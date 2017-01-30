Viola Davis in Vivienne Westwood at the SAGs: bridal or beautiful?

Viola Davis is a goddess among women. And she is absolutely winning that Oscar this year. She just has to! I really do think she will – she’s won the Globe and the SAG Awards and people have been saying for months that she’s a sure thing. She’s started dressing with more confidence too! Viola wore this white Vivienne Westwood gown which… would have been a stunning wedding gown for someone. Still, I like that she went glam and went for white-gown-and-dripping-in-diamonds. She absolutely should have fun with it and she seems like she is.
Gwendoline Christie also wore Vivienne Westwood and hers was one of the worst. My God. She’s tall and she’s got great long legs, so why wear something that makes her looks short and dumpy? Awful.
Maisie Williams really tried something new and it totally worked. She wore this Charlie Brear slipdress (ish) and went for a really dark lip. I like the combination of pale dress and dark lip, and the whole thing reminds me so much of when that was in fashion in the ‘90s. Maisie would have loved it back then.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
So happy for Viola. She earned that award and she looked lovely last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Gwendoline’s outfit. It must be so confy, shiny and she makes it look badass.
Viola is super sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love GC’s outfit too. I thought she looked amazing in motion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it. I don’t think it makes her look dumpy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She totally is a the second(?) Superman film villain in that. Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find myself at odds with a lot of Kaiser’s fashion comments, it seems. GC’s outfit is funky! The only thing I would’ve changed are her shoes. Sandals, or pumps maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would look better without the necklace and her boobs are too squished. Otherwise she looks lovely.
Maisie looked great, apart from the stiff Hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the necklace was fine, but the bodice doesn’t fit right and that wig is all kinds of ugly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Viola looked amazing! She topped my best dressed list. Smokin.
I must respectfully disagree with Kaiser on Maisie’s lipstick. It was horrid. Way too dark. She looked like a corpse, and it made her teeth look gray.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
honestly, i love gwen christie but that jumpsuit is one of the ugliest things i’ve ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viola’s dress would have been ok, but the split is so badly done and really highlights how horrendous the tailoring is on Westwood these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwendoline Christie’s is totally channeling Ursa
(General Zod’s consort in Superman II)…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwendoline Christie is killing it. Not loving Violas dress and hating even more that she won this award. She is clearly being submitted for Supporting Actress because it is understood that if she tried to campaign for her rightful award against the tripe performances by the Emmas, Emilys and Beckys, she would lose. Its disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is, I totally believe she would be winning in Lead too! Emma Stone’s performance is so slight in comparison. I know it was ultimately her decision, and an Oscar is an Oscar so I’m pleased for her, but part of me wishes she’d gone for Lead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Viola, but the dress gets a decisive “meh” from me – too bridal, plus her girls look they are about to cry for help and bust out. Maisie’s make-up looks like she did it in the dark – it’s ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Maisie Williams but that dress and the lipstick are not doing her any favours.
Gwendoline Christie is awesome. She can really pull off anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think violas dress is bridal at all. The cut and material all say evening gown.
I don’t like that black jumpsuit at all! Too sparkly. It reminds me of a child’s dance show costume.
I like Maisie’s dress, but the makeup is not great. Her evbrows are overfilled and too dark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Viola. She looks great – and she looks so proud – which she SHOULD be. Her girls are pushed up a bit too much for the dress I think, but it’s not enough to ruin the look for me. She is just glowing.
Maisie looks great too – I really like this style on her. It’s very vintage, and it suits her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so beautiful. The dress looks a little loose on top to me, but I usually wear t-shirts so I am the last to judge. One thing I know is that it must be stressful for many women to have to dress up like this in order to show up at these events and be taken seriously. I would be a little more interested in it if the male actors and industry guys had to spend hours and thousands of dollars dressing up every time they stepped out to one of these events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viola can do no wrong. She could wear a garbage bag with a burger King Crown and slay. Love viola!!!! She looked amazing as usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The top of it looked cheap as far as the top of the bodice. Otherwise, I liked the gown and the way it fit on her. The necklace was beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, Viola can get away with wearing white, or pretty much any color with her beautiful skin tone. This would look bridal on anyone else, but not her. I think she loos stunning in brighter colors and cannot wait to see what she will wear to the Oscars. Gwendoline looks okay, but it she was going for a pantsuit, I think a more tailored one would have worked best. The only thing I do not like about Maisie’s look is her eyebrows. Way too heavy for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slightly bridal but still beautiful. She looks amazing. The other looks in this post are fug, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viola – your poor damn boobies. What did they ever do to you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! lmao! How can she breathe? She looks gorgeous though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love all of these, GC’s included. And I will never not laugh at the faceless trolls who have the nerve to call Maisie “ugly”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s pretty. And I really like her dress, but I love her clutch!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viola is getting access to the major jewelry now – she’s definitely on the winner track!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked Viola’s dress, but, yes, her boobage looks squished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my husband is now in L-O-V-E with Viola Davis. We were watching her speech and he was like “Damn!” and I told him she was 51 and he said “that’s one hot 51 year old – she looks 40″ He is partial to cleavage and a bob haircut but I agree. She looks incredible and is aging normally and looks beautiful as is.
And now we both aspire to sculpt Viola Davis arms in 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Masie looks great! I like Viola’s dress but I would have preferred it in a different colour, this is too bridal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful. Hot bridal. Love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viola looks great, but I hope she has a fantastic dress ready to win her Oscar in.
Gwen’s is fantastic because she wears it with incredible confidence.
I do not like this dark make up trend coming back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viola is one hiccup from a nip-slip. Hate the bodice on her dress. Hate the points on it. That just looks tacky. Hate the bottom too. The train, the slit. Just over designed. A simple sheath with a better designed bodice would have looked spectacular on her. No gimmicks needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse