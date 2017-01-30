“The first production still from ‘Ocean’s Eight’ is here, yay!” links
  • January 30, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The first production still from Ocean’s Eight is here. I’m into it. [Jezebel]
Jonah Hill thinks he’s cooler than David Harbour. No. [LaineyGossip]
Lindsay Lohan is still doing weird & shady things, honestly. [Dlisted]
Here’s the Chanel Spring/Summer line. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendall Jenner has a butt. [Popoholic]
Rob Lowe has some thoughts on people protesting at airports. [Pajiba]
Charlotte McKinney is single. [The Blemish]
Kourtney Kardashian made Scott Disick leave their vacation spot. [Starcasm]
Missy Elliott is back, thank God. [OMG Blog]
Azealia Banks needs to stop this & find a good doctor. [Wonderwall]
There is no backing down after shade! [Reality Tea]

Stars On The Set Of 'Ocean's Eight' In NYC

 

40 Responses to ““The first production still from ‘Ocean’s Eight’ is here, yay!” links”

  1. minx says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Oh, that’s such a badass cast for O8–hope it’s good!

  2. Rose says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Who’s going to watch this crap? No one probably..

  3. MissMerry says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:55 am

    alright I have to ask: how do you all pronounce the name of this site?

    I love it, I’m on it all the time…no clue how to pronounce ‘celebitchy’ lol.

  4. Ang says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Why are you linking to Popohollic? Do you not read the creepy as hell comments on every post there?

  5. Neelyo says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Wanna bet more thought went into that production still than the screenplay?

  6. Mimz says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I wish you did a whole post about the rihanna/azealia fight. Azaelia is seriously ill and also a hateful person. She must be full of self hatred to support such horrible things.
    I used to feel sorry for her but now… i just wish someone would put her on a 5150(?) hold and evaluate her and treat her.

    Tbh rihanna shouldnt have answered but hey shes petty – everybody knows.

  7. Ollie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Wow every woman in her own try hard costume. I bet they all have an outfit fitting cliche character… Just look at the black stereotype Rihanna is playing

  8. Lucy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    I need to see this movie, like, yesterdaay!

  9. adastraperaspera says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Lindsay Lohan has sold herself to Putin’s minions to keep the drugs and money flowing. That pic with the criminal Erdogan is so offensive. Look for continued pro-Russian PR from her.

  10. SusanneToo says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    All love to Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff and Brie Larson. Rob becomes more of a jerk with every word he utters.

  11. madpoe says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Oooh Missy Elliot! Hot Damn!! Yes!!

  12. Happy21 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Jonah Hill is such a douche. I cannot stand him!
    That is all I’ve got today.

  13. Cleo says:
    January 30, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Haha 08 PR in the house and in overdrive today!

  14. Pariis says:
    January 30, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    All my respect for this great actress, but after Kim Kardashian’s cameo I am NOT going to watch this movie. Sorry…

  15. Keaton says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Ugh I loathe Jonah Hill. What a douche. David Harbour’s speech was awesome! We need more passion, less apathy dangit

