Viola Davis in Vivienne Westwood at the SAGs: bridal or beautiful?

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

Viola Davis is a goddess among women. And she is absolutely winning that Oscar this year. She just has to! I really do think she will – she’s won the Globe and the SAG Awards and people have been saying for months that she’s a sure thing. She’s started dressing with more confidence too! Viola wore this white Vivienne Westwood gown which… would have been a stunning wedding gown for someone. Still, I like that she went glam and went for white-gown-and-dripping-in-diamonds. She absolutely should have fun with it and she seems like she is.

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

Gwendoline Christie also wore Vivienne Westwood and hers was one of the worst. My God. She’s tall and she’s got great long legs, so why wear something that makes her looks short and dumpy? Awful.

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

The SAG Awards 2017 Arrivals

Maisie Williams really tried something new and it totally worked. She wore this Charlie Brear slipdress (ish) and went for a really dark lip. I like the combination of pale dress and dark lip, and the whole thing reminds me so much of when that was in fashion in the ‘90s. Maisie would have loved it back then.

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “Viola Davis in Vivienne Westwood at the SAGs: bridal or beautiful?”

  1. IlsaLund says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:48 am

    So happy for Viola. She earned that award and she looked lovely last night.

    Reply
  2. als says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I loved Gwendoline’s outfit. It must be so confy, shiny and she makes it look badass.
    Viola is super sexy.

    Reply
  3. Daisy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:49 am

    It would look better without the necklace and her boobs are too squished. Otherwise she looks lovely.

    Maisie looked great, apart from the stiff Hair.

    Reply
  4. ell says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:51 am

    honestly, i love gwen christie but that jumpsuit is one of the ugliest things i’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  5. Jeesie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Viola’s dress would have been ok, but the split is so badly done and really highlights how horrendous the tailoring is on Westwood these days.

    Reply
  6. mia girl says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Gwendoline Christie’s is totally channeling Ursa
    (General Zod’s consort in Superman II)…

    Reply
  7. Merry says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Gwendoline Christie is killing it. Not loving Violas dress and hating even more that she won this award. She is clearly being submitted for Supporting Actress because it is understood that if she tried to campaign for her rightful award against the tripe performances by the Emmas, Emilys and Beckys, she would lose. Its disgusting.

    Reply
  8. Tanguerita says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I love Viola, but the dress gets a decisive “meh” from me – too bridal, plus her girls look they are about to cry for help and bust out. Maisie’s make-up looks like she did it in the dark – it’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  9. paolanqar says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I love Maisie Williams but that dress and the lipstick are not doing her any favours.
    Gwendoline Christie is awesome. She can really pull off anything.

    Reply
  10. Luffy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I don’t think violas dress is bridal at all. The cut and material all say evening gown.

    I don’t like that black jumpsuit at all! Too sparkly. It reminds me of a child’s dance show costume.

    I like Maisie’s dress, but the makeup is not great. Her evbrows are overfilled and too dark.

    Reply
  11. Erinn says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Love Viola. She looks great – and she looks so proud – which she SHOULD be. Her girls are pushed up a bit too much for the dress I think, but it’s not enough to ruin the look for me. She is just glowing.

    Maisie looks great too – I really like this style on her. It’s very vintage, and it suits her.

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:05 am

    She’s so beautiful. The dress looks a little loose on top to me, but I usually wear t-shirts so I am the last to judge. One thing I know is that it must be stressful for many women to have to dress up like this in order to show up at these events and be taken seriously. I would be a little more interested in it if the male actors and industry guys had to spend hours and thousands of dollars dressing up every time they stepped out to one of these events.

    Reply
  13. Margo S. says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Viola can do no wrong. She could wear a garbage bag with a burger King Crown and slay. Love viola!!!! She looked amazing as usual.

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:07 am

    The top of it looked cheap as far as the top of the bodice. Otherwise, I liked the gown and the way it fit on her. The necklace was beautiful.

    Reply
  15. Michelle says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:10 am

    To me, Viola can get away with wearing white, or pretty much any color with her beautiful skin tone. This would look bridal on anyone else, but not her. I think she loos stunning in brighter colors and cannot wait to see what she will wear to the Oscars. Gwendoline looks okay, but it she was going for a pantsuit, I think a more tailored one would have worked best. The only thing I do not like about Maisie’s look is her eyebrows. Way too heavy for me.

    Reply
  16. Esmom says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Slightly bridal but still beautiful. She looks amazing. The other looks in this post are fug, imo.

    Reply
  17. Juniper says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Viola – your poor damn boobies. What did they ever do to you?

    Reply
  18. Lucy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I love all of these, GC’s included. And I will never not laugh at the faceless trolls who have the nerve to call Maisie “ugly”.

    Reply
  19. Bridget says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Viola is getting access to the major jewelry now – she’s definitely on the winner track!

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I liked Viola’s dress, but, yes, her boobage looks squished.

    Reply
  21. lizzie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:59 am

    my husband is now in L-O-V-E with Viola Davis. We were watching her speech and he was like “Damn!” and I told him she was 51 and he said “that’s one hot 51 year old – she looks 40″ He is partial to cleavage and a bob haircut but I agree. She looks incredible and is aging normally and looks beautiful as is.

    And now we both aspire to sculpt Viola Davis arms in 2017.

    Reply
  22. serena says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Masie looks great! I like Viola’s dress but I would have preferred it in a different colour, this is too bridal.

    Reply
  23. Decca says:
    January 30, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Beautiful. Hot bridal. Love her.

    Reply
  24. Lucy2 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Viola looks great, but I hope she has a fantastic dress ready to win her Oscar in.
    Gwen’s is fantastic because she wears it with incredible confidence.
    I do not like this dark make up trend coming back.

    Reply
  25. Anare says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Viola is one hiccup from a nip-slip. Hate the bodice on her dress. Hate the points on it. That just looks tacky. Hate the bottom too. The train, the slit. Just over designed. A simple sheath with a better designed bodice would have looked spectacular on her. No gimmicks needed.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment