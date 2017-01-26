Us Weekly put the ‘Trump kids’ on their cover this week: gross or typical?

True story: nothing about Emperor Baby Fists’ inauguration made it to the cover of this week’s People Magazine. I suspect that People Mag listened to the criticism they got immediately following the election (they were criticized for normalizing Baby Fists) and decided to back away from any kind of glowing coverage. Which left a void that Us Weekly is trying to fill. Last week’s Us Weekly cover was Ivanka Trump trying to soften her image and send the signal that she’s there to humanize her petty, despotic father. Now Us Weekly is going all-in with this week’s cover of all of the Familia de Baby Fists. Hey, if they okay’d an exclusive photoshoot with Barron Trump for the cover of a gossip magazine, surely it’s okay to say “hey, there’s Barron Trump, he looks bored” on social media, right? Here are some terrible poop nuggets from Us Weekly’s cover exclusive:
Tiffany Trump is frugal. A friend says: “When staying at a Trump hotel, she’s careful not to go overboard on room service. I’ve heard her say, ‘I’m lucky to have a room here!’” She’s also excited to have all of her dumb, rich friends over to the White House so they can party.
Ivanka will always be daddy’s favorite. Even her brothers refer to her as “Daddy’s little girl.” That makes me want to barf.
Donald Jr. is “quite the ski buff.” Don took a year off after graduating from Georgetown and he spent the year bumming around Aspen.
Don’t make me write anything more, please. These people are as tacky as can be. Stop trying to humanize this family, Us Weekly. They only went to you because People Magazine was like “no thanks.”
Family photo moments after my father @realDonaldTrump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/hpLsTVwgXM
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 22, 2017
Blair House, DC #latergram pic.twitter.com/89RqVQcvfR
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 24, 2017
Both.
Ditto. Typically gross. Grossly typical.
Better them than another Kardashian cover. I don’t see why this would bother people and what pose is everyone taking about? I dont see Ivanka’s daughter anywhere in these photos, am I missing something?
Look their dad is president, anyone in this position should be proud of their father. To judge the kids for Trump is wrong. One thing is for sure, they all have great style. I am for Sanders if you are wondering.
@chance4all
I respectfully disagree with you. What US Weekly is doing is legitimizing and normalizing Adolf Twitler’s presidency. There is nothing normal about this presidency and we are only 6 days in. Orange Julius Caesar’s policies so far have isolated women, the entire Muslim community, Mexicans and Mexican-Americans, and the African-American community by instituting a bill to suppress women’s rights around the world, a Muslim ban from certain countries, proposing a border wall, and trying to suppress voter’s rights by fraudulently claiming that there is voter fraud. 3 of his adult children plus Jared Kushner are complicit in his evil regime by engaging in the conflict-of-interest law concerning Agent Orange’s business dealings (Hellmouth Eric and American Psycho Don Jr) and playing the role of FLOTUS and WH advisors (Ivanka the Terrible and Kushner).
I await your response.
Gross. US Magazine trying to “normalize” this awful family makes me want to hurl. I do absolve Tiffany & Barron, though – she seems to loathe her father, and he’s just a kid. The oldest three are the worst, though – opportunists, con artists, and liars, just like dear old dad. A world of UGH.
What’s with the way Ivanka’s daughter is sitting/posing? I am seriously not trying to slam the little girl. Knowing what a weird, seemingly, sexualized relationship Ivanka has with her father, I wonder if Ivanka’s daughter has picked up on that. Looks like she mimicking a pose she’s seen of a celebrity in a bikini or something. Seems an odd pose for a child…
The little boy looks like the last thing he wants is his mother’s white (ironic) gloved hand anywhere near him.
Son with pink tie, refuse to remember who’s who of Dump Truck’s children, looks 2 Dexter episodes away from being a serial killer.
That pose struck me too. It is a formal family group portrait in the White House and one kid is posed like that?
Could be gymnastics. My granddaughter is always doing similar poses but it’s gymnastics.
I wondered about that pose too. I’m seriously wondering. That’s an odd pose to strike. It’s not playful or natural.
I’m glad y’all said it first. And why the f is Ivanka wearing globes? Is she a germophobe like her dad?
Kids are just weird and awkward. I don’t think there is anything odd about her pose.
This next part isn’t in reference to your post but to the site in general: it has gotten so far left it is becoming insufferable. I am by no means a huge Trump fan but the hypocrisy of the way this site picks on his family and children is getting gross.
Her pose makes me feel uncomfortable as well, so I’m right there with y’all. It could be totally innocent, but it skeeves me out a little in the context of this awful family that stays inappropriate.
Completely agree lemonbow!! This used to be my favorite celebrity gossip site too.
But Seriously, lemonbow and maggs, concerning politics and CB – these are not normal times. We are living in post factual, alternative fact world. we are facing attacks on the press, we are facing a president with Delusions of a wall along the border of our country and that he is GOAT president and leader.
He normalized hate, he normalizes treating women as objects to be rated, he normalizes revenge and not paying taxes.
Do you eat at the food bank deapite having food at home and the ability to buy your own? ‘Cause that’s seriously the equivalent of trump not paying taxes for the last 10+ years.
And please, Don’t give me any Hilary stuff bill stuff, if she were our president, I am sure you could find outlets to complain but as it is, trump is president and the people who voted him In, whatever their reasons, should realize he is trying to accomplish 70-85% of what he said, he wasn’t just kidding around and saying stuff to be funny.
Did you not see the backlash when vogue writer Juliet buck gave favorable coverage to the wife of the Syrian dictator and murderer bashir al Assad? (Assad says he thinks trump will be a great ally)
you think, maybe Because trump hasn’t murdered anyone yet? Wrong, canceling the ACA ensures the death of thousands.
Kaiser didn’t write about Barron but I don’t think there is any hypocrisy in criticizing his ADULT children.
My daughter is the same age as hers and I think the kids were probably bored and goofing off and were tired of posing for stupid pictures.
Just FYI to everyone who complains about how liberal this blog is getting, the writers don’t care. People do that on Scary Mommy all the time and say there (and here) that they are sure the numbers have gone down. I don’t think they have, honestly. Plus, this is a blog, not a news site or a network site. The bloggers here have no reason to have to remain neutral and neither do the commenters. Go ahead and make your own right leaning gossip blog if it bothers you. I have yet to see one comment section on any site that is a good balance of right and left. No rational, balanced discussions are happening right now because nothing about this is normal.
@Tata: It just seems as though since he set the bar for bad behavior everyone is sinking really low. Like “He did XYZ, so we can make threats and call names and pick on children”. C’mon, We are better than this.
I am definitely not trying to argue, but when it comes to kids, sometimes they are just having a crazy moment or have this pent up energy that comes out weird. I work as a Director of a daycare and five times out of ten when I look outside my office door at least one kid out of 62 is kicking their feet up in the air, picking their nose, are in some random version of a yoga pose (we try to teach them yoga as a way to stretch and calm down… ask me how its working lol), or are hanging upside down off of something. None of them are doing it to be bad, and usually they just need to move so that they can keep focusing on their play or learning. To me, that looks like a kid in her jammies who might be exhausted and just is a kid, not thinking about what their body looks like, just that they need to move it.
Honestly, I see nothing wrong with how the little girl is posing. I have photos of me when I was her age posing like that and I definitely did not/do not have a weird relationship with my dad. I think in this case, you are reading too much into a pose any typical kid would make. Leave her be.
“@Tata: It just seems as though since he set the bar for bad behavior everyone is sinking really low. Like “He did XYZ, so we can make threats and call names and pick on children”. C’mon, We are better than this”
100% agree with this statement. Going down to Trump’s standard is beneath us. It’s one thing to be (rightfully) critical of Trump and his adult children, but sexualising how a little girl poses just because she’s related to Trump is beyond disgusting to be honest. I can’t even… smh.
Exactly. Gross and Typical.
I’m so glad that Matt Lauer called out Kellyanne for lying about Tiffany Trump being registered to vote in two states. Kellyanne straight out told Matt that Tiffany is only registered to vote in one state and Tiffany told her that directly. A few minutes later the Today Show produced the receipts that showed that Tiffany was registered in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Both registrations says active. I love the self gratification on Matt’s face with that info was revealed.
So go on Emperor Baby Fist keep running that fraud investigation on voting. Your own daughter just embarrassed you. The entire family and their team are nothing but a bunch of deplorable liars.
I want the press to keep putting the heat on Donnie. He will eventually crack in public and everyone can see how crazy he is. The press should wake up now. Any obstruction by Donnie and his minions will result in multiple lawsuits (1st Amendment!).
YES. More of this please! Do NOT let this administration perpetuate their lies. Call these aholes out on their BS.
I’m mad I missed that though. Maybe I can find a clip online.
This is one of the dumbest things Trump is arguing. My husband died and I did not cancel his voter registration. I never changed mine when I moved. This does not constitute fraud. It would if I voted in two states, but I did not and obviously my husband didn’t vote. This is crazy, and just the beginning of the stupidity. Yes should states try and do a better job cleaning up the registrations Ironically the states that probably do a better job are the richer states, as they have more sophisticated systems- Ca., NY, etc.. Those states generally vote Democrat. I know Maryland a reliably Democrat state did a good job of cleaning up the system when it was reported a large number of dead people voted in Baltimore a few decades ago, apparently not very large to even remotely affect an election, but they cleaned the system up in the late 90′s. It costs money to do these things, but we are busy building a wall that is purely symbolic, and even if you believe we need a better illegal immigration system talk about old technology- a wall. What do we expect from the 70 year old crazy.
It’s not illegal to be registered in two states. It’s illegal to vote in two states. I’m registered in two states, I have no idea if there is a way to un-register. There may be now through websites, but when I moved decades ago that wasn’t even on my mind.
Somehow my husband became registered twice with the same address. As long as he sent in only one ballot everything was legal.
This is a non-issue Trump’s insecurities won’t let go of.
Of course, the way Trump and his merry band of thieves carry on, they’re going to spin his followers into believing everyone who’s registered more than once also voted more than once.
We get a questionnaire every January asking basic voter registration questions. The letter states that if we don’t return it by a certain date, we will be removed from the rolls and will need to go back and register. My dad went into a nursing home shortly before the questionnaire was sent out. My mom didn’t return his and he registered to vote in the same town as the nursing home (you should be able to ask to do this at admission). When my mom voted later that year, she checked and he had been removed from the list. And this is in one of those notorious blue states where Trump says dead people and illegals vote.
I’m not sorry when I say that Tiffany Trump really got the worst of everything – including her face. Good god. I am no fan of Ivanka’s but she is stunning to look at and seems quite smart and saavy. Her brother – the brunette one – is traditionally handsome which is to say basic af but passes for a typical white dude. The other brother looks like a vampire. But man oh man, Tiffany is just really really unattractive.
Every time I see the son-in-law now, I think about how his dad bought his admission to Harvard.
say what, now?
Yep, he has quite the family history. This New Yorker story goes more into the details, including the help he got from his psycho billionaire daddy to get a place at Harvard:
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/08/22/ivanka-trump-and-jared-kushners-power-play
Yes, daddy was both filthy rich and just filthy.
Excuse me while I go to another room to barf…
The slicked back hair just screams douche on American Psycho I and II.
They really are very unfortunate looking.
The adult sons really are creepy AF.
Ditto (ack!). Didn’t need to be reminded Eddie Munster was one of his kids. I’d like to see a cover of the 3 baby’s mamas together instead.
“Familia de Baby Fists” 😂😄😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At first glance, I thought Tiffany was holding some sort of sword to Barron’s throat, but then realized she was pulling on his tie.
“I’ve heard her say, ‘I’m lucky to have a room here!’”
Yes you are, Tiffany. Yes you are.
Also, that cover makes me think of this from The Onion:
http://www.theonion.com/graphic/light-playing-beautifully-eric-trumps-gums-inaugur-55101
Haha I love this
He is so unattractive in the worst way.
I think he’s quite charming, actually.
LOLOLOLOLOL
Nah.
I think Ivanka is incredibly elegant-looking and beautiful. I would kill for her long neck.
There, I said something nice. I hate these people and what they represent. Cheetolini is destroying everything I value, one executive order after another.
There is something really smug about Ivanka that I cannot put my finger on. Do you remember her in the Born Rich documentary?
The Gilded age is back – this time it is in politics.
I think the exact same….there is an air of ugliness about persona. I get the feeling that she is a brat behind the scenes
They aren’t, with the exception of Barron, “kids.” If you saw ivanka in a crowd without knowing who she was, you may find her attractive. It’s only on the surface. In the Bible, God says to Satan “You were the seal of perfection, full of wisdom and perfect in beauty,” and we know what happened thereafter. People place so much importance on looks, in particular in the U.S., they tend to give passes to the pretty people. This while she is having her brand of clothes manufactured in foreign countries. The sleeping giant has awoken, and I am certain in four years, the trumps wont be in the WH.
all that money and no one thought to buy eric some eyebrows. poor guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My something nice is that Barron’s kind of a cute kid, and hopefully he grows up to be a useful, hardworking member of society, and maybe we’ll luck out and his teenage rebellion will be in the form of humanitarianism.
He is a cute kid.
You know, don’t you, that she’s had a lot of plastic surgery? just saying.
Really??? I never understood why people found her beautiful, she has always looked weird to me. Do you have any idea of what she got done?
Look at pictures of her from about age 15. Chin, nose, jaw, teeth are all different.
And don’t forget the boob job. Dad likes ‘em busty 🤢
I remember her having a completely round “moon’ face at one time. It looks like she bought the “Fifth Avenue Package” from her plastic surgeon. The works! Also, I find her personality so fake/ superficial. She comes across as the most palatable of the older kids but, considering her weird relationship with her father and the demon she married, she’s probably as bad as it gets.
I feel like her fake boobs sit very low on her body, which throws off the proportion on dresses, namely the one she wore at the rep national conevention from her own line. Anyone else notice that? I guess she is going for the “natural look,” but if I am getting fake boobs myself, I’d want them as high and perky as possible. Lol.
I had no idea, I just thought that weird ‘off’ look about her face was how it naturally was.
Yeah, I think she is too “altered” looking to be beautiful. There’s something inharmonious to her face and figure, she creeps me out.
I’ve said it before and it bears repeating, ivanka is more plastic than a warehouse of Barbies.
Shes bought everything that is beautiful about herself, because there isn’t anything beautiful inside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, ya’ll have cracked me up today.
NO.
These people are not the fun loving family of a gracious, compassionate, exciting new leader. They are the spawn of Satan, and they are aiding and abetting.
F*ck everything about this.
This times a mill, Shamb.
Totally agree! Do not normalize anything about this deplorable family. PERIOD!
yes. US magazine can screw off.
And now, more than ever – support the actual press! Get your subscriptions to the NYT, Columbia Journalism Review, Washington Post, Guardian, your local newspapers, etc, whatever you can afford – they need the subscription support to be able to keep fighting him.
I keep running out of stories on the New York Times! Time to actually subscribe!
I don’t give two s***s about the two youngest, but I do not want to see Uday, Qusay, or Imelda Marcos on a magazine cover.
Gross. Just Gross.
omg Uday and Qusay. I’m dead.
I can’t take credit for Uday and Qusay, but I do think it is appropriate. I will, however claim the Ivanka/Imelda comparison, nudge, nudge, wink, wink.
Uday & Qusay – too funny! But seriously between people mag and their soft selling of that $cientology cult & the creepy incestuous Duggars and now Us with the Demon Spawn – writing off both of these magazines!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These three…don jr- the guy looks like serial killer, it’s the hair
Eric- thumb with eyes, the personification of “boating under the influence”
Ivanka- you’re a hypocrite, your shoes look cheap and I have real, real, staggering issues with your gross dad.
Barron and tif- don’t know ya.
Tiff looks like a daughter Mackenzie Phillips from “One Day at a Time” would spawn. Are we sure Donald and Mackenzie didn’t hook up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They ARE serial killers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is my take:
The older sons were born to be in American Psycho.
Tiffany is grabbing Barron’s tie so she won’t get shoved outof the picture
Trump will sue Us Weekly, because you can’t see the whole precious face of Ivanka.
Haha, that’s exactly what I said about Tiffany! I didn’t even see your comment.
Co-sign the American Psycho comment. I was thinking the same thoughts below.
I guess I get all the Tiffany jokes because Ivanka is the one front and center. But the 2 girls are actually close. I don’t know about the boys’ relationship with her. But I think it’s super overblown. I was beginning do believe the narrative Until I did my own reading.
I personally have always found them all creep, never liked him, and never watched their show OR have bought their stuff, and I think all the gold is so tacky. I’m just saying, Tiffany isn’t un-welcome.
It wasn’t said that Ivanka was the one shutting Tiff out. The joke was that the Orange Umpa Lumpa was the one who was keeping Tiff out of the spotlight because she’s not as attractive as Ivanka. If you have seen SNL Melanianade they hinted at it at the end of the video when Trump walks in the room and told all the girls they were great and looked beautiful but come on we have to go. Then he said no, not you Tiffany.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES but i’m surprised Ivanka is not more frotn and center. Tropica Jong-Un won’t be pleased!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still makes me wanna vom
Barf. They are (some of them anyway) telegenic and white. Completely a case of being born on 3rd and thinking they hit a triple. They wear nice clothes and have cute kids. They are not Palin-rednecks. What exactly is so wonderful about them other than that ??? Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was best used by the late Ann Richards, governor of Texas. She described George W Bush as being “born on third base and thought he hit a triple.” (maybe paraphrasing here)
To those not into baseball, it’s “thought he actually did something to merit his exalted status in life.”
This is a good one.
“Poor George [Bush], he can’t help it. He was born with a silver foot in his mouth.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess Ivanka’s pushed all the way to the back?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but I think it’s kinda funny that they don’t want that people talk about Barron but then they put him on the cover, Ivanka has a lot of Instagram pics about him etc. – just stop it.
Also thought they were all about protecting him. Y
Nazis are just like us. They take casual, fun photos too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, I love you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the Obama’s (who are looking incredibly relaxed on their vacation) to this..I’m still in a state of shock. It genuinely has not fully sunken in yet.
Very much a showbiz family, aren’t they? Don’t find any of them attractive. And the two older sons are closely related to Lestat de Lioncourt by the looks of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Ivanka is beautiful, plastic suregery and all. I have to give her that. Her speaking voice creeps me out though.
I think she is beautiful too. Not sure I’ve heard her speak.
I’m glad I’m not the only one. I don’t find Ivanka that attractive.
Eric, Jr. and Jared have 3 of the most punchable faces I’ve ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So effing gross. Especially Eric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably never.
photographer: “Don Jr., look like you’re giving your brother a noogie.”
Donald Jr.: “Eric?”
photographer: “No, Barron!”
Donald Jr.: “Who?”
Both Melania and Barron look sad all the time. Tiffany looks ignored. Ivanka is a robot and the two brothers look like serial killers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Locke I am crying over here at this comment lmao!
I genuinely feel like Barron is the only child who has gotten a lot of love from his mother. The only positive thing I can see from this whole family is Melania’s love for Barron.
That’s all I got.
Locke Lamora – falling over laughing!
There is an absolutely adorable video of him playing peek a boo with Ivankas baby in the back of some photo op at Inauguration Day. It makes me hope that he will be one day writing the tell all book. But of course there is still a lot of time for them to ruin him. But as of this moment he seems a sweet kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Barron spends a lot of time away from his siblings and the Orange Pimple and lots of time with his maternal grandparents. I don’t know anything about them except they live in NYC but they can’t be any worse than the other Trumps.
An article that came out in the summertime or fall said that Melania’s father is just. Like. Cinnamon Hitler.
Nah, his grandfather is horrible as well.
Eh, both I guess. The picture wasn’t exclusively taken for this cover though, I’ve seen it before (not that it matters).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The very definition of “hell mouth”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I originally thought Barron’s tie was a knife in Eric’s hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha ha…I’m stealing “hell mouth”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viva Mexico! Won’t be meeting with Diaper Bigly on Jan 31. Sad!
Emperor Zero will tweet that it was he who cancelled the meeting…waiting for it…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I loathe this whole family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never EVER buyin this magazine again (I’ll admit it, it’s my airport guilty pleasure’. F this shit. Refuse to support ANY business/publication/person that normalizes/humanizes these wankers, whether its inadvertent or intentional. although at this point, we know it’s not fing inadvertent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its great! They are all smart, lovely kids! Cant wait to see what the next 4 years brings!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they’ll bring you some apostrophes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Ivanka being re-branded as The Mother? She is always carrying a child or in the back with an empty smile.
And in the first insta picture The Orange One seems to have been photoshopped into the image from a toilet photo where he was taking a sh*t.
She was never unbranded as The Mother, this was always her brand. Previous pre-campaign articles in Celebitchy cover interviews with her explaining how fantastically mothering she was to get up early to kiss her babies’ brows before heading to a long day at the office, and how super nurturing she was to get home to tuck them in at night.
When all the while she was copying other designers, using slave labor to sew her crappy clothes, setting up corrupt international real estate deals, money laundering for Russian oligarchs and ripping off Trump contractors.
That makes it The Working Mother who was, according to some articles here, going to become the First Lady Working Mother. However, the one being not-so-quietly groomed is her horrible husband ans she seems to be fading away into the background.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. How times have changes. And now all we see is Ivanka with her kids at all hours of the day for photo ops,
I hate these people. They are all awful.
The oldest three are scum just like their dad. Not to mention spineless yes men to their crazy father.
Tiffany…I don’t know. Wasn’t it said that her mom moved to the west coast so that she’d be raised without a lot of Chicken Fried Hitler’s influence? I don’t know much about her. Maybe she turned out ok. And of course, Barron is just 10. Here’s hoping he’ll turn out better than Donald Jr. and Eric.
From what others have said on here (I don’t know much about the Trump kids) is that he didn’t want Tiffany, apparently tried to make Marla get an abortion. After the divorce he didn’t have anything to do with her and even know it seems to be limited – he has always preferred his children with Ivanna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would love to see the likes of some of you. I’m sure gross wouldn’t even begin to cover it. Your comments show you to be ugly both inside and out.
How one views people often has nothing to do with actual looks. P*ssygrabbing Trump ran such a hateful spiteful campaign that he doused his entire family with that same aura of ugliness. It’s a backlash-emotional response to Trump who skillfully draws out the worst emotions in people for and against.
I am indeed as hideous on the inside as I am on the outside, but at least I’m honest about it, which is more than I can say for 60% of the Trump spawn.
I have ZERO patience with this kind of thinking. You are totally naive.
Really, that’s a hill you want to die on? Defending the Trump family? They’re not worth it.
I’ll bite. I’m relatively hot, hate this administration and all it stands for and will call each of these people out in anyway I want, petty or otherwise. They have shown themselves, inside and out to be delplorable by supporting this regime. And I don’t care about some sanctimonious rebuttal that misses the issue entirely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You would love to see me, actually. I’m quite a looker. Many people say that.
its true Lambda is the hottest. the hottest thing america has ever seen. ever. everyone says so.
I don’t think so, I turned thirty, I’m sadly no longer a 10.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You won’t be seeing anyone because Orangino will build a wall around you (that you will pay). Also you can kiss any benefits you previously received from the government because he and his sycophants will take that away too. How is that looking for you?
I’m naturally gorgeous.
I look like 18 year old Elizabeth Taylor. And I’m pretty on the inside, also.
I’m quite often told I’m attractive. Strangers have told me I have pretty eyes. My favorite is at 38 people think I’m 20 at the oldest. But it also takes attitude to be attractive. Trumps don’t usually ooze a likable attitude
I have all the best looks. Everyone says so. And I don’t even need to bake myself Cheeto orange. Win!
I’ve always been super-cute and people say I look great for my age. ; )
I’ll agree with one thing, hate is ugly, and the Trump family is a testament to how that works.
Meh! I don’t feel bad talking about a man who used racism as a platform to get elected President. Plus, have you read some of the comments they’ve made about Hillary, Rosie, etc etc? They shouldn’t dish it out if they can’t take it. I won’t even go into the comments made about the Obama’s. They want to go, we can go lower! They wanna play in the gutter, they can eat a mud pie.
In a way i do have some empathy for the Trump kids (don’t flame me), it can’t have been easy to be the children of a narcissist nut job who basically ignored them until they were adults. I can’t imagine what having him as a father is like and it would screw anyone up but it couldn’t have been easy. He’s a bully and would have played his children off each other – i have seen this happen with parents like this who have favourites. Their mothers may have done a good job in raising them but their father would have screwed them up with his mind games. Its obvious that he doesn’t think much of his 2 elder sons, Ivanka and Jared are the one he’s grooming to take over his empire when he goes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like someone on the US Weekly team was super pissed about them being chosen to be on the cover and that’s why they chose a picture where Ivanka’s face is being partially covered, Tiffany is being cut out, Barron is looking away and so forth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yarfing on my boots
Yarfing is new, yet somehow instantly understandable.
Ivanka’s probably upset that Patrick Bateman 1′s arm is covering her face.
This is the real tragedy.
I feel for Barron because he’s a child and couldn’t consent to this. I feel for Tiffany because Trump essentially abandoned her when she was a kid and had very little to do with he life. The other 3 can burn for all I care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One word. Gormless.
Lol … well, Twink, you’re certainly a better reader than Trump.
They look like such a fun, playful family, said no one ever.
Poor Barron.
Don Jr looks like an actual inbred from middle america. The type to shotgun a beer and yell MURICA when he’s done. And Eric. Omg. Stomping his feet with the DO YOU NOT KNOW WHO MY DAD IS?
Can we discuss how crazy Kushner looks?? He seems sweet with a childlike face but those eyes. Manipulative. Condescending.
Hmmm… All I know is that I now can’t get “Duelling Banjos” out of my head…
The family looks creepy and awkward in that cover. It’s funny, somebody said that the two eldest resembled The Menendez brothers, now I see why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’m lucky to have a room here.” Perfect summary of Tiffany’s relationship with her father. And her siblings are excluding her in that cover photo. She’s on the outside.
And Ivanka is holding Barron in place so the others can beat on him while he has to be grateful they’re deigning to acknowledge him.
Okay after both laughing and getting sick to my stomach, saying this: Is Ivanka really Baby Fist’s daughter? I can see her mother’s resemblance, my thank god, no Trump DNA in her face.
Am I alone in this?
Honestly, rich, privileged and all–I feel sorry for Ivanka, Melania (and yes, I know she made her bed) and the whole family. It’s so hard to have a father who might love you, but is a controlling, crazy narcissist. A therapist once told me the only upside of having a parent who is a narcissist is that since they leave you alone because they are so obsessed with themselves, you can develop your own thoughts and life even though your parent demands your “followership.” Whatever. I can’t take 4 years of this.
Ivanka had plastic surgery to fix the ugly Trump features. That’s not her original face!
Yep, and she did her chin pretty early. There aren’t many (if any) photos of her in her teen years without her new chin, but a lot in her adolescent years. Not sure when she did her nose but it looks like she and Paris Hilton went to the same doctor.
IMO, they took too much of her nose. They should have given a smaller nose but kept the ski slope, the turned up version she’s got does not go with the rest of her features. Makes her face look smushed in.
Snowflake, exactly. It’s too small for her face. I think she’s had a least two nose jobs…one when she was relatively young and then a more drastic one later.
And Tiffany followed suit and pared her nose down too much, too. Since Ivanka’s young daughter has her original nose, I hope she’s allowed to think she’s beautiful and perfect as she is. But I’m sure she’ll have blonde hair by her teens. Nose and boob job as a graduation gift.
Serial Killer Face Eric is perpetually eating a raw onion,but trying his best not to let it show.
Can’t imagine how awful they all turned out having an orange dildo for a dad. Anyone else ever heard of Trump wanting to abort Tiffany?? Says a lot about their relationship.
Cute.
The look on Dictator Trumps face in that one photo is too funny. “Hurry! I gotta poop!”
What the hell is that girl doing? Why did they use that? I know kids pull poses to mess around, but if I were the photographer, I wouldn’t have asked her to sit up properly and either not taken that picture or not let it reach the public. Considering Trump’s history, it’s concerning. That’s learned behaviour.
barf
Yep, they are gross and tacky. The spawn of The Orange Skull.
Tiffany and barron I have respect for due to Marla keeping Tiffany out of the Spotlight – Ditto Melania with Barron. I can’t even with the older kids who suck and Ivanka is THE WORST! The phoney niceness and trying to take heat off the baby fisted cheeto by being a bit of a diversion (the whole plane incident and trying to look the sympathetic character) annoys me beyond words. I’m trying to keep the jibes non-physical, but since baby fisted cheeto declared it open season on appearance I just have to say that Jared is a total creepy voldemort wannabe. He probably skulks around and then suddenly BOOM! He’s right there beside you. His vibe is creepy loner who everyone is like “he’s fine, but one day he will snap and it will not be pretty”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could he be any less interested in his grandchildren? Even QEII holds a grandbaby occasionally.
loooolllolll jeeza u crack me up 💙
Awww! Thanks, Fluff!😊
Tiffany barely saw her father growing up She moved to NYC to try to get to know the family better and him.. She does everything now to try to get his approval and attention. I guarantee she’s applying to law school to get his approval. It’s sad, because he doesn’t seem to even notice her. It’s like she’s an after-thought in most Trump photos or at events.
The worst was when she gave a speech at the RNC, but Trump left before she gave it. He sure stayed for Ivanka’s.
Where’s that vomit emoji?
I imagine it was difficult to get a picture where they all looked good. They did a good job of hiding Don Jr’s face and I wonder if Ivanka was actually there. It looks like it was glued in or a cutout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka Trump is very likely committing crimes of insider trading. She has already parked her pampered butt in meetings with the Japanese prime minister, tech companies, and probably quite a few others where it did not belong. She has merely taken a leave of absence from her companies and has not divested herself of anything. This has nothing to do with her being female; it has to do with her being unethical and corrupt. I would gladly help lift her up to the nearest federal prison.
She would have lots of friends in prison, since the Trumps are closely associated with the mob and other organized crime in all their biz. Hence, no tax returns.
eh, nevermind. I’ll just Google.
Awww, is this a photo from the latest ‘Springtime for Hitler’ casting call?
I’ve temporarily given up atheism so i can pray to God that he’s impeached by slimy Repubs in a bid to give more power to the the corrupt, self-serving, Pence & Paul Ryan. That would force these ridiculous Trump children of the corn out of the halls of power. Most likely a pipe dream, but I’m desperate.
I haven’t bought, read, or surfed to People since that cover. Guess I’ll carry my boycott over to US magazine too. I will resist this despot with my money and my eyeballs.
BTW, thanks for continuing to cover Trump.
