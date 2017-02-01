Is Vanity Fair Mexico’s Melania Trump cover a high-level troll or not?

This story is several days old, but it’s still worth discussing because of what I believe to be an excellent high-level troll being conducted by magazine editors. This is the new cover of Vanity Fair Mexico – Melania Trump smiling, wearing diamonds, and about to tuck into a big bowl of jewelry. This is the story behind the image: Vanity Fair Mexico bought a stock image of Melania, taken from a shoot she did in December 2011 for Philadelphia Style magazine. The actual text of VF Mexico article is just repurposed quotes from Melania’s interview with GQ last year (where she denied having a boob job). GQ and VF are both Conde Nast properties, and international editions often re-run interviews and editorials done with the American magazines. Still, VF Mexico’s editors wanted to poke at the Trumps, and they went out of their way to do so, making Melania look like a clueless, privileged Marie Antoinette figure.
That’s how I took it – as a high-level troll aimed at mocking the Trumps. But other people took it differently, in Mexico and America. They thought VF Mexico was just doing their part to normalize the Trumps, especially given a particularly fraught moment when Emperor Baby Fists is still doing everything to disrespect and bully our neighbors and allies. When VF Mexico’s editorial director Lourdes Garzon was criticized for the Melania cover, she reportedly tweeted: “You Mexican compatriots are such crybabies.” Later, VF Mexico claimed that her Twitter had been hacked and now no one knows what’s going on with VF Mexico. Like, did they do this cover for-real, with no hidden (and hilarious) agenda?
Seth Meyers had a funny take on this:
Cover courtesy of Vanity Fair Mexico, photos courtesy of Getty.
The new Jackie Kennedy? Okay.
Proof they are trolling right on the cover (aside from the pic itself)…
it looks like they made her nose bigger.
For those of us not fluent in Spanish and too lazy to type it into google translate…?
Below the pic it says (using my Italian and Google translator):
Her (turbulent) family background, her tactics for dealing with her husband and her plans for becoming the new Jacky Kennedy.
I reject botox and injections, I think they are harmful to the face and nerves. I’m all natural.
They must be trolling, right? If not, they should now simply say they do.
They didn’t mak her nose bigger. It used to be bigger. Her 2011 face is so different from her 2017 face.
@Betsy: It says: Her shady family past, her strategies to deal with her husband and how she plans to become “the new Jackie Kennedy”
Yeah right.. normalizing the Trumps while she’s pretending to eat jewelry-spaghetti.
I also just watched an interview where she talks about how her son bathes in caviar. She said it’s very good for the skin. CAVIAR! :S
Jackie Kennedy would never pose for such a vulgar display of wealth.
I fully support the use of vulgar in this statement.
Also, look at the forced smile, she’s no Naomi or Tyra or Iman or Alex W or Adriana.
I think even the Hadids look more animated.
Jackie was a demur First Lady. Melania married a billionaire businessman only to become First Lady, had she had a crystal ball, there wouldn’t have been a marriage. President Kennedy showed affection to John, Jr. I have never witnessed affection nor attention to Barron on the rare occasions he is seen or mentioned. President Kennedy loved Caroline. Trump loves ivanka in a totally different way. To compare the Camelot years with these two is unspeakable. We live in a different world, the hopeful, promise of John Kennedy, only to end in tragedy, compared to trump who is already a tragedy in the making by making us a nation of fear, not hope.
+1! The Obamas were our Kennedys, without even trying.
Still waiting for Melania to release all her US immigration records…any year now, right???
We will probably see those papers when baby fists releases his taxes.
Agree, and I doubt if anything materializes because of this senator’s request:
http://www.politico.com/states/california/story/2017/01/stirring-up-a-hornets-nest-ca-legislator-demanding-melania-trump-immigration-records-109126
Heehee, you said “bowel” instead of “bowl.” Hilarious slip!
If VF Mexico is anything like VF US, I’d tend to think they are trolling. Especially with that ludicrous cover image.
Yeah… I was thinking that this article was straight trolling the Trumps too😂
yeah, considering what the US edition has been up to with dragging Agent Orange, I’m on team #trolling for VF Mexico.
Maybe VF Mexico hopes that the people will buy this cover just to burn it ^^
Even if its a stock photo, what on earth made her think it was a good idea to do a shoot eating jewelry spaghetti?! (two words I never thought I’d say in this context)
Who says jewelry spaghetti in any context, really? Lol.
Tha picture is so tacky and incredibly offensive.
… and yet she posed for it.
On her face was used the highest level of Photoshop. It looks nothing like her.
Paolanqar – totally! I wouldn’t have even thought that was her.
She’s changed a bit. The picture is 6 years old. She’s definitely had work done since then
I doubt the photoshop theory. POTUS would have tweeted about it by now if that was the case.
Even if it wasn’t a troll they should say it is…because it’s a fantastic one.
As a Canadian I’ve never felt closer to Mexico than I have these past few weeks. I feel we’ve finally bonded, over the mutual pain in our…. principles. 😉
I’m in Canada and when I encounter someone from Mexico I want to say, “I’m so glad you’re here and not there!” (and sometimes I do)
Denied she had a boob job? Yes, boobs often grow to look like hard little balls after a certain age. It’s tragic really. Someone should hold a telethon.
I had a friend who weighed like 105 pounds and 20 of those were obvious implants so fake you could literally see the ridge. She denied them like we didn’t have eyes!
“Yes, boobs often grow to look like hard little balls after a certain age. It’s tragic really. Someone should hold a telethon.”
thank you for a much needed laugh.
Ha! Her name isn’t Jackie, is it, Blanche? I know the same person – tiny wisp of a thing, with huge implants. When she first came to work with us, she said she’d had breast cancer and lost about 45kg, so had a “reconstruction”. As we got to know her, we discovered that, well, let’s just say she tends to embroider the truth. She used to complain that one breast was much harder than the other, and insisted we all feel them. Um, no thanks. Recently, she had new ones made/inserted, and they are massive on her tiny frame. Her tops seem even lower than before, and she looks ridiculous. Our principal took her aside to advise that showing so much chest skin was unacceptable in a school setting. Embarrassing that a 45-year-old needs to be told that.
As for Mrs B. Fists, I can’t stand her and hope she was trolled with this stupid photo.
Melania’s squinty lizard look doesn’t suit diamonds.
I do like her hair. In whatever I’ve seen her in, it always looks nice.
But that cover looks so strange. It looks like they blurred a mix of Kim K and Melania together… her face looks a different shape.
Mexicos not going to pay for the wall if our first lady can affoŕd to eat diamonds instead of spaghetti!!
precisely.
Mexico is not going to pay for the wall. Period.
Well the Chinese are still waiting for the Mongols to pay for the Great Wall, so good luck getting anything out of Mexico with this one. And thank you to Vicente Fox for telling off Trump on a daily basis haha!
But the Trump people truly think Mexico is paying for the wall. They believe it.
There shouldn’t be a stupid wall in the first place nowhere in this world. What is this, the Middle Ages?
I lived in West Berlin off and on for a couple of years in the mid-1980s. News flash: WALLS DON’T WORK. The Berlin Wall was booby trapped, land mined, and monitored 24/7/365 by East German guards who had orders to shoot to kill escapees, and STILL roughly 5,000 people managed to reach West Berlin via the Wall. Never doubt the ingenuity of desperate people who want better lives!
As for our southern border, second news flash: a lot of it is already fully fenced and constantly monitored by cameras, ground and motion sensors, drones, and Border Patrol agents. People still find ways to cross illegally. They keep finding pretty sophisticated tunnel systems, something that a ginormous wall will NOT cure.
In any event, Emperor Baby Fists keeps forgetting that studies have consistently demonstrated that roughly 60% of undocumented immigrants ENTERED THE U.S. LEGALLY and became undocumented because they remained after their legal statuses ended. A border wall will do nothing to change this reality, but it sure will make life extremely difficult for border communities.
Cheeto Mussolini’s wall is one civil engineering project that we cannot afford and do not need. As usual, he panders to his base but fails to offer genuine solutions to perceived problems!
Did they broaden her nose? I’m not used to seeing a straight on image of her.
I thought the same thing….looks like they made her nose bigger.
The first thing that came to mind is if Melania chipped a tooth on a diamond, she could easily afford the best dental care. How many people out there are not only lacking decent medical coverage, but also dental care? Yes, I am reaching, but I just get a ” look how rich I am” vibe from that photo. I guess dressing Melania up as Marie Antoinette would have been too over the top?
No. You’re not reaching.Dental care is a rip off! I was told I needed a list of things done that were actually not necessary. Thousands of dollars. Millionaires chomping on diamond spaghetti will never understand
Jackie Kennedy was born in an old-money family with lots of class and breeding. She would never photograph such a gaudi, new-rich display of wealth, which is clearly meant to be rubbed in the peasants’ faces.
Exactly.
Try to see this from Mexico’s perspective. Trump is mocking, insulting and humiliating them. He has accused them of being rapists and murderers and what not. And suddenly, when he keeps insisting Mexico will have to pay for the wall (meaning “I will force you to”) VF Mexico puts his wife on the cover. Even if it mas mocking or trolling the Trumps, the message got lost.
This was published last week in one of my country’s newspapers and the comments were hilarious. They all agreed she is not only clueless, but stupid (which is worse) especially due to that “he lets me take a bath and get a massage” quote. So overall, not a good image for her (and him, by extension). But hey, I’m sure Trump doesn’t care what we think cause we’re not worthy of him and his idea of americans.
This cover is so trolling. I think that tweet was too. Melania is essentially Marie Antoinette.
We all know how things turned out for Marie Antoinette…….
and at least poor Marie Antoinette never actually said ‘let them eat cake’.
they are so trolling – the text underneath the photo says “her (turbulent) family history, the tactics she uses to fight with her husband and her plans to transform herself into the next Jackie Kennedy”. And the quote “I refuse to get botox and injections, I believe they are harmful for the face and nerves. I am all me” next to a photo of her looking completely plastic
lol this was definitely trolling.
though as covers go, I preferred their December one, Diego Luna is MUCH easier on the eyes and ears and does not make my blood boil.
It’s Melania Antoinette Trump in her new film, “Let Them Eat Diamonds!”
Screw this b*tch! There are forums in the internet that swear that this plastic zombie was a call girl in New York. I choose to believe it
Yup, @Disco Dancer – I have seen all that too. Just the tape of her radio interview where she provocatively talks about how little she is wearing and how often she and little d have sex (before she married little d, and I’m not sure what station it was on, but it’s on the YouTube clip about her ‘past’), anyway, there’s some fairly convincing evidence that she was, at the very least, a high-end call girl. Look, it’s up to her how she spent her time – not judging it – but she and little d should stop being so effing hypocritical. And, if she was an escort, that might explain little d’s dismissive, clearly abusive behaviour towards her. But then again, he clearly hates all women anyway, with the exception of his daughter… because she’s part of him, the raging narcissist.
