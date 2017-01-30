Donald Trump banned refugees from coming to USA & all hell broke loose

Where to even begin with this? On Saturday, Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the resettlement efforts for refugees coming from all countries for 120 days, completely barred Syrian refugees from settlement efforts, and blocked reentry for foreign nationals from seven different “predominantly Muslim” countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen). It’s a “temporary Muslim ban,” which is exactly what he promised to do during the campaign. And people are shocked that, oh right, he actually did that stupid, illegal, dangerous, un-American and treasonous thing that he promised to do. The effect at airports around the country was chilling, as immigration officials and airport security officials indefinitely held immigrants (most of whom had valid visas, green cards or paperwork) for hours and hours, and some were even put on planes for deportation. A federal judge made an emergency ruling to stop deportations, but everything is still a huge, chaotic mess.

Everyone was justifiably outraged and sickened by this blatant act of cowardice, bigotry and hatred from the Trump administration. Here are just some of the reactions and stories to come out of this appalling bulls–t.

People descended on JFK and other airports. Congressmen came out to protect the detained immigrants, lawyers descended on airports to raise hell, and protesters started going HAM.

Kal Penn started crowdfunding. One commenter on his Instagram said he (Kal) doesn’t belong in America (because he’s Indian-American, I guess?) and so Kal met that racism with love: he started crowdfunding to raise money for the International Rescue Committee to protect Syrian refugees.

Mo Farah. I forgot that Olympian Mo Farah trains in America and lives here with his family, but he does and now might not be able to return to the US. He wrote a Facebook post about it, saying: “It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home – to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”

Kumail Nanjiani has been tweeting a lot. You can see his Twitter here – he’s been talking about the political angles, but what I appreciate is how he’s talking about the intention behind the ban, which is to other-ize brown people in general.

Kim Kardashian has the receipts. Good for her.

Alyssa Milano stands up.

Like, there are a million other stories – celebrity and non-celebrity – about this but the whole thing is making me feel sick to my stomach. I’m glad that there seems to be condemnation across the board, but it’s so painful that in 2017, in AMERICA, we have to condemn this, because it’s happening.

Last night, Trump was tweeting about World War III.

When will this stop being the worst?

Oh, but no worries for Ivanka. While her father rips this country apart with his bigotry, ignorance and unconstitutional acts, she was on a date night with her husband.

Photos courtesy of Twitter, Getty.

 

514 Responses to “Donald Trump banned refugees from coming to USA & all hell broke loose”

  1. JustME says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    IMO, there is no way Donald J. Twitler will last the full 4 years.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:37 am

      I really hope not. But at this point I’m a lot more worried about Bannon than Trump.

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        January 30, 2017 at 9:45 am

        Yes, Bannon is chairing the National Security Council? WTF?

      • Shambles says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:06 am

        Bannon authored the executive order. He is nothing but evil, highly dangerous, and should not even be allowed to own a computer, let alone have a seat in the White House.

      • Bichon says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:10 am

        I agree. He’s terrible and dangerous.

      • NastyWoman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

        Bannon is the puppet master. Trump wasn’t kidding when he said he had no intention of running the country. We stupidly thought he meant Pence would run it (which would have been bad), but, no, it was Bannon. Bannon is virulently racist.

      • mee says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:07 am

        I’m hoping that bannon doesn’t survive trump’s impeachment. that leaves us with pence’s crazy christian politics but better that than having to live through bannon’s nazi regime

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:32 am

        @Shambles, Jeff Sessions helped write tat order and Paul Ryan reviewed it.

      • isabelle says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:57 am

        Its obvious he is pulling the strings. On Morning Joe this morning they said it was also Steven Miller and creepy Jeff sessions who also pushed it forward. Jeff freaking Sessions the proven racist. Trump isn’t in control of his President. Beginning to think the only thing and the his allowed opinion he has on his own is Twitter

      • Esmom says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:12 pm

        Isabelle, yes. It’s like they let their puppet play with his twitter toy while they go about the business of dismantling our democracy. Like someone said above, it’s worse than I ever imagined.

      • Megan says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        I think Trump’s plan was to sign a bunch of executive orders, get the unflinching love of the American people, then grandly step aside to save the Trump corporation. It’s just all gone horribly wrong and now he is stuck. We know he has no interest in the job beyond how he and his family can personally profit from it so I suspect we are going to see more and more power going to Bannon.

      • Ain'tNoTelling says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:44 pm

        As you should be, @ ESMOM, and all of Celebitchy.

        Ladies and gents, please take the time to familiarize yourselves with Bannon’s “vision”. Also, Peter Thiel is very much involved in this, however, behind the scenes. Please take your time to learn about Mr. Thiel’s vision for our future.

        These guys are straight out of a James Bond film.

        http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/08/22/steve-bannon-trump-s-top-guy-told-me-he-was-a-leninist.html

      • Justjj says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        We need Idris Elba as James Bond to save all of our asses.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm

        If Trump is carried away in a strait jacket or persuaded to retire early by other means. Bannon will instantly lose influence. I suspect that is why the rush for all these executive orders, which are undoubtedly written hastily by Bannon. (I heard Trump read one out loud before signing and it sounded as though he had never read it before). Bannon knows that Pence or Ryan, next in line if Trump is removed, will bounce him out on his alcoholic-red ear right away. He wants to get as much of his putrid ideological agenda installed as possible before Trump is dumped because he knows he will also be dumped.

        The righteous furor over all those people stranded by the immigration order is also a distraction from Bannon pushing out normal members of the National Security Council and installing himself instead, as well as the executive order about reducing regulations. Agencies such as the EPA will be severely limited by that order and public safety will be badly affected.

      • Annetommy says:
        January 30, 2017 at 3:51 pm

        jwoolman, that reads to me like a very astute summary of the situation.

      • funfactor says:
        January 30, 2017 at 6:10 pm

        Bannon, an avowed Leninist, was quoted in 2014:
        “Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Bannon was employing Lenin’s strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press.”
        Bannon went on to state:

        “National Review and The Weekly Standard,” he said, “are both left-wing magazines, and I want to destroy them also.” He added that “no one reads them or cares what they say.” His goal was to bring down the entire establishment including the leaders of the Republican Party in Congress. He went on to tell me that he was the East Coast coordinator of all the Tea Party groups. His plan was to get its candidates nominated on the Republican ticket, and then to back campaigns that they could win.

        If this isn’t horrifically terrifying for people….

    • AfricanBoy says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:40 am

      Why Twitter Is Talking About Steve Bannon With the Hashtag #StopPresidentBannon

      http://time.com/4652785/steve-bannon-stoppresidentbannon-twitter-donald-trump/?iid=sr-link2

      Reply
      • The Original Mia says:
        January 30, 2017 at 9:53 am

        Because Trump is a puppet, who is being lead by the nose by Bannon. Bannon is the real power that is fueling this racist, Islamophobic agenda.

      • Eric says:
        January 30, 2017 at 9:58 am

        Be wary of Goebbels Bannon. Not only does he have a chair on the NSC, but the Joint Chiefs/intelligence/military personnel have been downgraded in status.

        Be on alert for a Reichstag Fire incident in the United States within the month and it’s truly horrifying consequences on civil liberties.

        As a follow-up to the Reichstag Fire the Nazis enacted the Enabling Law which essentially consolidated power legally into a dictatorship.

        Then some other shizz happened after that…

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:08 am

        And the joint chiefs are off the NSC. Because Bannon knows more than they do.

      • Merry says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:16 am

        @Eric

        This is truly petrifying. I have long suspected that it is in the interests of many of these characters to start a war. That would create a bunch of manufacturing jobs, stimulate an even further push to nationalism while simultaneously making people more amenable to the erosion of civil rights. The Christian Right will love it because nothing gets them hotter than seeing Muslims hurt. I expect an invasion within the next six months. To be honest, the hope of humanity now lies with China and Germany.

      • Suzy says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:38 am

        Call it what is it, Bannon = Nazi !
        When they go after Artists, burning Books and building Camps, what then….?
        Mark my Words, he only had started…

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:41 am

        @Merry: Agree. I can definitely see a horrible war happening before 2020 because of who we have running this country right now. And some of the people who were saying ‘Trump can’t/won’t actually do the things he’s threatened’ are actually surprised by this.

      • CharlieWaffles says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:51 am

        @Suzy: This all sounds like a civil war is coming…

      • Juls says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:55 am

        Trump is projecting again. He always accuses other people of doing exactly what he’s doing. Senators should stop talking about WWIII?! Cheetolini and Bannon are actively planning to start just that!!!!!!

      • Eric says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:32 am

        My gut is telling me the Goebbels Bannon will set the strategy for a major offensive against ISIL within 6 months.

        And, per comments made by Rancid Penis, the phone conversation Emperor Zero had with Putin over the weekend included a discussion about defeating ISIL.

        So, per my earlier comment about the Reichstag Fire incident happening inside thd United States, Bannon will collude with Russia on an ISIL attack and the sanctions on Russia will thus be lifted, allowing for the complete destabilization of the Balkan states, Eastern Europe, and the partial collapse of democracy in the European nations of France, Germany, Italy, and possibly Great Britain.

      • isabelle says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        Has anyone here seen this answer Bannon gave in an Daily Beast interview, this is what President Bannon believes, from a Daily Beast article ?

        “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed.
        Shocked, I asked him what he meant.
        “Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Bannon was employing Lenin’s strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press.

        The reporter later calls up to clarify the statement because he was still shocked it was said, Bannon denied ever meeting with him and giving the interview. This is the man now in charge of our country. So all of those Putin statements about not meeting Putin, seems Bannon will outright lie to the person he met,face. Bannon is a dangerous dangerous man.

      • Cacec04 says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        I’m kind of hopeful this hashtag will get under Trump’s skin and he’ll push Bannon out a little just to protect is own fragile ego, “No I’M president!”

      • Holly Wouldn't says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        @Eric, actually alot of people found 9-11 and The Patriot Act to be the modern equivalent of the Reichstag Fire.

      • adastraperaspera says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        @Eric, you’re right, and what I am afraid of is that Bannon has Netanyahu working on a faked up attack on Israel that they will blame on Iran. I think they are gunning for Tehran and not ISIS. I also think they will re-institute the draft to curtail the freedom of young men and women who are protesting. But whatever nefarious things they are up to, the American people have got to be ready to protest and refuse their “trumped-up” war.

      • Disco Dancer says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

        A psychologist recently broke the “Goldwater” ruler and declared Trump to be a malignant narcissist-the worst kind of narcissist! They seek to cause chaos, their most blatant lies are their version of the truth and are highly vengeful. You can bet that Trump is enjoying causing all this confusion and distress. You can add Bannon amongst the malignant narcissists too.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 5:54 pm

        Holly – I agree about 9/11 and the Patriot Act already being our Reichstag fire. A conservative think tank had provided a report to Bush’s people arguing that in order to get their agenda pushed through, there would have to be something like a serious terrorist attack on US soil. Intelligence reports warned about that being likely before 9/11. My feeling is that certain people in Dubya’s Administration were watching and waiting and when they saw the hijacker movements begin, they deliberately did not take steps to intervene. Too many things were not done that were protocol when a plane gets that far off course, for example. I doubt that Dubya was directly involved, but they made sure he was out of town. It only takes a tiny number to accomplish that kind of “don’t interfere” operation. Very soon afterward, that anti-patriotic Patriot Act was installed.

        People who assume nobody in our government could do such a thing should consider that our government killed more civilians by bombing Afghanistan in the two months after 9/11 than the hijackers had killed all together, and the civilian death tolls in Iraq and Afghanistan continued to climb. Between the two Gulf Wars, we killed hundreds of thousands of unarmed civilians. We targeted clean water supplies in particular as well as other infrastructure modern civilians need. Our government is quite capable of doing atrocious things in the name of profit and ideology.

    • paolanqar says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:42 am

      Sorry for sounding ignorant.. but once elected, how can a President leave their post (non voluntarily in this case, and apart from dying I guess)?

      Reply
    • Placebo says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:42 am

      I’m from Brazil and I thought last year with Dilma impeachment was chaotic….I was wrong. This is worst. What America has done ellecting this guy.

      Reply
      • Radley says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:11 am

        I’m still not convinced America elected him. More like Russia installed him via covert and illegal means.

        As you tell from his approval ratings and the protests, he is not acting in accordance with the will of most Americans. That’s the good news. The bad news is the SOB is still President. And every day he does more damage like a big, spoiled, deranged, orange, bull in a china shop.

      • NastyWoman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:39 am

        @Radley – I kept thinking Russia likely used some sophisticated mechanism to defraud the system. But in actuality, the apathy of the voters is what got him in. When you realize that only 45% of eligible voters actually voted and that more than half of those voted for Hillary (she won the popular vote), what you have is a president who was “elected” by about 20% of the population. The 20% who believed Russia’s fake news and swallowed the propaganda hook, line and sinker.

      • paolanqar says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

        Radley to be convinced go on the Daily mail and read the comments.
        Not one single person on there is against Trump.

      • Radley says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:02 am

        @NastyWoman and paolanqar

        The piling on and groupthink doesn’t shock me at all. I know Trump has a lot of support out there. Still none of that changes that less than 100,000 votes won Trump the presidency. Unless there’s a full and transparent investigation I will always suspect Russia helped deliver key swing state votes via hacking. I don’t care how many knuckle draggers on are on the Trump bandwagon. The margin that decided this is suspiciously small. And I can imagine there’s officials out there who suspect something but don’t want to be the whistleblower that turns American democracy upside down or de-legitimizes a candidate they supported.

        I still remember that documentary where Ohio voting machines were hacked, votes changed and the hacker didn’t leave a trace. So that may be possible too. It may not even be possible to point to actual hacking, even if it did happen. Royally screwed.

        Low voter turnout is an issue in every election. I don’t think that was the difference maker here.

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:04 pm

        The American people did not. He lost the popular vote. The Electoral College had the ability to become faithless electors and vote for someone other that tRump, but they did not. Thus, this sh*tshow belongs to the EC.

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:05 pm

        @NastyWoman- say what you will about apathetic voters ( they existed), but he STILL lost the popular vote by some three million. The EC misplaced their spines when they chose not to act as faithless electors.

      • Yetanotherjudy says:
        January 30, 2017 at 2:27 pm

        Radley, I believe you are 100% correct . Just look at the nearly 10 minute video of his motorcade on Inauguration Day.

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VvurIeETabU

        It’s creepily empty of supporters. The votes for him were somehow inflated. You can fake numbers, but not bodies, and there were none in the stands. Yes those who voted for him are loudly supportive, but there is nowhere near as many as the election results would lead us to believe. I’m not normally a conspiracy theorists but I’m with Keith Olberman who calls this a coup

    • Samipup says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:53 am

      Did you see today’s Google Doodle? I think it deserves its own post.

      Reply
    • alternative fact says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:54 am

      Bannon makes Cheney look almost nice in my opinion.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:21 am

      IMO, he won’t last one. Check out the twitter accounts @ roguepotusstaff and @ whitehouse leaks trump admin.

      There is dissent at 1600 Penn, and soon enough even our congress critters will realize he is a dangerously malleable tool, and Bannon is just dangerously insane.

      Reply
      • Justjj says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        Do you think so though? Do you think enough Republican senators will be willing to fall on the sword and possibly end their political careers and pass up all that lobbying money? I’m not so sure. I doubt if he’ll get impeached because we are basically a plutocracy now and I don’t know if enough Republicans will be willing to take on the responsibility of removing their elected leader. I think Russia has already started WWIII, or basically the Cold War never ended. It’s still very much going on, imo. I will always suspect Russian hacking too in the election outcome but our election system is fatally flawed without Russian involvement. I just don’t see how impeachment will move through with all these turds in both Houses now. Steve Bannon is truly chilling. I don’t know what’s happening honestly, but I do think the next world war is already well underway, it just hasn’t turned hot yet… It is so insane that only a small minority of people actually supported Trump and yet, here we are. Surreal.

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:07 pm

        @Just JJ-
        But here’s the thing- they may have to fall on their swords to save their posteriors because of his undressed, flagrant abuses of power. At some point, public unrest will grow even greater and there will be no option.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        JustJJ- the Congressional Republicans will be watching polls and phone calls from their own constituents. Once they decide it’s riskier to back Trump than to oppose him, they will start to oppose. Those who don’t have much of a spine and put party over country will shift however is needed to get re-elected. There are some who saw the danger during the campaign and refused to support Trump then, but the real shift now will depend on public opinion in their own districts and states. Senators not up for re-election for four to six years or not planning to run again might be the bravest.

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 30, 2017 at 3:25 pm

        Putin owns McConnell.

      • lucy2 says:
        January 30, 2017 at 3:50 pm

        I’m agree with jwoolman – I think it all depends on the tone they get from their constituents. If they hear a lot of dissent and pressure to take action, maybe.
        If you live in an area with a GOP representative or senator, don’t let up. Keeping using your voice.

    • Meredith says:
      January 30, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      I will eat my hat if Trump is still president at the end of the year. I think he’ll either get impeached and actually voted out of office, unlike Bill Clinton, or he resigns like Richard Nixon. This is how bad things have gotten; I am now praying for a Mike Pence presidency. He’s shitty, but he won’t tweet us into a nuclear war.

      Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:34 am

    “Move Trump, get out the way, get out the way, Trump, get out the way”

    — Protesters in DC with a rendition of the Ludacris classic

    https://twitter.com/BuzzFeedNews/status/825816063208280064

    Reply
  3. SilverUnicorn says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:34 am

    We’re organising marches today all over UK, in protest.

    A petition to avoid his state visit has nearly 1,3M signatures (in one day and a half).

    We won’t solve much (May the Appeaser is bending in all possible ways to the Orange Cheeto) but we will #resist.

    Reply
  4. mazzie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:36 am

    And Steve Bannon is now on the US’ National Security Council. Scary.

    Reply
  5. JudyK says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:36 am

    In less than two weeks in office, he has made America WEAK, not GREAT.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:30 am

      You know what? Yes, and no. He is a dangerously malleable narcissist with a dangerously megalomaniacal right hand man ( Bannon), but his Constitutional abuse has united this country against him like it hasn’t bee united in DECADES. That, my friend is the silver lining. The people are speaking and will not be ignored.

      I’m off to make a donation to the ACLU- they’ve seen a recent surge in online donations, but donations must not stop.

      Also, if you are an Arcade Fire fan, they have a powerful and sonically fantastic song out featuring Mavis Staples called “I Give You Power”, from which 100% of proceeds go to the ACLU. Give it a listen, then buy it. Fight this mad f****r tooth and nail until he & his underlings are GONE.

      Reply
  6. Esmom says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Oh geez, it was a harrowing weekend. I’m not sure how much more my heart can take of this upside down world. Right now I’m disheartened by all the screaming of “liberal hypocrisy” because “Obama did the exact same thing in 2011.” First of all it’s not the exact same thing. Secondly, I see that NOTHING will prompt people to second guess heir support of Trump. I’m sick.

    And Ivanka and her hubby made me want to rip my hair out. Not that I’m surprised they could be so tone deaf.

    Reply
    • swak says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:01 am

      Trump is now saying Obama made the original list of the 7 countries that he has pointed out. NPR has a good article about the countries he did not put on the list. If you google “countries not banned by Trump”, it pops up.

      Reply
      • Marlena says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:19 am

        If you google that term you also find an article on the NYTimes by a law professor- very enlightening

      • swak says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        Thanks Marlena, I’ll have to read that one also.

      • Shark Bait says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        So I’m finally going to have to ghost my own mother over all of this crap. She can see my kids, but that is it. My aunt and cousin were talking about this and she pops in with Obama picked the seven countries, Saudi Arabia already has an extensive vetting process you people need to fact check and do your research. She then posted some lengthy facebook post about people spreading lies and mistruths and how irresponsible they were for not fact checking and doing their research. To back up her claims she put up a meme from NumbersUSA, an article from Conservative Times, one from The National Review, and a statement from Trump himself. I called her out on her hypocrisy for trying to accuse other people of using fake news while using fake news (Donald Trump’s statements= fake news)! She stood her ground going on and on about how this wasn’t about Trump’s business interests and how people needed to do their research. I plugged some of her responses into Google and guess what came up?? Breitbart/InfoWars style fake news sites! She wouldn’t let this go and then her favorite echo chamber, my dumb racist aunt, was posting the same things and then pulling out the ol strawman “I wish you people cared as much about the unborn and homeless veterans as you do these refugees and illegals.” Bam, both have been hidden. This is the last straw. My mother is a gaslighting extraordinaire who tries to tell me I’m naive and I’m giving myself and my daughter a bad reputation. Done. Done. Done. And before I hid her, my mother was still digging in her heels to defend Trump. I said go ahead and follow your dear leader… right off the cliff he leads you to. I don’t think that went over well.

      • Chrissy says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm

        @SharkBait
        Stay strong. Please know you’re not alone. I thought my parents’ attitude towards The Orange Turd was unbelievable. And they listen to my ranting and just shake their heads and say, “IT’LL ALL WORK ITSELF OUT!” Last night I told them “I can’t believe you are my parents – you were both immigrants from Fascist Germany! How can you support this fascist pig? I can’t stand it . It’s so upsetting, I can’t sleep.

      • adastraperaspera says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        @SharkBait and @Chrissy so sorry it has come to this with your family. I have family members who are trumpers, and what I have done is just not engage with them. Maybe that’s not the best response, but I feel like if they as adults don’t understand history and politics enough to see what is happening (we all went to the same schools), then I don’t have energy to explain it to them. I am not one of the people who think we need to reach and and make the trumpers understand. I think they just don’t care about other people as much as they do themselves and their little circles, and you can’t teach caring. I am focusing on my friends and family who do care, and we are calling our legislators and attending protests. And sending what money we can to organizations like ACLU and Sierra Club. Take care and stay strong through these hurtful times.

      • applepie says:
        January 30, 2017 at 2:29 pm

        Please don’t isolate yourselves from your families. He’s not worth that. All agree that politics is off the menu. We all had political views before cheeto. Why let him divide and conquer!

    • Kitten says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Yeah we took one day off of politics to go day drinking and I woke up yesterday morning to this sh*t. Unbelievable.

      Reply
    • Frida_K says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:20 am

      When I see BS about “liberal hypocrisy” because “Obama did the exact same thing in 2011” I cut and paste this:

      http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/no-barack-obama-jimmy-carter-9717520

      Not that they care, but that’s today’s tactic to keep myself sane: no engagement, just a firm rebuttal and I walk away. I also called my senators’ offices and those of my representatives to make my feelings known.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:35 am

      Oh, the hypocrisy of the right. How dare we question the legitimacy of the Prez ( I guess they did not do that to Obama for 8 years??🤔)

      Let’s take a listen to Paul Ryan in this video while we think about how he is supporting his Fuerher :
      http://www.cbsnews.com/news/rep-paul-ryan-presidents-dont-write-laws/

      Reply
  7. mia girl says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Judging by Ivana’s picture, Hershey’s has released a new KISSES flavor:
    SHAMELESS SWIRL

    Reply
  8. SusanneToo says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Quite naturally, the Grifter in Chief did not impose a ban on the majority Muslim countries where he has businesses. Or even on the countries linked to 9/11.
    http://twitter.com/cjayesq/status/825412536111661056

    Reply
  9. anonymous says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:38 am

    That plus the terrorist attack on a mosque last night which is the direct consequence of Trump’s hate rhetoric had me cry all night long.

    Reply
    • original kay says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:47 am

      Yes. But bless PM Trudeau, he is sending a strong, clear message he will not bend to Trump’s will.

      Reply
      • anonymous says:
        January 30, 2017 at 9:58 am

        for real. Canadians are lucky to have someone like that as a PM.

      • NastyWoman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:42 am

        And I screamed “YES!” when I heard him call it what it was – a terrorist attack. “Terrorist” is not limited to acts committed by brown people.

      • Zip says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:58 am

        @anonymous Canadians are not “lucky”. They made a much smarter choice when they were asked to vote! The CHOSE him, just like the majority of the US population chose Trump by either voting for him or staying home on election day.

      • Lady D says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:02 am

        My son and I were talking yesterday morning, wondering when it would be Canada’s turn. Wasn’t 10 hours later it happened. PM Trudeau’s statement welcoming immigrants was the first good news I heard this weekend.

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:41 am

        @Zip, please, please remember that he did not win the popular vote, so a majority of Americans did, in fact, NOT vote for him.

      • detritus says:
        January 30, 2017 at 2:36 pm

        @zip, we actually elected a slightly less unhinged Trump for almost a decade. He was a legit politician though, so also had more restraint and said things less clearly.

        He wanted only ‘old stock’ canadians, disliked muslims, gays, women and pretty much anyone who wasn’t rich white and a dude. There are strong rumors his wife is a lesbian, but they won’t divorce because God Is Watching or some crap.

        Our system provides checks and balances that made it harder for him to change stuff, but he muzzled our scientists, made immigration significantly harder and cut funding to health care and infrastructure.

        He was elected because people were upset at the corrupt liberals and didn’t trust them. The third party (NDP) had a large resurgence with Layton (RIP you beautiful beautiful man), a charistmatic man of the people. Liberals voting for him also helped bring about a conservative victory by diluting the liberal vote.

        Any of this sound familiar?

        Canada has been through semi- Trump and we hated it so much we elected Hot Hair the Selfie minister. He may be a bit self interested, but he cares about his people, all of them. He is kind, he is welcoming and he is thoughtful. I think he may be the most Canadian Prime Minister we’ve had in a long time.

        I have never been so proud to be Canadian as when Trudeau speaks for us.

        Now I’m just scared Kevin O’Leary will come and ruin it all.

      • Arpeggi says:
        January 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        @Detritus, let’s not also forget that Harper had also put a gag on NGOs; they couldn’t mention abortion if they wanted federal fundings. And gagged scientists too…

        I’m not a big fan of Trudeau, but I’m still glad he’s our PM right now and for 3 years and that Harper is gone.

        Trudeau’s responses to both the muslim ban and the shooting (calling it a terrorist act) were correct

      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 6:09 pm

        Detritus – well, we in the US have provided you with a horrible example of what happens when you allow a Trump-like creature get power, so you can use our chaotic situation to persuade. You’re welcome.

    • SusanneToo says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:57 am

      I fear we should expect terrorist attacks all over the world, especially at American embassies and in countries that still, for some reason, support America. trump is a massive ISIS recruiting tool.

      Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:38 am

    But mysteriously, no ban on countries where he has business interests, one of which happens to be a country where actual terrorists that actually committed a terrorist attack on US soul came from.

    Reply
  11. ida says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:39 am

    my parents cancelled their trip to the US today and are going to spend their tourist money in australia. my friends and I discussed what products to avoid from now on that are coming from US companies. Germans are furious about this. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE dear americans, end this madness!

    Reply
    • Ayra. says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:52 am

      Yeah, my parents and I were planning a trip to Miami during our summer vacation but we’ve realised that that’s not a great idea. Especially considering how much damage has been done in exactly 10 days of Emperor Baby fist’s presidency.

      Reply
      • Truthful says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

        same here . was planning to go on a 2 weeks road trip in California with my partner and 2yrs old son next spring and we’re switching to a nice retreat in Bali.
        I am partly of North African descent with dual citizenship and even if I myself am not muslim I am scared to death to being held or something because of my last name. So Bali it is!

      • teacakes says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:05 am

        I was planning one for the end of this year for the Star Wars VIII premiere (been a lifelong fan and would have preferred to go for Rogue One, but couldn’t make it because the budget didn’t allow it).

        Right now, though, I’m passing on that and will try go to another country that has decent screens/a premiere instead.

    • Shambles says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:14 am

      “Please please please dear Americans, end this madness!”

      I understand what you’re saying here, and I know you have nothing but good intentions. But comments like this one are truly starting to frustrate me. We TRIED to stop the madness. Over half the country did not vote for him. He still got in. We screamed at the electoral college not to let him in. They did it anyway. MILLIONS of us marched in the streets to show that he does not speak for us.

      We are doing absolutely everything we can. Comments like this make me feel like people outside the US see this as our fault, like we’re just letting this happen. I know we all had a hand in getting our country to this terrifying place, but the truth is that we are just as horrified and devastated as everyone else. We did not want him as our president. We’re trying so hard to fight this, and every day it looks like the power of good is slipping further and further away as we descend into madness. We’re trying everything we can to stop the madness. It’s hard to be fighting your ass off and then feel like everyone else in the outside world thinks you’re not doing enough.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:20 am

        YES! You seriously ready my mind.
        I feel exactly like you, Shambles. I know the OP meant no harm by it but it is super-infuriating to read comments like that at this stage.

      • Maria says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am

        no, i do think you guys are doing enough, on the contrary I am in awe of all the activism in just one week.

        I might be interpreting the other post wrong, but please know that we non Americans – in my case in Europe – feel helpless, as we cannot join the marches, call the representatives or vote next year, but fear that his actions will directly affect us too through global instability. That is why we are putting all of our hope and faith on the US citizens to help avert this catastrophe.

        I used to live in the US, was a Green card holder and was so mad at myself for not booking a flight to join one of the marches. All I can do and have done so far is donating to ACLU, Kal Penn’s crowd founding, Planned Parenthood and i subscribed to the NY times (eff Trump and his disdain for the free media). If there is something else you can think of, we can do to help you in this fight, please share.

      • teacakes says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

        @Shambles @Kitten – what Maria said.

        Please understand, it’s NOT coming from a place of anger or frustration at you, it’s more like a plea to keep fighting because as American citizens, you’re our best hope to mitigate the fallout of this.

        I’ve taken out subscriptions/donations to all the American and British press outlets I know that have nailed their colours to the mast against Agent Orange (that’s the NYT, the Guardian, Wall Street Journal and if anyone can suggest more that would be great- I love the Independent but they sadly ceased publishing the print version). I’ve decided this is the least I can do, to help someone hold his feet to the fire.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:47 am

        I understand where you’re coming from and right now, it’s Americans themselves who are kneedeep in the bullsh*t. So it’s not use to dump on you guys from the outside. Especially because we all have our own gross politicians (I assume the OP is German like me so he/she knows exactly who I mean).

        But (I’m trying to tread lightly here, please don’t get mad) this situation is not a product of one election cycle. When that man decided to run on this platform of hate and verbal diarrhea, it was already too late. Republicans, the Tea Party, and various other assh*les had put everything in place long before. Fox News has been at this for how long? And where were the marches then? Did anyone pay attention during Midterms? I’m speaking as someone who is a little grateful that this went sideways in the U.S. first. It made me realize if I want to affect change, I have to do it before some Hitler-esque douchebag gets too far. I know it’s hard to see these things coming sometimes but more often than not, people just think “Oh this will never get out of hand.” and then … well.

        I believe the American people won’t just stand by while this … thing ruins their country. It just seems to me that this is not who you are and I don’t think you’re not doing enough. It’s just a little late.

        ETA: Yes, what Maria said. We really need you guys to do the work because we can’t.

      • frisbee says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:54 am

        @ Shambles what Maria and teacakes said, I can see a lot of you guys are busting a gut to try and work this out – what we all need right now is a concerted effort across the world to stand by you, anything to help, anything to stop this insanity.

      • Suzy says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:21 am

        @ Shambles, i will still buy american products i love, because the companies may have a diff, opinion and are not TrumPets !
        I will still looking for collaboration with american artists, no matter what happens…
        And i hope i can still Travel the US (i want), because i know so much people are not like Agent Orange, quite the opposite.
        To tergiversate is easy, to support maybe better?

      • isabelle says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        We do have to see one thing, a lot of people sat out and didn’t vote. Trump only won because Republicans showed up and while some blue states showed up overall Democratic turnout was lower. Bitter Bernie,s, supporter sexism against Hillary, pure apathy, believing Hillary would win and buying into the Russian trolling falling into apathy. Trump is only in office because of less than 70,000 votes in the rust belt. That is it. We have the 2018 midterms coming up and not one Democrat should sit out and not vote. 2018 is very important because it may stop these actions Trump is implementing if the Senate is democratic. Protest, resist and vote in 2018.

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 30, 2017 at 3:41 pm

        I live in Massachusetts where two federal TROs were issued late Saturday night against Trump’s Muslim ban. I marched through the streets of Boston on the day of the inaugural with union representatives. I participated in the women’s march. I have spent the last week calling numerous members of Congress on a variety of issues. I have written to my on the fence governor. I have donated to Planned Parenthood, NHELP, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Park Service, and the ACLU. I have sent emails to the White House. I protested at Logan Airport Saturday night. I protested at Copley Swuare yesterday. My state’s AG is itching to sue Trump. I live and work in sanctuary cities. We are pressuring the Governor for a sanctuary state. Elizabeth Warren is one of my senators – and she’s the least liberal of the delegation. Short of moving to Ryan’s district, what more must I do.

      • The Other Katherine says:
        January 30, 2017 at 4:36 pm

        @teacakes, Vanity Fair, Teen Vogue, and GQ have all been doing their part to #resist. Vox.com and Talking Points Memo have also been killing it, but they’re ad-funded. Oh, and subscribe to Slate Plus.

      • Kath says:
        January 30, 2017 at 5:51 pm

        I can’t imagine how frustrating it must be to be a sane, normal American in this mess. The US is truly a country divided.

        But, I have to say, as an outsider – to know that nearly HALF of eligible voters didn’t vote at all in this election makes me think I will never understand the US. One of the candidates up for election was a dyed-in-the-wool fascist, and THAT didn’t mobilise people to show up? WTF?

        And yes, I am well aware of gerrymandering and voter suppression laws in many states, and the fact that the election is (stupidly) held on a working day and that polling stations were shut down to make voting more difficult etc. etc. All important points.

        BUT, just like Brexit, the fact that so many people ostensibly on the left (including millennials) were complacent, didn’t turn up, or voted for someone other than Hillary because they were too pure and perfect to vote for an imperfect candidate makes me frustrated beyond belief at the US.

        So while it may be annoying to hear non-Americans complain about Trump, I’m sorry, but your fellow Americans DID inflict him on the world! The fact that so many on the left didn’t show up at all means that, yes, we will continue to criticise the US for unleashing this psychotic fascist on the world stage. Sorry, but there it is.

        The rest of the world is still picking up the pieces of George W’s legacy (destabilisation of the Middle East, refugee crisis etc.), not to mention every other goddamn war we’ve followed the US into. So, while I’m sorry that sane people who didn’t vote for this monster have to put up with the criticism from outside the US, my sympathy only goes so far.

      • SusanneToo says:
        January 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm

        @teacakes. Washington Post, Mother Jones, Atlantic Monthly, The Nation.

      • isabelle says:
        January 30, 2017 at 7:35 pm

        @kath gerrymandering doesn’t effect the Presidential election nor the Senate. Gerrymandering primarily effects state elections and Congress, the house of representatives whom represent counties in the state. Gerrymandering divides up among county lines and districts in those areas, every so many years those districts get redrawn. So its why is effect each state and the house of representatives but doesn’t effect the Presidential race, which makes it even more hair pulling when people don’t show up for it the Presidential election

    • Sandy says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

      As someone with connections to Germany, I can say that Merkel’s nose isn’t clean either. Neo-Nazism is on a serious raise over there, as well. There seems to be a tendency throughout the world to start leaning towards right wing extremism. The Idiocracy reaches further then America, unfortunately.

      Reply
      • yep says:
        January 30, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        Typical whataboutery. America has always ignored it’s silent racist majority and pointed fingers to Europe. Remember all the article about neo-nazism and anti-semitism in europe the NY Times printed? Where were their pieces on America?

        Chickens coming home to roost.

    • mazzie says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Yeah, not planning to visit the US for the next four years unless it’s work – which I will try to avoid. (I’m not white and I’m paranoid.)

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:49 am

        @mazzie – same here. I’m a lifelong Star Wars fan who really wanted to see one of the movie premieres in its land of origin but after this, I do not think I’m visiting the US anytime in the next four years.

        I’m not Muslim but I am brown, and I don’t think I’m being paranoid.

    • NastyWoman says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:45 am

      I would suggest you take your money elsewhere (from Australia) – it’s leadership is SUPPORTING Trump.

      Reply
      • isabelle says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm

        America definitely isn’t alone in electing an Authoritative ruler.

      • Kath says:
        January 30, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        In no universe could Malcolm Turnbull (Australia’s PM) be described as “Authoritative”.

        He is widely regarded as the most spineless PM in 50 years and is relying on the US to bail him out politically with a deal on refugees – much to the disgust of the voting public. His approval rating is heading towards the single digits and just about every story in the news yesterday was what a weak, useless tosser he is – so it’s definitely not a case of ‘Australia’ supporting Trump – just a handful of Liberal party members.

        In fact, I dare say Trump’s presidency will see the end of the ANZUS treaty. We’ve had enough of carrying America’s bags since 1951 and following the US into every stupid, pointless war since then.

    • Zip says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Same here. All my tourist money goes either to Europe or Canada.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:20 am

      Was just in Berlin myself so I can confirm. Was asked by every German I met what the heck we were thinking. I just apologized for the stupid people that voted for him. We are under threat.
      The fact that this EO came in on Holocaust Remembrance Day was like a punch to the gut

      Reply
      • Suzy says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:31 am

        @ Nicole, not all of us are like that, alot of us know that the most Americans did NOT voted for Him, so you have all my sympathy….
        We fear the situation because we learned from what happen 80 Years ago, now a Nazi and his Nazi- Group (the guys behind him) is leading the USA, that’s frightening….. this Guy belongs only to one List, the List of sexual Offenders, and should be never allowed a political function, and Bannon (the Übernazi) should not be allowed to own a cellphone or a Computer, and should be under permanent observation of the CIA….

    • Cannibell says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:39 am

      What Suzy said, Nicole. He did not win the popular vote and decent people are horrified that he was able to win and take office.

      Now we can only hope that Paul Ryan and Congress grow a pair and impeach him so the vermin he brought into the government slither back under the rocks they vacated to come to DC.

      Reply
    • ida says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:45 am

      @Shambles & Kitten I am sorry my post hurt you. That was not my intention. It is more like what Maria has written: “we feel helpless in Europe” and what teacake said: “it’s more like a plea to keep fighting because as American citizens, you’re our best hope to mitigate the fallout of this”. don’t give up fighting. we are on your side and wish we could do more!

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        I completely get it and thanks to you and all the posters who elaborated. Also, I know people have been marching and protesting in other countries. Just seeing that inspires us and makes us feel less alone in our fight.

        We will continue to do our best to resist.

      • ida says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        THANK YOU. Your reply made me change my mind about the g20 summit that takes place this july in hamburg where I live. I wanted to leave the city because I expect crazy protests specially when Trump is still president and takes part in the summit. but now I am going to join the protesters! we ALL have to stand united! please look at great britain this evening. marches and protests all over the place. you are not alone!!

      • steerpike says:
        January 30, 2017 at 2:09 pm

        Ida, please know that many, many American citizens will never give up fighting as long as Trump or any other psychotic nutcase is in office. Many of us are having trouble sleeping at night as we see what has happened to our country. I have been on the phone all morning trying to reach my representatives, but the lines are overwhelmed with other people doing the same. People are calling, writing, donating, and marching. My nephew just put up a post on his facebook page consisting of an apology to the world on our behalf!

    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:46 am

      We, the citizens can only voice our protest. It is up to the legislative branch to accept calls for investigations that will be ruled upon by the judicial branch. The problem arises in that the legislative branch is thoroughly controlled by the GOP, so it will be a more circuitous method of civil lawsuits through the judicial branch which we hop will eventually bring fruition to our desire to remove him. Please remember that a plurality of the citizenry rejected him with a sound thrashing in the popular vote. It was the electoral college members, without the spine to be faithless electors who did this to us and you. It sickens me daily.

      Reply
  12. Scarlett says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:41 am

    ““Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” there is no caveat in there which says “as long as they are not Muslim”, I am not a refugee, I am not a Muslim but I am a first generation immigrant and this shakes me to the core but not as much as it makes me angry, both my sons who were born in this country took part in the women’s marches and both of them are part of the protests defending the right of refugees to come to this country.

    Unconstitutional and Inhumane !! You cannot hide racism and hatred being a screen of patriotism and keeping the country safe, that goes for the cheeto dusted oompa loompa too!

    The chosen child and her hubby are poster children for “Tone Deaf” , something about Nero and a fiddle, while Rome was burning, comes to mind…..

    Reply
  13. QQ says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:41 am

    This is appalling that a country built off the backs of slaves and immigrants would do this nativist claptrap I was so agitated saturday I went on a donation spree now i gotta live like a Pauper all week but f*ck it! I also urgue everyone once again to get your am calls to your congressmen and reps ( I did Marco Rubio is a disgrace of a human being, per ush)

    Reply
    • paolanqar says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:45 am

      I am utterly speechless at what this world has become.
      We are on the path of Holocaust n.2

      Reply
    • Shark Bait says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      A country built off the backs of slaves, a country responsible for the Trail of Tears, for pretty much wiping out the land’s indigenous people, a country where Jim Crow laws took over, where people were lynched, a country where people had to use different water fountains, different restaurants, different schools, sit on the back of the bus all because of the color of their skin, a country where people were hosed down in the street like animals for marching for their civil rights, a country where women had to fight to be able to vote and to have their voices heard, a country where the president ignored an epidemic of men dying at rapid rates from a mysterious new disease all because he didn’t agree with “their lifestyle”, a country who started more than one unnecessary war, a country who claims to honor veterans, but does little to help them after they come back home, practically ignoring issues like PTSD, drug use and homelessness, a country that claims separation of church and state yet countless congressmen and elected officials insert their religious beliefs into their politics, and now a country that has implemented a draconian ban on Muslims.
      How was that man ever going to make America great again, when I’m not too sure America has every really been great at all.

      Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      Yes, and enslaved people whose descendants have unjustly never received reparations.

      From Wiki: John Conyers introduced the “Commission to Study Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act” (H.R. 40) in January 1989, and has re-introduced anew this bill each congressional term. This bill calls for the creation of a commission to research the history of slavery and its effects on current America, resulting in recommendations on how to remedy this injustice. Its current version was introduced and referred to committee on January 3, 2013.

      Reply
  14. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Never in my life did I think we could get to this point. Agent Orange is trying to start WWIII. The arrogance and total disregard is sickening. He has DHS ignoring court orders and no respect for the judiciary. They are acting like dictators. None of this will end well. And Giuliani admitted that Trump’s executive order is a back door order to ban muslims. That’s religious persecution.

    I found the following on the web….all these so-called religious right wingers should heed the words

    Pope Francis: You cannot reject refugees and call yourself a Christian

    “The sickness or, you can say the sin, that Jesus condemns most is hypocrisy, which is precisely what is happening when someone claims to be a Christian but does not live according to the teaching of Christ. You cannot be a Christian without living like a Christian,” he said.

    “You cannot be a Christian without practicing the Beatitudes. You cannot be a Christian without doing what Jesus teaches us in Matthew 25,” a reference to what is known as the Parable of the Judgment or the Parable of the Sheep and the Goats.

    The parable is found in Matthew 25:31-46, and reads in part:

    “For I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, A stranger and you gave me no welcome, naked and you gave me no clothing, ill and in prison, and you did not care for me.’

    “I say to you, what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me.’

    Reply
  15. Sam says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I’m convinced the world is going to end. There’s no way this will last 4 years and all the spinless politicians will let him wreck havoc until the world indeed ends.

    Reply
    • alternative fact says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:07 am

      My family thinks I am hysterical for wanting to prepare for a Doomsday scenario, but I believe Trump (well, more like Bannon) wants to start WWIII. If something does not change very soon…well, I can’t predict what will happen but I believe we will be in even trouble than we are already (which is hard to comprehend). It has been less than 2 weeks.

      Reply
  16. Pip says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Meanwhile in the UK millions of us are sickened & embarrassed by spineless, cowardly Theresa May kissing his wrinkly orange arse.

    Secondly, yes, Steve Bannon on the Security Council is – jesus I’m running out of words to describe how despicable & frightening this all is.

    Thirdly, way to go Kim Kardashian (there’s a sentence I never thought I’d write) – those are powerful stats.

    You know the world’s tilted on its axis when Ed Miliband is seeming vaguely statesmanlike & talking sense …..

    Reply
  17. Lightpurple says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Oh, Ivanka, like we really need to see your husband grope your ass while you dress like Jiffy Pop popcorn. At least you aren’t exploiting your kids this time.

    Trump is tweeting this morning to mock Chuck Schumer and the refugees. Brags about doing this, then blames it on Delta

    Reply
  18. hnmmom says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I am scared out of my mind. This is not going to end well. For anyone.

    Reply
  19. Neelyo says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Impeachment can’t begin soon enough.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:25 am

      It’s coming down the pike for sure: impeachment or 25th amendment invoked. He won’t last, guaranteed.

      But the fight will not end after his impeachment. We will still be left with the rest of his administration to battle against.

      Reply
      • NastyWoman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

        The new president will create his own administration. Unfortunately, Pence will want to create a Christian theocracy, so not sure how much better off we’ll be. But maybe that was the whole idea: have Trump elected, let him do exactly what he’s doing, he’s impeached, Pence sails in and he looks so much better (by comparison) that he can put his agenda in place with little resistance.

      • isabelle says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm

        Once he goes they go. Some aids may be left to help with the transsition but those right handed henchman are gone. Don’t think Pence would keep them, definitely not Paul Ryan.

      • Shark Bait says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:09 pm

        I think the resistance has shown we will fight whatever Christian craziness Pence will try to bring. He might be a horrible misogynist, but I don’t think he’s a crazy narcissist. It’s lose lose. I honestly hope Trump gets impeached before his first year is up. I hope it will be a lesson to those who said we need a non politician, orange, narcissistic, billionaire, conman, butthole mouth, non PC, facist as president. Because that seems to be working out greeeaaaatttt.
        Although, sadly, a lot of them think it is. I’m not sure if the comment about my mother will get through moderation, but I’m currently ghosting her for her ride or die defense of Trump (using fake news sites to call out people she is accusing of using fake news to smear her precious Trump).

      • Kitten says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        To me it doesn’t matter who they replace them with. My battle is against an entire political party that wants to erode our civil liberties, not just Trump.

        @Shark Bait-That must be so difficult. I’m really close to my mom but I’m not sure I’d be able to look at her the same way if she was still defending Trump at this point.

    • JulP says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:52 am

      But will he even leave office if he’s impeached? He has already shown that the laws of this nation do not apply to him. He has already violated a court order. The judicial branch is no longer even included on the White House website: http://gizmodo.com/why-is-the-judicial-branch-missing-from-whitehouse-gov-1791763815

      And aside from appointing Bannon to the Nat’l Security Council (which is downright terrifying) he signed an executive order to increase the size of the military. He’s surrounding himself with generals. This is a coup in the making. If Congress doesn’t act soon (and by soon, I mean this week), it will be too late.

      Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      I fervently hope impeachment will go forward. Pence is vicious, but he does not have the charisma and celebrity that trump does. And the trump family has to get the hell out of our government or they will steal everything including the candlesticks from the White House. Pence is probably not yet in as deep with the Russians (hopefully). And we can fight him directly on the separation of church and state issue.

      Reply
      • the other bronte sister says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:10 pm

        ITA, adastraperaspera! Pence had something like a 30% approval rating in his state and would likely have been voted out. He lacks the brutish charisma of Baby Fists, and I think a lot of the authoritarian-worshiping racist “good ol’ boys” won’t find him nearly so sexy. We at least need to dump Drumpf as a symbol that we won’t tolerate fascism and bigotry. If we need to follow with an impeachment of Pence, so be it.

    • steerpike says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      If we impeach Trump, will Bannon go too?

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

        Yes. Bannon is Trump’s Nazi adviser. He would be booted out right away if Trump is dumped. Trump’s family will be out, hope they get frisked first. Conway would be out. His press secretary likewise. Probably cabinet people would stay only until Pence decides whether or not he wants to replace them. Same with everyone, really.

  20. Dtab says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Ivanka’s husband seriously gives me serial killer vibes.

    I am in shock that this is the world that we are living in….has history taught us nothing??…seriously we need to stop all this hate and start respecting each other. If we were all the same and believed in the same things then this would be one boring world…our differences is what makes us stronger and not weaker.

    Reply
    • dodgy says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

      I don’t understand Ivanka’s husband at all. Isn’t he Jewish? Doesn’t he fear that they will turn on him, because Banner and co will.

      Reply
    • mia girl says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:16 am

      @dodgy – I don’t understand him at all either. Is it that power corrupts and strips you of a moral compass? I guess so.

      I mean he is a conservative Jew and he is ok with the fact that the Trump administration he is a part of issued a statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day that had no mention of the 6 million Jews that were killed?! They didn’t have the word(s) Jews/Jewish/Judaism in the statement! They said they did it purposefully so it would cover all of those who suffered in the Holocaust. I mean that is some subversive denial BS right?

      And then Priebus on Sunday defends saying “I mean, everyone’s suffering in the Holocaust, including, obviously, all of the Jewish people.”

      Kushner’s family fled Nazi Germany. I just don’t understand how he is not wildly offended by this.

      But nope, instead he’s out partying on Saturday night with his Chipotle foil-wrapped burrito of a wife.

      Reply
    • Timbuktu says:
      January 30, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      You guys. 2 of my Jewish friends, living in California, defiantly told me that they voted for Trump because they believe that the Islamization of America needs to stop and America needs to me a better ally to Israel.
      They told me that parallels between this and the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany are nonexistent, because Jews were nice, law abiding citizens, who spoke the language, integrated nicely, and never carried out terrorist attacks, whereas Muslims are violent, out of step with American values and hell bent on imposing their laws on us, rather than accepting ours. They literally told me that they believe that their specific minority will be untouchable because of Kushner, and that they more or less agree with deportations and bans on Mexicans, Muslims, etc.
      And just today, I saw another Jewish friend from California “like” something stupid in a group “we stand with Trump” or some such. I’m honestly horrified. I feel like these people are, essentially, saying that Holocaust was actually not a bad idea, but it is unfortunate that it was applied to the wrong people – the Jews. Had it been used against someone else, they would have gotten behind it.
      Please, don’t attack me for being anti-Jew. I still have a lot of lovely, lovely Jewish friends who are anti-Trump and speaking up for their Muslim brothers and sisters. I’m not in any way generalizing ALL the Jews, but the first two paragraphs are how I feel about Jews who share stories of Holocaust and “Vote for Trump” on their Facebook wall back to back.

      Reply
      • HappyMom says:
        January 30, 2017 at 8:39 pm

        I get it. I’m Jewish and most of my Jewish friends are completely anti-Trump. I do know 3 who are pro-Trump and they boggle my mind. I just wrote up a FB comment on one who posted something snarky and then deleted it because there’s no point.

  21. SusanneToo says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Good summation.
    http://twitter.com/janeygodley/status/825491292339699712

    Reply
  22. mia girl says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:45 am

    And also… this just in folks – The new Trump administration has removed mention or links to The Judicial Branch of our government on whitehouse.gov

    http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/donald-trump-judiciary-judges-muslim-ban-immigration-government-white-house-website-branches-a7552566.html

    Reply
  23. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:48 am

    President Bannon strikes again. I honestly thought that Dick Cheney’s evil immortal ass was terrible during the Bush administration but Bannon is worse. Why bring up Bannon when Trump is the president, you may ask? Because Trump cannot even string two half decent sentences together let alone craft something like this on his own. the Orange Pile of Sh-t is running the country like he is running his companies, someone else does all the work and he puts his name on it. Nazi Steve, Priebus, and Pence are doing all the illegal leg work and he just signs it. Now, Nazi Steve is on OPS’s security council.

    This ban is also not even going to work because of what we know about lone wolf terrorists. Most of those murders/daesh are either from predominately white Christian countries or from a country not on that list. Anyone can be a Muslim it is a religion not a type of brown person. Anyone remember John Walker Lindh.

    I read somewhere that most if not all of these EO are illegal, but they will need to go through the system to be overturned. A lot of people are going to be hurt while this is going on.

    Lastly, I really dislike EVERYONE who voted for him, the people who did not vote at all, and the protest voters. I hope every last one of those people are really enjoying this.

    Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:41 am

      Yes. I do have some resentment for the non-voters and protest-voters (and think those are the people we need to work on reaching for the next election- not the Trump voters). But the Trump voters? I have ZERO patience for anyone preaching about ‘politeness & tolerance to the Trumpsters and the leader they’ve chosen’ right now or the people who try to put harsh criticism of Trump, his wife/daughter, and his supporters on the same level as hate crimes, racism, misogyny, and homophobia. Some of the obvious false equivalencies on Trump/Ivanka/etc. threads over the past few months have been grossly ignorant.
      Anyone who voted for Trump is partially responsible for the bad things that happen to people because of this administration. You made a bad decision, and we have every right to criticize that.

      Reply
    • Suzy says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      ….this is all Bannons doing, through Puppet Trump……

      Reply
  24. NOLA says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I’m pretty ashamed to be an American right now.

    Reply
  25. frisbee says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:50 am

    “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” This is what made America great – not this nincompoop. It’s so easy to get overwhelmed by despair, the only answer for me is to do something, sign petitions, march, protest, all over the world to protest against this blithering maniac. Anybody in my part of the world it’s at 6.00pm today Victoria Square, Brum City Centre.

    Reply
  26. robyn says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:52 am

    All this hate mongering has got to stop and thank goodness people are not going to stand for it. No one is immune to the sickness of hate and in Quebec, Canada, people in a mosque last night were killed. I don’t know many details yet but Muslims are in danger just as we all are from lunatics and racists. Trump shines a light on what we DON’T want our societies. I am loving all the marches going on right now against corrupt Trump’s hypocritical and ill-advised policies.

    Reply
  27. HappyMom says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:55 am

    After the election I tried my hardest to understand the people who voted for him. I read all the articles, read the book Hillbilly Elegy, talked to people who had felt like this was the best of 2 bad options, the friends who are one issue voters, either Right to Life or pro-Israel. I defended them on Facebook and in real life. And now I want to scream at all of them: LOOK AT WHAT YOU HAVE DONE!!!! Look at what a total a-hole he is. How he’s making EVERYthing a million times worse. How he’s changing the very essence of our country. I am enraged and sickened all day long because of the horrors that he is unleashing.

    Reply
  28. Emily says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Remember when Bill Clinton lied about getting a blow job from a woman older than 21? That was terrible, right? Good thing republicans were there to protect us from that.

    This whole weekend I’ve just been rage spiraling. I am lucky (I guess? Maybe?) to be represented in the federal government by Democrats who were actively speaking out again the Muslim ban this weekend, but I still make sure to contact their offices (even if it’s to say thank you). Do fake Christians believe in karma? Because if I’m Mike Pence and Paul Ryan, I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night for fear that it was coming for me.

    Reply
  29. Jaii says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:58 am

    My parents fled Iraq with my two brothers , and me in 02 to the UK with nothing more than the clothes on our back… I was 8 so Britain is the only home I’ve ever really known , even have a Brummie accent fgs , and this weekend has horrified me bcos my country of origin is Iraq even though I have a british passport which initially meant I wouldn’t be allowed to enter (i think now they have said as long as ur not flying from one of those 7, and have a British passport) and I agree with Sir Mo it does make u feel like an alien… it also makes my heart ache for the people who are in the position my parent were in where all they wanted was a better life, and a life without fear . Everytime I read a Trump supporter say they felt “forgotten” by the previous administration I honestly want to slap them upside their head, bcos as forgotten as you may feel as a white American you have still things others can’t even dream about…

    Reply
  30. Margo S. says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I’m actually petrified by all this. I don’t even know what to think. I live in toronto where white people are actually the minority. I myself am white and love that my children get to be around so many cultures and creeds. But this whole thing that trump is doing. I don’t get it. I don’t know how to stop it. Will he be assassinated because of this? Can he be impeached for basically doing a hate crime? How can we get him out. He’s going to start world War 3.

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:10 am

      ‘We’ can’t get him out – what we can do is make sure this shit doesn’t start happening in Canada. We learned this morning that Canada is not immune. Please call/email your elected reps, tell them where you stand. Support the immigrant communities around you.

      White people may not be the majority in the GTA, but you guys still have a tonne of social capital that comes with the privilege of being white. Use that capital to support the rest of us. It’s the Canadian way :)

      Reply
      • mazzie says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:42 am

        Oh, this shit is already in Canada. Kellie Leitch, Christopher Alexander and Kevin O’Leary are running for leadership of the Conservative party – Stephen Harper’s old stomping grounds and Leitch is dogwhistling the Islamophobia loud and clear. “Drain the canal’ vs. ‘Drain the swamp,’ screening immigrants for ‘Canadian values’ but won’t articulate what they are. Railing against elites while being white, a doctor, in politics, family involved with the conservatives. Wanting to defund the CBC, our public broadcaster.

        Quebec also has a history of Islamophobia. Pauline Marois wanted a ‘Quebec values’ bill, Harper tried to use the niquab as a wedge issue in the last election.

        It’s up here.

      • Erinn says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:39 am

        Mazzie

        This is what I was going to say. There are a lot of people who hate Trudea, partially based on his father. There are also just a lot of racist, bigoted, jerks in Canada. It’s a different climate in a lot of ways, but there’s always going to be ‘those kinds of people’ who like to make other people miserable.

        Right now, it sucks. The Liberal party in Nova Scotia has done a lot of damage as of late when it comes to teachers. If they strike, this will be the first teachers strike to happen in Nova Scotia. And the way Stephen McNeil is treating them – I can’t blame them if they strike. The problem is – I can’t vote for this moron. I can’t. I have a family full of teachers and was going to be one myself. He also managed to really screw with nurses not that long ago as well. He’s a terrible politician, and he’s really quick to turn the public against necessary services such as nurses and teachers.

        But if it comes down to the threat of O’Leary type folks, I’m going to have to go out there and vote for the liberals. It sucks, because I want this petty man out of power – but I don’t want to risk that allowing more ground for the racist, homophobic, ‘only cares about western Canada’ portion of the government to gain control. Trudeau really needs to keep bringing his ‘A game’.

  31. original kay says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:01 am

    It seems more like North Korea than Russia, as the days pass, though Russia is not far behind I am certain.

    My thoughts and feelings echo those already posted. Keep strong, keep fighting back. Love trumps hate, every time.

    Reply
  32. Rose says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Not a day goes by without me thinking ” this cannot be happening” and still it does….

    Reply
  33. Jenns says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:01 am

    This is why I want to rage at people who scream “BUT PENCE IS WOOOOORSE!!!!!”

    Mike Pence is terrible. That we can all agree on. But we lived 8 years under an religious idiot name GW Bush. And even with 9/11, an illegal war and financial crises, we survived.

    Steve Bannon is what terrifies me. And right now he is Trump’s mind. He’s in full control. This is an evil man who wants to destroy the system, create chaos and nuke the middle east. Bannon has to go. Trump has to go. And if that means that we have to put up with Pence, then so be it.

    Reply
  34. GingerCrunch says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Hellish nightmare of a weekend. Tiny bright spot was all of this amazing anti-trump street art on HuffPo.

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/anti-trump-street-art_us_58820c24e4b070d8cad1ead2

    Reply
  35. Greenieweenie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Ivanka was on a date with her Jewish husband. Not to detract from this, but I found Trump’s All Lives Mattering the Holocaust memorial day profoundly disturbing. That is some European-style anti-sémitisme and I don’t know how Ivanka’a husband can stomach this gross Nazi filling Trump’s ear.

    Reply
  36. Clare says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:08 am

    You guys are fantastic – an oasis of sanity and solidarity on the ugly ugly internet.
    But – while your outrage and anger is fantastic , please, act on it too.

    Americans – write to/call your representatives on ALL Levels (local, county, state, fed. ALSO contact your Law Enforcement agencies. It is important for them to know where you stand.

    Brits – Please please contact your MP’s TODAY. There is meant to be a debate in parliament tomorrow. Now is the time for us to tell our representatives how we feel.

    Everyone else – let’s try and step out of our echo chambers, if we can.

    Now I’m going back to looking at pictures of dogs on the internet.

    Reply
  37. Cerys says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:13 am

    All the Trump supporters have crawled back under their stones with this issue. A huge chaotic mess which is what we would expect from this “president”. It’s only week 2. I shudder to think what else is in store.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:18 am

      No. They’re out. They have their script. They claim Obama did the same in 2011; he didn’t but reality is not their strong suit. They’ll show you a clip of Clinton talking about security from 1995 and ask why he’s not labeled racist because nothing has changed in two decades. Then they’ll whine that he is just protecting us and we need to give him a chance

      Reply
    • Embee says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:47 am

      I’ve read Trump supporters saying they’re glad this is happening. Part of the reason they voted for him was to get these people out. I’m sure they didn’the expect him to be so cruel and with a scary guy like Bannon. Some must be too embarrassed to admit what a mistake voting for Trump was so they say they’re happy.

      Reply
      • NastyWoman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        They’re gleeful. Had to delete my Facebook because I wanted to set fire to it. I truly honestly don’t understand Trump or his followers. i thought we had evolved past this already.

      • Juls says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        @ nastywoman, I totally understand. I did that too. But now, I am fighting with no remorse. I throw it right back in their faces. If I am the only voice they hear besides faux news, I want to make sure I am innundating them with sound reasoning from the opposition, if it only cracks their gleeful fascade, I am fighting. I like to look at it as subliminal messaging ;)

      • Shark Bait says:
        January 30, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        My mother and racist aunt are truly happy about this. They are both Islamaphobes, though. My mother freaked out about women in burquas at a hospital once. She was screaming to security about them and said it’s not right we can’t see their faces and they could be hiding weapons. So there you go.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        Shark Bait – your terrified mother must have never seen a Catholic nun in the old style habits they wore when I was a kid. All that showed was their face. Has she never been to a funeral where women wear a veil over their face for privacy as they grieve?

        This obsession with how other women dress seems so bizarre to me. Does your mother realize that weapons today can be hidden in a pocket or a purse? Just ask merchants how easy it is to hide shoplifted merchandise under a modern coat. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

        Your mother’s terror is the result of Fox News and Donald Trump and friends hammering away to promote false statistics and trying their best to scare people under the bed. We need to figure out how to immunize people against such liars and use some common sense before diving under the bed in fear.

  38. Aang says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:19 am

    He is removing the chair of the joint chiefs from the NSC and installing his own people. We are witnessing a take over of our democracy. The refugee ban, as horrific as it is, is a smokescreen to take our attention away from his business deals and restructuring of our government.

    Reply
  39. Radley says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:24 am

    History will not remember this man kindly. I take comfort in knowing in the future when he’s rightly excoriated for being an absolute incompetent horror of a President that he won’t be able to tweet back lies and delusions in defense of himself. He’ll be rotting in his grave. And intelligence, decency and common sense will have the last word. His legacy is toast.

    Oh Cheetolini, if only you’d never run for President, most of the world would never have known that you’re evil incarnate. You would’ve just been the tacky, birther idiot and attention whore from bad reality tv.

    I think a quote from the son of Palestinian Muslim refugees is appropriate here: Congratulations, you played yourself.

    Reply
  40. daisy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Something tells me he wanted to start with our southern border but was advised against it for obvious reasons. We are living in dangerous times.

    Reply
  41. teacakes says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:31 am

    This makes me sick, there can be no tolerating this, NONE. Someone please get the neo-Nazi off the National Security Council.

    And Rudy Guiliani actually admitted that this was indeed a ‘Muslim ban’ because guess what, he helped draft it! I hope all these pieces of shit burn in hell.

    Reply
  42. Kasia says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Multiple Russian “rumored” KGB agents have been murdered in the past week. Rumor has it they got “talky” about what happened in your election.

    Donald Trump is not the rightful US President but the silence from so many about him taking office speaks volumes about your country and your values. We are at your mercy because you stockpile nuclear weapons and are not afraid to use them. Trump, I imagine is less afraid of using them then any president prior to him.

    George W. Bush may have been an imbecile but Trump is a malicious imbecile which is so much worse. We have been doomed by the Russians and the sadly not small portion of the U.S who think like Trump that have made the US believe that someone like him could actually be elected.

    Reply
  43. Jayna says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Notice how Trump has tweeted about a multitude of things, but zero, zip about the Mosque attack in Canada.

    Reply
    • original kay says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      I was thinking about this while getting groceries. When 9/11 happened, the world rallied for the USA.
      We did it because it mattered. They needed help, and everyone worldwide gave it willingly.
      This is just such a slap in the face, for all of us. This alienation of the US like they are so much superior to the rest of the world.

      I hate him. The only other person I loathe as much is my mother, who as I have said here previously, is exactly like him. It’s almost an indescribable rage/helplessness to even know where to start to deal with it. Logic makes no difference, emotions are thrown back in your face and mocked.

      Reply
  44. Rapunzel says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I’ll now and forevermore refer to Trump as President Gwen Stefani– cause “this shit is bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s. “

    Reply
  45. alternative fact says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I went to two protests it DIA (Denver) this weekend. Small, but mighty! Beautiful gatherings–people singing, holding signs of welcome.

    My sign said :”The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt.” -Leviticus

    Because, you know, some people love the Old Testament when it’s convenient (homosexuality is wrong blah blah) but seem to forget there are also commandments about loving your neighbor and helping the needy. I’m so glad to see people really resisting.

    Reply
  46. Elosaurus says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:39 am

    This reminds me of HP7 when the Ministry of Magic was questioning muggle born witches and wizards, claiming they were not really wizards and taking their wands and putting them into Azkaban for ”stealing” precious magical blood with being born. That was scary to read and even scarier to imagine that there are people in this world who believe they are for some reason better than the others. That these people use hatred, violence, and prejudice for their own benefit. Trump is the worst I hope he will crash and burn Icarus-like rather sooner that later. And all of his administration too.

    Reply
  47. Elizabeth says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:47 am

    My new name for Ivanka is Magda Goebbels.

    Reply
  48. Jamie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:47 am

    This is all so horrible, it really is. But I feel like the more we protest, or rage against Trump, or panic, the more firm in their stance the pro-Trump supporters get. They think we all just need to calm down and that it’s just temporary and that it’ll make us more “secure”. We need to somehow make people realize that this hurts our country, that this will hurt THEM too! Because I guess they don’t have any empathy towards foreigners? But it won’t do any good to attack the for it. It’ll hit home for them if they think it’ll hurt their income. I see other posters saying they’re changing their travel plans to avoid traveling to the US. How much will it hurt our economy if tourism nosedives? If other countries put trade embargos on us? We can only stop this madman Trump by finding common ground with others who support them, because right now Trump has set up all liberals as the enemy of his supporters, and it’s convenient for them to have an enemy as a scapegoat for all their issues, and they believe the enemy is us.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      I truly do not know what it would take for our elected officials to wake up and do the right thing, sooner rather than later.

      Reply
    • isabelle says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      Trump has set up the press as his enemy, he has said this by calling them the opposition party. Also, when I see full support of this from Trump supporters I’m not making peace with them. They don’t deserve that offer or our empathy. If they want to stand on the wrong side of history I hope their moral demise meets them and learn from it. Its best if we work through the rights channels, put heat on our elected officials, utilize law, lawsuits and openly protest and never ever be silent.

      Reply
  49. Radley says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:48 am

    One of the saddest parts of this whole mess is that the western world is constantly punishing people for the instability and chaos caused in their homelands largely because of the interference of the western world. From propping up strongmen to giving weapons to warring groups to better enable them killing each other, the western world helped make this mess and doesn’t want to take any responsibility for it. Instead, they paint entire groups of people as murderous thugs who hate our freedom. Lies. The western world has fueled the hate for decades by their very deliberate actions. It’s infuriating!

    Reply
  50. Elosaurus says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:49 am

    What we should do is ban Trump et al. from planet Earth. Make this one of the universal laws. Send them flying out of our solar system. I believe even the Universe doesn’t want these parasites to live either so I fully trust it would make sure they don’t spread even further through its own realms.

    Reply
  51. madpoe says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I was reading this while Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” started playing.

    Reply
  52. Magdalene says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:51 am

    But he did say he was going to do this during his campaign and for some inexplicable reason people thought he wouldn’t. Susan Sarandon said she was more scared of Hillary than Trump, I saw a tweet from a woman whose husband was being detained and she was complaining that she voted for Trump and is now disappointed in him, say what? If you were married to or is a moslem, why on earth would you vote for him or did they think the wall will only keep away the mexicans? The amount of people who voted against their self interest is unbelievable and we haven’t got to healthcare and medicare which he is planning to decimate, we are all in for a nightmare.

    Hillary warned us that she was the only thing standing between us and apocalypse and we sneered her and now people are on twitter asking where she was and she needs to speak up, she did and all the media cared about was email, so here we are.

    Reply
  53. wolfie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:04 am

    As I have posted before, nothing the Big Bad does surprises me. My friends, the book of Revelation is being enacted play by play. He is enabled by traitor Jews (Kushner). He first pretends to be Israel’s bestie, then betrays them. A psychic has predicted he will assassinated in October. The Antichrist is assassinated, then miraculously survives. He is described as loud, boastful,and proud, speaking with a “voice of authority “. In one word Trump. The prophecies of Malachai say the 112th pope (Francis), will be the last and secretly in the service of Satan. There was video of lightning striking the Vatican when he was elected. I could go on and on. WE MUST STAND . WE MUST FIGHT TRUMP AND HIS EVIL. WE MUST LOVE AND HELP OUR FELLOWS. WE ARE ABOUT TO SEE THE FEMA CAMPS PUT INTO USE. BUT MUSLIMS ARE ONLY THE START.

    Reply
  54. Jb says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Loved closing with Date Night in Trumplamd. Not to be missed: ACLU raised $24 million on line this weekend. Normal year online donations $4 million.

    Reply
  55. oce says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Trump SAID he would do these disgusting things. Those of us who did not vote for him can be disgusted with it, but we should not be SURPRISED. #GetWOKE

    We often think, Not In My Backyard, Not My Problem. But when the civil liberties soon start cutting across the board to every single person who is not a White Male, hopefully we will remember to use our voices.

    People need to be patient, resist, and GET OUT THE VOTE in 2018 and everytime therafter.
    #LessonHopefullyLearned

    Reply
  56. Andrea says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:17 am

    As an American living in Canada, I am starting to get concerned on coming back to the US much. So much unrest, I may cut my trips back this year.

    Reply
  57. Joannie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Trump is a predator. He is the definition of rankism. Elevates himself to demean others. He’s probably loving this . Ugh.

    Reply
  58. Andrea says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:29 am

    An ex of mine father is from Libya and had a green card in the US for over 30+ years. He recently went back to Libya and now their whole family fears they’ll never see him again or be able to visit him. This is the stuff that makes me ill.

    Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      My cousin has family in Iran who were on their way over to visit her, and they had to cancel. She has a niece here in the US who was going to have her visa meeting last week, and it was postponed. They are afraid she will be sent back to Iran, where she’s in danger since she has had a divorce here from her US citizen husband. On top of that, my cousin had to cancel her work trips out of the country and also their vacation to Mexico, because as a dual citizen she is afraid she may not get back in. This is a horrible, unforgivable ban that must be crushed.

      Reply
  59. NorthernStar says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I’m absolutely terrified. I’m not American and so feel a little helpless with what I can do to help, like a previous poster above.

    I noticed something on social media yesterday. I follow a lot of prominent, liberal journalist, authors, activists, etc and normally I would say the comments are 60/40 likeminded individuals/die-hard Trumpsters. The 40% of comments being rather vile. On posts yesterday (or the day before, I cannot keep up, it’s been a hell of a week) about the 20% tax on Mexican imports, were all “WTF!!?? That means WE end up paying for the wall, right?”. Not a single “haha, you lost, we won, Benghazi, lock her up” type comment. They should care more about ObamaCare and their fellow human beeings but if the threat of more expencive beer and guacamole starts a thoughtprocess, well, I’ll take what I can get…

    Last night I also noticed two comments on a Trump-tweets to the tune of “I voted for you, I’m disappointed, focus on business and taxes instead of refugees”. Only two mind you but they are the first I have ever seen.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      Trump isn’t getting backlash but Ryan is. He’s ignoring it but his constituents aren’t as happy as they were

      Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      @NorthernStar, I am actually suspicious that Putin is still employing companies that hire English speakers to pose as commenters on social media and websites. I noticed that many of the negative messages about the Women’s March, for instance, followed the same script of “those irresponsible protests who littered DC” and etc. It’s just impossible to tell who these negative commenters are. Also, when you hear people who are supposedly liberal/progressive calling for violence against trump, etc., I think a lot of that is put in place by Putin to try and break down our commitment to non-violence. I do hope that trump voters will start feeling the pain once their insurance is taken away, as well as higher prices on goods from Mexico. Sometimes it takes pain for people to care about anything, since caring about other people seems difficult for them. Troubling times.

      Reply
      • The Other Katherine says:
        January 30, 2017 at 5:00 pm

        YES. Do not underestimate the amount of effort Putin & Co. put into these kinds of astroturf propaganda ops. They are a very cheap way of pursuing geopolitical goals — vastly, vastly cheaper than military action, and require less expertise and access than something like hacking voting machines.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 7:26 pm

        It’s a good idea to strongly object to any calls for violence that you read in forums. As you say, the odds are high that it’s a paid troll trying to discredit protests. Even if not – maintaining a nonviolent approach is crucial for other reasons.

  60. It'sJustBlanche says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:30 am

    I love the political coverage–it’s like the one sane place I can read it and not scream. But could we replace Trump’s ugly face with more pleasant things like kittens, pizza, a young Ralph Fiennes? Hell, even a festering boil. Thanks.

    Reply
  61. Babs says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:31 am

    About a year ago, I wrote President Obama thanking him for Obamacare and telling him I had just gotten my citizenship. At the time I received a generic letter back, but today I just received another letter dated January 16. I think its a letter he sent out to all the people that wrote him over the years, he talked about diversity, how everyone is welcomed here in america, and how this country is a melting pot. I couldn’t help but cry! These past 10 days have been horrible and hard. We currently don’t have a president we have a loose cannon.

    Reply
  62. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:45 am

    This is only the beginning of the 4th Reich – its only a matter of time before Capitol Hill has its night of daggers. Hitler was another puppet, with Himmler and others pulling the strings.

    Lets not let Kushner off the hook here – he has his fingers in the pie just as much as Bannon. Come on CIA/FBI go rogue and release what you have on Trump/Bannon etc.. and their ties to Russia. PLEASE PLEASE!!

    As for the Republicans, they are finished – when this hell finally ends, no one will vote for them again. Surely they can see this, right?

    Reply
    • JaneFr says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      In French we have a saying “après moi le déluge”. That more or less means me, myself first. Let happen what may ( as in the end of the world) after I’m gone. This is what I hope they’re thinking. Because the alternative is that they actually are in agreement with him.

      Reply
  63. Sandy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Can we all agree that Mel Gibson is not getting an Oscar this year?

    Reply
  64. Aloha Banana says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    “Give me your tired, your poor,
    Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
    The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
    Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
    I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

    Reply
  65. Kelly says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    The Dallas Mayor spoke Saturday on it after it affected DFW, one of the largest hubs in the country. I was very impressed and proud of what he said and felt he made several great points about it.

    http://dfw.cbslocal.com/video/category/news/3613872-dallas-mayor-addresses-dfw-airport-situation-regarding-immigration-order/

    Reply
  66. Talia says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    And you know all the idiots who’re supporting the orange, baby-handed orangutan were going ballistic when Obama was signing executive orders left & right. And I support NEITHER Obama or Trump, which apparently makes me a “leftist propagandist” in alt-right circles. So be it.

    Reply
  67. Holly Wouldn't says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I’m getting really confused here. How are we supposed to try to tackle the problem of all the Al-Queda/Isis – related mass shootings we’ve had under Bush and Obama if we don’t at least start properly vetting people who come into the country? And I’ve been wondering – since the Bush administration (NO love there) – what is Homeland Security really for?

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      Oh, where to begin.

      We are vetting people. The vetting is currently taking in excess of two years.

      Attacks by Al Queda? None of the 19 men responsible for the 9/11 attacks were from a nation Trump has banned.

      ISIS? ISIS refused to accept Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Trump’s ban would not have blocked the Tsarnaevs (Boston Marathon bombing), the Mt Hood shooter, the San Bernadino shooter, or the Pulse nightclub shooter. Those last three would have been deterred by better gun laws but Trump opposes gun laws.

      If you are concerned about national security, you should be outraged that Trump removed the 5 joint chiefs of staff from the NSC and replaced them with Bannon.

      ETA and the vast majority of the mass shootings had nothing to do with ISIS or Al Queda but were committed by supposedly law-abiding white, WASP, male US citizens.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:50 pm

      Obama had a strong vetting process. It’s not like the previous administration was letting people pour through unvetted quickly. Vetting was a lengthy process.

      There is no easy answer to this, and it’s very complicated for any POTUS. But to pretend like Obama did nothing over the last eight years, nor our Intelligence, is wrong or that they were not worried or focused on ISIS is wrong.

      There’s just many ways as far as how ineptly Trump has handled this that makes it chaos, and, again, throwing out lies. Even Chris Wallace, on Fox News, called out some bullshit alternative facts from Kellyanne, with real facts in an interview. I appreciate what Republicans McCain and Graham said in a joint statement they put out also.

      Reply
    • NastyWoman says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      How about getting your news from sites other than Breitbart or Drudge? No one just “walks” over the border. There is border patrol (with dogs), fencing, natural barriers, etc. in place. The number of people who actually cross the border is miniscule; certainly not worth the cost of a multiple billion dollar wall that Mexico is NOT going to pay for and that will end up costing the middle class taxpayers money (because, of course, the rich will actually get tax CUTS under this administration).

      Reply
      • Holly Wouldn't says:
        January 30, 2017 at 6:46 pm

        Nice assumption, but I didn’t get that from Breitbart or Drudge. I saw footage of it years ago.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm

        Please don’t jump on Holly just for asking legitimate questions. Just answer the questions. Hardly any regular news sites have been explaining how vetting actually works – which they should have been doing as soon as Trump started up with his ban and extreme vetting nonsense during the campaign. They should have a brief summary of the actual process in every article reporting Trumpian nonsense.

        Holly – for ages we have had special arrangements with our immediate friendly neighbors Canada and Mexico. Some years ago after 9/11 the process was tightened up for both countries. I remember when they said they would start requiring either passports or something like them for US citizens to cross into Canada and back again, it was a sad change. Also expensive. When I was a kid, there was nothing to it. Pulled up to something that looked like a toll booth briefly, I suppose the adults had a brief chat, then poof we were all in Canada free to go wherever we wanted. I only remember eating on the side of the road using a portable stove, but I was rather young. There’s more to Canada than that! Although I obviously was very impressed by the portable stove.

        But the reality is that you are far more likely to get hit by lightning than to be the victim of a terrorist attack. It really is a very rare event even now. That’s why it’s news. People need to get their fears in perspective.

      • Lambda says:
        January 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm

        You might not realize, but ‘seeing footage from years ago” is no better explanation than Breibart.

      • Christin says:
        January 30, 2017 at 8:00 pm

        Holly, one of the cable news networks has been featuring numerous segments on what is really along the US-Mexico border. A longtime reporter (Ed Lavendara) is touring various places, talking to residents, border agents, etc. It would be more relevant than whatever you saw years ago.

      • lightpurple says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:00 pm

        John Oliver did a brilliant piece last year on the idea of the Wall, what it would cost, the logistical problems with building it, and the problems with maintaining and policing it.

    • jetlagged says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      Holly, I’m all for a secure homeland, but at what point do we sacrifice our democratic ideals, our civil liberties and our very way of life to guarantee security for those that are deemed worthy of protection? How much freedom are you willing to surrender?

      Wal-mart sells guns right? What if in some crazy alternate universe it was decided that since a very small minority of Wal-mart customers have used their guns to commit violent crimes it made perfect sense to round up and detain every person in the country that had bought something there (even if it were just groceries or kitty litter) until the authorities could determine they were not a threat? What if your unbalanced second-cousin had made threats online? Are you OK letting the feds search your home, sift through your entire internet history, ban you from traveling, and freeze your bank accounts until you could prove the Christmas present you sent him last year wasn’t in support of his wacko conspiracy?

      Where do we draw the line? I’d say North Korea has a very secure homeland, but would you want to live there?

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      January 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Holly – Trump is too ignorant to know that extreme vetting is really what refugees have been going through for years. First they have to get accepted as refugees by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and that office decides if they need to be relocated to another country and then which country will take them. For the US, then several US agencies (such as Homeland Security) get involved and the applicants have to pass all their tests. Then they get language and cultural training and they have to have a sponsor in the US (often religious groups do this for people without other options, and not necessarily people of the same religion) who will help them get settled and with anything they need. The whole process takes at least one to two years before a refugee can get on the plane. It was obvious to me during the campaign that neither Trump nor his spokespeople knew anything about the current process. Trump just wants to get rid of Muslims, period. That’s what his idea of extreme vetting is.

      Getting family members into the US takes quite a while also even if they are not considered refugees, whether for visits or as permanent residents. People trapped at airports in the US and elsewhere last weekend included spouses, children and parents of people already in the US. Some had already sold everything they had and then were not let on the plane despite the fact that all their papers were in order and they had visas. Elderly parents coming to visit for the last time or coming so their children could care for them were detained for 24 hours and kept separated from their families. People who had left the US to see family and attend funerals and take care of ailing parents were blocked from coming back to their families in the US. Students were blocked from coming back to their schools in the US. Likewise for people who were working in the US. You can imagine how heartbreaking it all was for everyone concerned. The time required to get family members here was enormous and now they were threatened with being sent back.

      There was absolutely no urgency justifying this ridiculous and heartless situation. If Trump had simply done the normal thing and had the relevant agencies review the order first, they would have explained how much trouble it was going to cause to do it instantly, how dubious the legality was, how the vagueness of the order was going to cause massive confusion, and also could tell him how the current vetting system actually works. I think Bannon was counting on chaos, though, to distract from his other maneuvers.

      Reply
  68. Jayna says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Trump has a tweet blaming a Delta computer outage for bring the problem at the airports. And someone tweeted him back, “I think President Bannon is lying to you.” LOL

    Reply
  69. adastraperaspera says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    My cousin called me yesterday upset and depressed. She had to cancel her family vacation to Mexico because she, her husband and her kids are dual US-Iranian citizens. They live in Kansas City, so this isn’t something only hurting people on the coasts (which the airport protests show). Even though supposedly dual citizen are not going to affected, I told her to stay put in the US for now. I don’t think anything is clear at all. Which is what trump wants. He wants chaos and he is creating it daily.

    And to hell with Bannon!!! That move angers me more than anything. I am calling my legislators daily to object to this. They aren’t acting much like they represent me and my needs, though. I live in a Red State right now, and it’s clear all these Republicans are traitors to their nation!

    Reply
  70. serena says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I’m not even american but this is so damn scary. It may be far fetched -or maybe not so much- but it reminds me of what fascism and nazism did in their beginning.

    Reply
  71. Lorelai says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Oh Lord, apparently he’s announcing his Supreme Court pick tonight…

    https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/826063267760046080

    Reply
  72. Disco Dancer says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Trump and his family need to face prison once he is impeached or imprisoned. Then anyone who supports Trump needs to have a trump tattooed on their forehead so that we can identify who the racists are and isolate the most from the rest of the sensible people. Let’s see how trump and his rotten supporters like being labelled and singled out.

    Reply
  73. CatJ says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    There is a site called Groopspeak (sent to me on Facebook) and it shows the Governor of Washington State slamming Trump’s gross incompetence and calling trump an enemy of the U.s. and his acts “highly illegal”.

    Reply
  74. jwoolman says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    The quick response of protesters and pro bono lawyers at airports was very heartening. Even Kim Kardashian did something helpful by posting statistics. Good for you, Kim.

    What a horrible thing to do to people. There was no urgency, but the Orange Maroon and the Nazi Drunkard (the real writer of the order) didn’t even bother to pass this order (or any order) past the relevant agencies. Someone would have told them how stupid it was 1) to do it at all and 2) to do it immediately, predictably stranding people at airports here and elsewhere.

    And somebody had better have a proper sit-down talk with the Orange Maroon about the original rather extreme vetting that has always been done with refugees. I don’t think he has a clue about it but has just been pulling rhetoric out of the air. He must think someone wakes up in the morning, decides they want to be a refugee, and then hops on a plane and from then on wanders casually around the country. Actually they go through one or two years of hoop-jumping before they even get on a plane to the US. Starts with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. First it is decided if they qualify as refugees, and then if they need to be relocated to another country and then which one. Then if they are coming to the US, several US agencies become involved, starting with Homeland Security. English and cultural classes are involved also and US citizens have to sponsor each refugee. A local church here sponsored a Cambodian refugee family many years ago and has helped them with everything needed. A small local Jewish congregation sponsored some Latvian Jews many years ago also. During the weekend protests, one Muslim family caught in the Trumpian Trap was sponsored by a Jewish synagogue somewhere else.

    Of course, now we know that by “extreme vetting” the Orange Maroon just means keeping Muslims out but letting Christians in. Oops, a couple of Christian families from Syria were sent back last weekend. (Who knew that Syrian Christians were brown? So confusing. Sad.) The Orange Maroon doesn’t seem to know that more Christians were accepted in the US last year than Muslims. He is still spouting the nonsense that floods of potentially terroristic Muslims are coming but persecuted absolutely benign Christians are being blocked.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      January 30, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      I honestly think it was Bannon testing your institutions. Create a constitutional crisis by sending out unconstitutional executive orders and see a) how far they stuck and b) which institutions fell into line and which didn’t.

      Resisting observers should take clear note of which agencies and institutions followed the order and who followed the rule of law/constitutionality.

      Reply
      • HappyMom says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:18 pm

        I think you’re right. He is incredibly devious. I put NOTHING past him.

      • lightpurple says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:56 pm

        @Sixer, well, our Justice Department lost the Acting Attorney General tonight and Immigration and Customs lost its director too because one reviewed the Executive Order against the Constitution and found it indefensible and the other refused to go against the orders of three federal judges. ETA The words “betrayed the US” were used in the memo announcing the termination.

        And the Orange Lump is having a full scale temper tantrum on Twitter.

        @jwoolman, those states Kardashian tweeted came from one of the rogue EPA sites originally. She’s just cutting and pasting.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 30, 2017 at 11:48 pm

        Lightpurple- of course Kim was copy-pasting. I didn’t expect that she buried herself in the library to come up with the statistics herself…. But she passed along those stats to her own mob, many of whom might never have seen them otherwise. That’s definitely A Good Thing to be encouraged.

        My bet is that she didn’t get them straight from the rogue site but rather they have been forwarded multiple times before they reached her. Which if so is Another Good Thing, since every person in the chain is likely to pass it along to yet another group of people who wouldn’t see them otherwise.

        “She also serves who only copies and pastes and forwards…”

  75. Sunshine says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    What I don’t get is that no one in America seems to be agitating for change to the political system that allowed this to happen.
    Why do you allow yourselves to be stuck with a two party system that encourages voter apathy when those two parties don’t offer them a palatable option?
    Why do you want to stay with a system that delivers a leader who didn’t win half the vote?
    Why does someone with no political experiance like Trump even be able to gain a presidential nomination?
    There is so much wrong with the system, why don’t you want to fix it?
    Or do you….but we just don’t hear about it? Because now is the time people should be demanding it.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      People do want it changed but Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell will never allow that to make it out of committee.

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        January 30, 2017 at 2:58 pm

        All these protests though, which are impressive and heartening to see should be about political change. That’s how you achieve it. Massive, continual public protest that is difficult to ignore. To me it seems that should be the protesters focus.
        Change the system.
        And don’t allow your president the right to appoint people to positions of power who have not been held up before the voting system…..and dont allow him the right to enact law without it going through congress. It’s not a true democracy otherwise. This was a disaster waiting to happen and the American system of Government caused it.

      • Kitten says:
        January 30, 2017 at 3:20 pm

        @Sunshine-If only it was as easy as you describe to undo a political system that has been in place for 200 plus years. If only it was as simple as the people protesting and uprising or simply “not allowing” the president to do things that we deem reproachable. Please remember that there are Americans and politicians alike who have a vested interest in NOT disrupting the two-party system.

        No offense but your analysis of the American electoral system strikes me as rather naive. These things don’t occur in a vacuum.
        Obama would have loved to pass everything through Congress but how was he supposed to do that with a GOP majority blocking him on every front? He used executive orders as a last resort to accomplish what he wanted to politically. Nobody was crazy about the idea because it allows a preceding president to come in and easily reverse those EOs, but Obama did so out of sheer desperation. But even then, passing through Congress doesn’t mean much when you have a majority rule system in place. Even in a three party system, one (or two) parties will always end up losing out.

        We have an incredibly complex (and yes, at times infuriating) political system here in the US, but to insinuate that this is solely a failure of the American people, that we should have somehow anticipated that after 8 years of social change, we’d be back here again, is really unfair.

      • Kitten says:
        January 30, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        *succeeding not preceding. Ugh.

      • Sixer says:
        January 30, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        Plus, people are idiots who know nothing of the structures and efficacies (or deficits) of the democratic systems under which they live.

        Here in the UK we even had a referendum to get rid of our useless first past the post system for electing representatives AND VOTED NO. That’s how thick we are.

    • Lightpurple says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      sorry. Comment posted twice.

      Reply
    • Insomniac says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      If my FB feed is anything to go by, the people who yelled the loudest last year about how the two-party system was corrupt and broken appear to doing precisely jackshit now to help develop viable third parties in the US.

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      January 30, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      @Kitten,
      It’s not naive. I come from a county which did dissasemble its political system from two party. And yes neither of the two parties wanted that but it became obvious the people were so fed up they couldn’t ignore the issue. You can achieve it and you shouldn’t simply accept something because it has been there for 200 years. This Trump induced trauma is the American people’s chance to try change to something better if they want it.
      A third party doesn’t have to “miss out” we have proportional representation. Every party that receives more than 5% of the vote is represented. Everyone knows their vote counts. Every law must be passed through parliament. We have coalition government which as a result moderates the worst of the left and right political extremes and forces Politicians to cooperate. We know when we vote from who our Primeminister will be choosing his cabinet. He cannot just pluck extremists out of thin air to be placed in positions of power.
      It can be done. There are systems already out there. There are countries who have managed to implement them and citizens who have shouted loudly enough to enforce change.
      This is your best opportunity to try and force the issue if Americans are truly eager for change.
      It is naive to think there are not other, better alternatives for your country than the status quo.

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        January 30, 2017 at 6:52 pm

        Oh and if you are a democracy then the system that gives you a Leader like Trump IS the fault of the American people. I am sorry but it is.
        If it is a political system imposed upon you that you do not want then you are not a true democracy, are you. I think there needs to be some facing up to hard facts by Democrats that they themselves contributed to the situation you have now. Encouraging the system to evolve the way it has for their own gain is one way they have done that. There is a lot of hand ringing and brow beating here but no true unified cry for change which suggests it is not truly wanted.

        Now if people are foolish enough to vote “no” to change like they did in the UK then so
        Be it…the majority didn’t want it and will have to wait a long time till their next chance but democracy worked. They had their vote.

        From outside the country it seems no one in America is even asking for the ability to vote for change or willing to investigate options for a fairer safer system. Yes you are a big country, yes your system is complex. But it is broken….and some of us little countries could teach you how to fix it if you were only willing to listen and not dismiss us as naive. We do have political studies here.
        If the power of those massive demonstrations across your country could be focused into a voice for change do you really think they could easily be ignored?

      • Lambda says:
        January 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

        Bring it on then, where and how should we begin the change? Broad brush strokes.

    • jwoolman says:
      January 30, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      Sunshine – we have a winner-takes-all system with no voter quorum. Don’t know current numbers, but back in the 1980s, 25% of Congress had run for election unopposed. They were literally the only name on the ballot. And unlike the Soviets, we did not have the option of voting “no” to a candidate. A single vote is enough to elect them. Maybe even zero votes… And 99% of the registered voters can boycott the election because they don’t like any of the choices, and it really doesn’t matter. In the Soviet Union, a voter boycott paralyzed the government and they had to make changes.

      So 47% of registered voters didn’t vote. This means Trump was elected by about 1/4 of the registered voters (and by three million less that voted for Hillary Clinton because of the electoral system, giving all electoral votes in a state to the majority winner, no matter how tiny the difference). In addition, there were people who couldn’t vote even if they wanted to do so: too young, purged from the polls, draconian voter identification requirements recently installed by Republicans, limited voting times and limited voting machines and broken machines. Many people are afraid of losing their jobs if they stay too long to vote during working hours. Apparently several million people were kept from voting by voter suppression tactics introduced once relevant parts of the Voting Rights Act expired recently. Gerrymandering also alters district lines to make majorities of the incumbents more likely (that’s generally the Republicans at the moment).

      Plus those damned machines without paper backup make recounts impossible. Recounts have always been important in our system and the safest way to do them is by hand on paper ballots. Any candidate can call for one, so one third-party candidate did. People all over the country donated millions of dollars in a few days for recounts in just three states that Trump won by small margins, but proper recounts were blocked by Trump’s lawyers and state officials – even with money donated to pay for the cost. It’s estimated that about 80,000 votes spread over three states gave Trump the electoral votes needed to win. 80,000 votes is a tiny difference in a country this size and recounts should have been mandatory, along with forensic examination of machines without paper backup.

      What all this means is that Trump did not get anything close to half the vote. He didn’t even get voted in by 1/4 of the adults in the country when you consider all the people who were not registered or whose registrations had been cancelled. But winner-takes-all lets him think he has a mandate even though most of us are actually not represented by him or by Congress. Parliamentary systems work very differently. I’m sure they must have their own problems but people at least have more of a chance to have some representation of their views in government.

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        January 30, 2017 at 10:18 pm

        @jwoolman,
        I know. I know all of this and I know in detail how the American system works. This is why I say your system is broken and undemocratic.
        This is why I say your best protest is to protest for change.
        There are better ways.
        There are more democratic ways.
        There are ways that mean voters are not so disenfranchised by lack of choice they simply do not vote.
        America is no longer a democracy.

      • isabelle says:
        January 31, 2017 at 12:25 am

        Sunshine this a discussion better suited when gd Rome isn’t burning. You are seeing the cherry tree in a forest of Fascist fu**kfaces running our country and you think you can cut idown the forest with rainbows and optimism. This is now, we need to focus on NOW we don’t have the luxury of thinking about 20 years from now. We may not even have any system for the people with the way this clown is driving through our Constitution full speed ahead and his army behind him.

      • Sunshine says:
        January 31, 2017 at 1:08 am

        No @Isabelle, the time is exactly NOW because of exactly what you said. If change doesn’t happen now it never will. If you don’t change something you will end up back here in a nano second, just with a different fascist in charge. Protest his action and agitate for change at the same time. They not mutually exclusive. And it’s not rainbows and optimism either. It’s a last chance effort to prevent this ever happening again and it may not work but while people are watching the system fall apart around them…,.thats when they are likely to act.

  76. Jayna says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Never mind. Spicer gave a statement over the mosque killings.

    Reply
  77. Eric says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I’m being kinda fatalist here so bear with me.

    Sean Martin Bormann Spicer said at the presser that the WH is reviewing military readiness within 30 days. War with ISIL is imminent. In the simplest terms this would be a disaster with massive loss of life overseas and terrorists cells blooming inside the US. If Russia decides to help thd US, then the US is doomed.

    It occurred to me this morning that the border wall isn’t being installed to block out Mexican and Central Americans; it’s being constructed to keep US citizens locked in.

    Reply
  78. Elle R. says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    This is exactly why I will never understand why the Democrats didn’t push back harder after the election when it became clear that Hillary had won by a landslide. That should have been a moment of Constitutional Crisis, but instead everyone just went “oh, well, you know … technicalities … “

    Reply
  79. Cee says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    I will not add anything else to what’s been said about this ban other than it’s sickening. My own father said to me “The world needs to keep an eye on Trump. This is how it begins. This is how it began with Hitler in Germany.” #WeRemember

    On a more superficial note – Why is he still tweeting from his personal account? What’s even the point of the POTUS account?

    Reply
  80. Eric says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    One nugget of hope is that Sean SS Spicer also said Emperor Zero was moving his SCOTUS (or SCROTUS) pick up from Thursday to Tuesday.
    Perhaps Pol Pot-belly can see the writing on the wall regarding impeachment proceedings?

    To all the gods past and present, let this be the case!

    Reply
  81. MFM008 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Will someone please deport this toad?

    Reply
  82. IlsaLund says:
    January 30, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    “Hope is that thing inside us that insists, despite all evidence to the contrary, that something better awaits us if we have the courage to reach for it, and to work for it, and to fight for.”~ Barack Obama

    We have to keep our heads and keep fighting for what we know is right and not allow our voices to be silenced into submission.

    Reply
  83. SusanneToo says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I heard part of today’s The Takeaway(NPR). They discussed the protests surrounding the EO. They said some supported it though and interviewed a man wearing a MAGA hat who said he was amused that one of the detainees was an Iraqi who had worked for the USA in Iraq. Ponder that for a moment if you doubt trump supporters are soulless ghouls. He was AMUSED that a man who risked his life to assist us in this godforsaken war was detained as a threat. I thought I knew what hatred was when cheney was in office. Those were halcyon days compared to now.

    Reply
  84. Lambda says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Oh my! The Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has instructed the Justice Department NOT to defend the ban. They’re going to fire her tomorrow probably, but it must be said: that lady has steel ovaries.

    Reply
  85. Dinah says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Boobie Barbie has spent years enjoying watching her concrete-hard knockers try to bounce while she walks forward, head ducked, smiling to herself. Her husband is a major dweeb who deserves the air-headed Boobie Barbie.

    Reply
  86. virginfangirl2 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Yeah, just as scared and disgusted as you all. Here’s a website that finds the closest swing state county nearest your zip code with an election coming soon. And they will email you ways you can help a democrat to get elected in that area. https://swingleft.org/

    Reply
  87. nemera34 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    And just as I said.. He fired Sally Yates.

    Reply
  88. justwastingtime says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    I said on election day, that thousands of activists were launched. Here is the guidebook.

    https://www.indivisibleguide.com/

    Reply
  89. Keaton says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Everyone should read the article that @Ain’tNoTelling posted above.
    I’m posting it again:
    http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/08/22/steve-bannon-trump-s-top-guy-told-me-he-was-a-leninist.html

    This rings 100% true to me. I remember shaking my head when reporters & progressive leaning pundits would say “I thought Trump was done when he attacked John McCain!” because it was clear they had no clue what has been brewing on the right for a long time. The people who made Trump president HATE McCain, Lindsay Graham, Paul Ryan, Marco Rubio Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell, etc and trust me, that hate pre-dated Trump’s ascendancy. They call them RINOs and consider their views on immigration reform apostasy. You should visit some rightwing sites (if you can stomach it) and read the comments. The hate for the Republican establishment is off the charts and only rivaled by the hate for Hillary and Obama. In their fevered brains McCain, Ryan, et al were too soft! They rolled over for Obama and the so-called”libtards” too much. SMDH. They LOVE what Trump is doing now and are too dumb to realize Trump’s simplistic plans won’t do jack to help bring back their jobs, defeat ISIS or whatever else they expected him to do.

    Reply
  90. RedwoodJen says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    I’ve been reading this site for years (over a decade?), but this is my first comment.
    I appreciate everything you have been writing to keep readers informed and enraged! Keep up the good work.

    Reply
  91. justwastingtime says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Okay, the list of his horrible statements and acts is officially, at least in my mind, too long to list at this point. The only way to fix this is to do what you can, whether that is to march, donate to the ACLU, donate to planned parenthood, if you live in red state hound your politicians to do the right thing and give money to viable candidates if they won’t, if you live in a blue state hound your politicians to do the right thing (or you will vote out their rears).

    To misquote Nike, get off social media (sometimes) and just do it.

    Reply
  92. Cloud says:
    January 31, 2017 at 2:24 am

    Stick to gossip Celebitchy and stay out of politics about which you know very little.

    Reply
  93. Keaton says:
    January 31, 2017 at 2:35 am

    One thing that I could not shake about this ban is “What are they really hoping to accomplish?” We know it’ll be ineffective at keeping us safer. The vetting process is already extremely long, people are radicalized over the internet nowadays and the list itself is missing two of the “riskier” countries – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Other than Trump throwing red meat to the morons in his base I couldn’t see what the point was.
    Well here we go:
    “Trump’s top advisors on immigration, including chief strategist Steve Bannon and senior advisor Stephen Miller, see themselves as launching a radical experiment to fundamentally transform how the U.S. decides who is allowed into the country and to block a generation of people who, in their view, won’t assimilate into American society.”

    Wow. Just wow.

    Reply

Leave a comment