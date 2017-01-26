Us Weekly put the ‘Trump kids’ on their cover this week: gross or typical?

True story: nothing about Emperor Baby Fists’ inauguration made it to the cover of this week’s People Magazine. I suspect that People Mag listened to the criticism they got immediately following the election (they were criticized for normalizing Baby Fists) and decided to back away from any kind of glowing coverage. Which left a void that Us Weekly is trying to fill. Last week’s Us Weekly cover was Ivanka Trump trying to soften her image and send the signal that she’s there to humanize her petty, despotic father. Now Us Weekly is going all-in with this week’s cover of all of the Familia de Baby Fists. Hey, if they okay’d an exclusive photoshoot with Barron Trump for the cover of a gossip magazine, surely it’s okay to say “hey, there’s Barron Trump, he looks bored” on social media, right? Here are some terrible poop nuggets from Us Weekly’s cover exclusive:

Tiffany Trump is frugal. A friend says: “When staying at a Trump hotel, she’s careful not to go overboard on room service. I’ve heard her say, ‘I’m lucky to have a room here!’” She’s also excited to have all of her dumb, rich friends over to the White House so they can party.

Ivanka will always be daddy’s favorite. Even her brothers refer to her as “Daddy’s little girl.” That makes me want to barf.

Donald Jr. is “quite the ski buff.” Don took a year off after graduating from Georgetown and he spent the year bumming around Aspen.

Don’t make me write anything more, please. These people are as tacky as can be. Stop trying to humanize this family, Us Weekly. They only went to you because People Magazine was like “no thanks.”

221 Responses to "Us Weekly put the 'Trump kids' on their cover this week: gross or typical?"

  1. tmot says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Both.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Ditto. Typically gross. Grossly typical.

      Reply
      • chance4all says:
        January 26, 2017 at 3:42 pm

        Better them than another Kardashian cover. I don’t see why this would bother people and what pose is everyone taking about? I dont see Ivanka’s daughter anywhere in these photos, am I missing something?

        Look their dad is president, anyone in this position should be proud of their father. To judge the kids for Trump is wrong. One thing is for sure, they all have great style. I am for Sanders if you are wondering.

      • Eric says:
        January 26, 2017 at 6:46 pm

        @chance4all
        I respectfully disagree with you. What US Weekly is doing is legitimizing and normalizing Adolf Twitler’s presidency. There is nothing normal about this presidency and we are only 6 days in. Orange Julius Caesar’s policies so far have isolated women, the entire Muslim community, Mexicans and Mexican-Americans, and the African-American community by instituting a bill to suppress women’s rights around the world, a Muslim ban from certain countries, proposing a border wall, and trying to suppress voter’s rights by fraudulently claiming that there is voter fraud. 3 of his adult children plus Jared Kushner are complicit in his evil regime by engaging in the conflict-of-interest law concerning Agent Orange’s business dealings (Hellmouth Eric and American Psycho Don Jr) and playing the role of FLOTUS and WH advisors (Ivanka the Terrible and Kushner).

        I await your response.

      • Maisie says:
        January 27, 2017 at 1:34 am

        Gross. US Magazine trying to “normalize” this awful family makes me want to hurl. I do absolve Tiffany & Barron, though – she seems to loathe her father, and he’s just a kid. The oldest three are the worst, though – opportunists, con artists, and liars, just like dear old dad. A world of UGH.

    • BlackCat says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:18 am

      What’s with the way Ivanka’s daughter is sitting/posing? I am seriously not trying to slam the little girl. Knowing what a weird, seemingly, sexualized relationship Ivanka has with her father, I wonder if Ivanka’s daughter has picked up on that. Looks like she mimicking a pose she’s seen of a celebrity in a bikini or something. Seems an odd pose for a child…

      The little boy looks like the last thing he wants is his mother’s white (ironic) gloved hand anywhere near him.

      Son with pink tie, refuse to remember who’s who of Dump Truck’s children, looks 2 Dexter episodes away from being a serial killer.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:25 am

        That pose struck me too. It is a formal family group portrait in the White House and one kid is posed like that?

      • Annie says:
        January 26, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        Could be gymnastics. My granddaughter is always doing similar poses but it’s gymnastics.

      • Lisa says:
        January 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

        I wondered about that pose too. I’m seriously wondering. That’s an odd pose to strike. It’s not playful or natural.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        January 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

        I’m glad y’all said it first. And why the f is Ivanka wearing globes? Is she a germophobe like her dad?

      • lemonbow says:
        January 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

        Kids are just weird and awkward. I don’t think there is anything odd about her pose.
        This next part isn’t in reference to your post but to the site in general: it has gotten so far left it is becoming insufferable. I am by no means a huge Trump fan but the hypocrisy of the way this site picks on his family and children is getting gross.

      • Bes says:
        January 26, 2017 at 2:11 pm

        Her pose makes me feel uncomfortable as well, so I’m right there with y’all. It could be totally innocent, but it skeeves me out a little in the context of this awful family that stays inappropriate.

      • Maggs says:
        January 26, 2017 at 2:28 pm

        Completely agree lemonbow!! This used to be my favorite celebrity gossip site too.

        lemonbow says:
        January 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

        Kids are just weird and awkward. I don’t think there is anything odd about her pose.
        This next part isn’t in reference to your post but to the site in general: it has gotten so far left it is becoming insufferable. I am by no means a huge Trump fan but the hypocrisy of the way this site picks on his family and children is getting gross.

      • Tata says:
        January 26, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        But Seriously, lemonbow and maggs, concerning politics and CB – these are not normal times. We are living in post factual, alternative fact world. we are facing attacks on the press, we are facing a president with Delusions of a wall along the border of our country and that he is GOAT president and leader.

        He normalized hate, he normalizes treating women as objects to be rated, he normalizes revenge and not paying taxes.

        Do you eat at the food bank deapite having food at home and the ability to buy your own? ‘Cause that’s seriously the equivalent of trump not paying taxes for the last 10+ years.

        And please, Don’t give me any Hilary stuff bill stuff, if she were our president, I am sure you could find outlets to complain but as it is, trump is president and the people who voted him In, whatever their reasons, should realize he is trying to accomplish 70-85% of what he said, he wasn’t just kidding around and saying stuff to be funny.

        Did you not see the backlash when vogue writer Juliet buck gave favorable coverage to the wife of the Syrian dictator and murderer bashir al Assad? (Assad says he thinks trump will be a great ally)

        you think, maybe Because trump hasn’t murdered anyone yet? Wrong, canceling the ACA ensures the death of thousands.

        Kaiser didn’t write about Barron but I don’t think there is any hypocrisy in criticizing his ADULT children.

      • Shark Bait says:
        January 26, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        My daughter is the same age as hers and I think the kids were probably bored and goofing off and were tired of posing for stupid pictures.

        Just FYI to everyone who complains about how liberal this blog is getting, the writers don’t care. People do that on Scary Mommy all the time and say there (and here) that they are sure the numbers have gone down. I don’t think they have, honestly. Plus, this is a blog, not a news site or a network site. The bloggers here have no reason to have to remain neutral and neither do the commenters. Go ahead and make your own right leaning gossip blog if it bothers you. I have yet to see one comment section on any site that is a good balance of right and left. No rational, balanced discussions are happening right now because nothing about this is normal.

      • lemonbow says:
        January 26, 2017 at 4:25 pm

        @Tata: It just seems as though since he set the bar for bad behavior everyone is sinking really low. Like “He did XYZ, so we can make threats and call names and pick on children”. C’mon, We are better than this.

      • Grey says:
        January 26, 2017 at 4:33 pm

        I am definitely not trying to argue, but when it comes to kids, sometimes they are just having a crazy moment or have this pent up energy that comes out weird. I work as a Director of a daycare and five times out of ten when I look outside my office door at least one kid out of 62 is kicking their feet up in the air, picking their nose, are in some random version of a yoga pose (we try to teach them yoga as a way to stretch and calm down… ask me how its working lol), or are hanging upside down off of something. None of them are doing it to be bad, and usually they just need to move so that they can keep focusing on their play or learning. To me, that looks like a kid in her jammies who might be exhausted and just is a kid, not thinking about what their body looks like, just that they need to move it.

      • M.A.F. says:
        January 26, 2017 at 7:35 pm

        Honestly, I see nothing wrong with how the little girl is posing. I have photos of me when I was her age posing like that and I definitely did not/do not have a weird relationship with my dad. I think in this case, you are reading too much into a pose any typical kid would make. Leave her be.

      • arcanine says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:30 pm

        “@Tata: It just seems as though since he set the bar for bad behavior everyone is sinking really low. Like “He did XYZ, so we can make threats and call names and pick on children”. C’mon, We are better than this”

        100% agree with this statement. Going down to Trump’s standard is beneath us. It’s one thing to be (rightfully) critical of Trump and his adult children, but sexualising how a little girl poses just because she’s related to Trump is beyond disgusting to be honest. I can’t even… smh.

    • V4Real says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Exactly. Gross and Typical.

      I’m so glad that Matt Lauer called out Kellyanne for lying about Tiffany Trump being registered to vote in two states. Kellyanne straight out told Matt that Tiffany is only registered to vote in one state and Tiffany told her that directly. A few minutes later the Today Show produced the receipts that showed that Tiffany was registered in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Both registrations says active. I love the self gratification on Matt’s face with that info was revealed.

      So go on Emperor Baby Fist keep running that fraud investigation on voting. Your own daughter just embarrassed you. The entire family and their team are nothing but a bunch of deplorable liars.

      Reply
      • holly hobby says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:59 am

        I want the press to keep putting the heat on Donnie. He will eventually crack in public and everyone can see how crazy he is. The press should wake up now. Any obstruction by Donnie and his minions will result in multiple lawsuits (1st Amendment!).

      • Kitten says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:32 am

        YES. More of this please! Do NOT let this administration perpetuate their lies. Call these aholes out on their BS.
        I’m mad I missed that though. Maybe I can find a clip online.

      • noway says:
        January 26, 2017 at 12:26 pm

        This is one of the dumbest things Trump is arguing. My husband died and I did not cancel his voter registration. I never changed mine when I moved. This does not constitute fraud. It would if I voted in two states, but I did not and obviously my husband didn’t vote. This is crazy, and just the beginning of the stupidity. Yes should states try and do a better job cleaning up the registrations Ironically the states that probably do a better job are the richer states, as they have more sophisticated systems- Ca., NY, etc.. Those states generally vote Democrat. I know Maryland a reliably Democrat state did a good job of cleaning up the system when it was reported a large number of dead people voted in Baltimore a few decades ago, apparently not very large to even remotely affect an election, but they cleaned the system up in the late 90′s. It costs money to do these things, but we are busy building a wall that is purely symbolic, and even if you believe we need a better illegal immigration system talk about old technology- a wall. What do we expect from the 70 year old crazy.

      • KiddVicious says:
        January 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        It’s not illegal to be registered in two states. It’s illegal to vote in two states. I’m registered in two states, I have no idea if there is a way to un-register. There may be now through websites, but when I moved decades ago that wasn’t even on my mind.

        Somehow my husband became registered twice with the same address. As long as he sent in only one ballot everything was legal.

        This is a non-issue Trump’s insecurities won’t let go of.

        Of course, the way Trump and his merry band of thieves carry on, they’re going to spin his followers into believing everyone who’s registered more than once also voted more than once.

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 26, 2017 at 3:20 pm

        We get a questionnaire every January asking basic voter registration questions. The letter states that if we don’t return it by a certain date, we will be removed from the rolls and will need to go back and register. My dad went into a nursing home shortly before the questionnaire was sent out. My mom didn’t return his and he registered to vote in the same town as the nursing home (you should be able to ask to do this at admission). When my mom voted later that year, she checked and he had been removed from the list. And this is in one of those notorious blue states where Trump says dead people and illegals vote.

    • kennedy says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:36 pm

      I’m not sorry when I say that Tiffany Trump really got the worst of everything – including her face. Good god. I am no fan of Ivanka’s but she is stunning to look at and seems quite smart and saavy. Her brother – the brunette one – is traditionally handsome which is to say basic af but passes for a typical white dude. The other brother looks like a vampire. But man oh man, Tiffany is just really really unattractive.

      Reply
  2. Deedee says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Every time I see the son-in-law now, I think about how his dad bought his admission to Harvard.

    Reply
  3. Anthi says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Excuse me while I go to another room to barf…

    Reply
  4. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    “Familia de Baby Fists” 😂😄😂

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    “I’ve heard her say, ‘I’m lucky to have a room here!’”

    Yes you are, Tiffany. Yes you are.

    Also, that cover makes me think of this from The Onion:

    http://www.theonion.com/graphic/light-playing-beautifully-eric-trumps-gums-inaugur-55101

    Reply
  6. Nev says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Nah.

    Reply
  7. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I think Ivanka is incredibly elegant-looking and beautiful. I would kill for her long neck.

    There, I said something nice. I hate these people and what they represent. Cheetolini is destroying everything I value, one executive order after another.

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    NO.
    These people are not the fun loving family of a gracious, compassionate, exciting new leader. They are the spawn of Satan, and they are aiding and abetting.

    F*ck everything about this.

    Reply
  9. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I don’t give two s***s about the two youngest, but I do not want to see Uday, Qusay, or Imelda Marcos on a magazine cover.

    Gross. Just Gross.

    Reply
  10. Relli says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Certainly good argument for inbreeding.

    Reply
  11. greenmonster says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Here is my take:
    The older sons were born to be in American Psycho.
    Tiffany is grabbing Barron’s tie so she won’t get shoved outof the picture
    Trump will sue Us Weekly, because you can’t see the whole precious face of Ivanka.

    Reply
  12. JRD says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:46 am

    As always, Poor Tiffany, sliced off at the end of the cover.

    Reply
  13. HappyMom says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Barf. They are (some of them anyway) telegenic and white. Completely a case of being born on 3rd and thinking they hit a triple. They wear nice clothes and have cute kids. They are not Palin-rednecks. What exactly is so wonderful about them other than that ??? Ugh.

    Reply
  14. Nina says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Princess Ivanka’s pushed all the way to the back?!

    Poor Tiffany looks like she’s holding onto Barron’s tie to keep herself from being elbowed out of the photo by Eric, who looks even more inbred than usual here.

    Reply
  15. Arya says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Sorry but I think it’s kinda funny that they don’t want that people talk about Barron but then they put him on the cover, Ivanka has a lot of Instagram pics about him etc. – just stop it.

    Reply
  16. Neelyo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Nazis are just like us. They take casual, fun photos too!

    Reply
  17. Ayra. says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

    From the Obama’s (who are looking incredibly relaxed on their vacation) to this..I’m still in a state of shock. It genuinely has not fully sunken in yet.

    Reply
  18. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Very much a showbiz family, aren’t they? Don’t find any of them attractive. And the two older sons are closely related to Lestat de Lioncourt by the looks of them.

    Reply
  19. Jeesie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Eric, Jr. and Jared have 3 of the most punchable faces I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  20. Esmom says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    So effing gross. Especially Eric.

    I know I’m not supposed to comment about Barron but I actually find him a bit endearing here, all smiling and loosened up a bit. I wonder how often he actually goofs around with his siblings like this in real life, though?

    Reply
  21. Lucy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Eh, both I guess. The picture wasn’t exclusively taken for this cover though, I’ve seen it before (not that it matters).

    Reply
  22. ewww says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Please don’t smile, Eric!

    Reply
  23. Svea says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:54 am

    More typical of People these days, which has become insufferably gross.

    Reply
  24. minx says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:54 am

    OMG I loathe this whole family.

    Reply
  25. robyn says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Humans are kind of like animals leaving their scent when they take over territory or in this case a building. To me the scent stinks …. so I say ugh GROSS!!!!

    Reply
  26. Clare says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Never EVER buyin this magazine again (I’ll admit it, it’s my airport guilty pleasure’. F this shit. Refuse to support ANY business/publication/person that normalizes/humanizes these wankers, whether its inadvertent or intentional. although at this point, we know it’s not fing inadvertent.

    Reply
  27. Anne says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I think its great! They are all smart, lovely kids! Cant wait to see what the next 4 years brings!!

    Reply
  28. Slowsnow says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Is Ivanka being re-branded as The Mother? She is always carrying a child or in the back with an empty smile.

    And in the first insta picture The Orange One seems to have been photoshopped into the image from a toilet photo where he was taking a sh*t.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

      She was never unbranded as The Mother, this was always her brand. Previous pre-campaign articles in Celebitchy cover interviews with her explaining how fantastically mothering she was to get up early to kiss her babies’ brows before heading to a long day at the office, and how super nurturing she was to get home to tuck them in at night.

      When all the while she was copying other designers, using slave labor to sew her crappy clothes, setting up corrupt international real estate deals, money laundering for Russian oligarchs and ripping off Trump contractors.

      Reply
  29. Merritt says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I hate these people. They are all awful.

    Reply
  30. Radley says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:08 am

    The oldest three are scum just like their dad. Not to mention spineless yes men to their crazy father.

    Tiffany…I don’t know. Wasn’t it said that her mom moved to the west coast so that she’d be raised without a lot of Chicken Fried Hitler’s influence? I don’t know much about her. Maybe she turned out ok. And of course, Barron is just 10. Here’s hoping he’ll turn out better than Donald Jr. and Eric.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      January 26, 2017 at 1:36 pm

      From what others have said on here (I don’t know much about the Trump kids) is that he didn’t want Tiffany, apparently tried to make Marla get an abortion. After the divorce he didn’t have anything to do with her and even know it seems to be limited – he has always preferred his children with Ivanna.

      Reply
  31. daisy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Would love to see the likes of some of you. I’m sure gross wouldn’t even begin to cover it. Your comments show you to be ugly both inside and out.

    Reply
  32. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:19 am

    In a way i do have some empathy for the Trump kids (don’t flame me), it can’t have been easy to be the children of a narcissist nut job who basically ignored them until they were adults. I can’t imagine what having him as a father is like and it would screw anyone up but it couldn’t have been easy. He’s a bully and would have played his children off each other – i have seen this happen with parents like this who have favourites. Their mothers may have done a good job in raising them but their father would have screwed them up with his mind games. Its obvious that he doesn’t think much of his 2 elder sons, Ivanka and Jared are the one he’s grooming to take over his empire when he goes.

    Reply
  33. Marianne says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I feel like someone on the US Weekly team was super pissed about them being chosen to be on the cover and that’s why they chose a picture where Ivanka’s face is being partially covered, Tiffany is being cut out, Barron is looking away and so forth.

    Reply
  34. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:22 am

    If it’s about trumps how could it be anything other than both tacky and gross? Also, unnecessary, unwanted, unwarranted.

    Reply
  35. Alexis says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:26 am

    yarfing on my boots

    Reply
  36. alternative fact says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Ivanka’s probably upset that Patrick Bateman 1′s arm is covering her face.

    This is the real tragedy.

    Reply
  37. Kathleen says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I feel for Barron because he’s a child and couldn’t consent to this. I feel for Tiffany because Trump essentially abandoned her when she was a kid and had very little to do with he life. The other 3 can burn for all I care.

    Reply
  38. Bluesky says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Ugh, I can’t with this terrible family…..trying to make them out like “hey we are just like you” makes me want to throw up.

    Reply
  39. Twink says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:45 am

    One word. Gormless.

    Reply
  40. Guesto says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:46 am

    They look like such a fun, playful family, said no one ever.

    Poor Barron.

    Reply
  41. Dani says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Don Jr looks like an actual inbred from middle america. The type to shotgun a beer and yell MURICA when he’s done. And Eric. Omg. Stomping his feet with the DO YOU NOT KNOW WHO MY DAD IS?

    Can we discuss how crazy Kushner looks?? He seems sweet with a childlike face but those eyes. Manipulative. Condescending.

    Reply
  42. TyrantDestroyed says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:04 am

    The family looks creepy and awkward in that cover. It’s funny, somebody said that the two eldest resembled The Menendez brothers, now I see why.

    Reply
  43. Lightpurple says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:29 am

    “I’m lucky to have a room here.” Perfect summary of Tiffany’s relationship with her father. And her siblings are excluding her in that cover photo. She’s on the outside.

    And Ivanka is holding Barron in place so the others can beat on him while he has to be grateful they’re deigning to acknowledge him.

    Reply
  44. Qzie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Okay after both laughing and getting sick to my stomach, saying this: Is Ivanka really Baby Fist’s daughter? I can see her mother’s resemblance, my thank god, no Trump DNA in her face.

    Am I alone in this?

    Honestly, rich, privileged and all–I feel sorry for Ivanka, Melania (and yes, I know she made her bed) and the whole family. It’s so hard to have a father who might love you, but is a controlling, crazy narcissist. A therapist once told me the only upside of having a parent who is a narcissist is that since they leave you alone because they are so obsessed with themselves, you can develop your own thoughts and life even though your parent demands your “followership.” Whatever. I can’t take 4 years of this.

    Reply
  45. Frigga says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Serial Killer Face Eric is perpetually eating a raw onion,but trying his best not to let it show.

    Can’t imagine how awful they all turned out having an orange dildo for a dad. Anyone else ever heard of Trump wanting to abort Tiffany?? Says a lot about their relationship.

    Reply
  46. Icantremember says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Cute.

    Reply
  47. KiddVicious says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    The look on Dictator Trumps face in that one photo is too funny. “Hurry! I gotta poop!”

    Reply
  48. Lisa says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    What the hell is that girl doing? Why did they use that? I know kids pull poses to mess around, but if I were the photographer, I wouldn’t have asked her to sit up properly and either not taken that picture or not let it reach the public. Considering Trump’s history, it’s concerning. That’s learned behaviour.

    Reply
  49. ashley says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    barf

    Reply
  50. Abbess Tansy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Yep, they are gross and tacky. The spawn of The Orange Skull.

    Reply
  51. Jezza says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Tiffany and barron I have respect for due to Marla keeping Tiffany out of the Spotlight – Ditto Melania with Barron. I can’t even with the older kids who suck and Ivanka is THE WORST! The phoney niceness and trying to take heat off the baby fisted cheeto by being a bit of a diversion (the whole plane incident and trying to look the sympathetic character) annoys me beyond words. I’m trying to keep the jibes non-physical, but since baby fisted cheeto declared it open season on appearance I just have to say that Jared is a total creepy voldemort wannabe. He probably skulks around and then suddenly BOOM! He’s right there beside you. His vibe is creepy loner who everyone is like “he’s fine, but one day he will snap and it will not be pretty”.

    Reply
  52. mayamae says:
    January 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Could he be any less interested in his grandchildren? Even QEII holds a grandbaby occasionally.

    Reply
  53. Jayna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Tiffany barely saw her father growing up She moved to NYC to try to get to know the family better and him.. She does everything now to try to get his approval and attention. I guarantee she’s applying to law school to get his approval. It’s sad, because he doesn’t seem to even notice her. It’s like she’s an after-thought in most Trump photos or at events.

    The worst was when she gave a speech at the RNC, but Trump left before she gave it. He sure stayed for Ivanka’s.

    Reply
  54. Twinkle says:
    January 26, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Where’s that vomit emoji?

    Reply
  55. Neelyo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    I imagine it was difficult to get a picture where they all looked good. They did a good job of hiding Don Jr’s face and I wonder if Ivanka was actually there. It looks like it was glued in or a cutout.

    Reply
  56. Hehehe says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    It concerns me that some of you have sexualized a child pose. I would never have looked at that and thought “that looks like learned behavior” some of you have went way beyond the pale

    Reply
  57. Hehehe says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Also this site is just mean and snarky. It all began with Duchess Kate. It’s so hypocritical that if someone does not dress to the liking of others or vote to the liking of others then they are total losers. Why are we not uplifting all women and men

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:31 pm

      Ivanka Trump is very likely committing crimes of insider trading. She has already parked her pampered butt in meetings with the Japanese prime minister, tech companies, and probably quite a few others where it did not belong. She has merely taken a leave of absence from her companies and has not divested herself of anything. This has nothing to do with her being female; it has to do with her being unethical and corrupt. I would gladly help lift her up to the nearest federal prison.

      Reply
  58. M.A.F. says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    eh, nevermind. I’ll just Google.

    Reply
  59. Christin says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Awww, is this a photo from the latest ‘Springtime for Hitler’ casting call?

    Reply
  60. adastraperaspera says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    I’ve temporarily given up atheism so i can pray to God that he’s impeached by slimy Repubs in a bid to give more power to the the corrupt, self-serving, Pence & Paul Ryan. That would force these ridiculous Trump children of the corn out of the halls of power. Most likely a pipe dream, but I’m desperate.

    Reply
  61. foco says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    I haven’t bought, read, or surfed to People since that cover. Guess I’ll carry my boycott over to US magazine too. I will resist this despot with my money and my eyeballs.
    BTW, thanks for continuing to cover Trump.

    Reply

