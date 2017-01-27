Kirsten Dunst’s engagement ring is about 3 carats, with a yellow gold setting

We learned that Meth Damon – real name: Jesse Plemons – had put a ring on it several weeks ago. Jesse and Kirsten Dunst started dating a year ago, shortly after her relationship with Garrett Hedlund went kaput. As I said in the engagement story, I always believed that Kiki was waiting for Garrett to propose and after, like, five years together, she realized that he wasn’t going to propose so she dumped him and went looking for a guy without those proposal-issues. I suspect Meth Damon proposed over New Year’s, and Kirsten was seen with a diamond ring in Palm Springs just days later. This week, she’s been in Paris for PFW, and wouldn’t you know? When photographers asked to see her ring, she happily obliged, holding her hand out so they could get a nice shot:

According to Page Six’s diamond expert (which is, like, my dream job, to be a diamond expert), the ring is probably about two carats and probably costs about $75,000. Us Weekly says the center stone is probably closer to three carats, and it’s probably worth about $80,000. I find it interesting that the style is so simple – a modest yellow-gold ring with a smallish (small for a celebrity engagement ring) center stone and two baguettes. I feel like we’ve been seeing more yellow-gold in engagement rings over the past year, right? It’s something new, because for years, it felt like everyone was doing white gold or platinum. It also feels like there’s a trend in going for a smaller diamonds amongst celebrities too. They’re not trying to out-do each other with double-digit-carat rocks anymore. Maybe there’s a new movement afoot.

Anyway, what do you think of Kiki’s ring? I think for her, the important thing was that Jesse Plemons is the marrying kind. That he proposed and he wants to be settled down. But it’s still sort of fun to see her act so girly and joyful about “The Ring.” She’s so happy. Good for her.

FFN_CHP_ChristianDior_FS_012317_52290875

Photos courtesy of Getty, Fame/Flynet.

 

  1. Kay says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:16 am

    It’s lovely, and it’s made lovelier by her enthusiasm.

  2. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Her ring suits her. Not too flashy, somewhat unusual and classy.

    I would prefer an emerald, pearl, bloodstone, a cat’s eye stone ( I love cats), or garnet used for my wedding or engagement ring.

  3. paolanqar says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:18 am

    She looks amazing lately.

  4. Clare says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I always wonder
    1) How much celebs/socialites insure their enormous rings for (remember Mariah Cary’s doorknob?)
    2) How they get anything done with ginormous rings on – I mean, mine is a modest 1 ct and it gets caught in jumpers, gloves, hair – how do you fix your kids hair? Adjust the dogs collar? Maybe I am just inept?

  5. Jeesie says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:37 am

    It’s perfect for her. Suits the whole ‘laid back vintage’ style she has.

  6. Talie says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:39 am

    She chose a good guy to marry after dating a string of unavailable men…she made the right call.

  7. Ninette says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:42 am

    What a lovely ring :-) Just perfect.

  8. Gippy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Love it! I’ve noticed so many more people are doing ovals now, when I got my ring 3 years ago I was the only one I know with an oval! On the right getting caught- it depends on the cut ( Square, round, etc) and how thr ring is set. Mine is about a ct and I requested my lower so it wouldn’t get caught up in things, I’m terrified of knocking my hand into something hard in the main diamond goes flying!

    • Erinn says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:20 am

      My engagement ring is just under .5 carats… and it’s set high – I catch it on things way too often. I’ve had to send it for repairs twice (I’ve had it for 5 years) and I think it might be sliiiightly bent again. My wedding ring is a 3 stone and it’s set just as high. I like seeing more yellow gold rings out there – I’m the only one in my friend group who doesn’t have white gold.

      I’ve started wearing a silicone ring from Enso Rings – I got a ring bundle for myself and my husband. If I’m going out or whatever, I wear my actual rings. But for regular day to day life, I’ve been wearing the silicone one so I don’t damage my set. It’s comfortable, and it looks kind of cool. And it’s great for him because he’s a plumber… his wedding band is one that can be cut, but we’ve heard too many horror stories of things going wrong on job sites.

    • InVain says:
      January 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Ditto on the low setting. Mine is a 2-carat solitaire…we had it made and I specifically requested that it be set as low as possible. I never knock it around, comfortable too – they did an amazing job. Kiki’s ring is absolutely lovely. Glad she’s happy.

  9. Cee says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:58 am

    That’s a beautiful ring!

  10. DavidBowie says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:14 am

    The ring is nice but those dresses are gorgeous! I want them all including the blue one which is worn by I don’t know who.

    Reply
    January 27, 2017 at 8:15 am

    So happy for her! While I’m not the biggest fan of yellow gold I think her ring is really pretty. I wish them all the best.

  12. Lucy2 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:16 am

    The ring is pretty and suits her style. She seems very happy, congrats to them!

  13. Sansa says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Tasteful big not tacky.

  14. AnotherSarah says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Love the yellow gold and love the “smaller” stone!

  15. Nicole says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Love it. I’m biased though because my ring is yellow with a sapphire and 2 pink tourmaline. That is gorgeous. And Jesse Plemons is awesome.

  16. MellyMel says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:43 am

    That’s really pretty and suits her perfectly!

  17. midigo says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    It’s more like 2 carats, according to me. Definitely not 3.

  18. Grinling Gibbons says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Yellow gold is definitely back in! Because I studied historic jewelry in graduate school, I was always more drawn to antique settings and the use of yellow gold, which is what you find in most pre-1900s rings. My own ring is a very unique double cluster diamond setting that I’ve only seen in one other antique ring from the same era (circa 1920). Although I like being one of the only women in my friend group who has a yellow gold ring, I am definitely noticing its popularity is on the rise again. And can I just take this opportunity to say that if you are concerned about the many issues surrounding the diamond industry, the best thing you can do is to buy vintage or antique! That neither supports the current and in many respects corrupt diamond industry, and recycles a very beautiful and expansive selection of old historic rings.

  19. Lucy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Lovely ring! She looks fantastic as well, of course.

  20. Stella says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Very pretty. She looks genuinely happy.

  21. ELX says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Kiki has such style! She doesn’t just wear expensive clothes that are handed to her–she has style. You should cover her wardrobe and appearances more–we need Cheeto antidote. It is really sweet to see her so happy.

  22. mkyarwood says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    This is what she’s always wanted, so, congrats Kiki! You will have very blonde and possibly ginger babies, depending on your recessive genes :D

  23. tealily says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Oh, it’s beautiful! And she looks so happy!! I’m thrilled for these two. I love them both.

  24. teacakes says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:35 am

    It’s lovely, and it suits her perfectly – like people above said, it’s classy and unusual, just like Kiki herself <3

  25. I Choose Me says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:47 am

    It’s lovely, not too ostentatious and although I’m not the biggest fan of yellow gold, the setting and everything just meshes well.

    Why do people call Jesse Plemons Meth Damon. That’s just mean.

  26. QQ says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    This ring is delicious, not too much, nice, suiting her style, Evil Matt Damon did well ( I loved Jesse in Fargo!!)

  27. Tanya says:
    January 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Meth Damon? Don’t you mean Landry? Surely you mean Landry.

  28. Keaton says:
    January 28, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Aww I love how happy she is :)

