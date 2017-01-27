Kirsten Dunst’s engagement ring is about 3 carats, with a yellow gold setting

We learned that Meth Damon – real name: Jesse Plemons – had put a ring on it several weeks ago. Jesse and Kirsten Dunst started dating a year ago, shortly after her relationship with Garrett Hedlund went kaput. As I said in the engagement story, I always believed that Kiki was waiting for Garrett to propose and after, like, five years together, she realized that he wasn’t going to propose so she dumped him and went looking for a guy without those proposal-issues. I suspect Meth Damon proposed over New Year’s, and Kirsten was seen with a diamond ring in Palm Springs just days later. This week, she’s been in Paris for PFW, and wouldn’t you know? When photographers asked to see her ring, she happily obliged, holding her hand out so they could get a nice shot:

According to Page Six’s diamond expert (which is, like, my dream job, to be a diamond expert), the ring is probably about two carats and probably costs about $75,000. Us Weekly says the center stone is probably closer to three carats, and it’s probably worth about $80,000. I find it interesting that the style is so simple – a modest yellow-gold ring with a smallish (small for a celebrity engagement ring) center stone and two baguettes. I feel like we’ve been seeing more yellow-gold in engagement rings over the past year, right? It’s something new, because for years, it felt like everyone was doing white gold or platinum. It also feels like there’s a trend in going for a smaller diamonds amongst celebrities too. They’re not trying to out-do each other with double-digit-carat rocks anymore. Maybe there’s a new movement afoot.

Anyway, what do you think of Kiki’s ring? I think for her, the important thing was that Jesse Plemons is the marrying kind. That he proposed and he wants to be settled down. But it’s still sort of fun to see her act so girly and joyful about “The Ring.” She’s so happy. Good for her.