Kim Kardashian claims she works out ‘every single day for over an hour’

Slowly but surely Kim Kardashian is re-entering the old famewhore space that she used to inhabit. A leopard can’t change their
spots butt implants, after all. Kim and the Kardashian-Jenners spent several days on “vacation” in Costa Rica, only I’m pretty sure the vacation was just for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The plotlines involved: Kourtney and Scott getting into a fight (Scott left the vacay early), Kylie and Tyga still going strong and Kim enjoying her “thinness.” We know that Kim is really feeling herself these days because she’s back to Snapchatting endlessly, even while she’s working out:
If a workout happened and it wasn’t documented on social media, did even happen at all? That’s the question Kim Kardashian West asked her Snapchat followers on Saturday, after sharing a video of herself and sister Khloé Kardashian doing a high-intensity workout. The 36-year-old reality star has been keeping a low profile since her Paris robbery in October and she has recently begun her slow return to social media. But even at the peak of her social sharing, there was one thing Kardashian West rarely showed fans: her workouts.
“I never Snapchat my workouts, just because… I don’t know why — I’m just not Kourtney and Khloé,” Kardashian West joked, after posting a video of her Saturday morning exercise session. “But it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.”
Do you think Kim really works out for more than an hour every day? I do not. Especially since Kim actually looked like she had put on some weight after the holidays. That’s not a criticism or anything – if I had been held at gunpoint and robbed, I would need some comfort food too. But I’m just saying, I don’t think she works out every day. I think she went to Costa Rica to get sucked and tucked, probably.
Also: look at her crazy manicure. No. No no no. This is awful.
Hate the manicure, but claiming to work out over an hour a day doesn’t sound unreasonable? Does it?
Yeah I thought that was pretty normal as far as these sorts of claims go.
no, what else does she have to do?
Yea. An hour isn’t an especially long time, especially when it’s not like she’s going to a 9-5 every day.
And honestly if I had been robbed, I could totally out-eat an hour long workout.
Plus the workout could be a very low intensity workout.
In the 80s my manicurist drilled a hole in my acrylics and I wore a diamond LOL! We wore them long like that then too. But I was 20 and it was the 80s (ahem). Now it’s simply a gel coat on my nails every two weeks worn tastefully shortish. Unless she carries an unusual amount of weight in her upper back, she’s not working out “every single day”–no way. I don’t dislike her and I do think she is pretty, but I also see her as a climber who will lie about anything. She is a liar and I never believe a word that comes out of her mouth. She made a business of it. I said for a year that she was wearing those ass curtains so she could reduce her butt via continued laser-lipo, lipo and cool sculpting. She has her whole body lasered. If I could afford it, I might do the same, but I actually do yoga every single day so I am fit. But, the lasers now lift and resurface skin which might be nice.
I had a ring in my manicure about 20 years ago. And it was ONE nail (and it looked hella fly). Why does Kim have to be so excessively extra about every damn thing?
Not sure why it seems far-fetched to think Kim works out an hour a day. She has plenty of time during the day. Besides working out isn’t just cardio. She could be do yoga, walking, etc.
God, Kylie and Tyga make me physically sick. The girl is still a teenager! Playing house with a man in his late twenties. Who has a child. I get that they are fame seekers, but Tyga isn’t even famous. Take care of your own, Kardashians.
+10000
She’s also going to take credit for inventing a manicure that was very popular in the 90′s.
In my heart this manicure will always belong to Victoria Adams (pre-Beckham!)
I was gonna say…. Janet Jackson did it better in the 90s!
How can you wipe your derriere with those????????ugh???!!!
Simone, I had this is the late seventies/early eighties and yes wiping was a hassle. You really have to have a shower handy or a bidet!
Ha, guess who never changes diapers, lol! And Kardashians lie about everything else. Why not this?
I was wondering (very briefly) how she even wipes herself with those things. UGH.
With all the bad news lately, it is actually nice to read a story about a Kardashian. Who would have thought?
I have naturally very strong nails and have no difficulty growing them to more than an inch in length and they don’t interfere with my abilities to do anything, but sticking little metal rings through them? All I can see is those things catching on everything. I guess she doesn’t tend to her kids very often.
Taught computer science in a high school and was always amazed when a girl had the long nails and could type. Asked one of them one day and she said she typed with the fingernails instead of the pads of the finger. If you’re used to them it isn’t a big deal.
I don’t use the top of the finger but the pad a little bit from the tip. And I type very fast with few errors. I actually have more trouble if I cut them (or they break) because the tips become very sensitive from being protected by the nails and having little contact
The girls who had the long nails also typed quickly. Even if I wanted (and could have) long nail, I don’t. I play too many sports (softball mainly) and they would never last. I can’t keep nail polish on more than about 3 hours!
That manicure is the symbol of an exceedingly rich woman who doesn’t have to lift a finger for herself. No person who is living an actual normal life could have that manicure. Plus it’s horrible looking.
I for one believe she probably works out a ton. She looks amazing. And it’s not necessarily all high-intensity all the time.
PS did anyone see Khloe’s new face on Instagram? I mean, that shit is new new NEW. It’s unbelievable, she looks completely different yet again. It’s getting scary with her.
I have a manicure with long nails. I am not rich, I can type, I can clean my ass. Clean a babies ass, wash dishes. I just can’t peel a potato. Go figure.
OK but do you have silly little rings dangling from each little nail? That’s where it really gets crazy!
I totally agree and was fixing to say the same damn thing. That is some hedonist nonsense
eww. that manicure looks weird. And very unpractical, like you could get caught on stuff and the consequences would be basically like medieval torture….
I feel like this family is finally over. You just don’t hear or see as much about them anymore and I love it.
I bet they hate the fact the world is talking about Trump and not them instead. They are going to try HARD to get back in the headlines. Their new season is premiering next month. Get ready for a whole lot of “leaked” stories in the next few weeks.
Does she pay someone to wipe her ass?
Because…….well…….*shudder*
She pays someone to shit for her.
That is perfect.
I can believe she works out an hour a day. She’s been looking very thin lately. And she definitely had most of her ass sucked out (I saw some bikini pics over the weekend, diaper butt is officially gone!).
One hour per day? Doesn’t sound half bad to me.
I bet a “workout” for her means dressing up in workout clothing and then taking several hundred selfies.
I…….don’t care. Except enough to comment to say so. Too much real stuff going on to enjoy the delusions of a vapid, no-talent woman.
For as much as these people claim to work out – how come Kendall and Kourtney are the only ones with any body definition/visible muscles?? Whatever theyre doing I think its more under the knife/needles than anything else IMO….
I cant believe you guys buy that she works. With all the work shes had done, you think shes gonna work out when she can just suck it out? Wow!
How much time is spent on the workout and how much of that time is dedicated to selfies?
I don’t believe anything she says…sorry.
I would not be able to do anything with those nails. I know some women can, but I couldn’t imagine folding laundry, or doing dishes , changing a diaper etc. A few years ago a woman I knew started getting ridiculous and over the top manicures like this. When I asked her how she managed to do any household chores or get work done with those things she simply answered “I just don’t do anything”. Must be nice to have that option.
Kardashians don’t do any kind of housework etc. that would damage her manicure
I think she has been hitting the gym lately. Her arms and shoulders are looking more toned and defined. And an hour a day is not that much when you consider 30 minutes is probably cardio, and the other 30 some kind of light strength training.
Of course she’s probably still doing lipo/laser/cryo/whatever too, along with what looks like (in that photo) her precious waist trainer.
PS: The ass-stuck-out thigh-gap pose is hilarious and fools no one.
If Gwyneth Paltrow can do 2 hours a day, I can believe that Kim Kardashian does 1 hour.
Gwyneth is tall (and thus looks willowy), and most likely her backside is real. Kim is short (like me) and has a weird implanted butt. So even if she works out for a day, I find it believable that she might not always look super-thin. Her general proportions aren’t fat — it’s just the implanted thing above her thighs that makes her look bigger.
I believe she believes she works out every day. She is working out she looks good. What I don’t believe question is where her fake butt went it was removed (thank you doctor) any ideas on that? I can’t believe she walked around with that butt looking like a triple diaper pooped the worst Ah Kim..,
High heel lace up boots with sweatpants isn’t very chic. It looks dangerous to carry kids while wearing those shoes
Yes but in la la land going for a walk is considered a hike, so she probably considers standing up as a work out
How does she wipe her kids arse with those vile nails
Ha ha you think she changes diapers? That’s funny.
I have to say that that’s one thing about them, they do push healthy living. Exercise, eating, no drugs, no smoking, rarely drinking. As much as people like to hate them, I have to give credit where credit is due. She looks great.
What’s not to believe? Her entire life is her body, and it’s not like shes has any great novels to finish reading.
Exactly!
Tweeting does not count as working out Kim. But I could see her doing an hour a day maybe 4-5 days a week. I bet she gains weight easily and wants to keep it in check. Good for her. That’s about the only nice thing I will ever say about her…
I don’t want to hear about reality stars any more ….
