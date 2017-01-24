Gavin Rossdale didn’t want a divorce, calls Gwen Stefani ‘incredible’

Did you miss our tell-all interview with cover star @GavinRossdale yesterday? Catch up here https://t.co/BqzWZ44GCi pic.twitter.com/QH6ldBN3fX
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s split was a shocker. The couple ended their 13 year marriage last summer amidst allegations that Gavin was having an affair with the nanny. While Gwen discussed the demise of her marriage (and her subsequent romance with Blake Shelton – maybe you’ve heard about it?) excessively while promoting her album, Gavin has remained relatively mum – except when he told us all to quit taking about it back in October.
The 51-year-old singer, now a judge on The Voice UK, finally broke his silence and opened up to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine. Gavin talked about his divorce, his feelings for Gwen and raising their kids, 10-year-old Kingston James McGregor, 8-year-old Zuma Nesta Rock, and 2-year-old Apollo Bowie Flynn. He had a lot to say, that’s for sure. Here are some highlights:
Gavin on the divorce: “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…” he sighs and stares at the floor. “But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”
“The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.”
Is Gavin ready to give love another go? “I’ve so much going on, that’s not a factor right now,” he says, shaking his head.
“[My kids] want me to get a girlfriend and examine me if a name pops up on a text,” he laughs. “I think Kingston is going to be in the CID when he grows up. They obviously see a complete set-up with their other home, and it’s really busy [with] all the family.”
On being “Mr. Mom” to his kids: “When they come to me – unlucky, it’s just me! I always feel a bit like: ‘Sorry about that.’ So we have a lot of play dates and the [other] parents come round and have big dinners. Zuma is really into dressing up and we have a lot of capes, which he wears all the time. To him, it’s Halloween his [whole] life. I really try and make every day festive and fun for them.”
Gavin lets the kids be kids, but keeps them in line: “They’re a bit feral around me and like jumping off the balcony on to the big white sofa, flying around with Nerf guns and having pillow fights. My favourite thing is when they go round to other people’s houses and I’m told they’re so polite with their pleases and thank yous. They are like new and improved versions of me. When a grown man pours them water [at a restaurant], I’m really insistent they look into his eyes and say thank you. I don’t want them to take it for granted.”
Would he go back and do things differently if he could? “I mean, obviously. I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality. You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time. There are lots of scenarios [I’d like to change]. I’d like to have had 10 No.1s in England, but unfortunately I can’t rewrite my career. We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”
I’m really torn as to what I should think about Gavin. I was a big fan of Bush (and Gavin) back in the day, but I can’t abide by cheating – he never really confesses to an affair in the interview (although Gwen has discussed it, so I can only assume it happened.) He does come off as very remorseful about the marriage ending and he sure seems like he’s doing the best he can to be a good dad to his kids. I also kind of respect him for taking time to process everything before really talking to the media about the whole affair – and I assume he’s hoping he won’t have to discuss it again. And, those pictures in the Sun piece, wow. He might be a terrible husband, but he is one good looking 51-year-old man.
Photo credit: The Sun/Fabulous, Getty Images
Here’s a tip: one way to avoid divorce is to avoid schtupping your nanny.
Well. Shit happens. And it takes two to make relationship work. But what I am getting from this is that he is not really resorseful about what he did. Marriages don’t just end until he says he fucked up I’m side eyeing his explanations
this! He’s so suave and charmingly sad about his divorce and wish it never happened….except he boinked the nanny. repeatedly.
I always said the only way these days to avoid divorce was to not get married at all! My friends have all been cheated on and it looks like the most painful thing. If Gavin wanted it to last, he should have behaved
But not getting married does not avoid getting cheated on and couples that live together and never marry break up even more offen marriages do. But that info is based on studies so people don’t talk about it as much as marriages since the info is more available.
Well I’ve been married 9 years and neither of us has cheated. I chose him very very carefully after pretty much all my boyfriends were bad news, so I went into it very carefully. Not that things can’t happen regardless. But my sisters been married 14 years, my brother 11 and no cheating theee either and we’re all happily married! So there’s hope out there I promise
Gwen has always insinuated that something more sinister than the cheating with the nanny went down……as in ‘you would not believe me if I told you what really happened’
wonder what….
I know, Gwen has always insinuated that it wasn’t just the cheating. Wonder what Gwen found out..
Scuttlebutt is that Gavin is bi, so it’s usually guessed he was stepping out with a gentleman. Not just or not only the nanny. I can’t remember the blokes name now though.
He was in a relationship with a male singer named Marilyn, but that was years before he met Gwen. Maybe Gavin was having an affair with another well known male celebrity and also the nanny?
He denied the same sex relationship with Marilyn for decades. That tells us he has some shame issues and people like that basically live double lives. If I had to guess, I would say that after the nanny situation was revealed, Gwen went digging and discovered an extensive double life. Imho, I just cant see a rock star divorcing another rock star over a singular affair, it would have to be way bigger than that.
I never got that. She has said you wouldn’t believe it if I told you. Well, it’s not just cheating with a woman. Again, he was cheating with a woman in her household that she considered a friend, took her under her wing, had been with the family for , what, seven years or more? The betrayal going on in her own home behind her back she could probably write a book about looking back. The nanny pumping her for information. Gwen confiding in her when she’s mad at Gavin. The nanny probably played all kinds of games.
The nanny beginning to morph into Gwen, which Gwen was probably flattered about at first, and gave her some of her hand me downs, not realizing the single-white-femaling was extending to coveting her husband. She was probably beginning to even act like a mother to her children inappropriately, living in the dream Gavin was going to dump Gwen, and she was going to have Gavin and the kids one day.
The stories Gwen could tell on his affair as she looks back would probably be mind-boggling.
She wasn’t betrayed by one person. She was betrayed by two people she cared about.
Also remember that he allegedly hid his previous child (Daisy Lowe) from Gwen for years, too. When she found out, she was not happy. I think she put up with A LOT before the divorce.
I forgot about this too.
What a shit.
Of course you didn’t want a divorce. You wanted to keep your happy family life AND stick your dick in other people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t want a divorce, I just wanted to ignore my marriage vows, harm my wife and keep on going!
Of course you did you dink.
90s me is still very mad about this whole situation.
Of course! While Gwen sleeps only with him!
Bingo.
My father was the same, not surprised Gavin said that, they want their cake and eat it!
He even cried when my mum left him, after he had spent 15 years leading a double life and having another relationship….
i am not taking his side, but…
you can love someone but still have sex with others. there are worse things than cheating sexually. emotional cheating is worse, at least for me.
Okay, that’s fine, if BOTH PARTNERS agree to that arrangement. If both partners are okay with being in love but having sex with other people. The fact that she divorced him seems to be an indication that she didn’t agree to any such arrangement. My guess is that he didn’t tell her he was going out and sleeping with other people. Plus the line between “cheating emotionally” and “cheating sexually” is very blurred. Especially when your partner doesn’t know about either.
Shambles
I agree, I am not defending him, but I can understand that he still loves her hence did not want to divorce her.
the thing is that when kids are involved, that arrangement is hard to fulfill.
as for cheating, i went through both phases and the emotional cheating made impacts on my relationships. but when it comes to sex, no one noticed anything and i did not feel any different. again, this is my experience, which says that emotions are way more scary than just the superficial attraction.
He really isn’t to bright, is he? Too little to late Gavin. No one is buying the woe-is-me innocent Family Man schtick. Gwen deserves better than this lying, cheating has been. (She also deserves better than Blake Sheldon IMO)
I’ve never been a fan of his or Stefani’s really so I don’t know what to think about what really happened. I do know that the cover shot seems kinda over the top with him looking like he’s wiping a tear?
But my cold black heart melted a little bit as he talked about his kid who likes to dress up: “To him, it’s Halloween his [whole] life.” I love that. I feel like more kids should feel free to express themselves so joyfully every day.
Not as incredible as Roger Federer apparently.
Hmmm I heard that rumor that Gavin was porking the famous tennis player Roger Federer too. Gavin really likes tennis and they probably met at some celeb tennis charity event.
I doubt that Federer rumor. Roger is constantly surrounded by his family and team. (agent, coach, trainer, physiotherapist, nannies) . You can count on one hands the number of times he has been at a tournament without Mirka since they have been together. The tour is a hotbed of gossip and something like that would be discussed.
He has always struck me as so SMARMY. Even his music sounded smarmy. When Gwen and Gavin first got together, I was like “UGH, WHY GWEN??”. Dude just has one of those ‘punchable’ faces.
Also, STFU, GAVIN, BECAUSE YOU KNOW WHAT YOU DID AND WHO YOU DID IT TO. This is where all that smarm has landed you. There’s no crying in baseball!
Meh, he’s a garbage partner, but he never pretended otherwise. Much like Ben Affleck, his vices were always on display for everyone to see.
Gwen chased him for years even though he went as far as publicly saying he wasn’t that into her. He cheated on her constantly and lived a lifestyle she hated, and in the end she was basically begging him to marry her. At a certain point personal responsibility comes into play. He showed her exactly what he was, and she decided he was the guy to marry and have kids with.
All true, but this interview is so whiny and ‘gee whizz, I wish it hadn’t turned out like this.’ He’d have been better off never saying a word.
Wow. I had no idea about their beginnings. Do you have a link?
I agree—I don’t get the poor Gwen attitude with a lot of people. At some point you are an adult, you made poor decisions. In all their early photos together, she looked at him adoringly, lovingly, and he just looked like well yeah I guess she is with me. No one marries and has kids with a man who is not that into you.
I have a friend who has now had two kids with a man who has been to jail multiple times, does drugs, verbally abusive to her, and we are supposed to believe it is a great love story. Bottom line: she wanted kids in her mid 30′s and didn’t care who it was with. People make poor choices like this all the time because of their priorities and societal expectations. Gwen was enamoured with Gavin and couldn’t see the truth because her rose colored glasses were firmly on. They are both at fault for their marital demise is how I see it and anyone who can’t see that, probably should look at their own issues in their life too. In every relationship I have been in, I wasn’t totally at fault nor was he, it was always mutual fault during a breakup.
Yeah I have mixed feelings.
Gwen paraded around the divorce story for what seemed like FOREVER. It’s all she talked about – and then it switched to “oh I’ve found love with Blake”, and then their relationship was paraded around as if they were the only two people to ever experience love, so I’m not going to say he can’t ever talk about it, even if he’s at fault.
Here’s the thing – if her issue with Gavin was cheating, and it was so unacceptable, and impossible to move one from – WHY WOULD YOU MOVE ON TO ANOTHER CHEATER?
Seriously. You push the cheating narrative, then move on with a man who cheated on BOTH of his wives? Really?
Here’s the thing. Gavin could very well be a shit partner. Clearly, things didn’t work out, and something was the breaking point. But even if he’s 100% at fault for the way things went, it doesn’t mean that he can’t regret the divorce. He can still look back and miss being married. He probably still loves her, but clearly the marriage didn’t work. Just because the marriage is over, it doesn’t automatically wipe him of all feelings.
I agree the way she threw the cheating affair in our face and then threw in our face look Gavin I am happy with Blake sooo happy weee….That picture when she met up with Gavin months later spoke volumes. She isn’t over him and is just onto the next one to try to convince herself she is. No one is over someone that easily who you practically obsessed over initially.
I don’t believe Gavin is 100% at fault. Yes, maybe 90%, but I feel like her low self esteem issues and clinginess couldn’t have helped their relationship any.
It’s obvious he didn’t want the divorce, what he wanted was to cheat with whoever he wanted but still able to go home to his loving family, douche.
Sorry. You cheat,you lose. No pity for Gavin. Must be wicked tough seeing the woman you were together with for so long happy with someone else for the world to see
As a single mother whose relationship fell apart because of my partner’s cheating who has had his ‘woe-is-me, I didn’t want to be a single dad, I don’t know what I did to deserve this’ schtick relayed back to me lemme just say:
STFU YOU SACK OF SH*T!!! How did YOU hope the years would play out? You blissfully happy as a family man while simultaneously humping anything that would have you while your partner literally cries herself to sleep and spends every spare moment she has wondering how SHE can be better to make YOU stay?! You ass hat. You complete and utter wank stain. I hope every man in your situation catches a VD that makes your genitals fall off.
There might be some projection there but I feel my point still stands!
Amen sistah!!!
Calm yourself, Miffy. He’s just not worth it. Take care.
@Miffy
Yes to everything you said and many hugs!! 💜
Miffy:
YES!
Gavin is a loser, Gwen wins and Glycerine was one of my favourite 90s songs.
I refuse to ever dislike Glycerine, Gavin’s actions be damned.
I agree!!! I have been a Bush fan since 1996.
I feel like ever since lemonade alot dudes out here thinking that their partners, wives, or GF are just gonna stay around, after they act crazy.
I also hate to tell everyone, but it isn’t just the man who cheats in marriages and long term partnerships. I know a few women who repeatedly cheated on their husbands. This whole oh he is a dog, men are cheaters mentality is so gender biased and not true. Women cheat just as much as men. You may think it doesn’t happen, but I have seen it happen a lot. Relationships get stale, old, boring, monotonous and women are just as likely to cheat as men. People don’t communicate their wants, needs, desires and thus find it elsewhere. I have found for all the cheaters out there it ultimately boils down to lack of communication on BOTH their parts. It is some perpetuated stereotype that I wish would stop. Lack of communication is what has hurt many a relationship/partnership and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ultimately had something to do with their marriage ending as well.
It’s strange how Gwen and Gavin looked so right together and failed. They were such a good-looking couple.
mages.gawker.com/1523039298634043721/c_scale,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800.jpg
She and Blake look so mismatched in so many ways, yet they are going strong and seem very happy. And no matter what people think of Blake, he was 39, a huge country music star, and huge popularity because of The Voice, and he fell in love with a 46-year-old mother of three. Sure, she’s Gwen Stefani. But that just doesn’t happen in Hollywood, where the guy that age is going out with 22 to 25-year-olds, no kids.
The song underneath it all was about gavin. I think, and it does not sound like a happy song to me. It sounds like a woman trying to convince herself everything’s ok. If someone sang that about me I think I’d go to couples counseling.
I agree–that song is disturbing on so many levels. She definitely has some SERIOUS self esteem issues that no man will help her improve on, it has to come from within.
I’ve always liked Gavin and Gwen they made a beautiful couple. However, I think they have had issues for years. Ever since they have been together she has been singing songs about being hurt and he has repeatedly been singing about wanting to be a better person and forgiveness. I think she kind of knew what see was getting into, but dang I would of had a hard time letting him go too (he was one going looking man with an irresistible smile). The nanny thing was just way to far. I do think they loved each other very much, but their crazy, busy lifestyles was just to much for them. It does seem like even though he was a terrible husband, that he is a pretty good father. I’m sure looking back he has many regrets. There really isn’t anything he could say to make this situation any better.
