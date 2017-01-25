Brendan Fraser on fans wanting him in Mummy reboot: ‘I’m grateful’

Remember Brendan Fraser? He was a regular fixture on my “freebie” list for over a decade. If you need to know why, just Google “Brendan Fraser Premiere Magazine.” You’re welcome in advance. The 48-year-old actor is experiencing a career revival thanks to his role as the villainous prison guard John Gunther on the Showtime series The Affair. In advance of the show’s third season finale, which airs on Sunday, Brendan sat down with Access Hollywood to talk about his work on the show, which is the first time he’s played the baddie. More on that in a bit.
Prior to The Affair, Brendan was kind of laying low, making a handful of film and TV appearances after 2008, when he last reprised his role as intrepid action hero Rick O’Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Of course, the franchise is getting the reboot treatment (with the best unintentionally funny trailer EVER) and Brendan has been replaced by Tom Cruise.
Brendan’s fans have been vocal in their opposition about him not appearing in the new movie – and have spread the word on social media with the #SaveBrendanFraser tag as well as a Change.org petition asking networks to “consider Brendan for any upcoming shows/movies that are planned.” Even with the outpouring of fan support, Brendan seems to be okay about the casting. Access Hollywood made sure to ask what he thought about the new film, and what his sons, Griffin, now 14, Holden, 12 and Leland, 10, thought about their Dad’s most famous role.
On if his kids have seen his movies: They’re really interested in other films… Actually when they were really small one of the Mummy movies came on in regular broadcast. They started watch it and went ‘you’re here but you’re there… this is too scary. I can’t watch this.’
On people wanting him in the new Mummy movie: I understand that Tom [Cruise] is very popular in the world of getting films done. I know very little about the actual project but I know it’s going to be great for an audience because they were always there for that thrilling popcorn movie feeling and adventure. I’m grateful for all of the support over the years. Thank you.
As for his work on The Affair, playing his first bad guy, Brendan told Access Hollywood, “It’s good to make new choices.” He tried to give as much spoiler-free information about his character as he could, so as not to spoil the finale for fans. The big question, will Brendan be back for season 4? Brendan responded to that query with, “I think you’re going to have to watch the show and find out.” He added “It was flattering to me to be invited to work with such a winning cast.” He did kind of imply that his character may make an appearance on the show again.
I, for one, am happy to see Brendan Fraser back in the limelight, and not just as a momentarily popular meme. If you have a few additional minutes to spare, checkout Brendan’s interview with SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning – especially if you want to hear him break out his best Link from Encino Man impersonation. I always liked Brendan. He’s been through some tough times, but seems to have risen above it. Could The Affair do to his career what Pulp Fiction did for John Travolta? With the critical raves he’s been receiving, it appears so – just please, for God’s sake, keep him away from any discussion at all about a Monkeybone sequel.
Photo gallery: Getty Images, WENN.com
The Mummy is one of my favourite movies. I’m glad to see Brendan is back at work!
Mine too!
I also actually Googled the premiere magazine thing… *thud*
Loved The Mummy. Hated Journey to the Centre of the Earth.
But he was great in Journey To The End Of The Night.
Agreed! I straight up watch The Mummy multiple times a year.
The Mummy trailer with Tom Cruise looks horrible. It’s Mission Impossible + a mummy.
Mission Impossible: Osiris Protocol
I love the first two Mummy movies with Brendan.
They were fun and this new one looks dark and just meh. loved the first two.
Very gracious statement. Loved the original mummy movie and his mummy ride at Universal is one of my favorites!
Original as in the 1930s version or original as in the Brendan Fraser version of the franchise?
The Brendan Fraser’s version was the 3rd revival of the franchise.
George of the jungle forever, he is such a darling. I loved him in Blast of the Past!
I adore those films.
Me too! I watched them with my wee daughter on DVD and they were her favorites.
I won’t lie, I rewatched George of the Jungle the other day. He was easy on the eyes, to say the least.
I watched him in School Ties. That was an all star cast: Matt Damon, Chris O’Donnell, Ben Affleck
Such a good underrated movie and a lot of good actors did come out of it.
I have much left over love for Fraser. the Mummy was such good hearted action cheese, and also had the beautiful Oded Fehr. God and Tarzan, and Bedazzled and I hope he gets a career reboot, I’ll be watching.
He’s also a weird MRA touchstone because he was paying his ex alimony based on when he was making big bucks. Except he wasn’t anymore and seemed to be strapped for cash.
Oded Fehr is hot!
Yep!
I’m very surprised theres no mention of the MRA connection in the main article. His comeback on social media is built off the idea that his gold digger wife – of over ten years – took their kids and walked out because gold digging. That the evil Canadian court system then forced him to pay her spousal support in the millions which in some weird way then made Hollywood not hire him anymore. And now he is living under a bridge because “this hos aint loyal”. Its true that many people like Brendans old movies but the genesis of this campaign is 4Chan, Reddit and a bunch of MRA Youtube channels.
(What probably happened is that Brendan either got hooked on pills after his accident or he is in constant incapacitating pain. Watch the Sway interview or any other hes done in the last year, theres something very wrong with the way he speaks and holds himself. THATS probably the reason Hollywood turned away).
Not to doubt what you are saying Ramona, but I always thought that Hollywood turned him away because he became way overweight compared to his physical appearance of Mummy days. That could be due to pills, true, but I never heard HW turned its back on him because of his wife (I don’t live in USA so maybe our gossip is different)
SilverUnicorn, unless you accidentally stumbled on to 4chan or Return of the Kings or read weird reddit subblogs you would probably miss it. I don’t think it was ever widely covered in ‘real’ news publications.
Ramona is right though, the MRA campaign was gross and focused on how a woman ruined him. I’m not sure the legal details, and it doesn’t sound like the courts necessarily did right by Brendan, but its one case, not proof of the emasculation of the entirety of man. He’s brought up as an example of blood sucking gold diggers bringing a man down whenever the topic of alimony comes up.
I think you are both very right about the reasons though. He got addicted, was in pain, gained weight and lost his hair. Hollywood is not forgiving of all of these things in their leading men. You can gain weight, but not hair and vice versa.
@detritus
Thanks for the detailed explanation. No, I never read any of those online outlets you mentioned in your post so I missed that.
Gosh I hate to think he paved the way (even if unintentionally) to that type of ‘guy’, Depp will follow suit
NO idea about his court arrangements and how everything was settled.
Hollywood does not forgive people losing their looks, look at what happened to Russell Crowe ( and he still has his hair, so he isn’t blacklisted yet).
@Silver Unicorn, he looked really gorgeous in The Mummy – especially those scenes with Rachel in the desert. He looked good – end of.
I love men in any kind of desert sandy safari style wear – so he looked good.
He seems happy in this interview.
Did he take part in this actively, or was he used as a “campaign prop,” so to speak?
Oded is hot. He was also hot in The Resident Evil Franchise.
But Brandon holds a special place in my heart. I still remember his amazing performance in School Ties.
Or Deuce Bigalow.
So hot and he was also sometimes half naked. you just have to watch the first few minutes, its the only good part of the movie.
The Mummy was such a classic film with Brendan, Rachel
The guy who played Benny with the crucifix necklace, star of David necklace always cracked me up.
Have you seen it semi recently?
Her eyebrows are straight up awful. The 90s were not kind to brows.
Benny was an excellent weasel.
Lol, nooo! The Mummy takes place in 1926, and Rachel’s super thin eyebrows are period authentic! It’s (weirdly) one of the many things I love about her in that role.
And yes, Benny is a classic lovable slimeball!
ahaha is that the actual reason?
This makes a lot more sense, but it fit the times too!
I guess the give away was that she just didn’t keep the 90s spermy end bit.
My take away from this is that women have been doing awful things to their browns for decades, and that I would never let someone pluck my eyebrows for a role (what if they never grow back?!?)
Never had brows to start with so they might have been perfect for the 1920s, wrong century grrrr
@detritus, I hope Rachel has not done anything to her face.
Love that film. Nice to see Brendan back. He was a fun actor.
Benny was also in Peggy Sue Got Married. He played Kathleen Turner’s high school crush. I couldn’t place the face until I saw Peggy Sue again.
“One day, I’m gonna stand back from the table and say, ‘NO MORE JELL-O FOR ME, MA!’”
Don’t forget he was also Daryl Hannah’s love interest in “Steel Magnolias.”
Happy to say the Mummy is my family’s favourite film of all time. It just makes us happy and my daughter knows the script off by heart. Brendon and the rest of,the cast were fantastic. Film 2 was ok but number 3 was awful. It’s a shame it ever happened. I’m happy that Brendon is starting to get some good work again. Bedazzled is another one of our guilty pleasures. He’s great in that too.
How could I forget about Bedazzled? Oh and Dudley Do Right. I feel like I need to rewatch all my favourite Brendan Fraser films, like now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, weird! We’re both Betsys!
He was excellent in Gods & Monsters – I think that’s the only really “serious” film he’s made?
As a co-lead, I think so. He was also in Crash, by David Cronenberg. I was such a fan, I think I have watched all his movies.
Glad he has a comeback role, I must check it out!
He was in Haggis’, not Cronenberg’s “Crash”. Two very different movies, lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tiny Martian
Oops, thanks for the correction!
He made others that didn’t do so well eg SCHOOL TIES with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, WITH HONORS with Joe Pesci
One of my favorite movie lines is from ‘With Honors’, when he tells Moira Kelly, ‘I don’t want to be friends any more.’ Still makes my knees weak!!! That voice.
I LOVED School Ties!!
I love School Ties as well. That was on TV the other day too.
He was also excellent in “The Quiet American”, though it didn’t draw the same reviews as G & M. Plus he had a small part in Haggis’ “Crash”, the film that won best picture the same year that “Brokeback Mountain” was nominated.
School Ties, With Honors, Crash, Quiet American, Journey To The End Of Night, Air That I Breathe, The Last Time, Darkly Noon, and lots of other serious films.
Isn’t that a wonderful movie? I love the relationship between him and Ian McKellen’s character. I love films about unlikely friendships.
Yay. I love him now and always. His comedic timing has always been on point and he has such an infectious smile. Loved him since With Honors and School Ties and holy hell was he hot in George of the Jungle. Anyways, glad he’s working again. I gotta see if The Affair is on Netflix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brendan Fraser as George of the Jungle is the moment when I realised my identity as a straight female
He’s such an asshole on the affair. I’m really glad for him and yeah I’ve never seen an asshole role for him. Can’t wait for the finale..
Omg. He was replaced by Tom craxy town lifts Cruise?!!? I’m not watching anything with that bag of crazy because it is impossible to focus on the plot rather that cruise
He even scares me in The Affair,
Did you see the most recent episode, it shows his acting range. Brenden is a good actor, sure he was in some campy fun films but he is good actor when he is in a serious role.
I love The Mummy! It does not need a reboot ESPECIALLY not with the bloated mess Tom Cruise!
You realise that Fraser’s version of the Mummy was the 3rd reboot of the franchise? Each reboot gave us 4-5 films, so by the time we got to Fraser’s reboot we were past 10 Mummy films. Clearly it’s a franchise that keeps on giving.
….but i’m right there with you vis a vis Tom Cruise.
It doesn’t really matter at this point, because Tom Cruise would even ruin Star Wars if he was in it 😂
I watch the show “The Affair” and honestly, Brendan has been the best part of it this season. His performance as a jail guard has been nothing short of great. I really hope to see him in more. I was in love with him when I was younger, and I always thought he had great chops.
I haven’t seen The Affair, but the fact that Brendan can really act was hidden by the pretty face and the goofy roles. Check him out in Gods and Monsters. He can keep up with Sir Ian chewing the wallpaper. And he was excellent in the remake of The Quiet Man with Michael Caine.
I agree. He is great in The Affair. And I have a soft spot for him. Maybe because the media/social media have been so vicious toward him about him “losing his looks.”
I will never understand the failure to accept aging or even that people’s looks are actually constantly changing. It’s like a collective psychic illness.
I totally agree, Svea! People are incredibly harsh toward him for growing older. I was a little surprised by it.
I love him!! Bedazzled is hilarious and he is wonderful in it! Also soooo hot in gods and monsters.
Overly sensitive Elliot ftw.
I saw a trailer for the new Mummy movie over the weekend and I’m confused. It looks like a serious action film (as some posters noted, more like a Mission: Impossible movie), whereas the original Mummy films were fun popcorn flicks with plenty of humor thrown in. That’s why Brendan was perfect for them. I don’t understand why they didn’t just cast Brendan again (and Rachel Weisz!), or someone like Chris Pratt. I don’t think Tom Cruise is a good fit, he seems very uptight/serious onscreen these days. And I also don’t understand, if they were determined to go the Tom Cruise route, why they are trying to connect it to the Mummy franchise. From what I saw, this film has nothing in common with the original Mummy films.
I think they are simply going with ancient Egyptian mythology rather than sticking to original storylines. The film has Osiris in the title. In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the first mummy created by Isis as she searched for ways to bring him back from the dead.
Hollywood always changes source material to suit the storyline. I think given that this is the 4th reboot of this franchise, they felt Anubis was played out. Time for another god to scare people. And introduce a different mummy story to the public.
I can see your Chris Pratt angle instead of Tom Cruise.
The last 2 good films Tom made was War of the Worlds and Valkyrie – he does not have the comedic splendour to make the Mummy what it deserves to be.
I could see Pratt as an heir to Fraser to this or just get the original actors like you said.
I totally get what you mean about Tom being uptight these days. He’s not as warm as he used to be — I loved him in War of the Worlds but since then it’s just wack.
The Mummy is an excellent franchise though — hope they do it some justice.
It really doesn’t matter if Tom Cruise turns this into an earnest action flick because every version of this franchise has been different.
In the 30s-50s versions, it was straight out horror – psychological and frightening. This version has held up pretty well as a horror franchise even though there are few special effects.
The final film in this version of the franchise was straight out slapstick comedy with Abbott and Costello
In the 50s-70s versions, it went for camp horror. Not frightening at all. The sets are more interesting than the story being told. They also incorporated European mythology like Dracula in this franchise.
In the 90s-00s versions, they went comedy adventure. No horror at all. Lots of special effects. Incorporated Chinese mythology/history in this franchise.
The spin off, the Scorpion King franchise, took a little known Egyptian King, Selk, as the inspiration for their franchise.
Tom Cruise version….We shall see. Going by the trailer, they are going for all out action. No humour. No horror though they are trying.
The OG Mummy movies are so much fun! Well, at least the first two. Brendan sounds really humble and grateful here.
He is amazing on The Affair. Total revelation. He has played essentially three different versions of the same character. When he’s in villain mode, he has made me genuinely uncomfortable but my heart still melted when he was with his disabled son in last week’s episode.
I saw him in a production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof in London in 2001, with Ned Beatty and Frances O’Connor…he was fantastic! I always thought he was an underrated actor, adept at both comedy & drama.
Love the Mummy movies with him. Whenever it’s on TNT, i know my butt isn’t moving from the couch. Saw Rogue One, and the preview for the new movie with crazy Cruise came on, and my 11 year old daughter just turned to me and said it looked lame, and why did he inflate his face.
I wouldnt even illegally download a tom cruise movie, let alone pay $ to watch grandpa cruise with fillers pretend to be 21 for the 1000th time.
Welcome back, George! Brendan is great, but I think the consensus is he had a really hard time moving over to drama, earlier in his career. He was matched up against legends in Gods and Monsters, and not enough people saw the Quiet American. Anyway, I will definitely see the Affair now that I know he’s on it!
He’s a very good actor. I always liked him.
Brendan FRASER is the Affair. He is amazing!! I hope he comes back for next season; he makes the show. Love him!!
He’s really terrific on the affair,when he’s on the screen I am horrified,he’s that good.
His looks have changed so much in the last dozen years! Sad. It wasn’t until the penultimate episode of The Affair that I figured out that BF was playing Gunther.
He has aged as we all have aged. He is in his mid to late 40s. Looks normal for a guy his age that hasn’t been stuffed and plumped.
I still love him and I have to say to be honest I was not going to watch this season AT ALL but knowing he was appearing in it made me watch it.
I like him a lot, always have, and though I loved him in The Mummy, Bedazzled and now The Affair, the one character I love him the most for will always be Ben Sullivan in Scrubs. Seriously. His episodes were phenomenal, heart-warming and heartbreaking.
He’s very talented and skilled, always has been, in action, in all sorts of comedy, and drama. He’s hilarious, but can also be heartbreaking. There was a time when he wasn’t working or was barely working because of personal life issues (family, I take?). I’m glad he’s slowly returning though. People above mentioned that his comeback’s got some MRA folks tied to it. As far as I know, Fraser has always been nothing more than gracious and humble, and I hate it that he’s being hailed as some MRA/red pill idol. I do agree that something happened there that made him unemployable for a while, but it wasn’t a “greedy gold-digging woman”.
Well, good luck to this fella. He ain’t half the pretty boy he once was, but he can still act, and like I said, he seems humble. Sounds like a recipe for a long-lasting character actor career to me.
Why would anyone think Brendan should have been in Tom Cruise’s Mummy Movie, it’s a totally seperate film not part of the franchise. There have been Mummy movies for 80years in the cinema .
Brendan is such an underrated gem. He is one of the very few good looking guys who can do physical comedy well. Perhaps he is the only one. Met him and his now ex wife when he was shooting a movie in my hometown. He’s a nice dude.
I love Brain Candy and he had a cameo in that (drug trial participant who’s face breaks out because he’s in the placebo/sugar pill group); that was a Canadian classic.
I also loved School Ties. It feels sad to watch it now, knowing how off the rails Amy Locane’s life turned out.
