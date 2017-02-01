Natalie Portman basically eats stacks of pancakes before leaving the house

Some people believe that Natalie Portman already knows she’s going to lose the Best Actress Oscar. Emma Stone is definitely looking like the safest bet, although I do think that if Portman campaigned more and played the game a bit harder, she might be a legitimate contender for an upset. I mean, at this point, I thought we would be discussing Casey Affleck as the sure thing but the SAGs blew the Best Actor race wide open. So it’s possible. Which is why I think Portman was so breezy and chatty with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night. She was there to promote Jackie, of course, but she was also speaking to this year’s Oscar host and she made sure to seem super-approachable yet serious and oh yeah, she’s very pregnant right now (which definitely helps with the Oscar campaigning). Here are some clips.
Natalie talks about taking the pregnant photo in Vanity Fair and doing magazine shoots in general.
Natalie talking about Jackie Kennedy and the movie:
And here’s my favorite clip, where she talks about being constantly hungry while pregnant.
She says: “I feel like I get a little panicky about food availability. Like, if I’m going somewhere, I’m like, ‘Will they have something that I will want to eat at that point?’ So before I go anywhere, I’ll have a plate of pancakes or, like, a veggie burger or whatever, just to be prepared.” In my house, we call this “pre-gaming.” That’s how I was raised. Pre-gaming is just preparing yourself with food or drink (alcoholic or otherwise) before you leave the house. I used to pre-game in college before I went to the bar to meet friends. I still pre-game sometimes if I’m going somewhere that might not have any good food. I’ve never pre-gamed a stack of pancakes though.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
currently pregnant. can confirm this is a legit concern. i pretty much always need to overpack snacks now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As another pregnant, who has just been to a funeral to find the buffet was not hormone friendly, I co-sign this.
Should of pre-pancaked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“pre-pancaked.” Laughing at my desk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, ‘another pregnant.’ We are all done and there is no reversing that, but if I pregnanted again, I would refer to myself as ‘a pregnant’ too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was pregnant I was really picky (I got really sick) so I always had snacks on hand in case I didn’t like what was being served. By the time you’re in your 8th/9th month, the baby takes up so much room that there’s not actually a ton of stomach space to eat, so you’re just constantly hungry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We called it pre- drinking
But that’s because we never did it with food.
Necessary for a cheap uni student, mom and dads home made wine was significantly cheaper than the bar rail.
I get hangry though so I try to keep a snack always. One of my travel buddies would buy peanuts to placate me. I didn’t realize what she was doing for two days. She’s the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i never pre-game, and i feel so silly now because i always end up leaving the house super hungry because i’m always in a hurry. then again i’m not a big eater (and i’m also not pregnant), so if i ate before going somewhere i wouldn’t be hungry for the food i get to have when i’m out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the same anxiety as she does, but I cannot use the “I’m pregnant” explanation to get away with it. I eat before I leave to run errands like grocery shopping or going into a crowd because I get anxious in large crowds. If I eat before I leave, I am less likely to overspend and less likely to get agitated when I have to be around others.
Also, crispy pancakes are amazing with butter and a little bit of syrup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fascinating!! So a full belly is good for social anxiety? I never considered the connection, but I really should…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it is! I am so irritable and anxious when I am hungry, an then as soon as I eat I can relax and pay attention and laugh. I am seriously like that snickers commercial with willem Defoe /Marilyn Monroe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is giving me tones of Jennifer Garner here. Likeable but also…. zzzzzzzzzzzzz. No bounce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well in all fairness, she is preggers, I don’t know I’d have too much bounce promoting, answering the same questions over and over with a bun in the oven…I know it takes different people in different ways but for some the last few weeks can be exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has no bounce even when she’s not pregnant.
Maybe the dieting when she’s thin makes her tired. That’s my theory anyway.
Garner at least seems energetic. Portman always has a certain ennui to her.
I don’t really think Portman is a funny person in general though. So maybe dieting has nothing to do with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing that a baby won’t work for her Oscar campaign this year. Sad.
I only pre-game (alcohol or food) when I don’t want to spend a ton of money OR I am not see if I’m going to like the selection where I am going. I don’t do this as much as I used to
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two thoughts – 1) she certainly has mastered her one facial expression and 2) why is she talking like a teenager with “I feel” in front of every opinion? (Personal pet peeve – just express an opinion -and be done with it my little snowflake… no one cares how you “feel” every moment…) And now… coffee and a chocolate croissant to cheer me up…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
x2
It totally turns me off when someone I like as an actor or even I regard as an intelligent and/or educated person (as Natalie regards herself to be) start using expressions like “I feel..” or “kinda like…” “you know…” “totally….” Or even more when they have a fake Valley Girl accent and/or vocal fry, uptone, etc. It just totally change my opinion about them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand the aversion to some vocal ticks such as “like…”, “you know…”, but I don’t understand the dislike of the phrase “I feel” nor do I understand the categorization of the phrase as uneducated. In my experience i feel is typically used to indicate an opinion when having a discussion with those of that hold differing opinions. By using the phrase “I feel ” you separate your opinions from the facts in your statement with the hope of a civil conversation between two with different views, and not an argument.
Is this phrase used differently by some? Help me understand why it’s categorized alongside valley girl here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how interpret “I feel” too. If celebrities don’t say “I think” or “I feel” we come after them for speaking for the whole population.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This feels especially familiar/relatable because she’s a vegan. I’ve never been pregnant, but if I’m going to an event or party that isn’t at an actual restaurant, I’ll eat beforehand and bring a Clif bar and some candy just in case. It’s easy to fill my hunger most of the time (especially where I live now, in Denver). It never feels like a sacrifice. But when I have to leave the food choices up to strangers, I always have a backup plan. And she’s going to lots and lots of catered events as a vegan with cravings.
Also, I never heard “pre-gaming” in relation to eating! It was always just drinking before going out, mostly to save money and pace ourselves. But it would’ve been MUCH smarter to include meals in my college pre-gaming days. Instead, we ate *less* on the weekends so that our buzz would come faster and cheaper. SO HEALTHY
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. As a vegetarian, I always have a back-up plan when I’m going some place where I’m not sure about the food. I’ve traveled to many a gathering with a PB &J in my purse, just in case!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great another false idol this ungrateful phoney will insult a year from now, can’t stand her or
her movies, sorry folks just being honest:(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know exactly why she irritates me, but she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im four months pregnant right now, constantly hungry. I wake up twice a night to eat a snack( usually a small protein bar or yogurt), and take snacks with me everywhere I go. Although honestly by the time I am super pregnant like her, I can barely eat because there is no room left. But right now I’m voracious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t care where and what she eats. I just wish she wouldn’t leave the house in a tent made from old curtains.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she get lip injections?
She’s always had naturally larger lips, but her lips have that weird Real Housewives look to them now when she speaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know when you are pregnant, stuff swells. Your belly (obviously), your fingers, feet, breasts, etc., but I didn’t know your lips swell too. She has to have had lip injections or something. She is starting to look like Lisa Rinna circa 2002.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know you could even get lip injections while pregnant, I though you couldn’t?
An easy way to figure out whether she’s been tweaking is simply looking at pics of her during her last pregnancy, which is super easy, considering how aggressively she promoted it on the awards trail – receipts everywhere!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think her lips looked the way they do now during her last pregnancy.
Sometimes her lips have that plastic look to them on tv.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, your lips can swell with pregnancy. Mine did, and that was the only nice thing that happened to me — everything else was acne, hair loss, wimpy fingernails, puffy ankles, and absolutely no glow. I looked awful…but I had Angelina lips for the first time ever! Sadly, they deflated when my stomach did.
ETA: Um, I mean, the baby was also a nice thing that happened to me. I just meant the pregnancy did nothing to help my looks (and I didn’t have Oscar-winning looks in the first place).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely the pregnancy causing the bigger lips. I am pregnant right now too and would never go over someone’s house or somewhere for a few hours without bringing over food to serve that I want to eat too. Recently I went to a wedding and was so relieved when I found out they were getting catering instead of making the food themselves (too variable)! And yes I was the first in line for the crab cakes
Currently counting down to lunch time so I can indulge in my weekly pizza fix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Portman is already campaigning hard, I don’t think there’s any ‘extra’ left. She’s just losing steam. The person who might pull off the upset is Isabelle Huppert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, pregnancy hormones do weird things to your body. I had awesomely full lips when I was pregnant, unfortunately it also made my nose bigger.
I pre-game with food if I’m eating somewhere I’m not sure of the menu. I can go all day without eating so I’m fine without carrying snacks, but I do need my water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pregnancy is kind of boring this time around for an Oscar campaign. Maybe she should announce the sex of the baby. Or pretend she’s having twins….
Report this comment as spam or abuse