Gavin Rossdale didn’t want a divorce, calls Gwen Stefani ‘incredible’

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s split was a shocker. The couple ended their 13 year marriage last summer amidst allegations that Gavin was having an affair with the nanny. While Gwen discussed the demise of her marriage (and her subsequent romance with Blake Shelton – maybe you’ve heard about it?) excessively while promoting her album, Gavin has remained relatively mum – except when he told us all to quit taking about it back in October.

The 51-year-old singer, now a judge on The Voice UK, finally broke his silence and opened up to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine. Gavin talked about his divorce, his feelings for Gwen and raising their kids, 10-year-old Kingston James McGregor, 8-year-old Zuma Nesta Rock, and 2-year-old Apollo Bowie Flynn. He had a lot to say, that’s for sure. Here are some highlights:

Gavin on the divorce: “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…” he sighs and stares at the floor. “But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.” “The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.” Is Gavin ready to give love another go? “I’ve so much going on, that’s not a factor right now,” he says, shaking his head. “[My kids] want me to get a girlfriend and examine me if a name pops up on a text,” he laughs. “I think Kingston is going to be in the CID when he grows up. They obviously see a complete set-up with their other home, and it’s really busy [with] all the family.” On being “Mr. Mom” to his kids: “When they come to me – unlucky, it’s just me! I always feel a bit like: ‘Sorry about that.’ So we have a lot of play dates and the [other] parents come round and have big dinners. Zuma is really into dressing up and we have a lot of capes, which he wears all the time. To him, it’s Halloween his [whole] life. I really try and make every day festive and fun for them.” Gavin lets the kids be kids, but keeps them in line: “They’re a bit feral around me and like jumping off the balcony on to the big white sofa, flying around with Nerf guns and having pillow fights. My favourite thing is when they go round to other people’s houses and I’m told they’re so polite with their pleases and thank yous. They are like new and improved versions of me. When a grown man pours them water [at a restaurant], I’m really insistent they look into his eyes and say thank you. I don’t want them to take it for granted.” Would he go back and do things differently if he could? “I mean, obviously. I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality. You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time. There are lots of scenarios [I’d like to change]. I’d like to have had 10 No.1s in England, but unfortunately I can’t rewrite my career. We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”

[From The Sun/Fabulous]

I’m really torn as to what I should think about Gavin. I was a big fan of Bush (and Gavin) back in the day, but I can’t abide by cheating – he never really confesses to an affair in the interview (although Gwen has discussed it, so I can only assume it happened.) He does come off as very remorseful about the marriage ending and he sure seems like he’s doing the best he can to be a good dad to his kids. I also kind of respect him for taking time to process everything before really talking to the media about the whole affair – and I assume he’s hoping he won’t have to discuss it again. And, those pictures in the Sun piece, wow. He might be a terrible husband, but he is one good looking 51-year-old man.

