Keanu Reeves at the ‘John Wick 2′ premiere: ageless or carefully worn?

Here are some photos from last night’s premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 in Hollywood. We need some Keanu Reeves right now, don’t we? Keanu is such a vampire. While his eyes look a bit tired, you wouldn’t really guess that this mofo is 52 years old, right? He is. Anyway, I don’t really have much to say about Keanu. He hasn’t given a bunch of interviews and that suit is not the best, but I still love him. He’s going to appear on the Graham Norton Show to promote this film, so that’s something to look forward to. They also dropped these two videos about the film:

I would give anything to see Keanu Reeves get suited up to punch some Nazis, in a movie or in real life.

Keegan Michael Key – who recently starred in Keanu, a film about a cat – was also at the premiere. As was Ruby Rose, who forgot her blouse, and Keanu’s buddy Laurence Fishburne.