Samantha Bee only eats dark chocolate: ‘Don’t come near me with milk chocolate’

I feel like Samantha Bee doesn’t get the same credit as some of the male political talk show hosts, and she’s really kicking ass. I’m going to watch her show more because it often slips my mind unless it’s making headlines and that isn’t as often as it deserves. You can see her latest episode via Pajiba. I’m not going to lie, I sobbed when MILCK sang the anthem of the Women’s March, “Quiet.” (You can get it on iTunes, I did!) Before that I wanted to high five Bee for just being awesome and calling Trump and Spicer on their total bullsh-t about the numbers at the inauguration. She that the Women’s March was “like waking up from a nightmare to find that the monster was real but that all of your friends were there with sticks and torches and unflattering hats to beat back the darkness.” She also called out Fox News for claiming that only liberal enclaves protested when that wasn’t the case.

Bee has a new interview with Bon Appetit in which she talks about her lifelong relationship with food, which she calls “one of the best relationships in my life actually.” I can’t really relate to that since I’m frenemies with food but it’s nice to hear. She also details her favorite things to eat, including a dark chocolate pretzel every day.

Are you healthyish?
I think I am healthyish. I haven’t explored my internal organs lately. But I try to be healthyish. I have a pretty healthy relationship to food. It’s pretty robust. It’s one of the best relationships in my life, actually! We go way back.

What are else are you eating at work?
Everything I love is kinda smelly. We all sort of joked about how smelly my lunches are, but now it’s just sort of quiet when I microwave my lunch. It’s not funny anymore. The other day I made a coconut chickpea curry with roasted cauliflower. I brought it to work in some Gladware and nuclear-ized it for everyone. People had a very visceral reaction to it.

What’s a typical day for you, food-wise?
I’m awake in the 5’s, standing by 6, for sure, in the kitchen. Today I had a breakfast burrito—refried black beans on a tortilla, with avocado and a couple really nice eggs and some old cheddar and salsa. I had a nice iced coffee I made in my Bialetti. Gobbled that all down in about ten minutes, then I’m off to make the kids breakfast. It’s busy in the morning. Then for lunch, I like to sauté kale with lots of garlic and chiles and brown rice that I already have cooked. It’s just an ugly, stinky mess, and I put hot sauce all over it. I think that’s healthy? I don’t know. There’s virtue in it, but there’s also oil and soy sauce.

Then I always have a dark chocolate pretzel. Asher’s. Dark chocolate. Don’t even come near me with the milk chocolate. I’d rather not bother.

And also, today I had a date muffin. I make my own date muffins and keep them in the freezer. They’re just delicious.

What’s a typical dinner?
Dinner is a little less organized. That’s the most troubling meal of the day. Because my kids are super picky. They hate everything that I like. I’m in a prolonged period of making things for the kids that they don’t like and won’t eat. My son, who is eight, recently decided that he is a vegetarian. I’m really trying to drive home the point that, that’s great, totally support that, practically a vegetarian myself, no problem. But you actually have to eat vegetables. You don’t just get to cut out the meat and not replace it. If it were up to him, he’d just eat English muffins all day and all night.

What’s one thing that they like that’s surprised you? Something that made you think, “Oh good, I’m glad they like that?”
What’s funny to me about children is that they’ll try foods and really like them… at somebody else’s house. They’ve rave about salmon at somebody else’s house, then I’ve served it to them and they have wept. I know in my heart I’m not a bad cook. When they’re 35 and they have children of their own, they’re going to look back on this period of time and think, “My mother was such a good cook! She gave me so many delicious meals!” When, really, the reality was they never tried any of it.

[From BonAppetit via People]

Bee also says that she loves potato chips and couldn’t give them up and that she tried to give up sugar but that she “couldn’t live a life like that, policing myself all the time.” There’s no way I could give up sugar. I try to limit it but that’s not the easiest thing. I could relate so much to what she said about her kids not eating foods she cooks them but being willing to try the same foods when they’re at someone else’s house. My kid does that too and my solution is just to cook him plain food or to ask him ahead of time if he’ll actually eat the recipe I want to make. We’ve been able to reach agreements that way. As for her love of dark chocolate – WHY?! I mean I will eat dark chocolate if it’s the only thing available (Hershey’s special dark is especially palatable) but milk chocolate tastes so much better. I’m generally a savory person and I also love chips and pretzels but I just don’t see the point of dark chocolate.

56 Responses to “Samantha Bee only eats dark chocolate: ‘Don’t come near me with milk chocolate’”

  1. tracking says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I love her–her Women’s March comment was perfect. I’m with her on the dark chocolate. Having cut sugar way down in my diet (not eliminated, no way), milk chocolate now tastes too sweet to me.

  2. Jen says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I’m a salt person and milk chocolate isn’t my thing either-it seems like a lot of people who prefer salty or savory as a “cheat” aren’t wild about sugar.

  3. Maya says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I am opposite – I love milk chocolate and the only way I get dark chocolate is when I drink hot chocolate…

  4. Londerland says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I love her. But yeah, dark chocolate seems like it ought to be the best chocolate because it’s more cocoaey, but in reality it’s just, mmm, okay, this is getting a little bitter. Milk chocolate seems, in my head, like the baby-food option, but gimme a big bar of milk chocolate Galaxy Cookies & Cream (do you have Galaxy in the US?) and I’m in heaven.

    Hershey’s, though? Hershey’s tastes like it’s made for diabetic pets. Dusty old yuck.

  5. k37744 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Her description of the pickiness of kids is spot on! “They have wept.” Basically, yes. You’re welcome for dinner, ingrates.

    (And we’re on the same page for sure with the stinkiness. I’m on a saur kraut/Swiss grilled cheese kick lately after my workouts and my son runs around the house screaming and kicking on all the ceiling fans).

    It’s much easier for me to eat less of dark chocolate….so that’s the only kind I buy.

    What I’m saying, is she should make me breakfast.

    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      January 27, 2017 at 10:40 am

      Lol, I agree with your ENTIRE statement. I love dark chocolate cover pistachios or almonds, and the mister finds these scored organic dark chocolate bars with a thin line of pink Himalayan sea salt running through the center. Just divine. Not much of a sweet tooth as I age, but dark chocolate and the rare cookie are my preference.

  6. lightpurple says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Dark chocolate covered pretzels are divine. Pretzels as they should be

  7. Zuzus Girl says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Milk chocolate is a pale, watered down imitation of the real deal. I don’t understand how anyone can eat it.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Lol that is so true about kids liking a particular food somewhere else–and when I cook the same thing, in exactly the same way, they turn up their noses.

  9. Slowsnow says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:13 am

    My son does the vegetarian without vegetables to me regularly. And the reality is also that he would rather eat apples and blueberry muffins all day. I relate and sympathize…

  10. boredblond says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Well, la de da…

  11. Lucy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I love all chocolate. Period. Dark chocolate ice cream is the sh*t.

  12. Lambda says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Trifle as they are, Samantha’s comments make me like her even more. Milk chocolate is too sweet and not even chocolate (interloper without cocoa). Dark chocolate is where it is, but I like bitter anyway. My lunches are super smelly, but my issue is that I’m becoming immune to various stenches. My kitchen smells of kimchi, horseradish, and fish sauce, aromas that would make other people hurl, but I’m like, yum!

    Sam Bee has the most acerbic writers. Worth a look.

  13. Esmom says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I thought I was an oddity in the kitchen but her meals sound remarkably similar to mine. I’m always throwing really smelly stuff together. The other say my kids were having friends over and they were embarrassed by the cauliflower smell in the house so they lit scented candles all over the place. It also helps to clean the stove thoroughly after smelly cooking, so I did that for them, too.

    My kids used to be fairly picky but now that they are teens they eat anything and everything, thankfully. I’m lucky to have never had major food battles with my kids but I know how rough it for some people.

  14. Relli says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I love her so much. Yesterday I turned my neighbor at work onto her and I could hear her giggling all afternoon.

    Reply
  15. frisbee says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I gave up sugar to lose weight and it worked, except I couldn’t quite give up the chocolate. Milk chocolate messes about with your neurochemistry – it actually has the same affect as a hit of cocaine and can be just as addictive. Dark Chocolate in small doses it quite good for you
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/food-and-drink/healthy-eating/chocolate-10-health-reasons-you-should-eat-more-of-it/
    Or at least that’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it. Now I melt down 85% dark chocolate and mix it with nuts (not cashews) and it’s divine, truffles made with 85% DC are ok as well, the cream takes a lot of the bitterness away. I can’t do milk chocolate now, it’s too sweet so it does seem possible to retrain your taste buds away from it.

    • mrspanda says:
      January 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

      I’ve had a similar journey frisbee, I was totally hooked on milk chocolate and could easily scoff a king-size bar per day, it was very addictive and nearly impossible to stop once you start! I knew dark chocolate was better for you, and previously I’d found it too bitter but I set out to acquire a taste for it, and now I love it! I weaned myself off the milk, starting at say 55% cocoa, and now genuinely enjoy 80% cocoa dark. I also find I can actually stop at 5 squares or so – it gives you the little chocolate high and a feeling of satisfaction, and it’s more intense so easier to control portions. I’ve lost weight too, and no longer crave the super sugary milk chocolate I was really hooked on before.

  16. me says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Has she had GOOD milk chocolate before? I agree with her about potato chips. Have to have them almost every day !

  17. Lucy2 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Dark>milk but who am I kidding, I will eat both anywhere, anytime.

    If you are not watching her show, you absolutely should be. She is killing it and has been since she started. For all the attention the other late-night shows get, hers to me is the wittiest, sharpest, and most on point.

  18. robyn says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I most definitely prefer dark chocolate … to me other chocolates taste bland. If I were to view her tastes symbolically, I’d say there is no fence sitting with this woman as she bravely loudly shares her views in a comedic way. Often she is more reliable than the news media.

  19. Hazel says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Sam Bee is the best. I catch the replay of her weekly live show on Fridays.

  20. Livealot says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Strange but I only like DARK or WHITE chocolate. No milk chocolate for me.

  21. teacakes says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I was about to gasp in horror and declare my very philistine, milk-chocolate-loving credentials (everything from KitKats to Lindor!) when I remembered………. American mass-market milk chocolate is foul and tastes weirdly curdled, so if that is what she likes to avoid, good on her.

  22. Whyme says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Love her! And I’m with her I’m a dark chocolate lover Green & Black’s Organic Dark Chocolate, 70% but even their 85% is awesome. But I still love milk as well so I’d have to. Go for Cadbury (particularly their fruit and nut). Yum!!! Now I want chocolate!

    And I’m so glad to hear this about her kids because my son is the pickiest unless it’s sashimi, seafood, a specific brand granola bar and a mozzarella cheese stick he doesn’t want to eat anything.

  23. peanutbuttr says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I will choose only dark. When I was returning from a vacation in Ecuador, I picked up a dark chocolate sampler in the airport, which had small pieces with different percentages ranging from 50% to 99%. We ate the sampler at the office and we found 50% was too sweet while 99% was like eating the bean. The optimal percentages were from 70% to 90%

  24. adastraperaspera says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Sam Bee is the future. She’ll be around to dance on trump’s grave. Love her!

  25. Lightpurple says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:48 am

    But where does she stand on bacon?

  26. Tassi says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Honk for Samantha Bee! I have loved her since The Daily Show! Full Frontal is hilarious and very spot on. Honk! Honk!

  27. kimbers says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Didnt find her meals odd, just really normal. Salmon is so common where i live and mexican food is my food….veggies have been my go to since i was little and ran around with a baggie of cooked lima beans to snack on. We grew up poor and everyone else was eating processed this and that while we ate organic bc it was cheaper in the late 80s early 90s

  28. Onika says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Hershey’s isn’t chocolate. It’s like someone has thrown up, coloured it brown and set it. Vile, vile, vile. Dark choc is the best.

  29. Embee says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I love them both,but absolutely hate white chocolate

