly? Would you be more comfortable if we were speculating about drug addiction?

      • Radley says:
        January 18, 2017 at 4:30 pm

        @Mommy2b

        You react as if gay is an insult and closeting isn’t a real thing that happens for a number of reasons. Check yourself on both counts.

        And yeah, his “assistant” was pretty vocal and bitter about whatever went down. It came across like a bad break-up. I remember the assistant used to wear Aaron’s Superbowl ring. That’s rather couple-ish.

      • detritus says:
        January 18, 2017 at 6:16 pm

        I think I get what mommy2b is saying.
        In a normal polite conversation, bringing up that he might be gay, especially for things thought to be stereotypical, would be homophobic. That’s a generous read though, the wording leaves it unclear if you mean it’s disgusting because being gay is disgusting.

        Except, we are wildly speculating here, on his home life and I don’t get the feeling any if these commenters are homophobic, just applying imaginative (or true) narratives.
        Being gay shouldn’t be salacious, but we are talking public appearance and fame and sports figures, so it’s not personal opinion, it’s more reality of the pressures.

    • Reindeer says:
      January 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      There have been ongoing rumors about Aaron Rodgers being bisexual, and his conservative family not agreeing with it.

      Who knows how true all that is, though.

      Reply
  8. YepIsaidIt says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:59 am

    It’s probably not that complicated.

    Reply
  9. NYCgal says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Packers fan here and Aaron can do no wrong:) Besides being brilliant and advancing the Packers to the next stage with that awful defense team they have and when the chances of them beating the Cowboys in their home turf were slim to none, he seems like a private, humble and funny guy. I don’t know what caused the rift and frankly it’s none of my business but the fact that his brother and now his father have been whining to the media about their issues, would make me take his side even if I wasn’t a Packers/Rodgers fan.

    A lot of awful people can be fan of our teams. Paul Ryan makes more sense being a Packers fan than a woman who was born in another country, became a football fan not too long ago and has never set foot in Wisconsin (me!). Belichik is a Trump supporter after all. The fact that Paul Ryan is a fan does not make me like him more. He’s still awful for wanting to gut funding to Planned Parenthood.

    Reply
  10. Kaye says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I’ve followed the Packers for awhile, and Aaron Rodgers appears to be a classy guy. He’s always giving credit to his teammates for his own amazing plays, and he seems to keep his personal life private.

    Reply
  11. Louise177 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I don’t feel bad for the family.I don’t know why they feel the need to constantly talk about Aaron. I do wonder what happened. Agree that if Olivia was involved it was the last straw. You don’t cut your family off for someone you’ve known for a few months.

    Reply
  12. JulP says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I was rooting for the Cowboys because they haven’t been in the Superbowl since what, 1996? It was a good game and I was sad to see them lose, but goddammit Aaron Rodgers is such an incredible quarterback! It really is amazing to watch him play.

    As for the family drama, right before he started dating Olivia there were rumors that he had a falling out with his lover(?)/assistant/roommate, who left Green Bay abruptly and tweeted some melodramatic, passive-aggressive stuff directed at Aaron. So I don’t think Olivia is to blame. I think Aaron is either gay or bi, and his (very religious) family found out about it right before he started dating Olivia. But whatever the cause for the rift, his brother (and father) need to stop talking to the media about it.

    Reply
  13. Margo S. says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:22 am

    My husband and I haven’t spoken to his family (in particular his father) in over half a year. There are so many things that led to this, like his father being a mysogynistic narcissist. I think the same goes for Aaron and Olivia. Eventually you just can’t deal with the bull anymore.

    Reply
  14. Sam says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:25 am

    There’s speculation that his family doesn’t like Olivia and said some awful things about her so he cut ties with them.

    As a Cowboys fan, no I wouldn’t wish something like on someone. However, I’m still bitter about that game. God I hate the fact that he’s such a good QB.

    Reply
    • BrandyAlexander says:
      January 18, 2017 at 11:46 am

      I don’t remember where I heard this – but I do remember hearing that the brother was dating one of Olivia’s friends, and cheated her, and Olivia blew the whistle. Supposedly the family thought he should have sided with the brother and dump Olivia, but he didn’t. I side with Aaron. I don’t know a lot about him, other than football stats, but I appreciate anyone who tries to keep their personal affairs private.

      Reply
  15. Tig says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:30 am

    To give the father a bit of credit- if every overture you’ve made has been rebuffed, you tend to get a bit desperate. And, again, for all we know, Oliivia looked down her nose at them. The brother clearly was using this rift as a stunt on that show, but not quite so ready to throw Dad under the bus. I’m sure he hears the clock ticking.

    Reply
  16. Bluesky says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:32 am

    This seems like emotional blackmail to me. Trying to paint him as this horrible person for not speaking to them. I suspect there were issues before. Maybe they are angry because Aaron is not giving them money or not using his connections to help his loser brother. I just get tired f hearing it being the girlfriend’s fault, like Aaron doesn’t have a mind of his own.

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Good for him for not talking about this.

    Reply
  18. Rhiley says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Being from the South, a place where a lot of family rifts come because of money, I am thinking it likely has to do with money. Maybe the family wanted him to invest in something he suspects is a losing idea and he declined (smart). Or, maybe they wanted him to do more to help Jordan out and he declined (also smart). It says a lot about him that he is not throwing them under the bus and a lot about them that they ganged up on him in the media.

    Reply
  19. margie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:00 am

    As a person who has a toxic family, my husband is my favorite and only person. He actually makes it so I can still have something to do with them all and not burn it all down. If they ever stated they didn’t like him, or didn’t approve of him, even before we were married, it would have been an easy choice. It could be that Aaron is in the same boat. If that is the case, I understand. You have to let yourself be happy, and sometimes that means cutting out the people who won’t let that happen, even if it is parents/siblings.

    Reply
  20. gene123 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:02 am

    So I did some research because I HATED Jordan on the bachelorette and according to reality steve (the big source of bachelor info)

    Jordan dated Olivia Munn’s trainer/best friend for a very long time. However, he was cheating on her a lot. Olivia found out and obviously told her friend. The Rodgers family felt that Olivia had no right butting into Jordans life like that and trying to ruin it. Aaron sided with Olivia.

    The gf in question was mentioned on the show when he said “we broke up due to my focus on my football career” Dude and i have the same amount of NFL starts (the answer is zero) and the ex girlfriend posted a instagram that said “sitting on a bench wont ruin a relationship, but cheating sure will”

    And now I am outed as a bachelor franchise lover. I will now weep into my Valedictorian Speech from college

    Reply
  21. Merritt says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

    While I don’t have much interest in Aaron because I’m a Bears fan (yes I know they suck right now), his family’s pity party is so tone deaf. Airing something so private in public is not going to heal any problems. It is just going to make it worse. I would guess the problem was a combination of his family wanting to cash in on his fame and being terrible to Olivia.

    Reply
  22. Jen says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I don’t think this is as simple as “Jordan vs Aaron” or “Olivia vs the Family.” I’ve been estranged from a sibling for seven years and there isn’t just one reason-there’s a million. Also, I agree his family needs to stop talking about this but there is a lot of speculation that Aaron’s good guy persona is just that- a persona matched with a huge amount of talent to help make him a highly bankable star of the NFL. Bleacher Report released an extremely unflattering article on this-supposedly Aaron skipped his grandfather’s funeral, texted a friend who’s wedding he was supposed to stand up in the day before the wedding to say he wasn’t coming, returned Christmas gifts from his family unopened. I’m not saying his family is grear-Jordan seems awful in particular. I just think this is a sketchier situation than people think.

    Reply
    • BettyD says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      If his family is half as harassing to him in private as they seem to be in public, I imagine he did all of those things you mentioned to keep from having them get in his face at social events. That doesn’t read as sketch to me, it reads as principled.

      Reply
      • Jen says:
        January 18, 2017 at 6:43 pm

        His grandfather’s funeral was a social event? The only option he had to skip a friend’s wedding he agreed to stand up in was to text him the day before? I don’t know about that. Some of his former teammates’ don’t speak too highly of him either. I agree his family is in the wrong with how they’ve publicized this, but that doesn’t mean he’s a good guy, either.

  23. Luci Lu says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Unfortunately, you cannot choose your family, and in most cases, your neighbors.

    Reply
  24. Kelly says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I live in Wisconsin but am not a Packers fan. My dad’s entire family however bleed gold and green. My aunt who’s oblivious to much of the rumors around Rodger’s personal life was commenting this past weekend about why he’s back to his better form – “I heard he broke up with his girlfriend and is now speaking to his family”. Apparently, she didn’t read the NY Times article, which is good confirmation that he still is estranged from his family but still has some connections to his hometown.

    He does come across as a classy individual who wants to keep some measure of privacy in his personal life. He probably has good reasons for cutting his family out, as do most people who take that step. One reason could be that both his dad and his brother appear to be using his fame to promote themselves.

    Reply
  25. MellyMel says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    It might have something to do with Olivia, but I don’t think you would cut off your whole family for someone you’ve known a short while. There must have been other issues going on prior to that. Either way I like him even more for continuing to be private about a private family matter.

    Reply
  26. Tallia says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I never really followed American Football. I’m a real football (soccer) kinda girl. I visited the Packer stadium with friends who were there supporting the Eagles and the fans and staff at the stadium were amazing. We had people buying us beer, giving us cheese that was fried, taking photos with us and some fans bought us Packers jerseys to take back with us. Security people came over to tease my Eagles fan friends. I thought I was in the Twilight Zone. The fans and organization was a total class act. Go Packers!

    Reply
  27. als says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:00 am

    My older sister is estranged from the family and everyone is using her spuse as the pretext for the split. By everyone I mean the family and herself. She conditioned every peace talk by her partner’s participation.

    My point is: it’s never the spouse, no matter how insufferable he or she is.

    Reply
  28. Whatever Gurl says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Aaron’s mother, father and 2 brothers throw constant shade at him (check out Jordan’s Instagram).

    They blab to the media, smear him and play the victim.

    “How dare he–a man in his 30s–live his own life! He needs to be grateful for his family, he owes his family everything and it is his job to make his parents happy first and foremost. He’s just being selfish!!”

    Can you blame Aaron for not walking into the lion’s den and not attending the funeral and wedding?

    At what point can a person tell their folks, I love you but I want to live my life this way. Disagreeing with an adult and then crying to the neighbors and the media that the adult is being mean is pure emotional blackmail with a bit of enmeshment and emotional incest.

    Reply
  29. JaneDoesWork says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Can i just say that while I feel for Aaron here, I REALLY feel for Olivia. She’s being blamed for this, she is clearly who his family has a problem with. It’s not fun to be in that situation.

    Reply

