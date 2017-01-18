Aaron Rodgers on his family estrangement: he’s not going to be on Oprah crying

I know there are many Cowboy fans out there who are still wishing a pox upon Aaron Rodgers’ house after last Sunday’s defeat. Well, you’re in luck because his family is a mess. Back in July, Aaron’s brother Jordan, then a contestant on The Bachelorette, admitted that he doesn’t speak to big brother Aaron. Aaron refrained from discussing it at the time. However, since Aaron’s dad Ed decided to give a lengthy interview to the New York Times on the subject, Aaron has finally issued a comment. For those of you hoping to find out once and for all why the family has been torn asunder – sorry. Aaron did little more than confirm that they didn’t speak and that he when he dealt with it, it would be in private.

Aaron Rodgers may not be on speaking terms with his family, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is making an effort to not worsen the ongoing feud. “Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” a source close to the NFL star tells PEOPLE. “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.” During Jordan’s time on the reality competition series, Aaron revealed to ABC’s WISN 12 News that he hadn’t been following his younger brother’s quest for love on the small screen. “I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” said Aaron, adding that he didn’t want to elaborate on his relationship with his family. “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” he said

[From People]

I don’t know about you but my first question was why the hell is his dad doing a NYTimes interview about this? In the interview, Ed once again alludes to “fame” being the problem, that it changes a person, which is funny when you consider what Jordan has done to keep his name in the headlines. The one thing that made me sympathize with any part of Ed’s side was that apparently all of his chiropractic clients peppered him with questions about Aaron’s games. I imagine everyone wanting to know about your attendance at your son’s games because they didn’t know you didn’t speak would be pressure. Still, a whole Times interview on your pissing match with your son?

Jordan said that he didn’t think about how this would blow up when he brought it up on air. He claims, “I just wasn’t familiar with the show… ” and I claim, “bullsh-t.” He needed something to give him the edge because he was being exposed as a jerk and the sob story of ‘big bro doesn’t talk to me’ was his ticket. I mean, the melodramatic visual of having the empty chairs at the table for Olivia Munn and Aaron was so over-the-top. The majority of fingers in this sordid tale are pointed at Olivia because the rift happened only months after Aaron and Olivia got together. I just don’t get this – what could happen only months in that would leave him not talking to the family? I’m not intentionally being obtuse. I, unfortunately, know all too well what it’s like to have your in-laws disapprove of you (one of them, at least) and it sucks. But the immediacy of this rift after the relationship began makes me suspect that if something happened with Olivia, it was just the last straw.

The only thing all of the players involved can agree on is that, “it’s complicated,” in which case I wish they would figure it out before they speak out about it again.