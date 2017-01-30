Kaley Cuoco in tulle Marchesa at the SAGs: twee, terrible & tragic?

I burst out laughing when I saw Kaley Cuoco on the SAG red carpet. It’s not because she is funny (she is not). It’s because only Kaley Cuoco would try to pull off this ballerina fuggery. You’ll never guess who designed this!!! MARCHESA. I know, how shocking. From the front, it’s twee, wannabe-ballerina pink tulle nonsense. From the back, there’s green and… yeah, this is just a mess. A hilarious mess. God, and her hair looks like she just finished working out.
Sophia Bush also wore Marchesa and this isn’t AS offensive to me as Kaley’s, but it’s still pretty bad. I would think that Sophia has access to better looks than this? Surely J. Mendel would dress her, or maybe she could get someone’s second-choice Elie Saab? But no, we got an badly-tailored hot pink mess with that thing on the side? I feel like Emperor Baby Fists would love to grope her dress. (PS… her makeup was probably the worst thing about this.)
I don’t even remember seeing Gina Rodriguez on the carpet, so her dress came as a surprise to me. This is Patricia Bonaldi. Not the best, but not the worst either.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Somebody busted out the Nicole Kidman playbook (Golden Globes edition).
re: Sophia Bush – Are vagina dresses a thing now?
I cannot unsee that.
I was going to say the same thing! Once the comment was made, I cannot unsee it!
Yeah..and all the sheer gowns with strategically placed V sequins (vequins?)
Vajazzling
Sophia’s serving Georgia O’Keeffe realness.
Gina’s dress birds eating her
Praise Godtopus, it wasn’t just me. My mind positively gibbered at the sight of those pink folds.
Also, that dress is menstruating flowers.
See, I didn’t notice that, because I noticed the vagina under Kaley’s arm in the third picture.
I really don’t understand why Kaley Cuoco is so disliked on this site.
She is an animal lover, none of her co-workers has anyhting bad to say about her, she is a humble girl and fame didn’t go to her head. She falls in love way too often? So what. She was wise enough to get a prenup last time so she knows what she’s doing. And most of all she doesn’t play the victim.
Yes her eyebrows are awful but she is a pretty girl and this dress looks cute on her.
I love The Big Bang Theory and I love Penny. To each their own.
I agree. She seems fine to me. And I do think she is funny on BBT. Of course I have no clue about fashion so I do not know the difference between a “hit” or a “miss” when it comes to what somebody is wearing. Don’t really care either
I am the only person in my group of friends who likes Big Bang Theory.
I have bad taste sometimes, and I don’t care.
Anyhow, I like Kaley, she seems inoffensive and kind of cute. She’s honest and doesn’t say stupid stuff too often, which is better than I would be able to.
This dress though… no good. Its like if you asked a 6 year old to draw a princess dress. It reminds me of my little ponies and I just can’t get on board.
Kaley would have rocked Emily Blunt’s wedding icing cake though, which was super hot and also in pastelly colours.
I think she’s the weakest link on the show. They could easily replace her with anyone else, and I doubt most people would care.
As far as the dress goes, when she got out of the car, I almost spit out my drink, it was so bad. Even my husband, who really couldn’t care less about fashion, wondered WTH she was wearing and who thought that was a good idea.
I have to disagree about Kaley on Big Bang Theory. She would be hard to replace. She started out in a stereotypical dumb blonde role and it evolved quickly into something way beyond that. I think she definitely holds her own with the guys and deftly does a unique character without overacting.
And I say that as someone who even understands the physics and math jokes ….
Agree with Kaiser 100 on this one. The only thing missing on Cuoco is a wrist corsage and she could be homecoming queen. Theme of the prom: I’m Always Chasing Rainbows.
That made me laugh. (I like her gown…running away.)
My 19 year old daughter sent me a photo of this dress last night saying, “I know you don’t like Marchesa, but I kind of like this dress.” I told her if she was ever nominated for an award (she’s studying animation and wants to work for the studios one day) and wanted to wear something this hideous, I would protect her from herself.
Do these women wear Marchesa hoping to get on Harvey’s good side?
The difference is your daughter is 19. Cuoco is thirty something. The style in which you dress changes a lot in a decade. It might look cute on your daughter, more age appropriate. Good for your daughter and her ambitious career goals. Hope she succeeds and she can help support you in the future…..lol
As someone who doesn’t like Kaley to begin with – I was expecting worse for her gown. It’s not great at all – but I kind of like parts of it. I like the muted, multicolor stuff, but it’s just not done ‘right’. I don’t even know what could be done to make it better- but I like the most vague idea of it.
I kind of like Gina’s dress. It’s kind of weird, but sort of cool at the same time. Definitely not the worse dressed. Maybe different colors?
I kind of like Kaley’s dress too. As well as Sophia’s dress even though it does kind of look like a vagina. Gina’s dress is ok.
Not a fan of Marchesa or Kaley but there are actually elements of this dress that I like (color, satin ribbons NOT on the neck). And also elements of her styling (makeup) that I like. But unfortunately those positive elements can save the look from being a hot mess. She also looks like she burned her chin with a curling iron or something. Oh Kaley.
I just clicked through all the SAG dress posts – there was a whole lot of nope, nope, NOPE!!!! and not one single good dress, it seems. This pink thingy (apart from the glaring V-allusion that in connection with your baby-fist comment I now can never unsee, was NOT the worst dress.
What pains me more, though, is that there apparently wasn’t one good dress on the carpet. I hope that this is not an indication of the upcoming season and that they are just saving the good dresses for the oscars
I dislike kaley very much but this dress, minus those butterflies or whatever is my dream wedding dress style should i ever decide to get married. To me it’s like a woodland nymph and i love the colours. Not everything has top be your cup of tea but it doesn’t mean someone out there doesn’t like it
I like it too. The ribbon around her neck is a bit odd and she needs more boob support, but the colours, shape and texture are great. Very ethereal.
TA. It flatters her figure, and those colours are good on her. Much better than a lot of her usual sad, ill fitting stuff. Also, I loved My Little Pony as a girl, so there.
The fabric of Kaley’s dress is amazing and what Marchesa did with it is and insult to it. That’s not Kaley’s fault though.
And I like the pink eyeshadow, tho not in combination with the similarly colored dress (imagine it with a black suit for instance)
I like Kaley in the BBT but I am not a fan of this dress. The colour is too pale for her skin tone and the dress is too long for her. I’ve noticed a trend in celeb evening wear for things to trail on the ground at the front. I’m amazed no-one has tripped on their hems and fallen flat on their face. Or maybe that would just be me who do that? Lol
I like Kaley’s dress, but it’s too long and should be fitted to her. And I think her hair goes wel
with a busy dress.
I feel like Sophia elevates every kind of terrible look she’s put into, she always look beautiful to me -even with that make-up.
Kaley’s Dress! 😂 Looks like a my little pony that got left out in the rain…like for an entire summer.
