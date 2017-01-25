Brendan Fraser on fans wanting him in Mummy reboot: ‘I’m grateful’

Remember Brendan Fraser? He was a regular fixture on my “freebie” list for over a decade. If you need to know why, just Google “Brendan Fraser Premiere Magazine.” You’re welcome in advance. The 48-year-old actor is experiencing a career revival thanks to his role as the villainous prison guard John Gunther on the Showtime series The Affair. In advance of the show’s third season finale, which airs on Sunday, Brendan sat down with Access Hollywood to talk about his work on the show, which is the first time he’s played the baddie. More on that in a bit.

Prior to The Affair, Brendan was kind of laying low, making a handful of film and TV appearances after 2008, when he last reprised his role as intrepid action hero Rick O’Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Of course, the franchise is getting the reboot treatment (with the best unintentionally funny trailer EVER) and Brendan has been replaced by Tom Cruise.

Brendan’s fans have been vocal in their opposition about him not appearing in the new movie – and have spread the word on social media with the #SaveBrendanFraser tag as well as a Change.org petition asking networks to “consider Brendan for any upcoming shows/movies that are planned.” Even with the outpouring of fan support, Brendan seems to be okay about the casting. Access Hollywood made sure to ask what he thought about the new film, and what his sons, Griffin, now 14, Holden, 12 and Leland, 10, thought about their Dad’s most famous role.

On if his kids have seen his movies: They’re really interested in other films… Actually when they were really small one of the Mummy movies came on in regular broadcast. They started watch it and went ‘you’re here but you’re there… this is too scary. I can’t watch this.’

On people wanting him in the new Mummy movie: I understand that Tom [Cruise] is very popular in the world of getting films done. I know very little about the actual project but I know it’s going to be great for an audience because they were always there for that thrilling popcorn movie feeling and adventure. I’m grateful for all of the support over the years. Thank you.

[From Access Hollywood]

As for his work on The Affair, playing his first bad guy, Brendan told Access Hollywood, “It’s good to make new choices.” He tried to give as much spoiler-free information about his character as he could, so as not to spoil the finale for fans. The big question, will Brendan be back for season 4? Brendan responded to that query with, “I think you’re going to have to watch the show and find out.” He added “It was flattering to me to be invited to work with such a winning cast.” He did kind of imply that his character may make an appearance on the show again.

I, for one, am happy to see Brendan Fraser back in the limelight, and not just as a momentarily popular meme. If you have a few additional minutes to spare, checkout Brendan’s interview with SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning – especially if you want to hear him break out his best Link from Encino Man impersonation. I always liked Brendan. He’s been through some tough times, but seems to have risen above it. Could The Affair do to his career what Pulp Fiction did for John Travolta? With the critical raves he’s been receiving, it appears so – just please, for God’s sake, keep him away from any discussion at all about a Monkeybone sequel.

Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald - Red Carpet Arrivals

Photo gallery: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

88 Responses to “Brendan Fraser on fans wanting him in Mummy reboot: ‘I’m grateful’”

  1. Deanna says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:06 am

    The Mummy is one of my favourite movies. I’m glad to see Brendan is back at work!

    Reply
  2. justsaying says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:07 am

    The Mummy trailer with Tom Cruise looks horrible. It’s Mission Impossible + a mummy.

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:07 am

    I love the first two Mummy movies with Brendan.

    Reply
  4. Deedee says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Very gracious statement. Loved the original mummy movie and his mummy ride at Universal is one of my favorites!

    Reply
  5. Ennie says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:13 am

    George of the jungle forever, he is such a darling. I loved him in Blast of the Past!

    Reply
  6. detritus says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I have much left over love for Fraser. the Mummy was such good hearted action cheese, and also had the beautiful Oded Fehr. God and Tarzan, and Bedazzled and I hope he gets a career reboot, I’ll be watching.

    He’s also a weird MRA touchstone because he was paying his ex alimony based on when he was making big bucks. Except he wasn’t anymore and seemed to be strapped for cash.

    Reply
    • Mikasa says:
      January 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

      Oded Fehr is hot!

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      January 25, 2017 at 9:09 am

      I’m very surprised theres no mention of the MRA connection in the main article. His comeback on social media is built off the idea that his gold digger wife – of over ten years – took their kids and walked out because gold digging. That the evil Canadian court system then forced him to pay her spousal support in the millions which in some weird way then made Hollywood not hire him anymore. And now he is living under a bridge because “this hos aint loyal”. Its true that many people like Brendans old movies but the genesis of this campaign is 4Chan, Reddit and a bunch of MRA Youtube channels.

      (What probably happened is that Brendan either got hooked on pills after his accident or he is in constant incapacitating pain. Watch the Sway interview or any other hes done in the last year, theres something very wrong with the way he speaks and holds himself. THATS probably the reason Hollywood turned away).

      Reply
      • SilverUnicorn says:
        January 25, 2017 at 9:23 am

        Not to doubt what you are saying Ramona, but I always thought that Hollywood turned him away because he became way overweight compared to his physical appearance of Mummy days. That could be due to pills, true, but I never heard HW turned its back on him because of his wife (I don’t live in USA so maybe our gossip is different)

      • detritus says:
        January 25, 2017 at 9:35 am

        SilverUnicorn, unless you accidentally stumbled on to 4chan or Return of the Kings or read weird reddit subblogs you would probably miss it. I don’t think it was ever widely covered in ‘real’ news publications.

        Ramona is right though, the MRA campaign was gross and focused on how a woman ruined him. I’m not sure the legal details, and it doesn’t sound like the courts necessarily did right by Brendan, but its one case, not proof of the emasculation of the entirety of man. He’s brought up as an example of blood sucking gold diggers bringing a man down whenever the topic of alimony comes up.

        I think you are both very right about the reasons though. He got addicted, was in pain, gained weight and lost his hair. Hollywood is not forgiving of all of these things in their leading men. You can gain weight, but not hair and vice versa.

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        January 25, 2017 at 10:15 am

        @detritus
        Thanks for the detailed explanation. No, I never read any of those online outlets you mentioned in your post so I missed that.
        Gosh I hate to think he paved the way (even if unintentionally) to that type of ‘guy’, Depp will follow suit :-(
        NO idea about his court arrangements and how everything was settled.
        Hollywood does not forgive people losing their looks, look at what happened to Russell Crowe ( and he still has his hair, so he isn’t blacklisted yet).

      • African Sun says:
        January 25, 2017 at 11:05 am

        @Silver Unicorn, he looked really gorgeous in The Mummy – especially those scenes with Rachel in the desert. He looked good – end of.

        I love men in any kind of desert sandy safari style wear – so he looked good.

        He seems happy in this interview.

      • Betsy says:
        January 25, 2017 at 9:20 pm

        Did he take part in this actively, or was he used as a “campaign prop,” so to speak?

    • V4Real says:
      January 25, 2017 at 11:23 am

      Oded is hot. He was also hot in The Resident Evil Franchise.

      But Brandon holds a special place in my heart. I still remember his amazing performance in School Ties.

      Reply
  7. African Sun says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:29 am

    The Mummy was such a classic film with Brendan, Rachel

    The guy who played Benny with the crucifix necklace, star of David necklace always cracked me up.

    Reply
  8. Betsy says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Happy to say the Mummy is my family’s favourite film of all time. It just makes us happy and my daughter knows the script off by heart. Brendon and the rest of,the cast were fantastic. Film 2 was ok but number 3 was awful. It’s a shame it ever happened. I’m happy that Brendon is starting to get some good work again. Bedazzled is another one of our guilty pleasures. He’s great in that too.

    Reply
  9. Pip says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:44 am

    He was excellent in Gods & Monsters – I think that’s the only really “serious” film he’s made?

    Reply
  10. I Choose Me says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Yay. I love him now and always. His comedic timing has always been on point and he has such an infectious smile. Loved him since With Honors and School Ties and holy hell was he hot in George of the Jungle. Anyways, glad he’s working again. I gotta see if The Affair is on Netflix.

    Reply
  11. Ninette says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Brendan Fraser as George of the Jungle is the moment when I realised my identity as a straight female :-D

    Reply
  12. Sayrah says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

    He’s such an asshole on the affair. I’m really glad for him and yeah I’ve never seen an asshole role for him. Can’t wait for the finale..

    Reply
  13. SM says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Omg. He was replaced by Tom craxy town lifts Cruise?!!? I’m not watching anything with that bag of crazy because it is impossible to focus on the plot rather that cruise

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:55 am

    He even scares me in The Affair,

    Reply
  15. Bluesky says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I love The Mummy! It does not need a reboot ESPECIALLY not with the bloated mess Tom Cruise!

    Reply
  16. Anilehcim says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I watch the show “The Affair” and honestly, Brendan has been the best part of it this season. His performance as a jail guard has been nothing short of great. I really hope to see him in more. I was in love with him when I was younger, and I always thought he had great chops.

    Reply
  17. Dorothy#1 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I love him!! Bedazzled is hilarious and he is wonderful in it! Also soooo hot in gods and monsters.

    Reply
  18. JulP says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I saw a trailer for the new Mummy movie over the weekend and I’m confused. It looks like a serious action film (as some posters noted, more like a Mission: Impossible movie), whereas the original Mummy films were fun popcorn flicks with plenty of humor thrown in. That’s why Brendan was perfect for them. I don’t understand why they didn’t just cast Brendan again (and Rachel Weisz!), or someone like Chris Pratt. I don’t think Tom Cruise is a good fit, he seems very uptight/serious onscreen these days. And I also don’t understand, if they were determined to go the Tom Cruise route, why they are trying to connect it to the Mummy franchise. From what I saw, this film has nothing in common with the original Mummy films.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 25, 2017 at 9:01 am

      I think they are simply going with ancient Egyptian mythology rather than sticking to original storylines. The film has Osiris in the title. In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the first mummy created by Isis as she searched for ways to bring him back from the dead.

      Hollywood always changes source material to suit the storyline. I think given that this is the 4th reboot of this franchise, they felt Anubis was played out. Time for another god to scare people. And introduce a different mummy story to the public.

      Reply
    • African Sun says:
      January 25, 2017 at 11:03 am

      I can see your Chris Pratt angle instead of Tom Cruise.

      The last 2 good films Tom made was War of the Worlds and Valkyrie – he does not have the comedic splendour to make the Mummy what it deserves to be.

      I could see Pratt as an heir to Fraser to this or just get the original actors like you said.

      I totally get what you mean about Tom being uptight these days. He’s not as warm as he used to be — I loved him in War of the Worlds but since then it’s just wack.

      The Mummy is an excellent franchise though — hope they do it some justice.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        January 25, 2017 at 11:50 am

        It really doesn’t matter if Tom Cruise turns this into an earnest action flick because every version of this franchise has been different.

        In the 30s-50s versions, it was straight out horror – psychological and frightening. This version has held up pretty well as a horror franchise even though there are few special effects.

        The final film in this version of the franchise was straight out slapstick comedy with Abbott and Costello

        In the 50s-70s versions, it went for camp horror. Not frightening at all. The sets are more interesting than the story being told. They also incorporated European mythology like Dracula in this franchise.

        In the 90s-00s versions, they went comedy adventure. No horror at all. Lots of special effects. Incorporated Chinese mythology/history in this franchise.

        The spin off, the Scorpion King franchise, took a little known Egyptian King, Selk, as the inspiration for their franchise.

        Tom Cruise version….We shall see. Going by the trailer, they are going for all out action. No humour. No horror though they are trying.

  19. Lucy says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:52 am

    The OG Mummy movies are so much fun! Well, at least the first two. Brendan sounds really humble and grateful here.

    Reply
  20. M says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:26 am

    He is amazing on The Affair. Total revelation. He has played essentially three different versions of the same character. When he’s in villain mode, he has made me genuinely uncomfortable but my heart still melted when he was with his disabled son in last week’s episode.

    Reply
  21. Jamielle says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I saw him in a production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof in London in 2001, with Ned Beatty and Frances O’Connor…he was fantastic! I always thought he was an underrated actor, adept at both comedy & drama.

    Reply
  22. dumbledork says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Love the Mummy movies with him. Whenever it’s on TNT, i know my butt isn’t moving from the couch. Saw Rogue One, and the preview for the new movie with crazy Cruise came on, and my 11 year old daughter just turned to me and said it looked lame, and why did he inflate his face.

    Reply
  23. kimbers says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I wouldnt even illegally download a tom cruise movie, let alone pay $ to watch grandpa cruise with fillers pretend to be 21 for the 1000th time.

    Reply
  24. mkyarwood says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Welcome back, George! Brendan is great, but I think the consensus is he had a really hard time moving over to drama, earlier in his career. He was matched up against legends in Gods and Monsters, and not enough people saw the Quiet American. Anyway, I will definitely see the Affair now that I know he’s on it!

    Reply
  25. Harryg says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    He’s a very good actor. I always liked him.

    Reply
  26. Rachel says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Brendan FRASER is the Affair. He is amazing!! I hope he comes back for next season; he makes the show. Love him!!

    Reply
  27. Ashley says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    He’s really terrific on the affair,when he’s on the screen I am horrified,he’s that good.

    Reply
  28. Taxi says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    His looks have changed so much in the last dozen years! Sad. It wasn’t until the penultimate episode of The Affair that I figured out that BF was playing Gunther.

    Reply
  29. Ari says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I still love him and I have to say to be honest I was not going to watch this season AT ALL but knowing he was appearing in it made me watch it.

    Reply
  30. Tulip says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    I like him a lot, always have, and though I loved him in The Mummy, Bedazzled and now The Affair, the one character I love him the most for will always be Ben Sullivan in Scrubs. Seriously. His episodes were phenomenal, heart-warming and heartbreaking.

    Reply
  31. Shijel says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    He’s very talented and skilled, always has been, in action, in all sorts of comedy, and drama. He’s hilarious, but can also be heartbreaking. There was a time when he wasn’t working or was barely working because of personal life issues (family, I take?). I’m glad he’s slowly returning though. People above mentioned that his comeback’s got some MRA folks tied to it. As far as I know, Fraser has always been nothing more than gracious and humble, and I hate it that he’s being hailed as some MRA/red pill idol. I do agree that something happened there that made him unemployable for a while, but it wasn’t a “greedy gold-digging woman”.

    Well, good luck to this fella. He ain’t half the pretty boy he once was, but he can still act, and like I said, he seems humble. Sounds like a recipe for a long-lasting character actor career to me.

    Reply
  32. Achoo! says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Why would anyone think Brendan should have been in Tom Cruise’s Mummy Movie, it’s a totally seperate film not part of the franchise. There have been Mummy movies for 80years in the cinema .

    Reply
  33. Adrien says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Brendan is such an underrated gem. He is one of the very few good looking guys who can do physical comedy well. Perhaps he is the only one. Met him and his now ex wife when he was shooting a movie in my hometown. He’s a nice dude.

    Reply
  34. Zombie Shortcake says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:53 am

    I love Brain Candy and he had a cameo in that (drug trial participant who’s face breaks out because he’s in the placebo/sugar pill group); that was a Canadian classic.

    I also loved School Ties. It feels sad to watch it now, knowing how off the rails Amy Locane’s life turned out.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment