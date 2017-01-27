Kirsten Dunst’s engagement ring is about 3 carats, with a yellow gold setting

We learned that Meth Damon – real name: Jesse Plemons – had put a ring on it several weeks ago. Jesse and Kirsten Dunst started dating a year ago, shortly after her relationship with Garrett Hedlund went kaput. As I said in the engagement story, I always believed that Kiki was waiting for Garrett to propose and after, like, five years together, she realized that he wasn’t going to propose so she dumped him and went looking for a guy without those proposal-issues. I suspect Meth Damon proposed over New Year’s, and Kirsten was seen with a diamond ring in Palm Springs just days later. This week, she’s been in Paris for PFW, and wouldn’t you know? When photographers asked to see her ring, she happily obliged, holding her hand out so they could get a nice shot:
According to Page Six’s diamond expert (which is, like, my dream job, to be a diamond expert), the ring is probably about two carats and probably costs about $75,000. Us Weekly says the center stone is probably closer to three carats, and it’s probably worth about $80,000. I find it interesting that the style is so simple – a modest yellow-gold ring with a smallish (small for a celebrity engagement ring) center stone and two baguettes. I feel like we’ve been seeing more yellow-gold in engagement rings over the past year, right? It’s something new, because for years, it felt like everyone was doing white gold or platinum. It also feels like there’s a trend in going for a smaller diamonds amongst celebrities too. They’re not trying to out-do each other with double-digit-carat rocks anymore. Maybe there’s a new movement afoot.
Anyway, what do you think of Kiki’s ring? I think for her, the important thing was that Jesse Plemons is the marrying kind. That he proposed and he wants to be settled down. But it’s still sort of fun to see her act so girly and joyful about “The Ring.” She’s so happy. Good for her.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Fame/Flynet.
It’s lovely, and it’s made lovelier by her enthusiasm.
Yep. =)
I could’t have said it better
True. And I just love oval diamonds. They are elegant, but a bit unusual.
Yes, exactly!
+1
perfect comment, +1
Her ring suits her. Not too flashy, somewhat unusual and classy.
I would prefer an emerald, pearl, bloodstone, a cat’s eye stone ( I love cats), or garnet used for my wedding or engagement ring.
I like the look of pearl, but it’s pretty easy to damage.
Emeralds too – they’re super soft and not a great choice for a ring you plan to wear everyday. Mine is a sapphire and I love it.
Yes-I have an emerald. My MIL gave it to us to use from one of her old rings. It’s beautiful but it is a soft stone. I only wear it a few times a year. My wedding band has tiny channel diamonds so that’s what I wear everyday.
She looks amazing lately.
I always wonder
1) How much celebs/socialites insure their enormous rings for (remember Mariah Cary’s doorknob?)
2) How they get anything done with ginormous rings on – I mean, mine is a modest 1 ct and it gets caught in jumpers, gloves, hair – how do you fix your kids hair? Adjust the dogs collar? Maybe I am just inept?
I mean…imagine Mariah doing ANYTHING for herself? These ladies can walk around wearing giant rings and ridiculous nails because they don’t have to do a damn thing.
The kids’ nanny will look after them, the housekeeper will look after the dog, etc. People just don’t realize how much help celebrities have.
Think about the women who get those rings though – they’re not the ones doing stuff around the house.
Also, with a huge ring you don’t wear it all the time.
Some celebrities rings and jewelry àre ridiculous. If something is too big, it looks cheezy,tàcky,and cheap. Like junk jewelry or something from Claire’s. Kirstens ring is perfect
It’s perfect for her. Suits the whole ‘laid back vintage’ style she has.
She chose a good guy to marry after dating a string of unavailable men…she made the right call.
I am in total agreement. That girl has had a history of picking guys who either can’t or won’t commit. I am happy for her.
What a lovely ring Just perfect.
Love it! I’ve noticed so many more people are doing ovals now, when I got my ring 3 years ago I was the only one I know with an oval! On the right getting caught- it depends on the cut ( Square, round, etc) and how thr ring is set. Mine is about a ct and I requested my lower so it wouldn’t get caught up in things, I’m terrified of knocking my hand into something hard in the main diamond goes flying!
My engagement ring is just under .5 carats… and it’s set high – I catch it on things way too often. I’ve had to send it for repairs twice (I’ve had it for 5 years) and I think it might be sliiiightly bent again. My wedding ring is a 3 stone and it’s set just as high. I like seeing more yellow gold rings out there – I’m the only one in my friend group who doesn’t have white gold.
I’ve started wearing a silicone ring from Enso Rings – I got a ring bundle for myself and my husband. If I’m going out or whatever, I wear my actual rings. But for regular day to day life, I’ve been wearing the silicone one so I don’t damage my set. It’s comfortable, and it looks kind of cool. And it’s great for him because he’s a plumber… his wedding band is one that can be cut, but we’ve heard too many horror stories of things going wrong on job sites.
Thanks erinn, im going to show those enso rings to my husband. He works maintenance
Ditto on the low setting. Mine is a 2-carat solitaire…we had it made and I specifically requested that it be set as low as possible. I never knock it around, comfortable too – they did an amazing job. Kiki’s ring is absolutely lovely. Glad she’s happy.
That’s a beautiful ring!
The ring is nice but those dresses are gorgeous! I want them all including the blue one which is worn by I don’t know who.
So happy for her! While I’m not the biggest fan of yellow gold I think her ring is really pretty. I wish them all the best.
The ring is pretty and suits her style. She seems very happy, congrats to them!
Tasteful big not tacky.
Love the yellow gold and love the “smaller” stone!
Love it. I’m biased though because my ring is yellow with a sapphire and 2 pink tourmaline. That is gorgeous. And Jesse Plemons is awesome.
That’s really pretty and suits her perfectly!
It’s more like 2 carats, according to me. Definitely not 3.
Agreed, 2cts even seems generous. I’ve been in jewelry 11 years & sell big diamonds on the regular. This ain’t 3 carats!
I agree with you. IMO doesn’t even look close to a 3 carat.
It could be worth way more than another random 3 carat, as value isn’t based on size- based on quality of stone.
Yes-I think you’re right. It’s lovely but it’s not 3 carats.
Is their price estimate accurate? $70-80K sounds high to me for 2-3 carats, unless it’s an impeccable stone or an antique, but maybe I’m out of date. Either way, it is a lovely ring.
Yellow gold is definitely back in! Because I studied historic jewelry in graduate school, I was always more drawn to antique settings and the use of yellow gold, which is what you find in most pre-1900s rings. My own ring is a very unique double cluster diamond setting that I’ve only seen in one other antique ring from the same era (circa 1920). Although I like being one of the only women in my friend group who has a yellow gold ring, I am definitely noticing its popularity is on the rise again. And can I just take this opportunity to say that if you are concerned about the many issues surrounding the diamond industry, the best thing you can do is to buy vintage or antique! That neither supports the current and in many respects corrupt diamond industry, and recycles a very beautiful and expansive selection of old historic rings.
I don’t have a diamond but did go antique. Cat just got cancer removed, so no diamond for a while, but I will follow that advice with all jewelry!
You studied historic jewelry in graduate school??? I’m SO envious! Ahh, if I had to do it all over again….!
Mind me asking where you went to grad school? A course on historic jewelry sounds amazing!
Where I am, yellow gold is pretty much the only kind of gold jewellery there is so it’s kind of beyond trends (we do have white gold/platinum and recently, some rose gold, but the vast majority of stuff bought is yellow gold). But studying historic jewellery sounds pretty amazing, if I may say so myself.
Lovely ring! She looks fantastic as well, of course.
Very pretty. She looks genuinely happy.
Kiki has such style! She doesn’t just wear expensive clothes that are handed to her–she has style. You should cover her wardrobe and appearances more–we need Cheeto antidote. It is really sweet to see her so happy.
This is what she’s always wanted, so, congrats Kiki! You will have very blonde and possibly ginger babies, depending on your recessive genes
Oh, it’s beautiful! And she looks so happy!! I’m thrilled for these two. I love them both.
It’s lovely, and it suits her perfectly – like people above said, it’s classy and unusual, just like Kiki herself <3
It’s lovely, not too ostentatious and although I’m not the biggest fan of yellow gold, the setting and everything just meshes well.
Why do people call Jesse Plemons Meth Damon. That’s just mean.
I I think it’s cuz he looks like Matt Damon and was on Breaking Bad? I’m not sure but I adore him and adore Kirsten even more.
What Lux said, that he looks like Matt Damon a little and he was a sociopathic (yet almost endearing) meth peddler on Breaking Bad in the later seasons.
But to me, he’ll always be Lance.
This ring is delicious, not too much, nice, suiting her style, Evil Matt Damon did well ( I loved Jesse in Fargo!!)
Meth Damon? Don’t you mean Landry? Surely you mean Landry.
Aww I love how happy she is
