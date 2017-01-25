Michael Keaton reportedly told people to give Emperor Baby Fists a ‘chance’

At the Golden Globes, Michael Keaton flubbed the names of Hidden Figures and Fences, referring to the two films as Hidden Fences. Jenna Bush made the same flub on the red carpet of the Globes, and she ended up apologizing profusely for her error. When Keaton was asked about his flub days later, he apologized but in a “of course it wasn’t racial” sort of way which annoyed the hell out of me. Like, Keaton whipped out the “I’ve been a long-time supporter of civil rights, therefore I would never be guilty of a racial microaggression.” I’m not saying Keaton is the worst person in the world or anything, just that he could have simply said, “God, I should have read the teleprompter, I made a mistake and I’m really sorry.” It would have been a non-story. Dare I say, it made me wonder if Michael Keaton really is as woke as people want to believe. And now this:
Michael Keaton is standing up against the Hollywood rebellion about President Donald Trump. The “Founder” star was at A-list hot spot the Tower Bar in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday night.
Keaton got up to speak to Al Pacino and John Travolta, who were dining with Sunset Tower Hotel and Tower Bar owner Jeff Klein.
Keaton was overheard saying, “Enough with the Hollywood BS. I didn’t vote for him, but we’ve got to just give him a chance at this point . . .”
Have you noticed that most of the “give Baby Fists a chance” people are white dudes? I’ll take Michael Keaton’s word for it that he didn’t vote for Baby Fists, but still. Note the timing of this too – he would have been at the Tower Bar on Saturday night, after hours and hours of coverage of the Women’s Marches from around the world. Millions of women and their allies came together around the world to say “nope” to patriarchy, to racism, to violence, to bullying, to autocracy, to everything on Emperor Baby Fists’ agenda. And all Michael Keaton feels in the wake of that is, “what Hollywood bulls—t, we need to give Baby Fists a chance.” NOPE.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
et tu, michael keaton?
Right?
And for those who wanted to give him a chance, Mango Mussolini spent his first few days in office: lying about the press; lying to the press; reducing access to healthcare for millions of women around the planet; reinstating work on a pipeline through sacred Native lands that would poison their water; and censoring several government agencies.
Seems to me like he blew his chance(s).
Are we in a mass brainwashing psy- op or something??? He lies about things that are easy to prove? Is he going to say the sun is purple tomorrow and we have to believe him or face penalty? This is dictatorship 101?
and now he wants to spend lots of taxpayer problems rooting out non-existent voter fraud – only in the big blue states of course.
Has President Putin’s bitch promised him something or why is he fighting for that?
The same ‘awards’ Trump got, maybe…
Another white rich male who thinks he can tell us what to think etc.
^ This. I am so tired of these people telling us to give Trump a chance. They are insulated from the effects of Twitler and his regime – as well as one can be protected unless (until) Trump gets trigger happy with the nuclear codes over some imagined slight.
Anyone read this piece from WaPo yesterday? https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/compost/wp/2017/01/24/the-true-correct-story-of-what-happened-at-donald-trumps-inauguration/?utm_term=.a92f3c7e9722
It made me laugh amid all the horror of this disaster.
He isn’t telling you what to think. He was having a conversation with friends, also rich white men, which someone overheard and chose to report to the media.
I thought he was having a private conversation. I don’t see him telling you what to think, or us.
I’m just horrified that THAT is his opinion. I agree that it was private conversation, but that just means that it’s how he truly feels. Which is tragic and sad because I’ve always loved his work. I’ll never be able to see it the same way again.
Oh FFS. This is so effing tedious.
Shut the f*ck up. Twat.
ETA : He looks very similar to an ex-boss of mine. He called all women ‘girls’ & repeatedly told me he wished I’d “hook up” with him. He was a fan of Trump (I know: shocking).
Glad he is someone I never cared that much for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an avid hater of the tiny-hooved orange pig demon, I’m not aggravated by statements like this. Whether we give him a chance or not, we’re all going to have to take our medicine.
Der Kommisar’s in town. (80′s song)
Nemera: Or Orange “CHEATO”, as one great sign from the Women’s March so deliciously proclaimed:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/mjs538/i-dont-know-him?utm_term=.hl3p1xby#.huOBVzdb
Fair warning, Keaton – you’re off my Christmas card list.
Nope.
Florida Joanna (me) seconds that!
Did/do people really think Keaton is “woke?”
I have to admit I never thought about it either way. He’s so private it never would have occurred to me to even think about his existence. I think the only thing I really knew about him is that he did good acting and dated Courtney Cox (and didn’t want to marry her?).
Oh shut up Michael. This is so many Nopes that I couldn’t count them.
A chance to do what? Everything he promised to do? Yeah sure, let that dumpster fire spread everywhere. What could possibly go wrong?
Yeah, I’ve been puzzling lately what “give him a chance” means… Often it means don’t pre-judge but it’s not like we don’t have plenty to make a judgment on already. Abhorent personality notwithstanding the only thing he has a chance to do is follow through (despicable) or not (hypocrite).
The only other interpretation of “we have to give him a chance” I can think of is “he’s in power now, so we have no choice”. But even if that were true that doesn’t justify muzzling people’s dissent, particularly in a democracy.
At this point I’d just like actors and other artists to shut up about general politics alltogether. We shouldn’t be listening to their advice anyways because they hardly know any better than we do.
Why are we taking as fact something someone presumably “overheard”?
It is ridiculous! (a) we do not know if he said it and (b) even if accurately reported, it is part of a private conversation not a lecture for the benefit of the general population. I hate the way that once someone has a target on their back, everything is twisted to reinforce the chosen narrative.
I hate Trump with every fiber of my being and am freaking out about what is going on.
But I just can’t judge and jury Keaton or anyone else based on this reported “overheard” blurb.
Hey Michael Keaton, take a look at what Dump has done over the last 5 days and then go F yourself.
I swear if one more white boy who has nothing to fear from what 45 has already unleashed tells me to “just give him a chance” I will never stop screaming.
You know what, Keaton? Gutless a-holes like you were the ones turning their friends and fellow actors and writers in during the blacklist when McCarthy was on his communist witch hunt.
I’m hesitant to castigate to Keaton without knowing if he really said this but if he did then his rich, white bony ass needs to shut the hell up. I am OVER anyone who gives either direct or tactit support to 45 > I’m so stealing that by the way. Especially because we all know that worse is yet to come.
I can’t take credit for 45-I think the it was a fellow Cber that came up with it.
I hope it will come out (credibly) that he did not say it. But I am just so over hearing this sentiment from the demographic that has the least to worry about these days.
I hear ya. Sorry for the typos. Tacit not tactit. And where the hell did that extraneous to come from?
Has he SEEN what trump has done 4 days in office? Wake the f*ck up people
Yep this morning he is settling the ‘wall’ thing. Orange Babboon’s list of disasters will grow with each passing day…
He’s following up on his campaign talking points. The ones that got him elected. The bastard.
I can’t with people who say that give him a chance crap it’s is such a lame misconceived idea. They are playing into his snowflake victim hood where he can’t deal with any sort of critique.. Like he’s some poor downtrodden individual and not the most powerful man in America. Also where were Keaton and Kidman and all these give him him a chance individuals when the republican right wing mob accused Obama of being a Muslim illegimate president and blocking him in congress. The racist bullshit Obama went through for simply being born to a Kenyan dad was far worse than anything trump has to go through.
Because they are white and they deserve all the privileges in the world. They are white and they deserve the riches in the world. They are white and they are “Holier than thou” that they deserve to be respected like Jesus (after all, they assume “He is white with beautiful long hair and blue eyes”).
Not black people and any other race, we are ugly and disgusting. We deserve to entertain “White people with their privileges and wealth” because we can’t have what they have. Those people (and that includes black people as well) with color are vermin, rats and deserve to not holier than thou.
This is why these “holier than thou” people will always want the lending hand from the people who are not.
As for Michael Keaton, even thou it is overheard. I am sure the person who releases this was upset. However I am not excusing what he did, Michael Keaton is an actor who ( like most actors) will say some dumb thing. So I am not surprised. Just say I am sorry and done with that.
@Kiki
Hugs. Your post made me break down. And you are terribly right in all your points.
So this is a story about someone hearing him say “give Trump a chance?”
I’m not going to bash him for what may be a made up story.
Well. I wonder what do people mean by saying give him a chance. Like do we have a choice, he is the white house and he already started his anti democratic, anti human rights agenda. Honestly I am giving him a chance as in I am rooting for him not to fuck up complitely like start a war or give his approval to Putin who will start full on occupation in Europe before he is removed from the white house (I really hope that impeachment is somewhere in the near future). So I am really hoping that he won’t fulfill the worst case scenario and that can be called roooting for someone despite the fact that his best would still be so very damaging. Maybe this is also what people mean by giving a chance, but probably no…
Reportedly, people. Reportedly.
It seems he was overheard saying this statement. So I’m not sure what to think. In casual conversations in private, even the most well-versed people will occasionally talk incoherently or say something that doesn’t make much sense, depending on their mood. I don’t know if an overheard conversation is enough to get a sense of what he really thinks politically.
If he had said this statement publicly to the media where we could prove that he actually said it and where we know he was actually trying to influence public opinion, I think the criticism would make more sense.
So sick of this nonsense! He was elected. He’s been given a chance. What has he done with it? Let’s see– ever since he won he has:
1. Complained non-stop about criticism from the people he is supposed to serve (citizens).
2. Whined about the media and Hollywood persecuting him.
3. Refused to accept he lost the popular vote
4. Engaged in twitter insults about foreign countries.
5. Pissed off China with Taiwan policy
6. Insulted his own intelligence community and lied about it in a speech to them.
7. Refused to answer questions about his ties to Russia.
8. Taken down the Spanish translation and accessibility pages on the White House site, along with pages on climate change, lgbt rights, and disabilities.
9. Reversed orders on Keystone/Dakota Access pipeline.
10. Started gutting EPA regs.
11. Sent his Press Secretary to lie to press.
12. Suspended communication for NPS and EPA.
13. Prevented women across the world from having access to legal (for now) abortions and reproductive medical care.
14. Pulled us out of the TPP– which will hurt farmers.
15. Angered Mexico by insisting on Wall repayment.
16. Taken steps towards UN exit- insulted UN
17. Been a jerk to his wife at inauguration
18. Focused on crowd size at inauguration
19. Skipped intelligence briefings.
20. Chosen terrible Cabinet members bent on destroying their respective departments
21. Praised Putin
22. Hid behind twitter instead of actual Press meetings
23. Harmed NYC economy with Trump Tower traffic
24. Wasted tax money on keeping wife and kid out of WH
25. Not divested from his businesses
26. Not staffed ambassadors or US attorneys
27. Put his family on staff
28. Profited from his position through business
29. Insulted companies as a way to engage, most likely, in insider trading
30. Gotten embroiled in a prostitute/golden showers rumor
31. Refused to release tax returns despite petition on WH website
32. Already been sued by ACLU
33. Taken steps to kill people through repeal of Obamacare
34. Promised to start Muslim registry
35. Threatened on twitter to essentially start martial law in Chicago
36. Wasted tax money be insisting there should be an investigation into illegal voters– which will find nothing serious
This is all I can think of off the top of my head. And doesn’t include the wall or immigration ban, which he’s pledged to start today.
Now, tell me again why he deserves a chance, Mike?
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
omg that is an amazing list, terrifyingly amazing
👏👏👏👏
Keaton seems like the type of guy who would be pissed about the women’s marches….
How?
really? how is that, exactly?
when you are safe and sound and have nothing to lose that’s what white men say “He give him a chance. Those people have nothing to be scared about. Their lives are set and no one is coming after their manhood, right to reproduce or not..
Speaking as an outsider, you guys (Americans) voted for him in a democratic election…so yeah, you have to give him a chance. That’s the way it works, right?? Trust me I think he will be the worst. But you’re stuck with him so you better make it work.
Same thing for British and brexit. Be careful what you wish for because you might get it!
Not really…
I am in UK and no I don’t have to unite with the 52% who voted for my removal out of pure xenophobia (I am a Eu citizen) and might I add that the 48% British who didn’t vote for Brexit don’t want to unite either?
There is no way Brexit, or Trump, will ever work simply because they are both born out of deep divisions. They will create only more divisions.
Don’t hold your breath for anything else. History teaches otherwise.
“Make it work” is just an expression here, right? How would those words translate in practical action?
Bad analogy coming: say you find yourself in an arranged marriage with a dude who’s a gambler, addict, and wife beater. He’s been married before, so there’s evidence for that. You also have very little in terms of support system. So he’s going to ruin the household finances and beat the crap outta you. Now make it work.
But it’s not a marriage it’s a country. No comparison
Do these people even think about what they are saying? Give Trump a chance to do what? What he promised to do on the campaign trail? Rip apart millions of families? Enact religious tests? Scapegoat brown skin? Send women back to the 1950s? Destroy environmental protections? Allow nuclear proliferation? Hunt down innocent women and children in Muslim countries? Destroy the institutions that have kept the world relatively peaceful since the end of WWII? Betray our closest allies?
What “chance” are you talking about, Keaton?
Some people do salivate over at least of those points.
Seriously? Look at what he did to PP! And there were people who thought he was trolling us, that he would come good, that he would surprise us, etc. No, Trump is just a maggot.
He is already defunding Planned Parenthood. My sister who is a doctor says that Planned Parenthood is often the only health care the women in her rural area have.
I find the story specious, but when I hear the ‘give him a chance’ trope, I’m reminded of the moaning chorus ‘the greater good’ in Hot Fuzz.
When are his supporter NOT going to give him a chance? I hope it’s not only 15 minutes before the nuclear fallout.
Shut up, Michael. I, too, can wave the “I didn’t vote for him” flag, but I am not giving this mad king autocrat any chances- he has already grabbed so much power- freezing the EPA, issuing gag orders, limiting immigration, hacking women’s healthcare and the ACA to bits? – FTS.
Never give an autocrat any chances. Now is the time to fight tooth and nail.
My coworker told me to give him a chance. After watching the inauguration, I overheard her say that she had never seen our VP before and that he was handsome.
I’m not entirely sure she even knows his name.
Anyone telling me to give Trump a chance is like telling me to give Scientology a chance. It’s never going to happen.
i don’t believe this is true. look at keaton’s instagram – tells a different story.
I agree with Clyde. Keaton has long spoken out against Trump on Instagram, and that’s only intensified since the election (I mean, most of his photographs are of newspaper articles and op-eds speaking in favour of progressive issues and against Trump).
Doesn’t necessarily mean he – or someone – didn’t say it. But looking at the public evidence would commend taking this news with a big grain of salt, rather than condemning him.
Public images and private opinions sometimes don’t coincide in Hollywood…
You constantly use the term baby firsts to denigrate President Trump..it is pretty and you have lost a regular reader
Who cares
