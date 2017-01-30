“The first production still from ‘Ocean’s Eight’ is here, yay!” links

The first production still from Ocean’s Eight is here. I’m into it. [Jezebel]
Jonah Hill thinks he’s cooler than David Harbour. No. [LaineyGossip]
Lindsay Lohan is still doing weird & shady things, honestly. [Dlisted]
Here’s the Chanel Spring/Summer line. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendall Jenner has a butt. [Popoholic]
Rob Lowe has some thoughts on people protesting at airports. [Pajiba]
Charlotte McKinney is single. [The Blemish]
Kourtney Kardashian made Scott Disick leave their vacation spot. [Starcasm]
Missy Elliott is back, thank God. [OMG Blog]
Azealia Banks needs to stop this & find a good doctor. [Wonderwall]
There is no backing down after shade! [Reality Tea]
Oh, that’s such a badass cast for O8–hope it’s good!
Who’s going to watch this crap? No one probably..
I will be!
I will!
Me.
Me tooo 😀
My parents and family. They probably won’t be able to come and visit me in NYC anymore with Trump’s crazy new ban. Some part of the movie was shot around my neighborhood and places they used to go a lot, so they would watch it even if it’s for nostalgic reason alone.
Everyone should see this movie so they start making more female centered films.
I’ll probably see it too.
Me, the boyfriend, and all my girfriends.
It’s OK boo, I bet you are a loud chewer anyway.
I will!
I wonder why this movie isn’t getting the hate that Ghostbusters did prior to release.
alright I have to ask: how do you all pronounce the name of this site?
I love it, I’m on it all the time…no clue how to pronounce ‘celebitchy’ lol.
+1
I’ve always said “celeb-itchy” whether that’s right or not haha. I know I’ve wondered about how to say it on multiple occasions.
Me too
Erinn got it right!
I say cell-uh-bitchy.
I think it should be celeb-bitchy, but I say it the same way you do
I always say celeb-bitchy. I rarely comment but lurk all the time.
This is how I say it too.
I think celeb-itchy and celeb-bitchy are both right, that’s how I intended it. Like saying celebrity just as celebitchy, it flows the same.
Why are you linking to Popohollic? Do you not read the creepy as hell comments on every post there?
Wanna bet more thought went into that production still than the screenplay?
I wish you did a whole post about the rihanna/azealia fight. Azaelia is seriously ill and also a hateful person. She must be full of self hatred to support such horrible things.
I used to feel sorry for her but now… i just wish someone would put her on a 5150(?) hold and evaluate her and treat her.
Tbh rihanna shouldnt have answered but hey shes petty – everybody knows.
Wow every woman in her own try hard costume. I bet they all have an outfit fitting cliche character… Just look at the black stereotype Rihanna is playing
I’m pretty sure Rihanna’s character is the hacker.
I need to see this movie, like, yesterdaay!
Lindsay Lohan has sold herself to Putin’s minions to keep the drugs and money flowing. That pic with the criminal Erdogan is so offensive. Look for continued pro-Russian PR from her.
All love to Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff and Brie Larson. Rob becomes more of a jerk with every word he utters.
Yes. What the hell happened? He’s getting Old White Man Syndrome.
Oooh Missy Elliot! Hot Damn!! Yes!!
SHE IS BACK ! YESSS !
Jonah Hill is such a douche. I cannot stand him!
That is all I’ve got today.
Haha 08 PR in the house and in overdrive today!
All my respect for this great actress, but after Kim Kardashian’s cameo I am NOT going to watch this movie. Sorry…
What!? I’m not either. Maybe we’ll get lucky and it will get cut…
I know, I can’t believe she has a part in a movie! When will she go away??!
Same! Boycott all things karTRASHian!
Ugh I loathe Jonah Hill. What a douche. David Harbour’s speech was awesome! We need more passion, less apathy dangit
