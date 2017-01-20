Moby: Donald Trump is ‘this un-evolved, feral, self-interested man-baby’

wenn30478482

Emperor Baby Fists’ inauguration will hopefully be a disaster. And we’ve seen, it wouldn’t be so funny and painful if Baby Fists didn’t actually care. He cares, BIGLY, about having cool people and celebrities at his inauguration. Too bad that his people kept inviting celebrities who want nothing to do with him. One of those celebrities? Moby. Moby is a HUGE liberal. I can’t believe he even got an invitation, but he says he did. He told Mashable that he was asked to perform and that he turned down the offer, because of course.

What he realized when he got an offer from Trump’s people: “I feel like at this point, they’re probably trolling karaoke bars to find someone who will sing at the inauguration.”

Art is vital: “I would love to be alive in a world where art could be superfluous. I would love to be alive in a world where we weren’t facing dire existential crises, political crises, environment crises, health crises. I don’t want to indulge in too much hyperbole, but the world is falling apart.” Moby stresses how critical it is for artists and anyone with a platform to avoid gratuitous self-promotion and materialism. “Those things would be fine if the world weren’t an inch away from collapse.”

He thinks Trump’s tax returns reveal some “really gnarly, dark stuff.” So he trolled the president-elect with a playlist and said he’d take the gig if Trump comes clean about his finances. “We have no idea what’s going to be motivating his decisions. And because he is this un-evolved, feral, self-interested man-baby, we can just assume that the decisions he’s going to make are decisions that benefit him and his family. I also think he’s embarrassed, because I don’t think he’s really worth as much as he makes himself out to be.”

Artists need to know how to fight for their freedoms: “Just because we’ve grown up with certain freedoms doesn’t mean they’re always going to be there.”

[From Mashable]

“He is this un-evolved, feral, self-interested man-baby…” That’s a great description. There truly is something “feral” about Baby Fists, and something “unevolved,” like he’s a caveman, grunting through life. The thing is, Baby Fists thinks he’s the most suave operator in the world. Ugh.

Moby also just released a new video for his new song, “Errupt & Matter.” I’m not into the song but the video is pretty disturbing.

wenn30219891

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

28 Responses to “Moby: Donald Trump is ‘this un-evolved, feral, self-interested man-baby’”

  1. . says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:02 am

    “because I don’t think he’s really worth as much as he makes himself out to be.” – I think that’s the main reason why Trump doesn’t release his tax returns.

    Reply
  2. SM says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Ok. I had enough. Could we stop making the Trump babies parallels? That is insulting to all babies. Baby hands are cure and calming and baby fists will spoil baby hands forever.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Those of you who don’t follow Moby on social media, do go take a look. He’s so deliciously bitchy. He and Tom Ford should have a bitch-off.

    Reply
  4. greenmonster says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:10 am

    “Just because we’ve grown up with certain freedoms doesn’t mean they’re always going to be there.” – That line is not only true for artists, this is ringing true for a lot of people.

    Reply
  5. Brittney Buckley says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Moby!!! My man!! He’s a vegan feminist who looooves animals, so even when his music isn’t my thing, I have so much love for him. Anyone who has empathy for non-humans is Good until proven Bad in my book.

    Moby has actually been appearing all over CA for the last month or two, doing protest shows and benefits for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

    My favorite podcasting progressive comedian/musician, Jamie Kilstein, is one of his close friends and collaborators now, and it’s so cool to watch these white men acknowledge their privilege and give women/POC bigger platforms along the way. (Also I miss Melissa Harris Perry so much; Jamie was a frequent guest.)

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Trump is tweeting about his MOVEMENT again. Seriously, this man is really obsessed with his own toileting needs.

    Reply
  7. Who says says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

    The right has been all bent of shape calling actors like Meryl Streep and Beyoncé liberal whiners, but if i was in the arts I wouldn’t go either to the inauguration Baby Fists is planning to cut the Budget of the National Endowment for the Arts. He is going to streamline it and make Public TV and other Arts organizations that receive federal money run on just private donations.

    Reply
  8. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Just read that Emperor Baby Fists plans on ending funding for the National Endowments for the Arts, the National Endowments for Humanities and privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Cause you know who really needs them and besides they take up too much government spending…not!

    Reply
  9. Miss Jupitero says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    *Lighting my lighter and swaying back and forth for Moby*

    Say it!

    FYI: Nearly half a million people showed up for Obama’s inaugural concert eight years ago; by contrast, less than 10,000 showed up for the Cheeto Mussolini. It is reported that portions of that concert resembled the Gong Show.

    Reply
  10. bex says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I really believe that when times are tough the best literature, music, poetry and art generally is produced. I love this music by Moby and hope that we’ll see a huge outpouring of creativity in protest over the next few years.

    Reply
  11. Abbess Tansy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Always had a soft spot for Moby, still listen to his music. I wouldn’t have thought to use feral as a descriptive for Trump but it fits. The man has a stone age personality.

    Reply
  12. DesertReal says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Wow.
    It is ridiculous how much I still love this dude. Thanks for taking me back to days of MySpace & reading the hell out of his page lol

    Reply

