Keanu Reeves at the ‘John Wick 2′ premiere: ageless or carefully worn?

Here are some photos from last night’s premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 in Hollywood. We need some Keanu Reeves right now, don’t we? Keanu is such a vampire. While his eyes look a bit tired, you wouldn’t really guess that this mofo is 52 years old, right? He is. Anyway, I don’t really have much to say about Keanu. He hasn’t given a bunch of interviews and that suit is not the best, but I still love him. He’s going to appear on the Graham Norton Show to promote this film, so that’s something to look forward to. They also dropped these two videos about the film:
I would give anything to see Keanu Reeves get suited up to punch some Nazis, in a movie or in real life.
Keegan Michael Key – who recently starred in Keanu, a film about a cat – was also at the premiere. As was Ruby Rose, who forgot her blouse, and Keanu’s buddy Laurence Fishburne.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Gawd I would hit so hard! Keanu forever ❤
I have a PHD in Keanu studies. I’m talking deep Keanu expertise. I go way way back… Prince of Pennsylvania back…his Coca-cola commercial back. His band Dogstar back! I always figured he’d age well, but he’s surpassed even my expectations. At one point i thought he might let chunk set in(when he was touring doing music a few times he gained some poundage) but he’s so disciplined he always could get it off whenever he wanted to.
But that face is the same. Wonder if he dyes his hair. I can always spot a bad dye job on a guy, and it doesn’t seem to be that he is. See a few greys in his beard. Not much.
I guess part Hawaiian and Japanese don’t crack. Lol
Almondmilk, I’ve been a fan since Point Break, not as long as you but I remember looking up his TV movies up to that point and watching River’s Edge and Bill &Ted several times over (still haven’t seen Prince of PA).
I don’t think he dyes his hair, it’s genetic (father Hawaiian and I think his grandmother was Chinese?).
The only clue to his age is his face is thinner.
Almondmilk
I’m here to say I consign all of this
Yes to all of it
Keanu forever
💗❤️
Lol Becky, you’re right Keanu’s part Chinese w/ Hawaiian native, not Hawaiian and Japanese. How embarrassed I am- talk about a brain fart. 😂
My favorite vampire❤
I’d take him worn, not worn. He’s just everything . Plus , I’ve heard that in “real life” he’s a rad guy, so that’s always nice.
I have only ever heard very sweet stories about Keanu.
He’s had a lot of tragedy in his life and he doesn’t seem to live very large.
He’s one of the few actors that I will watch anything he is in.
The first John Wick was surprisingly good… in a shoot ‘em up sense. It was two hours of mindless brain candy. Definitely seeing the second one.
I’m still traumatized over the puppy. But yes, otherwise quite entertaining and I’ll see this
Oh yes, the puppy made me tear up. He has a dog in this one too. It’s the dog he took towards the end of the last film. If something happens to this doggie I’m going to lose it. I know it’s all fake but I just can’t when it comes to pups.
I can’t wait to see him go all John Wick on some more thugs.
Agreed!
Keanu was my first choice for Dr. Strange. I still stand by that choice.
HA ! me too!
Keanu was actually being considered for a Dr. Strange movie, aeons ago, after making the first Matrix, and before Marvel made Dr. Strange a part of the Avengers universe.
I was surprised by how much I enjoyed John Wick (except yes, the puppy). My brother and I are already planning to go see Chapter 2 as soon as we can.
And if I should age half as nicely as Keanu, I’ll be a happy woman.
count me in, I loved part 1 and will def see part 2! IMO he is the best-looking actor out there. Perfect face is perfect.
Well hello there, three hot dudes in one post. I appreciate it. And Keanu is not ageless, thank god. But HOT as hell. Yesterday, today, tomorrow. Others come and go, Keanu is my forever dong.
He really is ageless. Sometimes he looks better or worse, but always the same level of better or worse as 25 years ago.
It’s not like Paul Rudd who’s aging while keeping the boyish looks, or a Rob Lowe/John Stamos situation where they look great for their age but have actually changed quite a bit. Keanu just doesn’t change.
Just what I need to perk up my day. Lovely photos of my main internet squeeze. The Keanu!!!
*drools all over my iPad screen*
What are the odds of this guy finding another role for which is just perfect? Much like Neo, there is just no one on the planet who could be John Wick besides Keanu. If you haven’t seen JW, I highly recommend. It’s violent but on another level – the action sequences are so expertly and uniquely choreographed that it’s more like dance. A very bloody ballet, if you will. I can hardly contain my excitement about the sequel.
And there’s a beagle puppy
And the pop graphics during those scenes…another level of cool.
i can’t wait to see this movie. the first one was so good – i sweat i have the fight choreography memorized. the wardrobe in the first movie was exquisite and i can’t wait to see what they suit him up in for this one.
Hot hot hot – the only one remaining of my childhood crushes who hasn’t turned out to be not nice (looking at you Brad Pitt & Johnny Depp).
I want more Keanu movies so Hollywood, make it happen…
Keanu forever. And “Keanu” the movie about the cat is pretty good too.
+1
Thirty years and counting, my love for Keanu endures. In addition to my love for most of his films, his determination to keep his private life private is high in my estimation. No messes spread all over the tabs. Sweet. Plus, he is a nice guy according to random fan interactions. Carrie Ann Moss and Gary Busey were also at the premiere, talk about reunions.
And he’s doing the Tonight Show Wednesday, the Today and Kelly shows Thursday. Excuse the fangirling, but just can’t help it when one of the too infrequent Keanu threads appears.
Hotness.
Ruby Rose forgot her blouse, but Laurence forgot to get dressed. He just threw on a scarf and went out in his PJs.
If I had a HS locker that photo of Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves would be in there.
Forever hall pass. That is all.
Looking good. You can see his age, but he wears it very well. There were many reasons for me to love JW1, chiefly because the absolutely nuts stunt coordination. Ever since the 2nd film went into production there have been clips of Keanu doing target practice and physical stunst, and I’ll be happy to see a 2nd well-coreographed mindless shoot-em-up as well. Dude’s a hell of a shot. Besides, it appeals to my 13-year-old self who fell in love with neo-noir bullet-riddled video games such as Max Payne and its sequel.
I’m excited., for the film, for Keanu. And I’m glad he’s shooting. He’s a very, very niche actor, but I’m happy he’s working and continues to be a good person in that snake pit of an industry.
Also his AMA on reddit. .
Crush on him for LIFE!!
That’s a nice 52. Can’t shade Keanu. He seems to be a real dude, no drama.
I never got him in the 90s but now I’m definitely starting to get him. I love John Wick!
Looking good, Keanu! 👌🏻
am i the only one that wishes he would ditch the scruffy beard?
As Theodore Logan, Neo Anderson or John Wick, Keanu is my jam. From here to eternity, baby.
@ NICEGIRL
HONK HONK HONK HONK 4 💕 Johnny Utah💕,
Theodore Logan, Neo Anderson & John Wick 😜
@ CHAINE
Everytime I see his scruffy beard , I want to smell and nuzzle it, yummy 😋
+ Jack Traven❣ and Scott Favor❣
Love him and def. will be seeing it when it comes out. He doesn’t age and NO ONE has a bad thing to say about him. He keeps his life private which is refreshing.
Love Keanu. Ageless and gorgeous. Everything I read about him says he’s a great guy, which has made him exponentially more attractive to me.
Keanu looks damn good. He’s staying a kitten forever, indeed. Loved Keegan-Michael Key being there, too.
In these dark days, one thing that always makes me laugh is remembering that Keanu is the same age as Nigel Farage 😀
Really?! hahaha – this gives me life.
@ Pfffffft
And there the similarities end…. thank god.
Keanu – you ROCK. I’d love to go for a ride on the back of HIS bike.
I like the expression ‘carefully worn’. Keanu’s a cut above many men at any age.
Laurence Fishburn is in the movie, he was a fan of the first one, and asked Keanu to intervene for him for a role in the sequel; here is and excerpt of an interview he did with Collider on march 2016 :
….Yeah, Keanu and I have remained friends and we saw each other and I told him I watched the movie and loved it. He was about to start the movie again and I was like, “Yo, man, you gotta talk to Chad and tell him that your boy Fish wants to come get down,” because I really wanted to be a part of it. They found something for me to do, and it was really cool…..
With all the craziness going on in the world right now, Keanu is a nice distraction Loved him since Bill & Ted! He seems like such a nice guy: never really hear about any wild nights, tantrums, etc. Just kind of lives his life and does his job. Very nice-looking 52! I hope he never changes!
Love him, LOVE the first John Wick, still sad about the puppy.
Keanu, Common and Laurence were asked about the travel ban at the premiere.
http://youtu.be/sFF5n4bH3Mk
Thanks for sharing that!
I fell into a clickbaity hole on Youtube after that, and went to see all the JWII clips that I had somehow missed so far. I nearly got lost, but Keanu’s worth it.
You’re welcome and he definitely is. I hope it’s a smash hit.Did you see this one? People are shouting odd questions for a RC walk, like “What about the NSC, what about the environment, what do you think about the Quebec mosque?” I’m sure he has opinions, but how ‘s he supposed to answer at the time?
http://youtu.be/fWTjh7wfNFM
That one was a special kind of mayhem, but reporters should know the rules – there’s a time for fans, and then there’s a place for networks. Of course he can’t really answer everything that gets thrown at him on a RC, especially not with Keanu’s dragon lady of a publicist always hovering.
It’s the times though. There was a spontaneous demo with more than 1000 people in front of the US consulate in my hometown earlier tonight, and it’s only now slowly coming out how many people here have e.g. an Iranian background and have often been to the US – for work, to see relatives etc.
Yes! I don’t lust for Keanu or anything but I find him eminently watchable. Never got all the wooden acting jokes. Is a thespian? No. Do I give a shit? No.
John Wick had one of the best choreographed fight scenes ever, ever, ever and I can’t wait to see the second one.
Always here for Keanu. <3
