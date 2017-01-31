Donald Trump fired the acting AG after she refused to enforce ‘Muslim ban’

I was going to start this post with “In a Nixonian turn of events…” but I honestly think that does a disservice to Richard Nixon. I’m not saying that I’m suddenly pro-Nixon, just that I think comparing Donald Trump to Richard Nixon is an insult to Tricky Dick. We’ve literally never seen anything like Emperor Baby Fists before in American history. So, obviously, people are still really concerned and angry about Baby Fists’ “Muslim ban” executive order. It’s thrown airports into disarray, thousands of people are protesting in cities around the country, ACLU lawyers are being called in, and many petty presidential statements have been tweeted on Baby Fists’ private Twitter account on his Android.

So far, Trump’s Attorney General pick Jeff Sessions has not been confirmed by the senate. The Department of Justice has been run for the past few months by acting AG Sally Yates. Yesterday, Yates apparently told DOJ staffers that they should not enforce Trump’s “Muslim ban” executive order because she did not believe the ban was “legally defensible.” Hours later, she was fired.

The White House issued a statement saying Yates had “betrayed the Department of Justice” by refusing to enforce Trump’s executive order. It also described her as an “Obama administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.” The statement noted that the order was approved by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, but in a one-page letter to top lawyers at the Justice Department, Yates said that review only considered whether the order was “lawful on its face and properly drafted.” Yates argued that as head of the department she had a broader task. “My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts. In addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,” Yates wrote. “At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,” she continued. “For as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.” President Trump initially responded to Yates’ defiance by tweeting that he was forced to keep an Obama appointee as acting attorney general due to Democratic obstruction. The chaotic implementation of Trump’s immigration ban sparked anger even among members of Trump’s cabinet. The Washington Post reports that Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly “fumed privately” because they were caught off guard by the travel ban. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker told reporters that they weren’t briefed before Trump signed the order, and congressional aides said GOP lawmakers received little guidance as protests erupted at airports across the country.

[From NY Magazine]

There’s a ton of other stuff at that NYMag link – basically, where senators are coming down (Rubio is still a spineless wimp, shock of shocks) and more whining from Trump. The reason this is reminding everyone of Nixon is because of Nixon’s famous Saturday Night Massacre during the Watergate scandal, where he fired a special prosecutor investigating Watergate and the AG quit in response. Keep in mind… the Saturday Night Massacre occurred in Nixon’s second term. He had been in office as president for four-and-half years. What’s going down with Agent Orange is happening when he’s not even two full weeks into the job.

Guess who got up bright & early to tweet-whine? Pretty soon he’s going to be saying that he needs a safe space in Washington.

Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017