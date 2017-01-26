Jon Voight: Shia LaBeouf & Miley Cyrus are ‘teaching treason’ by protesting

This story is very “Old Man Yells At Clouds.” I guess the hook is that Jon Voight is the old man in this situation and the clouds are “women and celebrities.” Jon Voight thinks Emperor Baby Fists is the bee’s knees. I don’t know what happened to Voight, I really don’t. Like, didn’t he used to be a big Hollywood liberal in the 1970s and ‘80s? He was tight with Jane Fonda. He was part of a huge movement of independent filmmaking. And then something in his brain snapped at some point and suddenly he became a fire-breathing conservative who talks sh-t about “Hollywood liberals.”

Anyway, Voight has been all-in for Baby Fists for months. Voight even got an invite to speak at the Baby Fists’ concert, and Voight attended some of the inaugural balls. When Voight returned to LA, he was stopped by TMZ and asked what he thought of the Women’s Marches around the world. First he says that the marches were “very destructive,” then the TMZ videographer says something about free speech, and then Voight said all of this:

“It is what the First Amendment is about but what was the march about? The march was… against the government and against this President, trying to denigrate his office and his presidency. And that’s no good. And when you see these young people like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, they have a lot of followers and a lot of young people are looking at them, and what are they teaching? They’re teaching treason. They’re teaching going against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this presidency. And it’s a very sad day really when I see this… this Hollywood group, I don’t know, it’s a very sad thing for me to witness what they’re doing. But they have a lot of influence. A huge amount of influence. So anyway, it’s not so good.”

[Transcribed from TMZ's video]

Can we start calling Jon Voight a Butthurt Deplorable or a Salty Snowflake? Because my God, this man’s brain is broken. Take a gander at some of the birther bulls—t and treasonous claims Jon Voight made about Barack Obama. And now Voight is super-offended that the youngsters were peacefully marching to demand that the government protect their rights.

82 Responses to “Jon Voight: Shia LaBeouf & Miley Cyrus are ‘teaching treason’ by protesting”

  1. ImO says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:22 am

    This guy is so unlikeable.

    Reply
  2. MelB says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Oh stfu, Jon.

    Reply
  3. Greata says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Meddlesome , evil old man.

    Reply
  4. paolanqar says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    He really should shut that hole and let his daughter speak for him. Clearly his brain is not functioning as it should.

    Reply
  5. molly says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Think voight is a disgrace. If somebody said what trump said about my daughter? i would punch his lights out,not become best friends with him. He has stood up for trump more in last few weeks than he has in Angelina’s whole life.

    Reply
  6. Eric says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:25 am

    And you Mr Voight, are teaching ignorance by speaking. PERIOD!

    Reply
  7. QQ says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:26 am

    K, Miss Salty * eyerolls*

    Reply
  8. paranormalgirl says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:28 am

    It’s not treason to protest injustice, even at the highest governmental level. Jon Voight can sit down and shut his trap.

    Reply
    • paolanqar says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

      It is called ‘right to protest’.
      Protesting is not necessarily violent or a threat to the interests of national security or public safety. Nor is it necessarily civil disobedience, because most protest does not involve violating the laws of the state.

      WIkipedia is your friend Jon. Use it.

      Reply
      • Rachel says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:22 am

        Maybe if he wikipedia’ed he’s also learn this wasn’t the will of the people. The people elected HRC. No matter how many times Trump or his sycophants say this is the will of the people, that’s not going to make it true. But I guess he’s arguing alternative facts…

    • LittlestRoman says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

      I would go so far as to say that it is unpatriotic NOT to protest your government when you object to their actions. I would refer Mr. Voight to the First Amendment to the Constitution, assuming he is able to comprehend its meaning.

      “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

      Reply
  9. zinjojo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Another creepy old authoritarian. They’ve certainly come out in the open these days.

    Reply
  10. Radley says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:29 am

    The irony. The protesters are actively trying to protect the hallmarks of democracy: freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, equal rights, transparency in government, etc. But this old blowhard is defending the SOB who likely did commit treason in working with Russia to subvert our electoral system.

    People like him aren’t stupid. They’re just incredibly selfish, dishonest and manipulative and want to maintain the status quo at all costs.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

    That word doesn’t mean what you think it means sir

    Reply
  12. Jeesie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    He did his share of protesting the government back in the day. It’s amazing how people like him can completely dissociate their own lives and actions from the point they want to make.

    Reply
  13. Loo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Jon Voight is a terrible person. You see why his children don’t like him.

    Reply
  14. LP says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I’m gonna put in a vote rigt now to the Celebitchy powers that be- can we maybe never cover this dude again? Just let him wither on the vine and focus on more relevant people/things? What’s the opposite of a HONK? I’m reverse honking on Jon voight!

    Reply
  15. LP says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I’m gonna put in a vote rigt now to the Celebitchy powers that be- can we maybe never cover this dude again? Just let him wither on the vine and focus on more relevant people/things? What’s the opposite of a HONK? I’m reverse honking on Jon voight!

    Reply
  16. robyn says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I think I see what’s happening. Two best buds: Trump and Voight are now senile old men completely out of touch with reality. Calling the strong and proud women marchers rightly insulted by p*ssygrabbing Trump’s horrid words and actions treasonous shows how over the edge both these fools are. Voight lives in an upside down Trump world giving the corrupt conman a pass for colluding with Russia to win the election. Now THAT’S treason!!!!!

    Reply
  17. MellyMel says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Seriously…just shut the hell up!

    Reply
  18. Jayna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Jon, please shut up, and get back on the set of Ray Donovan where you are simply amazing, brilliant.

    Share your bullshit with your Faux News friends and Rush Limbaugh, the only ones who care.

    Reply
  19. Clare says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Ah, I do love this ‘denigrating the presidency’ and ‘disrespecting democracy’ rhetoric – remember what you motherfuckers did to the Obamas for 8 years? you questioned his legitimacy at EVERY turn. And guess what, he was elected by a MUCH larger majority than the wanker in office now. So umm, no.

    Reply
  20. Sixer says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Personally, I think we should start calling him Wankpot.

    Reply
  21. Jamielle says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I think it’s going to become quite clear, hopefully sooner rather than later, who committed treason. Protesting is patriotic, it’s part of living in a democracy and should never be tied to traitorous behavior.

    Reply
  22. Neelyo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:35 am

    He’s a Chachi, all right.

    Reply
  23. Arya says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I guess he wouldn’t say it’s treason when Conservatives would protest.

    Reply
  24. robyn says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I think Voight and Drumpf have returned to their old world German roots that gave rise to Hitler. I’m guessing it’s in their genes still.

    Reply
  25. Jamielle says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:39 am

    KNOH!!! No more coverage of jon voight

    Reply
  26. lucy2 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:40 am

    1 – Having a voice against authority is about as American an ideal as there ever was. Anyone who says otherwise needs to re-study the nation’s history. Voight himself has very publicly spoken out against Obama, so unless he considers that he himself committed treason, he should STFU.
    2 – Peaceful protest is not treason. If he wants to see some treason, he should look at the Trump/Russia connections.
    3- The will of the people was for Clinton, hence the nearly 3 million more votes she received.

    I think people like Voight were liberal back in the day when it all sounded good and he was still top of the heap, but then once women and people of color started actually started getting somewhere, they felt threatened and did a hard right.

    Reply
  27. Lightpurple says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Please don’t just dismiss him as just a cranky old man. His views are dangerous AND they are the party line. The right wing view of the march is that it was treasonous and had no reason other than we’re all sore losers who want free abortions and birth control. Several states have filed legislation to make protests more difficult. They are trying to limit our First Amendment right to assembly and speech.

    Reply
  28. TheOtherMaria says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Treason my ass….

    I applaud EVERYONE who exercised their first amendment rights last Saturday, it was a beautiful thing to witness.

    Reply
  29. Svea says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Now I get why Angelina doesn’t speak to him.

    Reply
  30. swak says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    So when he joined in the protests against the Vietnam War, was he committing treason? And how can he support some one who has made disparaging remarks about his daughter? Jon Voight just STFU!

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

      The problem is that HR7 would make the Hyde Amendment permanent by codifying it. It is currently passed yearly with each budget, though there is alway an options to filibuster/vote against it. HR7 takes that possibility away entirely.

      Reply
    • kimbers says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Old debunked argument. Was there a sale on one legged stools i missed because people keep falling off them

      Reply
    • swak says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:32 am

      Sorry, I erased my first comment as it was to a comment above that was deleted. My original comment was that concerning abortions being funded by tax payers. Many times it has been said that tax money does not go to fund abortions and I was just reiterating that fact because it is constantly brought up in conjunction with the march.

      @kimbers, please show me where that has been totally debunked. Here is what I have found on it:

      Title X does not allow federal funds to be used for abortions. Medicaid, however, does allow government money to be spent on them — in very restricted cases. The 1977 Hyde Amendment dictated that federal Medicaid funds could only be used to fund abortions in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.

      While some abortions are paid for by Medicaid, the cases are restricted. So, no it has not totally been debunked. It would be totally debunked if ANY abortion or all abortions were paid for by tax money (my opinion). While I admire women, who have been raped and gotten pregnant or have gotten pregnant because of incest, that have seen the pregnancy through, not all are strong enough to do so and should not be forced to do so.

      @NotSoSocialButterfly, I have not really read much on HR7 and probably should.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:01 am

        States can and do opt to fund abortions but must do so with state funds only. One of my sisters works for Masshealth and during the Romney years had to write a public hearing notice detailing a rate increase but was told Romney didn’t want the word “abortion” used in the notice so they wrote a notice using just the regulation and reimbursement codes and sent it up for review. Romney’s appointees called back complaining that they didn’t understand the notice. So, they sent back a version with the words included. The version with just the codes was published.

      • swak says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:08 am

        Thanks Lightpurple.

  31. Bluesky says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Let the propaganda game begin. The sad part is there is a fringe element that will latch on to this alternative fact argument

    Reply
  32. GreenieWeenie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I bet his divorce happened. Cue raging at all womankind and blind regard for (white, traditional) authority.

    Reply
  33. Frigga says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Every Trump supporter is just as butt sore as their fuhrer. Says a lot when you make me side with 2 of the biggest douscheterds in HW, Miley and Laboof.

    Reply
  34. linda says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    How very frightening to think that it is treason if someone expresses an opinion that differs from those of the current government officials. This guy needs some humanity stat… he gets to express his “Nazi” opinion and others do not… what is wrong with him?

    Reply
  35. oldblindjohn says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Voight actively protested the Viet Nam war. Was that treason? What a hypoctite.

    Reply
  36. neil says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    It always amazes me how these right-wingers who so proudly proclaim their devotion to the constitution despise it in reality. Jon, why do you hate America so much?

    Reply
  37. hogtowngooner says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Of course it’s “patriotic” when the Tea Party protested everything Obama said or did (because ERMAGHERD BLURK MURN IN TEH WHURT HURSE). But when it’s liberals protesting an actual problem, it’s “get a job you snowflakes!” Total hypocrites.

    Reply
  38. lemonbow says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    innocuous words which are now insults:
    snowflake
    basic
    appropriation
    privilege

    Can we make these drinking words?

    Reply
  39. Jodi says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    He really needs to look up the word “treason.”

    Reply
  40. Deedee says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Neurosyphylis.

    Reply
  41. DSW says:
    January 26, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    What galls me is this people like Voight call themselves “patriots”. They need to crack open a history book, because the U.S. would still be a British colony if it weren’t for the power of protest.

    Reply
  42. Lisabella says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I wonder what he calls his trolling Santa Monica recruiting for Threesomes while married?!?

    Reply

