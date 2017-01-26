Jon Voight: Shia LaBeouf & Miley Cyrus are ‘teaching treason’ by protesting

This story is very “Old Man Yells At Clouds.” I guess the hook is that Jon Voight is the old man in this situation and the clouds are “women and celebrities.” Jon Voight thinks Emperor Baby Fists is the bee’s knees. I don’t know what happened to Voight, I really don’t. Like, didn’t he used to be a big Hollywood liberal in the 1970s and ‘80s? He was tight with Jane Fonda. He was part of a huge movement of independent filmmaking. And then something in his brain snapped at some point and suddenly he became a fire-breathing conservative who talks sh-t about “Hollywood liberals.”
Anyway, Voight has been all-in for Baby Fists for months. Voight even got an invite to speak at the Baby Fists’ concert, and Voight attended some of the inaugural balls. When Voight returned to LA, he was stopped by TMZ and asked what he thought of the Women’s Marches around the world. First he says that the marches were “very destructive,” then the TMZ videographer says something about free speech, and then Voight said all of this:
“It is what the First Amendment is about but what was the march about? The march was… against the government and against this President, trying to denigrate his office and his presidency. And that’s no good. And when you see these young people like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, they have a lot of followers and a lot of young people are looking at them, and what are they teaching? They’re teaching treason. They’re teaching going against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this presidency. And it’s a very sad day really when I see this… this Hollywood group, I don’t know, it’s a very sad thing for me to witness what they’re doing. But they have a lot of influence. A huge amount of influence. So anyway, it’s not so good.”
[Transcribed from TMZ's video]
Can we start calling Jon Voight a Butthurt Deplorable or a Salty Snowflake? Because my God, this man’s brain is broken. Take a gander at some of the birther bulls—t and treasonous claims Jon Voight made about Barack Obama. And now Voight is super-offended that the youngsters were peacefully marching to demand that the government protect their rights.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
This guy is so unlikeable.
He needs a massive does of STFU.
Again, i maintain anyone who sides with Trump who has an ounce of brains, is being extorted. I think there was a ring, and that Trump has the goods in several male stars and notables doing very debauched and base stuff (along with him- also looking at you Michael Douglas)….so they do his bidding.
It’s either that, or they’re stupid af.
I think it’s the former.
The fact that he said such hateful vile things about President Obama, at the same time his friend went on a 5 yr bashing birtherism tour of our President, this makes him a gross hypocrite.
He’s also directly contradicting Trumplethinskin now, as his latest and newest delusion is that half the women at the March were FOR HIM. Hahaha
Shyeah right.
He’s insane and so is VoIght.
No wonder Angelina grew up a cutter, the whole family, especially her mom, seemed to be getting gasliit by this kook. Ugh.
Yes. Exactly what I was coming on here to say.
Piers Morgan must be part of that ring, too.
Am I allowed to say he has a vagina in between his eyes? It’s not the usual 11s or mad line crease- it has….folds….? It’s all I can see.
Hahaha! It actually looks more like a set of testicles to me! LoL
Oh stfu, Jon.
Just came here to shout it – STFU, Jon!
Oh good, everyones racist uncle just showed up.
He caught Clnit Eastwood-itis. Old men marching towards dementia.
Apparently, it’s all the rage now. We elected one.
Meddlesome , evil old man.
He really should shut that hole and let his daughter speak for him. Clearly his brain is not functioning as it should.
I think that his daughter has not only rejected him, but professionally and personally outshines him, is at the core of his white privilege, alt- right wing mindset. His screeds lash out at everything she stands for, you know?
Think voight is a disgrace. If somebody said what trump said about my daughter? i would punch his lights out,not become best friends with him. He has stood up for trump more in last few weeks than he has in Angelina’s whole life.
That’s a d@mn shame. And to have grandkids who are POC and still support someone who’s been so insulting towards POC and immigrants. Just wow.
@Molly, He does not support Angie in any way because he is insanely jealous of her, and seeks out any opportunity to label and dismiss her as crazy. Vile, vile man.
Ooh, yes, I said something similar above.
Massive butthurt.
@NotSoSocialButterfly…Spot on. He is the reason why AJ has a lifetime pass from me. I cannot conceive the horror of having an insane parent. His unrelenting malice makes her accomplishments all the more incredible
And you Mr Voight, are teaching ignorance by speaking. PERIOD!
K, Miss Salty * eyerolls*
It’s not treason to protest injustice, even at the highest governmental level. Jon Voight can sit down and shut his trap.
It is called ‘right to protest’.
Protesting is not necessarily violent or a threat to the interests of national security or public safety. Nor is it necessarily civil disobedience, because most protest does not involve violating the laws of the state.
WIkipedia is your friend Jon. Use it.
Maybe if he wikipedia’ed he’s also learn this wasn’t the will of the people. The people elected HRC. No matter how many times Trump or his sycophants say this is the will of the people, that’s not going to make it true. But I guess he’s arguing alternative facts…
I would go so far as to say that it is unpatriotic NOT to protest your government when you object to their actions. I would refer Mr. Voight to the First Amendment to the Constitution, assuming he is able to comprehend its meaning.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Another creepy old authoritarian. They’ve certainly come out in the open these days.
The irony. The protesters are actively trying to protect the hallmarks of democracy: freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, equal rights, transparency in government, etc. But this old blowhard is defending the SOB who likely did commit treason in working with Russia to subvert our electoral system.
People like him aren’t stupid. They’re just incredibly selfish, dishonest and manipulative and want to maintain the status quo at all costs.
+1. I also love how he says they’re not accepting the “will of the people,” when more people voted for Hilary. If the “will of the people” had prevailed, Trump wouldn’t be president.
I have a headache from the massive headdesking over this.
This. So much cognitive dissonance with these people.
That word doesn’t mean what you think it means sir
He did his share of protesting the government back in the day. It’s amazing how people like him can completely dissociate their own lives and actions from the point they want to make.
I’m sure in his mind he thinks his causes were justified and these are not.
Jon Voight is a terrible person. You see why his children don’t like him.
I have never really been an Angelina fan, but I must give her her due: she manages to deal with this lump.
I’m gonna put in a vote rigt now to the Celebitchy powers that be- can we maybe never cover this dude again? Just let him wither on the vine and focus on more relevant people/things? What’s the opposite of a HONK? I’m reverse honking on Jon voight!
agreed!
I think I see what’s happening. Two best buds: Trump and Voight are now senile old men completely out of touch with reality. Calling the strong and proud women marchers rightly insulted by p*ssygrabbing Trump’s horrid words and actions treasonous shows how over the edge both these fools are. Voight lives in an upside down Trump world giving the corrupt conman a pass for colluding with Russia to win the election. Now THAT’S treason!!!!!
Seriously…just shut the hell up!
Jon, please shut up, and get back on the set of Ray Donovan where you are simply amazing, brilliant.
Share your bullshit with your Faux News friends and Rush Limbaugh, the only ones who care.
Ah, I do love this ‘denigrating the presidency’ and ‘disrespecting democracy’ rhetoric – remember what you motherfuckers did to the Obamas for 8 years? you questioned his legitimacy at EVERY turn. And guess what, he was elected by a MUCH larger majority than the wanker in office now. So umm, no.
Clare – vis a vis the other day. Is your field psychology?
Nah, political theory, but I’ve been writing on Financial policy recently…and….Brexit. sigh.
Gah. I had a 50/50 chance and had you down on prison reform! Sorry!
I don’t think I have the emotional capacity to work on prison reform – I mean, I think I’d probably spend half my day crying. A good friend of mine works on the impact of incarceration on families at uni of Manchester, and man, that shit is dark.
I have a friend who works with female offenders on release. Yes, it is.
The cognitive dissonance, hypocrisy, and projection of their own evils onto the “others” are getting stronger by the day. We must fight these lunatics as hard as we can.
Voight actively protested the Viet Nam war. Was that treason?
It’s ridiculous how people conflate criticism of how someone voted (and the motives behind and consequences of how that right was exercised) with being anti-democracy and against people having the legal right to vote poorly. Can we not agree that something is a legal right and a bad decision that negatively impacts others at the same time, folks?
Personally, I think we should start calling him Wankpot.
Seconded
Agreed.
I think it’s going to become quite clear, hopefully sooner rather than later, who committed treason. Protesting is patriotic, it’s part of living in a democracy and should never be tied to traitorous behavior.
He’s a Chachi, all right.
I guess he wouldn’t say it’s treason when Conservatives would protest.
I think Voight and Drumpf have returned to their old world German roots that gave rise to Hitler. I’m guessing it’s in their genes still.
KNOH!!! No more coverage of jon voight
1 – Having a voice against authority is about as American an ideal as there ever was. Anyone who says otherwise needs to re-study the nation’s history. Voight himself has very publicly spoken out against Obama, so unless he considers that he himself committed treason, he should STFU.
2 – Peaceful protest is not treason. If he wants to see some treason, he should look at the Trump/Russia connections.
3- The will of the people was for Clinton, hence the nearly 3 million more votes she received.
I think people like Voight were liberal back in the day when it all sounded good and he was still top of the heap, but then once women and people of color started actually started getting somewhere, they felt threatened and did a hard right.
Please don’t just dismiss him as just a cranky old man. His views are dangerous AND they are the party line. The right wing view of the march is that it was treasonous and had no reason other than we’re all sore losers who want free abortions and birth control. Several states have filed legislation to make protests more difficult. They are trying to limit our First Amendment right to assembly and speech.
Yes, you are so right!!!!! It IS too easy to dismiss him when what he stands for is seriously harmful to human rights especially for women. It is not just America but the world that will suffer because of misguided policies.
Treason my ass….
I applaud EVERYONE who exercised their first amendment rights last Saturday, it was a beautiful thing to witness.
Now I get why Angelina doesn’t speak to him.
So when he joined in the protests against the Vietnam War, was he committing treason? And how can he support some one who has made disparaging remarks about his daughter? Jon Voight just STFU!
The problem is that HR7 would make the Hyde Amendment permanent by codifying it. It is currently passed yearly with each budget, though there is alway an options to filibuster/vote against it. HR7 takes that possibility away entirely.
Old debunked argument. Was there a sale on one legged stools i missed because people keep falling off them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I erased my first comment as it was to a comment above that was deleted. My original comment was that concerning abortions being funded by tax payers. Many times it has been said that tax money does not go to fund abortions and I was just reiterating that fact because it is constantly brought up in conjunction with the march.
@kimbers, please show me where that has been totally debunked. Here is what I have found on it:
Title X does not allow federal funds to be used for abortions. Medicaid, however, does allow government money to be spent on them — in very restricted cases. The 1977 Hyde Amendment dictated that federal Medicaid funds could only be used to fund abortions in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.
While some abortions are paid for by Medicaid, the cases are restricted. So, no it has not totally been debunked. It would be totally debunked if ANY abortion or all abortions were paid for by tax money (my opinion). While I admire women, who have been raped and gotten pregnant or have gotten pregnant because of incest, that have seen the pregnancy through, not all are strong enough to do so and should not be forced to do so.
@NotSoSocialButterfly, I have not really read much on HR7 and probably should.
States can and do opt to fund abortions but must do so with state funds only. One of my sisters works for Masshealth and during the Romney years had to write a public hearing notice detailing a rate increase but was told Romney didn’t want the word “abortion” used in the notice so they wrote a notice using just the regulation and reimbursement codes and sent it up for review. Romney’s appointees called back complaining that they didn’t understand the notice. So, they sent back a version with the words included. The version with just the codes was published.
Thanks Lightpurple.
Let the propaganda game begin. The sad part is there is a fringe element that will latch on to this alternative fact argument
I bet his divorce happened. Cue raging at all womankind and blind regard for (white, traditional) authority.
Every Trump supporter is just as butt sore as their fuhrer. Says a lot when you make me side with 2 of the biggest douscheterds in HW, Miley and Laboof.
How very frightening to think that it is treason if someone expresses an opinion that differs from those of the current government officials. This guy needs some humanity stat… he gets to express his “Nazi” opinion and others do not… what is wrong with him?
Voight actively protested the Viet Nam war. Was that treason? What a hypoctite.
It always amazes me how these right-wingers who so proudly proclaim their devotion to the constitution despise it in reality. Jon, why do you hate America so much?
Of course it’s “patriotic” when the Tea Party protested everything Obama said or did (because ERMAGHERD BLURK MURN IN TEH WHURT HURSE). But when it’s liberals protesting an actual problem, it’s “get a job you snowflakes!” Total hypocrites.
innocuous words which are now insults:
snowflake
basic
appropriation
privilege
Can we make these drinking words?
He really needs to look up the word “treason.”
Neurosyphylis.
What galls me is this people like Voight call themselves “patriots”. They need to crack open a history book, because the U.S. would still be a British colony if it weren’t for the power of protest.
I wonder what he calls his trolling Santa Monica recruiting for Threesomes while married?!?
