An ESPN commentator made a ‘gorilla’ reference about Venus Williams

Since Emperor Baby Fists won the election, I’ve been doing anything and everything I can to avoid cable news, which is why I’ve been watching The Tennis Channel non-stop. The Australian Open started this week and there’s already been so much drama. World #2 Novak Djokovic lost to Wild Card (and #117 ranked) Denis Istomin in Round 2 just hours ago, which is being called one of the biggest shocks to the tennis world in the past decade, especially given Novak’s dominance in Melbourne (he’s won the Aussie Open six times). But that’s not the only drama, because of course not. Serena and Venus Williams are competing at the Open and both sisters have been looking really good. I would argue that Venus seems to be enjoying herself more and she’s playing with more focus and freedom, but Serena’s the one who has been getting so much attention. Hours ago, Venus played her second round match against Stefanie Voegele and Venus won. But an ESPN commentator just had to make a racist remark.

Furious tennis fans have called for an American commentator to be fired after he was accused of comparing African-American tennis superstar Venus Williams to a gorilla at the Australian Open. The controversial comment was made by ESPN’s Doug Adler during Williams’ second-round match at the first Slam of the year in Melbourne against Stefanie Voegele. The 59-year-old former professional player was describing the pressure Williams was putting on the second serve of her Swiss opponent. ‘She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her,’ Adler said. ‘You see Venus move in and put the gorilla effect on. Charging.’ What it provoked was a wave of outrage on social media, including from New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg who was furious at the comment. ‘This is some appalling stuff,’ Rothenberg tweeted. ‘Horrifying that the Williams sisters remained subjected to it still in 2017.’ But Rothenberg was not alone in feeling horror at the remark with Richard Ings tweeting: ‘That is unacceptable commentary. Appalling stuff.’ Victoria Chiesa tweeted that it wasn’t the first time that Adler had overstepped the mark but this was a new low. ‘Doug Adler’s said some awful things in the commentary booth before, but this is next-level disgusting,’ Chiesa wrote.

Yeah, it’s 2017 and the Williams sisters – the most dominant and most-winning sister act in the history of any sport – are still getting racist remarks about “gorillas” and “monkeys.” It seriously happens to them year in and year out. If it’s not racism, it’s sexism and body-shaming with a racist edge, especially for Serena, who is often called “too muscular” and “not feminine.” I hope ESPN fires this guy. Enough.