Matt Damon doesn’t think Baby Fists will be ‘against’ clean water foreign aid

Over the weekend, Matt Damon went to the Sundance Film Festival for an event with Stella Artois. Matty D’s clean-water campaign has joined forces with Stella Artois for collaboration. The collab involves Matt being the face of Stella Artois’s new campaign called Buy A Lady A Drink. The basic gist is that Stella Artois is helping raise money and awareness for clean-water issues, which affects women, because women in developing nations are the ones walking for miles to find clean water. Still, a campaign called “Buy a Lady a Drink” seems a bit… tone-deaf. Almost like they’re making fun of the situation.

Anyway, at the Sundance event, Matty D was available for press, and he was asked by the Associated Press whether he would speak to Emperor Baby Fists about the clean water issue. Matty D said:

“It’s not one we think he’d be against. Foreign Aid in general we’re not sure where he stands because he hasn’t said a lot about it, you know. I think we just have to hope for the best. I genuinely mean that, we have to, you know, I think, obviously, he’s got a pretty full plate right now. Everybody’s going to be coming at him so hopefully we get our turn.”

[Via the AP’s video]

I’m including the video below. I get what he’s saying, which is that clean water should be a bipartisan or at least apolitical issue. But certainly that’s naïve at this point? I mean, SCIENCE is a political issue, CONSENT is a political issue, so why would water NOT be a political issue? I can’t wait to see what bigly words – remember, he has the best words – Emperor Baby Fists says about water.